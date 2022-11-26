Main picView gallery

Pizzeria Grazia

101 North Sycamore Street

Aberdeen, NC 28315

Popular Items

PEPPERONI
CARNIVORO
MARGHERITA

ANTIPASTI

BROCCOLINI

$9.00

wood oven roasted broccolini / whipped ricotta / roasted garlic / parmigiano / calabrian chili honey

BRUSCHETTA

$9.00

TOMATO/GARLIC/FRESH BASIL/EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL/PARMIGIANO

HOUSE FOCCACIA

$6.00

herb oil / sea salt

ITALIAN MEATS & CHEESES

$12.00

prosciutto di parma / soppressata / mortadella / provolone / pecorino romano / honey / fig jam / house focaccia

WOOD FIRED CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

garlic / parmigiano / extra virgin olive oil / red chili flake / italian parsley

WOOD FIRED MEATBALLS

$10.00

san Marzano tomato sauce / fresh basil / parmigiano / house focaccia

INSALATE

CESARE

$10.00

romaine / parmigiano / capers / caesar vinaigrette / focaccia croutons

CASA

$10.00

mixed lettuces / tomatoes / chickpea / red onion / red wine vinaigrette / parmigiano

CAPRESE

$12.00

burrata / tomatoes / fresh basil / extra virgin olive oil / cracked pepper / basil pesto

CHOP

$12.00

romaine / cherry tomatoes / olives / bocconcini / soppressata / pepperoncini / chickpea / oregano vinaigrette

PANINI

BIG MIKEY

$15.00

soppressata / smoked ham / prosciutto / mortadella / calabrian pepper spread / provolone / lettuce / tomato / aioli / extra virgin olive oil / balsamic / classic hero

CARMELA

$10.00

balsamic roasted tomatoes / mozzarella / basil pesto / extra virgin olive oil / italian baguette

COUSIN JACKIE

$13.00Out of stock

roast beef / provolone / lettuce / tomato / red onion / aioli / classic hero

COUSIN VINNY

$12.00Out of stock

albacore tuna salad / provolone / olive spread / arugula / red onion / extra virgin olive oil / balsamic / Italian baguette

DANIELA

$15.00

grilled chicken breast / basil pesto / mozzarella / arugula / balsamic roasted tomatoes / italian baguette

ENZO

$8.00

mozzarella / provolone / fontina / classic hero

GRANDMA LUCILE

$12.00

prosciutto / mozzarella / extra virgin olive oil / balsamic roasted tomatoes / Italian baguette

JOHNNY SAUSAGE

$14.00

italian sausage / broccolini / mozzarella / calabrian pepper spread / italian baguette

JUNIOR

$10.00Out of stock

mortadella / provolone / mustard / lettuce / tomato / classic hero

LIL' ANTHONY

$10.00

smoked ham / provolone / lettuce / aioli / tomato / classic hero

MAMA SOFIA

$14.00

grilled chicken breast / mozzarella / arugula / extra virgin olive oil / balsamic roasted tomatoes / classic hero

UNCLE AL

$12.00

house made meatballs / marinara / mozzarella / provolone / parmigiano / fresh oregano / classic hero

UNCLE JIMMY

$9.00

prosciutto / soppressata / smoked ham / mozzarella / arugula / calabrian pepper spread / balsamic roasted tomatoes / extra virgin olive oil / italian baguette

UNCLE PAULIE

$12.00

balsamic roasted tomatoes / arugula / artichokes / red onion / sweet roasted peppers / mozzarella / basil pesto / italian baguette

PIZZA

MARINARA

$11.00

san Marzano tomato sauce / garlic / fresh oregano / pecorino romano

MARGHERITA

$13.00

san marzano tomato sauce / fresh basil / garlic / fresh mozzarella / pecorino romano / extra virgin olive oil

BIANCA

$15.00

extra virgin olive oil / garlic / fresh mozzarella / whipped ricotta / pecorino romano / fontina / fresh oregano

DIAVOLA

$15.00

san Marzano tomato sauce / soppressata / pepperoni / calabrian chili / fresh mozzarella / pecorino romano / fresh basil

CARNIVORO

$15.00

san Marzano tomato sauce / pepperoni / italian sausage / mortadella / soppressata / fresh mozzarella / pecorino romano / fresh basil

PEPPERONI

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce / pepperoni / fresh mozzarella / pecorino romano / fresh oregano

FUNGHI

$15.00

extra virgin olive oil / garlic / caramelized onions / crimini mushrooms / fontina / fresh rosemary

SALSICCIA

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce / italian sausage / shaved red onion / broccolini / fresh mozzarella / pecorino romano

MARGHERITA AL CRUDO

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce / fresh mozzarella / prosciutto di parma / arugula / parmigiano / fresh basil / extra virgin olive oil

COMO

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce / crimini mushrooms / artichokes / mortadella / garlic / fresh mozzarella / pecorino romano

VEGAN MARGHERITA

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce / vegan mozzarella / fresh basil / extra virgin olive oil

IL FORMAGGIO

$12.00

san marzano tomato sauce / fresh mozzarella / pecorino romano

DOLCI

CANNOLI

$5.00

pistachio / chocolate chips

TIRAMISU

$9.00

espresso / ladyfingers / cocoa crema

EXTRA

CHILLED PASTA SALAD

$3.00

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$4.00

red wine vinaigrette

CHIPS

$2.00

ANTIPASTI SALAD

$6.00

salami / provolone / olives / sweet roasted peppers / fresh basil / extra virgin olive oil

NUT ALLERGY

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

NON ALCOHOLIC

SOFT DRINK

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.00

AQUA PANNA SMALL

$4.00

PELLEGRINO SMALL

$4.00

AQUA PANNA LARGE

$6.00

PELLEGRINO LARGE

$6.00

BEER

APOCALYPSE AMBER

$9.00

BOLD ROCK CIDERS

$5.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

DUCK HOOK

$5.00

FRENCH BROAD IPA

$5.00

FRENCH BROAD KOLSCH

$5.00

FRENCH BROAD PILSNER

$5.00

GUINNESS

$3.00

HATCHET HAZY MORNING IPA

$9.00

MAN OF LAW

$5.00

MICHELOB SELTZERS

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

PERONI

$5.00

SAM ADAMS

$5.00

SAM SEASONAL

$5.00

STELLA

$5.00

SUGAR CREEK

$9.00

SYCAMORE DIPA

$9.00

WINE BY BOTTLE

ALLEGRINI BTL

$42.00

CHARDONNAY BTL

$27.00

CHIANTI BTL

$24.00

PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$27.00

RATTI BTL

$46.00

TOSCANA BTL

$46.00

ROSE BTL

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

101 North Sycamore Street, Aberdeen, NC 28315

Directions

Main pic

