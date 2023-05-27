Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Travieso Minneapolis 4953 Xerxes Ave S

4953 Xerxes Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55410

All Day Menu

Jugeton Snacks

Guacamole

$11.00

Totopos Y Salsas

$8.00

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Travieso Totopos Locos

$12.00

El Rey Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Pastor Taco

$5.00

Adobo Chicken Taco

$5.00

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Cochinita Pibil Taco

$5.00

Rajas con Papas Taco

$5.00

Barbacoa Taco

$5.00

Nopales, Hongos, Calavacitas Taco

$5.00

Garden Veggie Taco

$5.00

Pescado Taco

$7.00

Taco Arabes

Local handmade flour tortillas, chipotle sauce, chihuahua cheese, braised white onions, salsa verde and your choice of protein.

Arabe - Carne Asada

$7.00

Skirt Steak

Arabe - Pastor

$7.00

Achiote marinated pork with pineapple

Arabe - Adobo Chicken

$7.00

Arabe - Carnitas

$7.00

Arabe - Cochinita Pibil

$7.00

Arabe - Rajas con Papas

$7.00

Arabe - Barbacoa

$7.00

Arabe - Nopales,Hongos,Calavacitas

$7.00

Arabe - Garden Veggie

$7.00

Arabe - Pescado

$9.00

Pillin Discadas

Crispy flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, bacon, chorizo, onions, cilantro, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, garnished with chicharrones. With your choice of protein.

Discada - Carne Asada

$12.00

Discada - Pastor

$12.00

Discada - Adobo Chicken

$12.00

Discada - Carnitas

$12.00

Discada - Cochinita Pibil

$12.00

Discada - Rajas con Papas

$12.00

Discada - Barbacoa

$12.00

Discada - Nopales, hongos,calavacitas

$12.00

Discada - Pescado

$14.00

Burrito

Flour tortilla, Crispy flour tortillas, Chihuahua cheese, bacon, chorizo, onions, cilantro, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños, garnished with chicharrones. With your choice of protein.

Burrito - Carne Asada

$12.00

Burrito - Pastor

$12.00

Burrito - Adobo Chicken

$12.00

Burrito - Carnitas

$12.00

Burrito - Cochinita Pibil

$12.00

Burrito - Barbacoa

$12.00

Burrito - Rajas con Papas

$12.00

Burrito - Nopales,Hongos,Calavacitas

$12.00

Burrito - Garden Veggie

$12.00

Burrito - Pescado

$14.00

Burrito Bowl

Bowll with Queso Fresco cheese, lettuce, crema, salsa verde, rice and beans with your choice of protein.

Bowl - Carne Asada

$12.00

Bowl - Pastor

$12.00

Bowl - Adobo Chicken

$12.00

Bowl - Carnitas

$12.00

Bowl - Cochinita Pibil

$12.00

Bowl - Barbacoa

$12.00

Bowl - Papas con Rajas

$12.00

Bowl - Nopales, Hongos, Calavacitas

$12.00

Bowl- Garden Veggie

$12.00

Bowl - Pescado

$14.00

Quesadilla

Flour tortilla grilled with Queso Fresco cheese, lettuce, crema, salsa verde, rice and beans with your choice of protein.

Quesadilla - Carne Asada

$12.00

Quesadilla - Pastor

$12.00

Quesadilla - Adobo Chicken

$12.00

Quesadilla - Carnitas

$12.00

Quesadilla - Cochinita Pibil

$12.00

Quesadilla - Barbacoa

$12.00

Quesadilla - Rajas con Papas

$12.00

Quesadilla - Nopales, Hongos, Calavacitas

$12.00

Quesadilla - Garden Veggie

$12.00

Quesadilla - Pescado

$14.00

Quesadilla- Chesse

$10.00

Torta

Bollilo served with avocado, lettuce,black beans, onions, cilantro, cheese, tomato and salsa.

Torta - Carne Asada

$12.00

Torta - Pastor

$12.00

Torta - Adobo Chicken

$12.00

Torta - Cochinita Pibil

$12.00

Torta - Barbacoa de Res

$12.00

Torta - Pescado

$14.00

Torta- Hawaiana

$14.00

Torta-Cubana

$16.00

Torta- Milanesa

$14.00

Menu Specials

3 Sopes

$14.00

Alambres

$14.00

Chilaquilles

$15.00

Enchiladas de Pollo

$15.00

Plato de Asada

$15.00

Sides

Xtra - Crema

$1.25

Xtra - Lettuce

$1.25

Xtra- Queso

$1.25

Xtra- Salsa

$1.25

Xtra- Meat

$3.50

Side of beans

$3.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of chips

$3.75

Side of Guacamole

$5.00

Side of Salsa Verde

$5.00

Side of Salsa Roja

Dulces

Tres Leches

$7.00

Caramel Flan

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Kids Meals

Kids- Taco Asada

$4.00

Kids - Taco Chicken

$4.00

Kids - Taco Meat

$4.00

Kids Burrito - beans,cheese,rice

$7.00

Kids Burrito - Meat,beans,cheese,rice

$9.00

Kids- cheese quesadilla

$7.00

Kids - Asada Quesadilla

$9.00

Kids- Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Family Meals

Adobo Chicken Meal

$45.00

Asada Family Meal

$45.00

Barbacoa Family Meal

$45.00

Carnitas Family Meal

$45.00

Pastor Family Meal

$45.00

Travieso Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet coke

$3.50

Sangria n/a

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Jarrito Tamarindo

$3.50

Jarrito Lime

$3.50

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.50

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarrito Guava

$3.50

Jarrito Pina

$3.50

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$3.50

Orange San Pellegrino

$3.50

Limonata San Pellegrino

$3.50

Clementina San Pellegrino

$3.50

Melograno San Pellegrino

$3.50

SMART WATER

$3.50

Cerveza

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Bohemian

$6.00

Margaritas

Jugeton Fruit Margarita

$12.00

Mezcal Old Fashion

$14.00

Negro Manhattan

$13.00

Revel Margarita

$14.00

Travieso 46

$12.00

Sangria Glass

$9.00

Sangria Carafe

$32.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos

$10.00

Alipus San Juan

$12.00

Alipus San Luis

$12.00

Alipus St Ana de Rio

$13.00

Alipus San Andres

$15.00

Casa Amigos

$15.00

Findecio Pechuga

$19.00

Findecio Tobala

$21.00

Fidencio Madrecuixe

$26.00

Tequilla

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Cenote Blanco

$10.00

Cenote Reposado

$12.00

Cenote Anejo

$14.00

Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

Corralejo Resposado

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio 70

$21.00

Don Julio Primavera

$31.00

Espolon Reposado

$8.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Titos Vodka

$7.00

Ketel One Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose Vodka

$10.00

Stoli Elite Vodka

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Revel Avila Blanco

$16.00

Revel Avila Anejo

$26.00

Remy VSOP Brandy

$8.00

Redemption Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Cazamigos Exclusivo

$15.00

Wines - Glass

30* Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Cepa Garnacha Glass

$10.00

Cerejeiras Tinto Glass

$10.00

Elsa Bianchi Malbec Glass

$10.00

Flaco Cabernet Glass

$10.00

Fruili Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Malbec Glass

$11.30

Santa Di T. Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Terra P. Sauv. Blanc Glass

$10.00

Wine - Bottle

30* Chardonnay BTL.

$36.00

Cepa Garnacha BTL.

$36.00

Elsa Bianchi BTL.

$36.00

Flaco Cabernet BTL

$36.00

Friuli Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00

Santa Di T. Pinot Grigio BTL

$38.00

Terra P. Sauv. Blanc BTL

$38.00

Tostadas

Tostada- Asada

$6.00

Tostada- Pastor

$6.00

Tostada- Adobo Chicken

$6.00

Tostada- Barbacoa

$6.00

Tostada-Carnitas

$6.00

Tostada- Cochinita Pibil

$6.00

Tostada-Garden Veggies

$6.00

Tostada-Nopales

$6.00

Tostada- Pescado

$8.00

Tostada- Papas y Rajas

$6.00

Aguas Frescas

Jamaica

$3.50

Horchata

$3.50

