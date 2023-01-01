Broders' Pork & Piccata

RUCHE DI CASTAGNOLE MONFERRATO 'OPERA PRIMA' 2015, LUCA FERRARIS, PIEMONTE

Luca Ferraris doesn't want anyone to sleep on the Ruche grape. His "Opera Prima" is a message to the non-believers: Ruche wines deserve the same respect and adulation afforded to the great wines of Barolo and Barbaresco. This wine comes from his best parcel of vines and is vinified and aged with the care and rigour seen in the communes of Barolo and Barbaresco. Expect a panoply of aromas - blue flowers, exotic spices, forest floor, and tiny wild berries. Still youthful in its lifespan, Opera Prima is lively on the palate, with energetic acidity, full body, and layers of flavor.