A map showing the location of PORTLAND LIQUOR STORE NEW 623 parke aveView gallery

PORTLAND LIQUOR STORE NEW 623 parke ave

32 Reviews

$

623 parke ave

Portland, ND 58274

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beer

Pounder

$3.50

Keg

$135.00

Castles Danger

$2.50

Mules

$3.00

Beer Bucket

$12.00

Draft Bud LT

$4.50

Draft Coors LT

$4.50

Draft Ultra

$4.50

Mug

$3.00

Domestic Pitcher

$13.00

Import Pitcher

$15.00

Draft Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Draft Leinenkugels Seasonal

$5.00

Draft Milkmade

$5.00

Draft Toasted Boch

$5.00

Draft Goose Ipa

$5.00

Kona

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Shock Top

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Select 55

$4.00

Busch

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Busch Light NA

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Grain Belt

$4.00

Grain Belt Nordeast

$4.00

High Life Bottle

$4.00

Keystone Can

$4.00

Mich Gold Light

$4.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Old Mil

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Natural Light

$4.00

Bud Light Chelada

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

PBR Coffee

$5.00

Indeed Ipa

$5.00

Castle Danger

$5.00

Cider Boys

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Drekker Milk Madden

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Rhombus

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Mordelos

$5.00

1554

$5.00

Liqour

Well Vodka

$4.00

Titos

$5.00

Gray Goose

$5.00

Jeremiah Weed

$4.00

Kettle One

$4.00

Kinky Blue

$4.00

Kinky Green

$4.00

Kinky Red

$4.00

Kinky Aloha

$4.00

Ph. Lime Vodka

$4.00

Ph. Cherry Vodka

$4.00

UV Blue Raspberry

$4.00

UV Cherry

$4.00

Uv Grape

$4.00

Titos Tall

$6.00

Well Vodka Tall

$5.00

Gray Goose Tall

$6.00

Kinky Blue Tall

$5.00

Kinky Red Tall

$5.00

Ph Cherry Vodka Tall

$5.00

Kinky Aloha Tall

$5.00

Ph Lime Vodka Tall

$5.00

UV Blue Tall

$5.00

Uv Cherry Tall

$5.00

Uv Grape Tall

$5.00

E&J

$4.00

E&J Tall

$5.00

Ph. Black Berry

$4.00

Ph. Black Berry Tall

$5.00

Kraken

$5.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain Morgan Tall

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Apple

$4.00

Malbu Tall

$5.00

Captain Morgan Reg.

$4.00

Malibu Reg

$4.00

Bacardi Tall

$5.00

Barcardi Limon Tall

$5.00

Captain Morgan Tall

$5.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Apple Tall

$5.00

Kraken Tall

$6.00

Patron

$5.00

Casamigos

$5.50

Casamigos Tall

$6.00

Patron Tall

$6.00

Black Velet

$4.00

Canadian Club Tall

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Southern Reg.

$4.00

Southern Tall

$5.00

Crown Apple Tall

$6.00

Bullit Tall

$6.00

Bullit Reg

$5.00

Canadian Club Reg

$4.00

Windsor Black Cherry Reg

$4.00

Windsor Black Cherry Tall

$5.00

Black Velet Tall

$5.00

Dalmore 12 Year

$5.00

Dalmore 15 Year

$6.00

Johnny Blue

$8.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Baileys

$6.00

Buttershots

$4.00

Dr. Cherry

$5.00

Dr. Grape

$5.00

Dr. Menthol

$5.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Jag

$6.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Ph. Peach

$4.00

Ph. Peppermint

$4.00

Ph. Rootbeer

$4.00

Ph. Strawberry

$4.00

Pucker Apple

$4.00

Pucker Cherry

$4.00

Pucker Grape

$4.00

Pucker Strawberry

$4.00

Pucker Watermelon

$4.00

Rumple Minze

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Ph Gin

$4.00

Tanguria

$5.00

Drinks/Shots

Top Shell Bloody Mary

$6.00

Call Bloody Mary

$5.50

Rail Bloody Mary

$5.00

Top Shelf Bulldog

$6.00

Call Bull Dog

$5.50

Rail Bull Dog

$5.00

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.00

White Russian

$6.50

Jello Shot

$1.00

Chuck Norris

$4.00

Jag Bomb

$5.00

Washington Apple

$4.00

Cherry Bomb

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Windsor Black Cherry

$3.00

Rumpleminze

$4.00

Sex On The Beach

$4.00

Phillips Blackberry Brandy

$3.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddys

$4.00

Crowin Shot

$5.00

Mystery Shot

$1.00

Rootbeer Barrel

$3.00

Drink Special 3/27

$5.00

Drunk Monkey

$5.00

8 Ball

$4.00

Knucklenoggin

$4.00

Jag.

$4.00

Top Shelf Whiskey

$5.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Wine

14 Hands Sauvignon Cabernet GLS

$5.00

Oyster Bay Merlot GLS

$5.00

Woodbridge White Zin GLS

$5.00

Insomnia Chardonnay

$5.00

14 Hands Pinot Grigio Gls

$5.00

Coolers

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Bud Lt Seltzer Blood Orange

$5.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$5.00

Mule

$3.00

Summer Shanty

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Mikes Seltzer

$5.00

Topo-chico

$5.00

Nutrl

$5.00

Goose Island Shandy

$5.00

GBV

$5.00

Soda

Tap Pop

$1.50

Can Pop

$1.50

Juice

$2.00

Tomato Can

$1.00

Clamato Can

$1.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Full Throttle

$4.00

12 Pack Of Soda

$10.00

Snacks

Nuts

$1.00

Beef Jerky

$1.50

Beef Stick

$2.50

Chips

$1.00

Apps

Mozz Sticks

$6.00

French Fries

$4.50

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Chicken Wings

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.50

Fried Pickels

$5.50

Lg Pork/veg Egg Rolls

$7.00

Mini Tacos

$5.00

Pretzel

$4.00

Add Cheese Dip

$0.50

Tokens & Apparel

Beer Token

$3.00

Liquor Token

$4.00

Hats

$25.00

Sweatshirt M-XL

$50.00

Sweatshirt 2xl-3xl

$55.00

Pizzas

Small Brew Pub

$7.50

Large Brew Pub

$12.50

Johnny B's

$13.00

Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$5.00

Hot Ham and cheese

$4.00

Cash

1.00

$1.00

5

$5.00

10

$10.00

20

$20.00

25

$25.00

50

$50.00

Ice

20 lbs

$5.00

5 lbs

$3.00

summer

Icee

$3.00

Icee Box

$16.00

Beer

Bud Light BTL

$8.99

Bud Light Chelada 16oz Can

$9.30

Bud Select 55 BTL

$9.99

Busch BTL

$7.99

Busch Light BTL

$7.99

Coors Light BTL

$8.99

MGD BTL

$8.99

Mich Amber Bock BTL

$10.99

Mich Golden Light BTL

$8.99

Mich Ultra BTL

$10.99

Mich Ultra Infusion BTL

$10.99

Miller High Life BTL

$8.99

Miller Lite BTL

$8.99

Busch BTL 12pk

$12.99

Coors Light BTL 12pk

$15.99

Grainbelt Nordeast BTL 12pk

$16.99

Grainbelt Premium BTL 12pk

$15.99

Miller Lite BTL 12pk

$15.99

Old Mill 12pk

$16.00

Bud Light

$15.50

Rhombus Blond

$18.00

Bud Bottles Case

$28.99

Bud Light Case

$28.99

Busch Light Case

$24.99

MGD Case

$27.99

Mich Golden Light Case

$28.99

Miller High Life Case

$23.99

Miller Lite Case

$26.99

Old Mill

$22.00

Rhombus Blond 24 Pack

$32.00

Bud Light Can 12pk

$14.99

Bud Light Lemon 12pk

$16.99

Bud Light Lime 12pk

$16.99

Bud Light Orange 12pk

$16.99

Busch Light N/A 12pk

$13.99

Busch Light 12pk

$12.99

Coors Light 12pk

$14.99

Grainbelt Premium 12pk

$14.99

MGD 12pk

$14.99

Mich Golden Light 12pk

$15.99

Mich Ultra 12pk

$17.99

Miller Lite 12pk

$14.99

Natural Light 15pk

$11.99

Old Mil 12pk

$11.50

Bud 18pk

$19.99

Bud Light 18pk

$19.99

Busch 18pk

$16.99

Busch Light 18pk

$16.99

Coors Light 18pk

$18.99

Keystone Light 16oz 18pk

$17.99

Mich Golden Light 18pk

$19.99

Bud Light Can Case

$25.99

Bud Can Case

$25.99

Busch Light Can Case

$26.00

Coors Light 2-12 pk Can Case

$23.99

Miller Lite 2-12pks Can Case

$24.99

Hamms Can Case

$18.99

Hamms Light Can Case

$18.99

Keystone Light 30 Pack

$27.00

Mich Golden Light Can Case

$25.99

Natural Light Can Case

$15.99

Schmidt Can Case

$19.99

Old Milwaukee Can Case

$20.00

Premium Beer

Blue Moon

$11.99

Blue Moon Light

$11.99

Castle Danger Cream Ale

$10.99

Corona

$11.99

Guiness

$8.99

Heineken 0.0

$10.99

Leinenkugel Honey

$19.99

NB Tripple

$12.99

O'Dells IPA

$11.99

PBR Cold Brew

$12.99

PBR Hard Coffee

$12.99

Rolling Rock

$9.99

Stella Artois

$10.99

Summit

$10.99

War Pig Foggy IPA

$13.99

Lienenkugel Honey 6pk

$10.99

Bud Light Platinum

$31.50

Drekker Milk Madden

$10.50

Stella 24 Pack

$37.00

Cooler

Bud Light Seltzer Cherry

$23.99

Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry

$23.99

Smirnoff Variety

$19.99

Twisted Tea Party Pack

$18.99

Vizzy

$17.99

White Claw Variety

$18.99

Duluth Cider

$13.99

Mike's Black Cherry

$10.99

Mike's Lemonade

$10.99

Redds Apple

$10.99

Smirnoff Apple

$9.99

Smirnoff Grape

$9.99

Smirnoff Ice

$9.99

Smirnoff Raspberry

$9.99

Smirnoff Screwdriver

$9.99

Twisted Tea

$9.99

Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2

$9.99

White Claw Black Cherry

$9.99

White Claw Grapefruit

$9.99

White Claw Lime

$9.99

White Claw Mango

$9.99

White Claw Raspberry

$9.99

Twisted Tea 1/2 & 1/2 12 Pack

$17.99

Truely 6pk.

$11.00

White Claw 12 Pack

$18.00

GBV 4 Pack

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$17.99

Bacardi Limon

$28.99

Captain Morgan

$24.99

Captain Silver

$21.99

Captain Watermelon

$15.99

Malibu

$18.99

Castillo

$10.00

Schnapps

Amaretto

$16.99

Baileys

$43.99

Blue Curacao

$12.99

Buttershots

$16.99

Doctor Cherry

$18.99

Doctor Grape

$18.99

Doctor Menthol

$18.99

Goldschlager

$28.99

Jagermeister

$24.99

Kahlua

$27.99

Ph. Peach

$14.99

Ph. Peppermint

$14.99

Ph. Raspberry

$14.99

Ph. Rootbeer

$14.99

Ph. Strawberry

$14.99

Ph. Triple Sec

$14.99

Pucker Apple

$14.99

Pucker Cherry

$14.99

Pucker Grape

$14.99

Pucker Strawberry

$14.99

Pucker Watermelon

$14.99

Rumple Minze

$29.99

Midori

$29.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$21.99

Jose Silver

$21.99

Patron Reposada

$55.00

Patron Silver

$52.00

Tequila Rose

$29.00

Teremana

$43.00

Vodka

Absolut

$28.99

Chi Chi Orange Crème

$16.99

Grey Goose

$42.99

Jeremiah Weed

$21.99

Kettle One Cucumber Mint

$27.99

Kinky Blue

$21.99

Kinky Green

$21.99

Kinky Red

$21.99

Ph. Lime Vodka

$14.99

Skyy

$21.99

Smirnoff

$15.99

Taaka

$10.99

Tattersall

$10.99

Tito's

$24.99

UV Blue Raspberry

$14.99

UV Cake

$10.99

UV Cherry

$14.99

Nikolai

$10.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Black Velvet

$11.99

Canadian Club

$17.99

Crown Royal

$41.99

Crown Royal Apple

$33.99

Crown Royal peach

$36.99

Fireball

$20.00

Jack Daniels

$34.99

Jack Daniels Fire

$34.99

Jameson

$33.99

Jim Beam

$23.99

Seagrams 7

$16.99

Southern Comfort

$22.99

Windsor

$16.99

Windsor Black Cherry

$17.99

Dalmore 12 Year

$70.00

Dalmore 15 Year

$130.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$37.99

Johnnie Walker Black

$45.99

Wine

Sutterhome Cab 4pk

$7.99

Sutterhome Chard 4pk

$7.99

Sutterhome Merlot 4pk

$7.99

Sutterhome Moscato 4pk

$7.99

Sutterhome White Zin 4pk

$7.99

Cooks 4pk

$12.99

19 Crimes Chardnay

$10.99

19 Crimes Uprising

$10.99

Crane Lake Moscato

$7.99

Chloe

$13.99

Korbel Champagne

$16.99

Love Nior

$11.99

Luccio Moscato Dasti

$4.99

Roscato Moscato White

$11.99

Roscato Sweet Red

$11.99

Salmon Creek White Zin

$7.99

Seven Oaks Cab

$13.99

St. Michelle Cab

$15.99

St. Michelle Chard

$14.99

St. Michelle Merlot

$15.99

St. Michelle Riesling

$14.99

Pops/Mixers

6 pk Pop

$6.00

Bagged Ice

$2.50

Clamato 6pk

$4.99

Daily's Mixes

$3.99

Finest Call Mix

$4.99

Liquid Ice 4 pk

$6.99

Pineapple 6 pk

$4.99

Red Bull 4 pk

$6.66

Tomato 46oz

$5.99

Tomato 6 pk

$4.99

Zing Zang

$7.99

Pints/Others

Fireball 100ml

$1.99

Fireball

$9.99

Ph. Blackberry Brandy

$9.99

Gin/Special

Bombay

$30.99

Ph. Gin

$11.99

Sale Item

Cigs/Chews

Camel Blue

$11.00

Grizzly Green

$9.00

Marlboro Gold

$11.00

Marlboro Gold 100

$11.00

Marlboro Green Gold

$11.00

Marlboro Red

$11.00

Marlboro Silver

$11.00

Brandy

E&J

$14.99

Ph. Blackberry Brandy

$14.99

specials

Lunch

$12.00

Lunch And Pop

$11.00

10.00

$10.00

Pop

$1.50

Soup Cup

$3.00

Philly

$8.50

Chicken Wrap

$7.50

B.L.T.

$7.00

Add On

$3.50

Chips

$1.00

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Cup Chili

$3.00

Loaded Cup Of Chili

$4.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Hamburger

$7.50

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

CaliBurger

$8.00

Reuben

$8.00

Nacho Chz

$1.50

Potato Salad (Cater)

$50.00

Ham Salad

$6.00

Extra Sandwich

$4.00

1/2 Order French Fries

$1.75

Extras

Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$1.50

Extra Patty

$3.00

Lettuce

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

Onion

$0.25

ladies night

beer

$2.50

rail drinks

$3.00

Halloween

Beer

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

623 parke ave, Portland, ND 58274

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Ground Round Grill & Bar-Grand Forks
orange starNo Reviews
2800 32nd Ave South Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Pete's Za - 2400 S Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
2400 S Washington St Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
The Wake ‘N Bak'n Cafe - Grand Forks - 3450 Gateway Drive
orange starNo Reviews
3450 Gateway Drive Grand Forks, ND 58203
View restaurantnext
Ely's Ivy - Downtown Grand Forks
orange star5.0 • 455
22 S 3rd St Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Rhombus Guys Pizza - Grand Forks - 312 Kittson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
312 Kittson Ave Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Rhombus Guys Brewing Company - 116 South 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
116 South 3rd Street Grand Forks, ND 58201
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Portland
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Minot
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston