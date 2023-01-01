Restaurant header imageView gallery

Broders' Pork & Piccata

review star

No reviews yet

2221 W 50th St

Minneapolis, MN 55419

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

CALABRIAN PORCHETTA SANDWICH

$13.00

Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with fennel, radicchio, currant slaw & Calabrian pepper aioli

RAPINI PORCHETTA SANDWICH

$13.00

Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with rapini & garlic-parsley aioli

TRUFFLE-MUSHROOM PORCHETTA SANDWICH

$14.00

Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with chopped mushroom, black truffle & garlic parsley aioli

FOOD

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches served a la carte or as a combo add $3 for combo - choose: house potato chips, cup of tomato-basil soup or insalata mista

CALABRIAN PORCHETTA SANDWICH

$13.00

Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with fennel, radicchio, currant slaw & Calabrian pepper aioli

RAPINI PORCHETTA SANDWICH

$13.00

Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with rapini & garlic-parsley aioli

TRUFFLE-MUSHROOM PORCHETTA SANDWICH

$14.00

Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork with chopped mushroom, black truffle & garlic parsley aioli

NUDO SANDWICH

$10.00

Just porchetta on a bun.

CHICKEN PICCATA SANDWICH

$14.00

Breaded & fried chicken cutlet, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun

VEAL PICCATA SANDWICH

$16.00Out of stock

Breaded & fried veal cutlet, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun

WALLEYE PICCATA SANDWICH

$16.00Out of stock

Broiled Canadian Walleye, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun

VERDURE SANDWICH

$12.00

Rapini, pepperonata, bibb lettuce & garlic parsley aioli on a ciabatta bun

PORTOBELLO PICCATA SANDWICH

$13.00Out of stock

Breaded & fried portobello mushroom, bibb lettuce & piccata sauce on a ciabatta bun

PLATES

All plates served with choice of creamy polenta, herbed mushroom farro, insalata Russa or agrodolce rapini

PORCHETTA PLATE

$14.00

slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork shoulder with fennel & garlic

CHICKEN PICCATA PLATE

$15.00

Breaded & fried chicken cutlets, served with piccata sauce.

VEAL PICCATA PLATE

$17.00Out of stock

Breaded & fried veal cutlets, served with piccata sauce.

BROILED WALLEYE PLATE

$18.00

Broiled Walleye fillet, served with piccata sauce.

PORTOBELLO PICCATA PLATE

$13.00

Breaded & fried portobello mushroom, served with piccata sauce.

EXTRA PICCATA SAUCE ON SIDE

$1.00

BOWLS

All bowls served with sweet bell-pepperonata with rapini and choice of creamy polenta (gf) or farro pilaf

PORCHETTA BOWL

$16.00

slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork shoulder with fennel & garlic served with sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf

CHICKEN BOWL

$16.00

breaded & fried chicken cutlet served wih sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf

VEAL BOWL

$18.00Out of stock

Breaded & fried veal cutlet served with sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf

BROILED WALLEYE BOWL

$18.00

broiled Walleye fillet served with sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf

PORTOBELLO BOWL

$16.00

Breaded & fried Portobello mushroom served with sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf

VEGETARIANO BOWL

$12.00

Chopped button mushrooms, sweet bell-peperonata & rapini. Choice of base: creamy polenta - GF or farro pilaf

SOUP & SALAD

ZUCCHINI SOUP

$5.00+

Zucchini, yellow squash, honey-pickled fresno chilies, mint / gf, df, vegan

INSALATA MISTA

$4.00+

bibb lettuce, marinated celery, cauliflower & carrot, golden raisins & extra virgin olive oil

BEET SALAD

$12.00

braised red beets, arugula, cara cara orange, pistachio, ricotta salata / gf, v

FAMILY STYLE

PORCHETTA FAMILY SIZE

$14.00+

Slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork shoulder. Serves 4-6, served with a lemon & caper sauce

CHICKEN PICATTA FAMILY SIZE

$34.00

Breaded & fried chicken cutlets. Serves 4-6, served with piccata sauce

VEAL PICCATA FAMILY SIZE

$36.00Out of stock

Breaded and fried veal cutlets. Serves 4-6, served with piccata sauce

BROILED WALLEYE FAMILY SIZE - GF

$42.00

Broiled walleye fillets. Serves 4-6, served with piccata sauce

PORTOBELLO MUSHROOM FAMILY SIZE

$28.00

Breaded and fried portobello mushrooms. Serves 4-6, served with piccata sauce

SIDES & EXTRAS

HOUSE POTATO CHIPS

$4.00+

CREAMY POLENTA

$4.00+

Slow cooked polenta finished with Grana Padano cheese - GF

HERBED-MUSHROOM FARRO

$4.00+

Farro with roasted mushrooms, fennel, onion, garlic, and thyme - V

ROASTED POTATO SALAD

$5.00+Out of stock

red potatoes, hard-boiled egg, celery, red onion, calabrian chili aioli / gf, df, v

FENNEL-CURRENT-RADICCHIO SLAW

$5.00+

AGRODOLCE RAPINI

$5.00+

balsamic reduction, caponata, raisins - GF/V

POACHED EGG

$2.00

PEPERONATA

$5.00+

sweet bell peppers stewed with onion, garlic & tomato - GF/V

CIABATTA BUN

$2.00

AIOLI

$0.75+

SWEETS

SEASONAL PANNA COTTA

$5.00

vanilla bean panna cotta, strawberry, candied rosemary / gf

TIRAMISU CUP

$5.00Out of stock

espresso, lady fingers, marsala cream, cocoa

BESTIA NERA

$7.00

flourless chocolate cake / gf

GIANDUJA LAYER CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

gianduja mousse, hazelnut

NAPKINS & UTENSILS

NAPKINS

UTENSILS

A packet with a plastic fork, knife, spoon, salt, pepper, and a napkin. Please indicate how many packets you'd like.

DRINKS

BUBBLES & SPRITZ

*Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

PROSECCO, BAROCCO, VENETO

$12.00

A classic Prosecco. Bubbly, mostly dry, and definitely delicious. *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

LAMBRUSCO ROSATO 'PIAZZA GRANDE', CARPI, EMILIA-ROMAGNA

LAMBRUSCO ROSATO 'PIAZZA GRANDE', CARPI, EMILIA-ROMAGNA

$14.00Out of stock

A juicy sparkling rosé made from local Lambrusco varieties near Modena. Its delicate strawberry and cherry notes dance on a lively mousse of bubbles. *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

MOSCATO D'ASTI 2019, ERCOLE, PIEMONTE

MOSCATO D'ASTI 2019, ERCOLE, PIEMONTE

$16.00

Soda pop for grown-ups. Candied peach and fresh grapefruit flavors perfectly balanced between fizzy bubbles, honey sweetness, and racy acidity. *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

WHITE WINE

PINOT GRIGIO 2016, I FEUDI DI ROMANS, FRIULI

PINOT GRIGIO 2016, I FEUDI DI ROMANS, FRIULI

$10.00Out of stock

There’s a lot of forgettable Pinot Grigio out there, but this offering from I Feudi di Romans will turn some heads, prompting the question, “Wait - this is Pinot Grigio!?” Its nuanced fruit profile and crunchy mineral character challenges our snobby, preconceived notions. *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

ERBALUCE DI CALUSO 2017, NERVI, ALTA PIEMONTE

ERBALUCE DI CALUSO 2017, NERVI, ALTA PIEMONTE

$12.00Out of stock

An elegant, mineral white from the prestigious winemakers at Nervi. This wine is dry and refreshing, with notes of wild flowers, alpine herbs, and white peach. *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

SOAVE 'CASTELCERINO' 2016, FILIPPI, VENETO

SOAVE 'CASTELCERINO' 2016, FILIPPI, VENETO

$14.00

Veneto produces oceans of wines that can often be unremarkable, but the wines of Filippi stand out as true expressions of the region’s terroir. “Castelcerino” is an entry-level white from various parcels on the Filippi estate. This bottling brings chalky minerality to the fore, with vibrant acidity, delicate white flowers, and lime peel notes. *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

CATARATTO LUCIDO 2018, MARCO DE BARTOLI, SICILIA

CATARATTO LUCIDO 2018, MARCO DE BARTOLI, SICILIA

$18.00

ROSE & ORANGE WINE

SYRAH / ZIBIBBO ROSATO ‘RAPHAEL’ 2019, POGGIO ANIMA, SICILIA

SYRAH / ZIBIBBO ROSATO ‘RAPHAEL’ 2019, POGGIO ANIMA, SICILIA

$17.00

An uncommon example of a rosé made by blending red and white wine, Raphael is a dry rosé, showing ripe raspberry and strawberry notes and a touch of marked florality. ----------------------------------------------- *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

PINOT GRIGIO / SAUVIGNON BLANC ‘ARANSAT (ORANGE)’ 2019, BORGO SAVAIN DI BASTIANI, FRIULI

$19.00Out of stock

One of the best value orange wines we’ve come across, “Aransat” - Friulian slang for “orange” - is a great stepping stone to the wonderful world of skin-contact whites. Newbies and aficionados alike will enjoy this wine’s delicate tannins, honeyed apricot and jasmine flavors, and versatile pairing capabilities. ------------------------------------------------ *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

RED WINE

SANGIOVESE 'POGGIO GLI ANGELI' 2016, LA GERLA, TOSCANA

SANGIOVESE 'POGGIO GLI ANGELI' 2016, LA GERLA, TOSCANA

$14.00

A renowned Brunello producer offers an effortless take on every-night Sangiovese. Fresh and ready to pair with a range of menu items. ------------------------------------------------ *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

RUCHE DI CASTAGNOLE MONFERRATO 'OPERA PRIMA' 2015, LUCA FERRARIS, PIEMONTE

RUCHE DI CASTAGNOLE MONFERRATO 'OPERA PRIMA' 2015, LUCA FERRARIS, PIEMONTE

$30.00

Luca Ferraris doesn’t want anyone to sleep on the Ruche grape. His “Opera Prima” is a message to the non-believers: Ruche wines deserve the same respect and adulation afforded to the great wines of Barolo and Barbaresco. This wine comes from his best parcel of vines and is vinified and aged with the care and rigour seen in the communes of Barolo and Barbaresco. Expect a panoply of aromas - blue flowers, exotic spices, forest floor, and tiny wild berries. Still youthful in its lifespan, Opera Prima is lively on the palate, with energetic acidity, full body, and layers of flavor. ------------------------------------------------ *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

LANGHE NEBBIOLO 2018, PRODUTTORI DEL BARBARESCO, PIEMONTE

LANGHE NEBBIOLO 2018, PRODUTTORI DEL BARBARESCO, PIEMONTE

$36.00
GATTINARA 2015, NERVI, ALTA PIEMONTE

GATTINARA 2015, NERVI, ALTA PIEMONTE

$45.00

Upwards from the heart of Piedmont in terms of direction as well as altitude, the Alto Piemonte produces Nebbiolo worthy of high regard. Nervi is the oldest active winery within the sub-region of Gattinara and has received a considerable amount of deserved attention after being purchased by Roberto Conterno, one of the most important producers in Barolo and all of Italy. You’re finding this wine at quite the opportune moment where it’s ready to enjoy now in its vibrant and lively youth, but can very well be held onto for years to come. Aromas of rose, tobacco, licorice, cherry, strawberry, and saline mineral will only integrate and coalesce further in this Nebbiolo gem! ------------------------------------------------ *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have

LESSONA 2011, SPERINO, ALTA PIEMONTE

LESSONA 2011, SPERINO, ALTA PIEMONTE

$50.00

After renowned Chianti producer, Paolo de Marchi, was passed down ownership of the Proprietà Sperino estate in 1999, he and his son made their way to the northerly end of Piedmont to help breathe life back into the area’s winemaking scene. On the unique, marine sand soils of Lessona, de Marchi cultivates Nebbiolo grapes for this wine organically, harvests by hand, and allows for indigenous yeast fermentations. Nine years of life have brought the 2011 Lessona into graceful complexity, with notes of preserved cherry, dried rose, herbaceous qualities of rosemary and mint, and developed savory notes of balsamic and earth. ------------------------------------------------ *Must present ID upon pick up* **One Alcoholic item per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

WINE FOR ONE [375ml bottles]

CHIANTI CLASSICO 2017, ISOLE E OLENA, TOSCANA [375 bottle]

CHIANTI CLASSICO 2017, ISOLE E OLENA, TOSCANA [375 bottle]

$13.00

Paolo de Marchi of the Isole e Olena estate is passionate about Sangiovese and it shows, as his wines have played a major role in bringing prestige to the Chianti region. With the help of carefully restrained oak, this Sangiovese-based blend is transformed into layered aromas of sandalwood and allspice, followed by a cherry-cranberry lift and balanced tannins. *Must present ID upon pick up* **Two 375ml bottles max per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

BARBARESCO 2011, CANTINA DEL PINO, PIEMONTE [375ml bottle]

BARBARESCO 2011, CANTINA DEL PINO, PIEMONTE [375ml bottle]

$15.00

*Must present ID upon pick up* **Two 375ml bottles max per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO 2013, LA GERLA, TOSCANA [375ml bottle]

BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO 2013, LA GERLA, TOSCANA [375ml bottle]

$22.00

*Must present ID upon pick up* **Two 375ml bottles max per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

VIN SANTO DEL CHIANTI CLASSICO 2009, ISOLE E OLENA, TOSCANA [375ml bottle]

VIN SANTO DEL CHIANTI CLASSICO 2009, ISOLE E OLENA, TOSCANA [375ml bottle]

$38.00

*Must present ID upon pick up* **Two 375ml bottles max per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

BEER

HAMMS

HAMMS

$2.50+

*Must present ID upon pick up* **Limit 6 12oz bottles or 4 16oz cans per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

INDEED PILS

INDEED PILS

$3.50+Out of stock

*Must present ID upon pick up* **Limit 6 12oz bottles or 4 16oz cans per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

MENABREA ITALIAN LAGER

MENABREA ITALIAN LAGER

$4.00+

*Must present ID upon pick up* **Limit 6 12oz bottles or 4 16oz cans per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

INDEED FLAVORWAVE IPA

INDEED FLAVORWAVE IPA

$2.50+Out of stock
BENT PADDLE BLACK ALE

BENT PADDLE BLACK ALE

$3.00+Out of stock

*Must present ID upon pick up* **Limit 6 12oz bottles or 4 16oz cans per order** ***Alcohol not allowed in delivery orders - orders will be declined*** If you'd like to split food up into multiple orders and have one alcoholic item per order, we will have all orders with the same name ready at the same time!

BEVERAGES

COKE MINI CAN

$1.50

DIET COKE MINI CAN

$1.50

SPRITE MINI CAN

$1.50

LIMONATA SAN PELLIGRINO

$3.00

LIMONE & MENTA SAN PELLIGRINO

$3.00Out of stock

ARANCIATA SAN PELLIGRINO

$3.00Out of stock

ARANCIATA ROSSA SAN PELLIGRINO (Copy)

$3.00Out of stock

SAN PELLIGRINO, 500mL

$4.00

SAN PELLIGRINO, 1L

$7.00

BRODERS' BOTTLED SPRING WATER 500mL

$3.00Out of stock

TERZO BITTER ORANGE SYRUP

$5.00Out of stock

8oz Nonalcoholic housemade bitter simple syrup. Perfect for spritz or cocktails.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Broders' Pork & Piccata is a take out and delivery based concept launched by Broders' Restaurants. Operating out of the existing Terzo restaurant space, Broders' Pork & Piccata specializes in sandwiches, plates and bowls of Porchetta (slow roasted, Italian seasoned pork) and Piccata (breaded and fried cutlets with lemon-caper sauce).

Website

Location

2221 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Directions

Gallery
Broders' Pork & Piccata image
Broders' Pork & Piccata image
Broders' Pork & Piccata image

Similar restaurants in your area

Terzo
orange starNo Reviews
2221 W. 50TH ST MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Tinto Kitchen - 4959 Penn Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
4959 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Broders' Pasta Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,494
5000 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Broders' Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,113
2308 West 50th St Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
El Travieso Minneapolis - 4953 Xerxes Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
4953 Xerxes Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Broders' Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,113
2308 West 50th St Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Victor's 1959 Cafe
orange star4.6 • 2,180
3756 Grand Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55409
View restaurantnext
Broders' Pasta Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,494
5000 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Red Wagon Pizza Co - 5416 Penn Ave S
orange star4.5 • 1,242
5416 Penn Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Tap Society
orange star4.6 • 1,062
4555 Grand Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Longfellow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Phillips
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
University
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
North Loop
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Linden Hills
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Nokomis
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston