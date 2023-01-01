- Home
Broders' Pork & Piccata
2221 W 50th St
Minneapolis, MN 55419
FOOD
SANDWICHES
CALABRIAN PORCHETTA SANDWICH
Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with fennel, radicchio, currant slaw & Calabrian pepper aioli
RAPINI PORCHETTA SANDWICH
Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with rapini & garlic-parsley aioli
TRUFFLE-MUSHROOM PORCHETTA SANDWICH
Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with chopped mushroom, black truffle & garlic parsley aioli
NUDO SANDWICH
Just porchetta on a bun.
CHICKEN PICCATA SANDWICH
Breaded & fried chicken cutlet, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun
VEAL PICCATA SANDWICH
Breaded & fried veal cutlet, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun
WALLEYE PICCATA SANDWICH
Broiled Canadian Walleye, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun
VERDURE SANDWICH
Rapini, pepperonata, bibb lettuce & garlic parsley aioli on a ciabatta bun
PORTOBELLO PICCATA SANDWICH
Breaded & fried portobello mushroom, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun
PLATES
PORCHETTA PLATE
slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork shoulder with fennel & garlic
CHICKEN PICCATA PLATE
Breaded & fried chicken cutlets, served with piccata sauce.
VEAL PICCATA PLATE
Breaded & fried veal cutlets, served with piccata sauce.
BROILED WALLEYE PLATE
Broiled Walleye fillet, served with piccata sauce.
PORTOBELLO PICCATA PLATE
Breaded & fried portobello mushroom, served with piccata sauce.
EXTRA PICCATA SAUCE ON SIDE
BOWLS
PORCHETTA BOWL
slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork shoulder with fennel & garlic served with sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf
CHICKEN BOWL
breaded & fried chicken cutlet served wih sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf
VEAL BOWL
Breaded & fried veal cutlet served with sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf
BROILED WALLEYE BOWL
broiled Walleye fillet served with sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf
PORTOBELLO BOWL
Breaded & fried Portobello mushroom served with sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf
VEGETARIANO BOWL
Chopped button mushrooms, sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf
SOUP & SALAD
ZUCCHINI SOUP
Zucchini, yellow squash, honey-pickled fresno chilies, mint / gf, df, vegan
INSALATA MISTA
bibb lettuce, marinated celery, cauliflower & carrot, golden raisins & extra virgin olive oil
BEET SALAD
braised red beets, arugula, cara cara orange, pistachio, ricotta salata / gf, v
FAMILY STYLE
PORCHETTA FAMILY SIZE
Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork shoulder. Serves 4-6, served with a lemon & caper sauce
CHICKEN PICATTA FAMILY SIZE
Breaded & fried chicken cutlets. Serves 4-6, served with piccata sauce
VEAL PICCATA FAMILY SIZE
Breaded and fried veal cutlets. Serves 4-6, served with piccata sauce
BROILED WALLEYE FAMILY SIZE - GF
Broiled walleye fillets. Serves 4-6, served with piccata sauce
PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM FAMILY SIZE
Breaded and fried portobello mushrooms. Serves 4-6, served with piccata sauce
SIDES & EXTRAS
HOUSE POTATO CHIPS
CREAMY POLENTA
Slow cooked polenta finished with Grana Padano cheese - GF
HERBED-MUSHROOM FARRO
Farro with roasted mushrooms, fennel, onion, garlic, and thyme - V
ROASTED POTATO SALAD
red potatoes, hard-boiled egg, celery, red onion, calabrian chili aioli / gf, df, v
FENNEL-CURRENT-RADICCHIO SLAW
AGRODOLCE RAPINI
balsamic reduction, caponata, raisins - GF/V
POACHED EGG
PEPERONATA
sweet bell peppers stewed with onion, garlic & tomato - GF/V
CIABATTA BUN
AIOLI
SWEETS
NAPKINS & UTENSILS
DRINKS
BUBBLES & SPRITZ
PROSECCO, BAROCCO, VENETO
PROSECCO, BAROCCO, VENETO
A classic Prosecco. Bubbly, mostly dry, and definitely delicious.
LAMBRUSCO ROSATO 'PIAZZA GRANDE', CARPI, EMILIA-ROMAGNA
LAMBRUSCO ROSATO 'PIAZZA GRANDE', CARPI, EMILIA-ROMAGNA
A juicy sparkling rosé made from local Lambrusco varieties near Modena. Its delicate strawberry and cherry notes dance on a lively mousse of bubbles.
MOSCATO D'ASTI 2019, ERCOLE, PIEMONTE
MOSCATO D'ASTI 2019, ERCOLE, PIEMONTE
Soda pop for grown-ups. Candied peach and fresh grapefruit flavors perfectly balanced between fizzy bubbles, honey sweetness, and racy acidity.
WHITE WINE
PINOT GRIGIO 2016, I FEUDI DI ROMANS, FRIULI
PINOT GRIGIO 2016, I FEUDI DI ROMANS, FRIULI
There's a lot of forgettable Pinot Grigio out there, but this offering from I Feudi di Romans will turn some heads, prompting the question, "Wait - this is Pinot Grigio!?" Its nuanced fruit profile and crunchy mineral character challenges our snobby, preconceived notions.
ERBALUCE DI CALUSO 2017, NERVI, ALTA PIEMONTE
ERBALUCE DI CALUSO 2017, NERVI, ALTA PIEMONTE
An elegant, mineral white from the prestigious winemakers at Nervi. This wine is dry and refreshing, with notes of wild flowers, alpine herbs, and white peach.
SOAVE 'CASTELCERINO' 2016, FILIPPI, VENETO
SOAVE 'CASTELCERINO' 2016, FILIPPI, VENETO
Veneto produces oceans of wines that can often be unremarkable, but the wines of Filippi stand out as true expressions of the region's terroir. "Castelcerino" is an entry-level white from various parcels on the Filippi estate. This bottling brings chalky minerality to the fore, with vibrant acidity, delicate white flowers, and lime peel notes.
CATARATTO LUCIDO 2018, MARCO DE BARTOLI, SICILIA
ROSE & ORANGE WINE
SYRAH / ZIBIBBO ROSATO ‘RAPHAEL’ 2019, POGGIO ANIMA, SICILIA
SYRAH / ZIBIBBO ROSATO 'RAPHAEL' 2019, POGGIO ANIMA, SICILIA
An uncommon example of a rosé made by blending red and white wine, Raphael is a dry rosé, showing ripe raspberry and strawberry notes and a touch of marked florality.
PINOT GRIGIO / SAUVIGNON BLANC ‘ARANSAT (ORANGE)’ 2019, BORGO SAVAIN DI BASTIANI, FRIULI
PINOT GRIGIO / SAUVIGNON BLANC 'ARANSAT (ORANGE)' 2019, BORGO SAVAIN DI BASTIANI, FRIULI
One of the best value orange wines we've come across, "Aransat" - Friulian slang for "orange" - is a great stepping stone to the wonderful world of skin-contact whites. Newbies and aficionados alike will enjoy this wine's delicate tannins, honeyed apricot and jasmine flavors, and versatile pairing capabilities.
RED WINE
SANGIOVESE 'POGGIO GLI ANGELI' 2016, LA GERLA, TOSCANA
SANGIOVESE 'POGGIO GLI ANGELI' 2016, LA GERLA, TOSCANA
A renowned Brunello producer offers an effortless take on every-night Sangiovese. Fresh and ready to pair with a range of menu items.
RUCHE DI CASTAGNOLE MONFERRATO 'OPERA PRIMA' 2015, LUCA FERRARIS, PIEMONTE
RUCHE DI CASTAGNOLE MONFERRATO 'OPERA PRIMA' 2015, LUCA FERRARIS, PIEMONTE
Luca Ferraris doesn't want anyone to sleep on the Ruche grape. His "Opera Prima" is a message to the non-believers: Ruche wines deserve the same respect and adulation afforded to the great wines of Barolo and Barbaresco. This wine comes from his best parcel of vines and is vinified and aged with the care and rigour seen in the communes of Barolo and Barbaresco. Expect a panoply of aromas - blue flowers, exotic spices, forest floor, and tiny wild berries. Still youthful in its lifespan, Opera Prima is lively on the palate, with energetic acidity, full body, and layers of flavor.
LANGHE NEBBIOLO 2018, PRODUTTORI DEL BARBARESCO, PIEMONTE
GATTINARA 2015, NERVI, ALTA PIEMONTE
GATTINARA 2015, NERVI, ALTA PIEMONTE
Upwards from the heart of Piedmont in terms of direction as well as altitude, the Alto Piemonte produces Nebbiolo worthy of high regard. Nervi is the oldest active winery within the sub-region of Gattinara and has received a considerable amount of deserved attention after being purchased by Roberto Conterno, one of the most important producers in Barolo and all of Italy. You're finding this wine at quite the opportune moment where it's ready to enjoy now in its vibrant and lively youth, but can very well be held onto for years to come. Aromas of rose, tobacco, licorice, cherry, strawberry, and saline mineral will only integrate and coalesce further in this Nebbiolo gem!
LESSONA 2011, SPERINO, ALTA PIEMONTE
LESSONA 2011, SPERINO, ALTA PIEMONTE
After renowned Chianti producer, Paolo de Marchi, was passed down ownership of the Proprietà Sperino estate in 1999, he and his son made their way to the northerly end of Piedmont to help breathe life back into the area's winemaking scene. On the unique, marine sand soils of Lessona, de Marchi cultivates Nebbiolo grapes for this wine organically, harvests by hand, and allows for indigenous yeast fermentations. Nine years of life have brought the 2011 Lessona into graceful complexity, with notes of preserved cherry, dried rose, herbaceous qualities of rosemary and mint, and developed savory notes of balsamic and earth.
WINE FOR ONE [375ml bottles]
CHIANTI CLASSICO 2017, ISOLE E OLENA, TOSCANA [375 bottle]
CHIANTI CLASSICO 2017, ISOLE E OLENA, TOSCANA [375 bottle]
Paolo de Marchi of the Isole e Olena estate is passionate about Sangiovese and it shows, as his wines have played a major role in bringing prestige to the Chianti region. With the help of carefully restrained oak, this Sangiovese-based blend is transformed into layered aromas of sandalwood and allspice, followed by a cherry-cranberry lift and balanced tannins.
BARBARESCO 2011, CANTINA DEL PINO, PIEMONTE [375ml bottle]
BARBARESCO 2011, CANTINA DEL PINO, PIEMONTE [375ml bottle]
BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO 2013, LA GERLA, TOSCANA [375ml bottle]
BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO 2013, LA GERLA, TOSCANA [375ml bottle]
VIN SANTO DEL CHIANTI CLASSICO 2009, ISOLE E OLENA, TOSCANA [375ml bottle]
VIN SANTO DEL CHIANTI CLASSICO 2009, ISOLE E OLENA, TOSCANA [375ml bottle]
BEER
HAMMS
HAMMS
INDEED PILS
INDEED PILS
MENABREA ITALIAN LAGER
MENABREA ITALIAN LAGER
INDEED FLAVORWAVE IPA
BENT PADDLE BLACK ALE
BENT PADDLE BLACK ALE
BEVERAGES
COKE MINI CAN
DIET COKE MINI CAN
SPRITE MINI CAN
LIMONATA SAN PELLIGRINO
LIMONE & MENTA SAN PELLIGRINO
ARANCIATA SAN PELLIGRINO
ARANCIATA ROSSA SAN PELLIGRINO (Copy)
SAN PELLIGRINO, 500mL
SAN PELLIGRINO, 1L
BRODERS' BOTTLED SPRING WATER 500mL
TERZO BITTER ORANGE SYRUP
8oz Nonalcoholic housemade bitter simple syrup. Perfect for spritz or cocktails.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Broders' Pork & Piccata is a take out and delivery based concept launched by Broders' Restaurants. Operating out of the existing Terzo restaurant space, Broders' Pork & Piccata specializes in sandwiches, plates and bowls of Porchetta (slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork) and Piccata (breaded and fried cutlets with lemon-caper sauce).
2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55419