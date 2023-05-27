- Home
- /
- Minneapolis
- /
- El Travieso Minneapolis - 4953 Xerxes Ave S
El Travieso Minneapolis 4953 Xerxes Ave S
No reviews yet
4953 Xerxes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day Menu
El Rey Tacos
Taco Arabes
Local handmade flour tortillas, chipotle sauce, chihuahua cheese, braised white onions, salsa verde and your choice of protein.
Arabe - Carne Asada
$7.00
Skirt Steak
Arabe - Pastor
$7.00
Achiote marinated pork with pineapple
Arabe - Adobo Chicken
$7.00
Arabe - Carnitas
$7.00
Arabe - Cochinita Pibil
$7.00
Arabe - Rajas con Papas
$7.00
Arabe - Barbacoa
$7.00
Arabe - Nopales,Hongos,Calavacitas
$7.00
Arabe - Garden Veggie
$7.00
Arabe - Pescado
$9.00
Pillin Discadas
Crispy flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, bacon, chorizo, onions, cilantro, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, garnished with chicharrones. With your choice of protein.
Burrito
Flour tortilla, Crispy flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, bacon, chorizo, onions, cilantro, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, garnished with chicharrones. With your choice of protein.
Burrito Bowl
Bowll with Queso Fresco cheese, lettuce, crema, salsa verde, rice and beans with your choice of protein.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with Queso Fresco cheese, lettuce, crema, salsa verde, rice and beans with your choice of protein.
Quesadilla - Carne Asada
$12.00
Quesadilla - Pastor
$12.00
Quesadilla - Adobo Chicken
$12.00
Quesadilla - Carnitas
$12.00
Quesadilla - Cochinita Pibil
$12.00
Quesadilla - Barbacoa
$12.00
Quesadilla - Rajas con Papas
$12.00
Quesadilla - Nopales, Hongos, Calavacitas
$12.00
Quesadilla - Garden Veggie
$12.00
Quesadilla - Pescado
$14.00
Quesadilla- Chesse
$10.00
Torta
Bollilo served with avocado, lettuce,black beans, onions, cilantro, cheese, tomato and salsa.
Menu Specials
Sides
Kids Meals
Family Meals
Travieso Drinks
Coca Cola
$3.50
Diet coke
$3.50
Sangria n/a
$3.50
Topo Chico
$3.50
Jarrito Tamarindo
$3.50
Jarrito Lime
$3.50
Jarrito Mandarin
$3.50
Jarrito Fruit Punch
$3.50
Jarrito Guava
$3.50
Jarrito Pina
$3.50
Blood Orange San Pellegrino
$3.50
Orange San Pellegrino
$3.50
Limonata San Pellegrino
$3.50
Clementina San Pellegrino
$3.50
Melograno San Pellegrino
$3.50
SMART WATER
$3.50
Cerveza
Margaritas
Mezcal
Tequilla
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00
Casamigos Anejo
$19.00
Cenote Blanco
$10.00
Cenote Reposado
$12.00
Cenote Anejo
$14.00
Corralejo Anejo
$12.00
Corralejo Resposado
$12.00
Don Julio Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio Anejo
$16.00
Don Julio Reposado
$16.00
Don Julio 70
$21.00
Don Julio Primavera
$31.00
Espolon Reposado
$8.00
Espolon Anejo
$10.00
Titos Vodka
$7.00
Ketel One Vodka
$8.00
Grey Goose Vodka
$10.00
Stoli Elite Vodka
$14.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Patron Reposado
$12.00
Patron Anejo
$13.00
Revel Avila Blanco
$16.00
Revel Avila Anejo
$26.00
Remy VSOP Brandy
$8.00
Redemption Rye Whiskey
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Espolon Blanco
$8.00
Cazamigos Exclusivo
$15.00
Wines - Glass
Wine - Bottle
Tostadas
Aguas Frescas
All Day Menu (Copy)
El Rey Tacos
Taco Arabes
Local handmade flour tortillas, chipotle sauce, chihuahua cheese, braised white onions, salsa verde and your choice of protein.
Arabe - Carne Asada
$7.00
Skirt Steak
Arabe - Pastor
$7.00
Achiote marinated pork with pineapple
Arabe - Adobo Chicken
$7.00
Arabe - Carnitas
$7.00
Arabe - Cochinita Pibil
$7.00
Arabe - Rajas con Papas
$7.00
Arabe - Barbacoa
$7.00
Arabe - Nopales,Hongos,Calavacitas
$7.00
Arabe - Garden Veggie
$7.00
Arabe - Pescado
$9.00
Pillin Discadas
Crispy flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, bacon, chorizo, onions, cilantro, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, garnished with chicharrones. With your choice of protein.
Burrito
Flour tortilla, Crispy flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, bacon, chorizo, onions, cilantro, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, garnished with chicharrones. With your choice of protein.
Burrito Bowl
Bowll with Queso Fresco cheese, lettuce, crema, salsa verde, rice and beans with your choice of protein.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with Queso Fresco cheese, lettuce, crema, salsa verde, rice and beans with your choice of protein.
Quesadilla - Carne Asada
$12.00
Quesadilla - Pastor
$12.00
Quesadilla - Adobo Chicken
$12.00
Quesadilla - Carnitas
$12.00
Quesadilla - Cochinita Pibil
$12.00
Quesadilla - Barbacoa
$12.00
Quesadilla - Rajas con Papas
$12.00
Quesadilla - Nopales, Hongos, Calavacitas
$12.00
Quesadilla - Garden Veggie
$12.00
Quesadilla - Pescado
$14.00
Torta
Bollilo served with avocado, lettuce,black beans, onions, cilantro, cheese, tomato and salsa.