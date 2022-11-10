Restaurant header imageView gallery

14477 Fancher Ave

Sterling, NY 13156

Haddock Broiled
Chicken Tenders App
French Fries

ALL ABOARD

Soup of the Day

$5.00+

Chef special of the day

Lobster Bisque

$6.00+

Our Signature Soup

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

5 Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

5 coconut crusted, crispy fried shrimp served with chili dipping sauce

Chicken Tenders App

$10.00

Hand breaded served with choice of dipping sauce

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fresh Haddock, lettuce, tomatoes and cabbage topped with our homemade sauce

Fish Bites

Fish Bites

$15.00

Breaded fresh haddock bites. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Lightly breaded, fresh, and deep fried. Topped with pepperoncini & shredded parmesan served with marinara sauce & homemade aioli

Supreme Nachos

$14.00

Warm tortilla chips smothered with hot queso, homemade chili, jalapenos, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Clams Sauvignon

Clams Sauvignon

$15.00

Steamed clams cooked to perfection in a white wine, garlic, buttery sauce

Chicken Quesadillas

$14.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Garlic roasted with crispy bacon, finished off with a balsamic brown sugar glaze

SALADS

Blackened Chicken Breast Salad

$15.00

Monterey jack cheddar cheese, black bean-corn salsa, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, mixed field greens, and balsamic vinaigrette

PBH Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, homemade dressing

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$16.00

Brown and red rice, kale, red quinoa, black barley, garlic and seasonings

BURGERS

Captain Cheese

$16.00

Choice of American, Provolone, Cheddar or Swiss cheese

Bay Bleu Burger

$17.00

Melted crumbly bleu, drizzled with bleu cheese dressing

Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.00

Topped with cheddar cheese and bacon

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Our custom-blended veggie patty, with Swiss cheese, fresh avocado slices, sauteed spinach and roasted red peppers. Finished with garlic aioli on a wheat bun

SANDWICHES

Uncle B's Reuben

Uncle B's Reuben

$16.00Out of stock

Corned beef, red cabbage, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing, served grilled on thick sliced rye bread.

Millionaire's Grilled Cheese

$27.00Out of stock

Cold water lobster, lump crab, prosciutto, Greyere,cheddar, and fontina on brioche-style bread.

Fresh Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Fried and served with tartar sauce

Haddock Reuben

$16.00

Delicious fresh haddock made as a Reuben. If you like fish and Reubens, this will be your new favorite!

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Choice of fried or grilled with side of mayonnaise topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a fresh bun.

Shaved Ribeye Wrap

Shaved Ribeye Wrap

$15.00

Grilled onions, green peppers and provolone cheese

Beef on Weck

$15.00

ENTREES

Seared Scallop BLT

Seared Scallop BLT

$26.00Out of stock

Lightly seasoned scallops with bacon, tomato, a bed of greens and sliced avocado, then finished with a drizzled balsamic reduction

Delmonico Steak 16oz.

$46.00Out of stock

Cooked your way to perfection with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Add Crumbly Bleu Cheese | 2

Fried Shrimp or Scallops

$25.00

Lightly breaded shrimp or scallops. Broiled | 1.5

Smothered Chicken

$21.00

A grilled breast marinated in chimichurri sauce, covered with sauteed mushrooms, cheddar Swiss cheese, bacon and roasted peppers

Cashew-Cornflake Crusted Fried Haddock

$25.00

Fresh haddock lightly breaded with a delicious taste

SIGNATURE DISHES

New York Strip 12oz.

New York Strip 12oz.

$36.00

USDA Prime - Served over spinach risotto with mushroom sauce

Scallops Rockefeller

Scallops Rockefeller

$32.00Out of stock

Pan seared scallops with bacon fennel sauce, served over spinach risotto finished with parmesan

Seafood Newburg

$31.00Out of stock

Succulent shrimp, scallops, and lump crabmeat tossed in a rich, elegant sherry cream sauce and served over pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast smothered with cheese over pasta with our homemade red sauce

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$24.00

Fettuccine pasta in a classic rich homemade creamy sauce

Shrimp or Scallops Scampi

Shrimp or Scallops Scampi

$24.00

Sauteed with garlic, butter and white wine, tossed with linguini

Tortellini Calabrese

$22.00

Bacon sauteed with artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers tossed with cheese filled tortellini in a basil asiago cream sauce

Sweet Heat Fried Chicken

Sweet Heat Fried Chicken

$20.00

Deep fried chicken breast, Sweet Heat seasoning and white gravy, served with homemade mashed potatoes and Aunt Judy's Signature Slaw

FLATBREADS

Pan-Seared Ribeye OL

$14.00

Shaved ribeye with bleu cheese crumbles, red onion marmalade and balsamic reduction

Shrimp Scampi Florentine

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled shrimp served atop ricotta cheese, garlic butter, sauteed spinach and shredded parmesan

Buffalo Chicken with Bacon

$14.00

Shredded chicken, mild sauce, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon and crumbled blue cheese

VEGAN

Cauliflower Vegan Pizza

$21.00

Bermuda onion, artichoke hearts, vegan mozzarella, basil and Kalamata olives

Vegan Stuffed Portobello

$16.00

Seasoned portobellos over spinach risotto with melted vegan mozzarella topped with basil and sliced tomatoes

TOFU Specialty

TOFU Specialty

$18.00Out of stock

Sauteed mixed vegetables with crispy fried tofu

BBQ Pulled Jackfruit

$19.00Out of stock

Our BBQ jackfruit sandwich is super meaty, but with a savory taste. Perfect meat-free comfort food that will impress any family member

Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$16.00

Brown and red rice, kale, red quinoa, black barley, garlic and seasonings

LITTLE SAILORS

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Garlic Butter or Red Sauce

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served on white bread

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with choice of dipping sauce

SIDES

French Fries

$5.00

Deep fried

Garlic Mashed Potato

$3.00

Loaded mash

$6.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Quality taste

Signature Slaw

$3.00

Aunt Judy's Signature

Chef's Vegetable

$3.00

Fresh Veggie

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Thick and crispy with a sweet taste

Onion Rings

$5.00

Crispy taste

Side Salad

$4.00

Fresh greens

Side Caesar

$5.00

Homemade dressing

Side Soup

$5.00+

Dip/Dressing

$0.75

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$8.00
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$7.00
Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00

Choc Chip Lava Cookie

$8.00

DAILY SPECIALS

Cajun cream sauce sautéed with onions, mushroom & spinach over pasta

Haddock Broiled

$21.00

Surf And Turf

$44.00

Sweet Heat Chicken

$20.00Out of stock

NY Strip Marsala

$34.00Out of stock

Test

$18.00

DAILY APPETIZERS

Scallop Basket

$18.00

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$15.00

Mussels

$12.00Out of stock

Cajun Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Beer Battered Shrimp

$9.00Out of stock

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Garlic cheese bread with marinara sauce

Beer Battered Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock
Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Seared Ahi Tuna served with wasabi dressing

Steak Kabobs

$18.00Out of stock

Steak marinated in a soy teriyaki sauce grilled

Scallop Bruschetta

$16.00Out of stock

3 grilled scallops served on a toasted roll with sauteed spinach and a lemon better sauce

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Buffalo Tender Tots

$8.00

DRINKS

24oz Tumbler

$25.00

Busch LT Apple

$5.00Out of stock

Nutrl

$6.00

Adult Juice Cooler Vanilla

$10.00

Adult Juice Cooler Bay

$10.00

Apple Pie Sangria

$8.00

DESSERT SPECIALS

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$7.00Out of stock

PIZZAS

Seafood

$24.00

Garlic

$15.00

Garlic Broccoli Onion

$18.00

Cheese Pepperoni

$18.00

Meat lovers

$21.00

Drink Specials

Weekender

$8.00

Juice Pouches

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1910 the Historic Pleasant Beach Hotel - a Victorian landmark - has offered waterfront dining with spectacular views. Join us on our spacious deck or our inside dining room and bar for cocktails while overlooking beautiful Little Sodus Bay.

Location

14477 Fancher Ave, Sterling, NY 13156

