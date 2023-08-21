Drink Menu

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Double shot of our Organic Amavida Espresso Blend.

Americano

$4.00

Double espresso with 10 oz of hot or iced water.

Cappuccino

$4.50

6 oz traditional cappuccino with your choice of milk.

Drip Coffee

A medium roast blend in partnership with Amavida and their organic coffee beans.

Latte

Two shots of espresso with your choice of milk. Served iced or hot using our Organic Amavida Espresso blend.

Honeybee Latte

With local wildflower honey and cinnamon to ward off seasonal allergies

Nitro Cold Brew

Toasted Caramel Brew

Whipped cold brew with toasted caramel syrup

Loose-Leaf Teas

Ginzeng Detox

$5.50

An invigorating blend of raspberry, burdock root and mint with revitalizing ginseng

Elderberry Healer

$4.25

A rich cup highlighting the cordial like body and immune-boosting elderberry balanced with ginger and licorice root

Dragon Well

$3.50

An antioxidant rich, everyday organic green tea that is the ideal balance of both flavor and low tannin

English Breakfast

$3.50

Lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and notes of dates and raisins

Wellness Latte's

Chaga Latte

$5.50

Naturally sweetens your coffee without all the sugar. Wild foraged Chaga, organic Peruvian cacao, organic Ceylon cinnamon, and monk fruit sweetener. Served hot or iced 12 oz, with one shot of espresso.

Turmeric Chai Latte

$5.75

An exquisite blend of revitalizing and pungent organic turmeric balanced with organic classic chal spices and enriched with roasted coconut, sumptuous vanilla bean, and creamy sarsaparilla root

Matcha Latte

$5.50

12 oz hot or iced organic rishi Matcha with your choice of milk.

Not Coffee or Tea

Organic Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Organic Orange Juice

$5.00

Acai Bowl, Smoothies, and Soft Serve

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Smoothies

Game Changer

$10.50Out of stock

Banana, Almond Butter, Vanilla Protein, Cacao Nibs, Maca Powder, Himalayan Salt, and Almond Milk.

Recharge

$10.50

Strawberries, blueberries, avocado, vanilla protein, and almond milk.

Greenlight

$9.00Out of stock

Avocado, Green Apples, Spinach, Ginger, Hemp Hearts, Lime Juice, Agave, and Almond Milk.

Sunrise

$9.00

Strawberry, Banana, Mango, Goji Berries, and Orange Juice

Wild Side

$9.00

Almond Butter, Banana, Cacao Powder, Cold Brew Coffee, Dates, and Almond Milk.

Plant Based Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$5.00+

Gluten and Dairy Free Plant Based Vanilla or Chocolate Soft Serve with your Choice of Toppings.