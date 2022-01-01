PORTLAND LIQUOR STORE NEW 623 parke ave
32 Reviews
$
623 parke ave
Portland, ND 58274
Beer
Pounder
$3.50
Keg
$135.00
Castles Danger
$2.50
Mules
$3.00
Beer Bucket
$12.00
Draft Bud LT
$4.50
Draft Coors LT
$4.50
Draft Ultra
$4.50
Mug
$3.00
Domestic Pitcher
$13.00
Import Pitcher
$15.00
Draft Alaskan Amber
$5.00
Draft Leinenkugels Seasonal
$5.00
Draft Milkmade
$5.00
Draft Toasted Boch
$5.00
Draft Goose Ipa
$5.00
Kona
$5.00
Mango Cart
$5.00
Shock Top
$5.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Bud Select 55
$4.00
Busch
$4.00
Busch Light
$4.00
Busch Light NA
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Grain Belt
$4.00
Grain Belt Nordeast
$4.00
High Life Bottle
$4.00
Keystone Can
$4.00
Mich Gold Light
$4.00
Mich Ultra
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Old Mil
$4.00
Miller 64
$4.00
Natural Light
$4.00
Bud Light Chelada
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
PBR Coffee
$5.00
Indeed Ipa
$5.00
Castle Danger
$5.00
Cider Boys
$5.00
Shiner Bock
$5.00
Fat Tire
$5.00
Drekker Milk Madden
$5.00
Stella
$5.00
Rhombus
$5.00
Dos Equis
$5.00
Mordelos
$5.00
1554
$5.00
Liqour
Well Vodka
$4.00
Titos
$5.00
Gray Goose
$5.00
Jeremiah Weed
$4.00
Kettle One
$4.00
Kinky Blue
$4.00
Kinky Green
$4.00
Kinky Red
$4.00
Kinky Aloha
$4.00
Ph. Lime Vodka
$4.00
Ph. Cherry Vodka
$4.00
UV Blue Raspberry
$4.00
UV Cherry
$4.00
Uv Grape
$4.00
Titos Tall
$6.00
Well Vodka Tall
$5.00
Gray Goose Tall
$6.00
Kinky Blue Tall
$5.00
Kinky Red Tall
$5.00
Ph Cherry Vodka Tall
$5.00
Kinky Aloha Tall
$5.00
Ph Lime Vodka Tall
$5.00
UV Blue Tall
$5.00
Uv Cherry Tall
$5.00
Uv Grape Tall
$5.00
E&J
$4.00
E&J Tall
$5.00
Ph. Black Berry
$4.00
Ph. Black Berry Tall
$5.00
Kraken
$5.00
Bacardi
$4.00
Bacardi Limon
$4.00
Captain Morgan Tall
$5.00
Captain Morgan Spiced Apple
$4.00
Malbu Tall
$5.00
Captain Morgan Reg.
$4.00
Malibu Reg
$4.00
Bacardi Tall
$5.00
Barcardi Limon Tall
$5.00
Captain Morgan Tall
$5.00
Captain Morgan Spiced Apple Tall
$5.00
Kraken Tall
$6.00
Patron
$5.00
Casamigos
$5.50
Casamigos Tall
$6.00
Patron Tall
$6.00
Black Velet
$4.00
Canadian Club Tall
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Southern Reg.
$4.00
Southern Tall
$5.00
Crown Apple Tall
$6.00
Bullit Tall
$6.00
Bullit Reg
$5.00
Canadian Club Reg
$4.00
Windsor Black Cherry Reg
$4.00
Windsor Black Cherry Tall
$5.00
Black Velet Tall
$5.00
Dalmore 12 Year
$5.00
Dalmore 15 Year
$6.00
Johnny Blue
$8.00
Amaretto
$4.00
Baileys
$6.00
Buttershots
$4.00
Dr. Cherry
$5.00
Dr. Grape
$5.00
Dr. Menthol
$5.00
Goldschlager
$5.00
Jag
$6.00
Kahlua
$5.00
Ph. Peach
$4.00
Ph. Peppermint
$4.00
Ph. Rootbeer
$4.00
Ph. Strawberry
$4.00
Pucker Apple
$4.00
Pucker Cherry
$4.00
Pucker Grape
$4.00
Pucker Strawberry
$4.00
Pucker Watermelon
$4.00
Rumple Minze
$7.50
Bombay Saphire
$6.00
Ph Gin
$4.00
Tanguria
$5.00
Drinks/Shots
Top Shell Bloody Mary
$6.00
Call Bloody Mary
$5.50
Rail Bloody Mary
$5.00
Top Shelf Bulldog
$6.00
Call Bull Dog
$5.50
Rail Bull Dog
$5.00
Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea
$6.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$5.00
White Russian
$6.50
Jello Shot
$1.00
Chuck Norris
$4.00
Jag Bomb
$5.00
Washington Apple
$4.00
Cherry Bomb
$4.00
Fireball
$4.00
Windsor Black Cherry
$3.00
Rumpleminze
$4.00
Sex On The Beach
$4.00
Phillips Blackberry Brandy
$3.00
Dr. Mcgillicuddys
$4.00
Crowin Shot
$5.00
Mystery Shot
$1.00
Rootbeer Barrel
$3.00
Drink Special 3/27
$5.00
Drunk Monkey
$5.00
8 Ball
$4.00
Knucklenoggin
$4.00
Jag.
$4.00
Top Shelf Whiskey
$5.00
Mimosa
$4.00
Wine
Coolers
Soda
Apps
Tokens & Apparel
summer
Beer
Bud Light BTL
$8.99
Bud Light Chelada 16oz Can
$9.30
Bud Select 55 BTL
$9.99
Busch BTL
$7.99
Busch Light BTL
$7.99
Coors Light BTL
$8.99
MGD BTL
$8.99
Mich Amber Bock BTL
$10.99
Mich Golden Light BTL
$8.99
Mich Ultra BTL
$10.99
Mich Ultra Infusion BTL
$10.99
Miller High Life BTL
$8.99
Miller Lite BTL
$8.99
Busch BTL 12pk
$12.99
Coors Light BTL 12pk
$15.99
Grainbelt Nordeast BTL 12pk
$16.99
Grainbelt Premium BTL 12pk
$15.99
Miller Lite BTL 12pk
$15.99
Old Mill 12pk
$16.00
Bud Light
$15.50
Rhombus Blond
$18.00
Bud Bottles Case
$28.99
Bud Light Case
$28.99
Busch Light Case
$24.99
MGD Case
$27.99
Mich Golden Light Case
$28.99
Miller High Life Case
$23.99
Miller Lite Case
$26.99
Old Mill
$22.00
Rhombus Blond 24 Pack
$32.00
Bud Light Can 12pk
$14.99
Bud Light Lemon 12pk
$16.99
Bud Light Lime 12pk
$16.99
Bud Light Orange 12pk
$16.99
Busch Light N/A 12pk
$13.99
Busch Light 12pk
$12.99
Coors Light 12pk
$14.99
Grainbelt Premium 12pk
$14.99
MGD 12pk
$14.99
Mich Golden Light 12pk
$15.99
Mich Ultra 12pk
$17.99
Miller Lite 12pk
$14.99
Natural Light 15pk
$11.99
Old Mil 12pk
$11.50
Bud 18pk
$19.99
Bud Light 18pk
$19.99
Busch 18pk
$16.99
Busch Light 18pk
$16.99
Coors Light 18pk
$18.99
Keystone Light 16oz 18pk
$17.99
Mich Golden Light 18pk
$19.99
Bud Light Can Case
$25.99
Bud Can Case
$25.99
Busch Light Can Case
$26.00
Coors Light 2-12 pk Can Case
$23.99
Miller Lite 2-12pks Can Case
$24.99
Hamms Can Case
$18.99
Hamms Light Can Case
$18.99
Keystone Light 30 Pack
$27.00
Mich Golden Light Can Case
$25.99
Natural Light Can Case
$15.99
Schmidt Can Case
$19.99
Old Milwaukee Can Case
$20.00
Premium Beer
Blue Moon
$11.99
Blue Moon Light
$11.99
Castle Danger Cream Ale
$10.99
Corona
$11.99
Guiness
$8.99
Heineken 0.0
$10.99
Leinenkugel Honey
$19.99
NB Tripple
$12.99
O'Dells IPA
$11.99
PBR Cold Brew
$12.99
PBR Hard Coffee
$12.99
Rolling Rock
$9.99
Stella Artois
$10.99
Summit
$10.99
War Pig Foggy IPA
$13.99
Lienenkugel Honey 6pk
$10.99
Bud Light Platinum
$31.50
Drekker Milk Madden
$10.50
Stella 24 Pack
$37.00
Cooler
Bud Light Seltzer Cherry
$23.99
Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry
$23.99
Smirnoff Variety
$19.99
Twisted Tea Party Pack
$18.99
Vizzy
$17.99
White Claw Variety
$18.99
Duluth Cider
$13.99
Mike's Black Cherry
$10.99
Mike's Lemonade
$10.99
Redds Apple
$10.99
Smirnoff Apple
$9.99
Smirnoff Grape
$9.99
Smirnoff Ice
$9.99
Smirnoff Raspberry
$9.99
Smirnoff Screwdriver
$9.99
Twisted Tea
$9.99
Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2
$9.99
White Claw Black Cherry
$9.99
White Claw Grapefruit
$9.99
White Claw Lime
$9.99
White Claw Mango
$9.99
White Claw Raspberry
$9.99
Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2 12 Pack
$17.99
Truely 6pk.
$11.00
White Claw 12 Pack
$18.00
GBV 4 Pack
$10.00
Rum
Schnapps
Amaretto
$16.99
Baileys
$43.99
Blue Curacao
$12.99
Buttershots
$16.99
Doctor Cherry
$18.99
Doctor Grape
$18.99
Doctor Menthol
$18.99
Goldschlager
$28.99
Jagermeister
$24.99
Kahlua
$27.99
Ph. Peach
$14.99
Ph. Peppermint
$14.99
Ph. Raspberry
$14.99
Ph. Rootbeer
$14.99
Ph. Strawberry
$14.99
Ph. Triple Sec
$14.99
Pucker Apple
$14.99
Pucker Cherry
$14.99
Pucker Grape
$14.99
Pucker Strawberry
$14.99
Pucker Watermelon
$14.99
Rumple Minze
$29.99
Midori
$29.00
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey/Scotch
Black Velvet
$11.99
Canadian Club
$17.99
Crown Royal
$41.99
Crown Royal Apple
$33.99
Crown Royal peach
$36.99
Fireball
$20.00
Jack Daniels
$34.99
Jack Daniels Fire
$34.99
Jameson
$33.99
Jim Beam
$23.99
Seagrams 7
$16.99
Southern Comfort
$22.99
Windsor
$16.99
Windsor Black Cherry
$17.99
Dalmore 12 Year
$70.00
Dalmore 15 Year
$130.00
Johnnie Walker Red
$37.99
Johnnie Walker Black
$45.99
Wine
Sutterhome Cab 4pk
$7.99
Sutterhome Chard 4pk
$7.99
Sutterhome Merlot 4pk
$7.99
Sutterhome Moscato 4pk
$7.99
Sutterhome White Zin 4pk
$7.99
Cooks 4pk
$12.99
19 Crimes Chardnay
$10.99
19 Crimes Uprising
$10.99
Crane Lake Moscato
$7.99
Chloe
$13.99
Korbel Champagne
$16.99
Love Nior
$11.99
Luccio Moscato Dasti
$4.99
Roscato Moscato White
$11.99
Roscato Sweet Red
$11.99
Salmon Creek White Zin
$7.99
Seven Oaks Cab
$13.99
St. Michelle Cab
$15.99
St. Michelle Chard
$14.99
St. Michelle Merlot
$15.99
St. Michelle Riesling
$14.99
Pops/Mixers
Gin/Special
Cigs/Chews
specials
Lunch
$12.00
Lunch And Pop
$11.00
10.00
$10.00
Pop
$1.50
Soup Cup
$3.00
Philly
$8.50
Chicken Wrap
$7.50
B.L.T.
$7.00
Add On
$3.50
Chips
$1.00
Chicken Sandwich
$7.50
Chicken Quesadilla
$7.00
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$7.00
Cup Chili
$3.00
Loaded Cup Of Chili
$4.00
Soup Bowl
$5.00
Hamburger
$7.50
Cheeseburger
$8.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
$9.50
CaliBurger
$8.00
Reuben
$8.00
Nacho Chz
$1.50
Potato Salad (Cater)
$50.00
Ham Salad
$6.00
Extra Sandwich
$4.00
1/2 Order French Fries
$1.75
ladies night
Halloween
Attributes and Amenities
Sports
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
623 parke ave, Portland, ND 58274
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
