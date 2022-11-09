  • Home
Pizza Cucina North Merrick 1152 merrick ave

1152 Merrick ave

North Merrick, NY 11566

Popular Items

Primavera Gluten Free
Pomodoro Gluten Free
Stromboli

PIZZA

Small Neapolitan Pie

$13.00

Small Balsamic Chicken & Tomato

$16.95

Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato

Small Philly Cheesesteak

$16.95

Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.

Small Meat Lovers

$16.95

Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese

Small Primavera

$16.95

Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers

Small Chicken Caesar

$16.95

Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing

Small Buffalo Chicken (Hot)

$16.95

Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken

Small Baked Ziti

$16.95

Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese

Small BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese

Small Grandma

$15.00

Small Super Deluxe

$16.95

Small White

$16.95

Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese

Small Chicken Marsala

$16.95

Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms

Small Chicken Ranch

$16.95

Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing

Small Pomodoro

$16.95

Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil

Small Alla Vodka

$15.00

Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka

Small 1/2 & 1/2 Speciality

$17.45

Small 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO

$14.95

Large Neapolitan

$17.00

Large Balsamic Chicken & Tomato

$25.95

Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato

Large Philly Cheesesteak

$25.95

Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.

Large Meat Lovers

$25.95

Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese

Large Primavera

$25.95

Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers

Large Chicken Caesar

$25.95

Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing

Large Buffalo Chicken (Hot)

$25.95

Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken

Large Baked Ziti

$25.95

Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese

Large BBQ Chicken

$25.95

Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese

Large Grandma

$20.00

Large Super Deluxe

$25.95

Large White

$25.95

Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese

Large Chicken Marsala

$25.95

Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms

Large Chicken Ranch

$25.95

Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing

Large Pomodoro

$25.95

Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil

Large Alla Vodka

$20.00

Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka

Large Grandma Eggplant

$25.95

Large Spinach Artichoke

$25.95

Large 1/2 & 1/2 Speciality

$26.45

Large 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO

$23.95

Large School Pie

$13.00

Large Margarita pie

$25.95

Sicilian Neapolitan Pie

$21.50

Sicilian Balsamic Chicken & Tomato

$27.95

Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato

Sicilian Philly Cheesesteak

$27.95

Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.

Sicilian Meat Lovers

$27.95

Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Primavera

$27.95

Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers

Sicilian Chicken Caesar

$27.95

Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken (Hot)

$27.95

Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken

Sicilian Baked Ziti

$27.95

Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese

Sicilian BBQ Chicken

$27.95

Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Grandma

$27.95

Sicilian Crispina

$27.95

Sicilian pie topped w/ fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & tomato

Sicilian Super Deluxe

$27.95

Sicilian White

$27.95

Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese

Sicilian Chicken Marsala

$27.95

Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms

Sicilian Chicken Ranch

$27.95

Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing

Sicilian Pomodoro

$27.95

Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil

Sicilian Alla Vodka

$27.95

Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka

Sicilian Grandma Eggplant

$27.95

Sicilian Spinach Artichoke

$27.95

Sicilian 1/2 & 1/2 Speciality

$28.45

Sicilian 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO

$25.95

12" Neapolitan Cauliflower Pizza

$14.00

Balsamic Chicken & Tomato Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato

Philly Cheesesteak Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.

Meat Lovers Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese

Primavera Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers

Chicken Caesar Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken (Hot) Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken

Baked Ziti Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese

Grandma Cauliflower Pizza

$16.00

Super Deluxe Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

White Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese

Chicken Marsala Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms

Chicken Ranch Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing

Pomodoro Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil

Alla Vodka Cauliflower Pizza

$17.95

Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka

12" Neapolitan Gluten Free

$14.00

Balsamic Chicken & Tomato Gluten Free

$17.95

Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato

Philly Cheesesteak Gluten Free

$17.95

Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.

Meat Lovers Gluten Free

$17.95

Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese

Primavera Gluten Free

$17.95

Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers

Chicken Caesar Gluten Free

$17.95

Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken (Hot) Gluten Free

$17.95

Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken

Baked Ziti Gluten Free

$17.95

Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese

BBQ Chicken Gluten Free

$17.95

Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese

Grandma Gluten Free

$16.00

Super Deluxe Gluten Free

$17.95

White Gluten Free

$17.95

Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese

Chicken Marsala Gluten Free

$17.95

Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms

Chicken Ranch Gluten Free

$17.95

Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing

Pomodoro Gluten Free

$17.95

Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil

Alla Vodka Gluten Free

$16.00

Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka

Pizza Dough

$4.50

Appetizers

Boneless BBQ Platter

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Platter

$13.00

Baked Clams (6)

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Hot Antipasto for 2

$16.00

Stuffed Mushrooms (4)

$12.95

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks(6)

$9.95

Zucchini Sticks

$9.95

BBQ Wings

$15.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Eggplant Rollatini (2) APP

$12.00

Side of Meatballs

$10.95

Side of Sausage

$10.95

French Fries (Sm.)

$3.50

French Fries (Lg.)

$5.50

French Fries w/Mozzarella.(Sm.)

$4.50

French Fries w/Mozzarella (Lg.)

$6.50

Pepperoni Pinwheels

$3.50

Spinach Pinwheels

$3.50

Garlic Bread .

$4.00

Garlic Bread w/ Melted Mozzarella

$6.00

Garlic Knots (3)

$1.50

Garlic Knots (6)

$3.00

Garlic Knots (12)

$6.00

Garlic Knots w/ Cheese & Sauce (6)

$5.00

Garlic Knots w/ Cheese & Sauce (12)

$8.00

Sautéed Spinach

$7.95

Sautéed Broccoli

$9.00

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe Seasonal

$11.00

Rice Ball

$7.00

Beef Patties

$5.00

Soup

Pasta Fagioli

$6.00

Chicken Soup

$6.00

Salads

Almond Mandarin Salad

$12.00

Mandarin oranges, almonds, onions, olives and crispy bacon toss together, served over Romain lettuce

Antipasto Salad

$14.00

Romain lettuce, topped with tomato, giardiniera, cucumbers, black and green olives, roasted peppers, provolone cheese, shredded mozzarella, ham, provolone and pepperoni

California Salad

$14.00

Romain lettuce talked with diced chicken, tomato, onion, shredded mozzarella and black olives

Caribbean Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, diced chicken, tomato, avocado and bacon

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romain lettuce mix with Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, cucumbers, black olives, bacon, corn, avocado and blue cheese dressing served over Romain lettuce

Greek Salad

$14.00

Romain lettuce talked with tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and feta cheese

House Salad

$11.00

Tomato, cucumbers, black and green olives, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese served over Romain lettuce

Mozzarella & Tomato Salad

$14.00

Where is a fresh mozzarella, tomato, black and green olives, roasted peppers served with balsamic vinegar and oil dressing

Entrees

Cacciatore Chicken

$19.95

Chicken topped w/ mushrooms, peppers, onions & tomato

Florentina Chicken

$19.95

Chicken sautéed w/ spinach, onions & mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce

Francese Chicken

$19.95

Egg battered chicken cutlet sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Marsala Chicken

$19.95

Flour battered chicken cutlet served in a Marsala wine sauce w/ mushrooms

Mulberry Chicken

$19.95

Chicken sautéed w/ onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers & sun-dried tomato in a brown sauce

Parmigiana Chicken

$17.95

Breaded chicken cutlet w/ sauce & melted mozzarella cheese

Piccata Chicken

$19.95

Chicken cutlet topped w/ capers & artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Scarpariello Chicken

$19.95

Sautéed breast & chicken, sausage, potatoes & onions in a garlic brodino sauce

Sorrentino Chicken

$19.95

Flour-battered chicken cutlet topped w/ sliced prosciutto, sliced eggplant & mozzarella cheese in a Marsala wine sauce

Travolata Chicken

$19.95

Sautéed chicken topped w/ eggplant, spinach, fresh mozzarella & sliced tomato served in a Sherry cream sauce

Grilled Bruschetta Chicken

$19.95

Breaded or grilled chicken topped w/ fresh mozzarella, fresh chopped tomato & onions, topped w/ balsamic vinegar

Fried Bruschetta Chicken

$19.95

Marsala Veal

$20.95

Flour battered veal cutlets sautéed w/ mushrooms in a butter Marsala wine sauce

Parmigiana Veal

$18.95

Veal cutlet w/ sauce & melted mozzarella cheese

Piccata Veal

$20.95

Veal cutlet topped off w/ capers & artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauce

Pizzaiola Veal

$20.95

Veal cutlet topped w/ peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives in a red sauce

Sorrentino Veal

$20.95

leal cutlet topped w/ sliced prosciutto, sliced eggplant & mozzarella cheese in a Marsala wine sauce

Veal & Peppers Veal

$20.95

Served in a marinara sauce

Bruschetta Veal

$20.95

Fried veal cutlet topped w/ fresh mozzarella, fresh chopped tomato & onions w/ balsamic vinegar

Calamari, Shrimp & Clams Bianco

$24.95

Sautéed in a white wine garlic & oil sauce

Calamari, Shrimp & Clams FraDiavol

$24.95

Santéed in a choice of spicy white or red sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana

$20.95

Fried shrimp baked w/ tomato sauce & topped w/ mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95

Shrimp sautéed w/ garlic & olive oil in a lemon butter sauce

Meatball Parmigiana

$15.95

Sausage & Peppers Parmigiana

$15.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

Fried eggplant w/ sauce & melted mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Rollatini ENTREE

$15.95

Eggplant rolled w/ ricotta & Romano cheese in a tomato sauce & topped w/ mozzarella

Pasta

Pasta with Meatball

$14.95

Pasta with Sausage

$14.95

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$10.95

Pasta with Butter Sauce

$10.95

Pasta with Garlic and Oil

$11.95

Pasta with Marinara Sauce

$10.95