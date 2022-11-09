Pizza Cucina North Merrick 1152 merrick ave
1152 Merrick ave
North Merrick, NY 11566
PIZZA
Small Neapolitan Pie
Small Balsamic Chicken & Tomato
Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato
Small Philly Cheesesteak
Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.
Small Meat Lovers
Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese
Small Primavera
Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers
Small Chicken Caesar
Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing
Small Buffalo Chicken (Hot)
Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken
Small Baked Ziti
Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese
Small BBQ Chicken
Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese
Small Grandma
Small Super Deluxe
Small White
Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese
Small Chicken Marsala
Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms
Small Chicken Ranch
Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing
Small Pomodoro
Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil
Small Alla Vodka
Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka
Small 1/2 & 1/2 Speciality
Small 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO
Large Neapolitan
Large Balsamic Chicken & Tomato
Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato
Large Philly Cheesesteak
Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.
Large Meat Lovers
Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese
Large Primavera
Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers
Large Chicken Caesar
Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing
Large Buffalo Chicken (Hot)
Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken
Large Baked Ziti
Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese
Large BBQ Chicken
Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese
Large Grandma
Large Super Deluxe
Large White
Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese
Large Chicken Marsala
Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms
Large Chicken Ranch
Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing
Large Pomodoro
Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil
Large Alla Vodka
Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka
Large Grandma Eggplant
Large Spinach Artichoke
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Speciality
Large 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO
Large School Pie
Large Margarita pie
Sicilian Neapolitan Pie
Sicilian Balsamic Chicken & Tomato
Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato
Sicilian Philly Cheesesteak
Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.
Sicilian Meat Lovers
Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Primavera
Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers
Sicilian Chicken Caesar
Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken (Hot)
Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken
Sicilian Baked Ziti
Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese
Sicilian BBQ Chicken
Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Grandma
Sicilian Crispina
Sicilian pie topped w/ fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers & tomato
Sicilian Super Deluxe
Sicilian White
Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese
Sicilian Chicken Marsala
Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms
Sicilian Chicken Ranch
Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing
Sicilian Pomodoro
Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil
Sicilian Alla Vodka
Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka
Sicilian Grandma Eggplant
Sicilian Spinach Artichoke
Sicilian 1/2 & 1/2 Speciality
Sicilian 1/2 Specialty & 1/2 BYO
12" Neapolitan Cauliflower Pizza
Balsamic Chicken & Tomato Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato
Philly Cheesesteak Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.
Meat Lovers Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese
Primavera Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers
Chicken Caesar Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken (Hot) Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken
Baked Ziti Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese
Grandma Cauliflower Pizza
Super Deluxe Cauliflower Pizza
White Cauliflower Pizza
Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese
Chicken Marsala Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms
Chicken Ranch Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing
Pomodoro Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil
Alla Vodka Cauliflower Pizza
Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka
12" Neapolitan Gluten Free
Balsamic Chicken & Tomato Gluten Free
Pie topped w/ marinated balsamic chicken, fresh mozzarella & diced plum tomato
Philly Cheesesteak Gluten Free
Pie topped w/ sliced steak, mushrooms, onions & melted mozzarella cheese.
Meat Lovers Gluten Free
Pie topped w/ sausage, chicken, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni & extra mozzarella cheese
Primavera Gluten Free
Pie topped »/ mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, onions, fresh plum tomato & peppers
Chicken Caesar Gluten Free
Pie topped w/ Romaine lettce & diced fried chicken, topped w/ a creamy Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken (Hot) Gluten Free
Pie topped w/ spicy fried chicken
Baked Ziti Gluten Free
Pie topped w/ penne pasta mixed »/ ricotta cheese, oregano & mozzarella cheese
BBQ Chicken Gluten Free
Pie topped w/ mounds of BBQ chicken & mozzarella cheese
Grandma Gluten Free
Super Deluxe Gluten Free
White Gluten Free
Neapolitan pie topped w/ loads of melted mozzarella cheese & ricotta cheese
Chicken Marsala Gluten Free
Pie topped w/ breast of chicken & sautéed »/ imported Marsala wine & mushrooms
Chicken Ranch Gluten Free
Pie topped »/ breast of chicken & sautéed in a ranch dressing
Pomodoro Gluten Free
Pie topped w/ sliced fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, imported olive oil & fresh basil
Alla Vodka Gluten Free
Pie topped w/ sautéed scallions & imported prosciutto in a pink cream sauce w/ a touch of vodka
Pizza Dough
Appetizers
Boneless BBQ Platter
Buffalo Chicken Platter
Baked Clams (6)
Fried Calamari
Hot Antipasto for 2
Stuffed Mushrooms (4)
Chicken Fingers
Mozzarella Sticks(6)
Zucchini Sticks
BBQ Wings
Buffalo Wings
Eggplant Rollatini (2) APP
Side of Meatballs
Side of Sausage
French Fries (Sm.)
French Fries (Lg.)
French Fries w/Mozzarella.(Sm.)
French Fries w/Mozzarella (Lg.)
Pepperoni Pinwheels
Spinach Pinwheels
Garlic Bread .
Garlic Bread w/ Melted Mozzarella
Garlic Knots (3)
Garlic Knots (6)
Garlic Knots (12)
Garlic Knots w/ Cheese & Sauce (6)
Garlic Knots w/ Cheese & Sauce (12)
Sautéed Spinach
Sautéed Broccoli
Sautéed Broccoli Rabe Seasonal
Rice Ball
Beef Patties
Salads
Almond Mandarin Salad
Mandarin oranges, almonds, onions, olives and crispy bacon toss together, served over Romain lettuce
Antipasto Salad
Romain lettuce, topped with tomato, giardiniera, cucumbers, black and green olives, roasted peppers, provolone cheese, shredded mozzarella, ham, provolone and pepperoni
California Salad
Romain lettuce talked with diced chicken, tomato, onion, shredded mozzarella and black olives
Caribbean Salad
Mixed greens, diced chicken, tomato, avocado and bacon
Caesar Salad
Romain lettuce mix with Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Choice of grilled or fried chicken, tomato, cucumbers, black olives, bacon, corn, avocado and blue cheese dressing served over Romain lettuce
Greek Salad
Romain lettuce talked with tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives and feta cheese
House Salad
Tomato, cucumbers, black and green olives, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese served over Romain lettuce
Mozzarella & Tomato Salad
Where is a fresh mozzarella, tomato, black and green olives, roasted peppers served with balsamic vinegar and oil dressing
Entrees
Cacciatore Chicken
Chicken topped w/ mushrooms, peppers, onions & tomato
Florentina Chicken
Chicken sautéed w/ spinach, onions & mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Francese Chicken
Egg battered chicken cutlet sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Marsala Chicken
Flour battered chicken cutlet served in a Marsala wine sauce w/ mushrooms
Mulberry Chicken
Chicken sautéed w/ onions, mushrooms, roasted red peppers & sun-dried tomato in a brown sauce
Parmigiana Chicken
Breaded chicken cutlet w/ sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
Piccata Chicken
Chicken cutlet topped w/ capers & artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Scarpariello Chicken
Sautéed breast & chicken, sausage, potatoes & onions in a garlic brodino sauce
Sorrentino Chicken
Flour-battered chicken cutlet topped w/ sliced prosciutto, sliced eggplant & mozzarella cheese in a Marsala wine sauce
Travolata Chicken
Sautéed chicken topped w/ eggplant, spinach, fresh mozzarella & sliced tomato served in a Sherry cream sauce
Grilled Bruschetta Chicken
Breaded or grilled chicken topped w/ fresh mozzarella, fresh chopped tomato & onions, topped w/ balsamic vinegar
Fried Bruschetta Chicken
Marsala Veal
Flour battered veal cutlets sautéed w/ mushrooms in a butter Marsala wine sauce
Parmigiana Veal
Veal cutlet w/ sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
Piccata Veal
Veal cutlet topped off w/ capers & artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Pizzaiola Veal
Veal cutlet topped w/ peppers, onions, mushrooms & black olives in a red sauce
Sorrentino Veal
leal cutlet topped w/ sliced prosciutto, sliced eggplant & mozzarella cheese in a Marsala wine sauce
Veal & Peppers Veal
Served in a marinara sauce
Bruschetta Veal
Fried veal cutlet topped w/ fresh mozzarella, fresh chopped tomato & onions w/ balsamic vinegar
Calamari, Shrimp & Clams Bianco
Sautéed in a white wine garlic & oil sauce
Calamari, Shrimp & Clams FraDiavol
Santéed in a choice of spicy white or red sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana
Fried shrimp baked w/ tomato sauce & topped w/ mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed w/ garlic & olive oil in a lemon butter sauce
Meatball Parmigiana
Sausage & Peppers Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried eggplant w/ sauce & melted mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatini ENTREE
Eggplant rolled w/ ricotta & Romano cheese in a tomato sauce & topped w/ mozzarella