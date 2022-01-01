The Profile Tavern

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

Our Build your own pizzas have a base of mozzarella cheese and red pizza sauce. For an upcharge, you can change your sauce base. For toppings, choose under Pizza Toppings - Whole if you want the same toppings on the entire pizza. If you want 1/2 of the pizza with one topping and the other half of pizza with other toppings, choose your toppings under Pizza Toppings - 1/2 and 1/2, using A as the toppings on one side of the pizza and B as the other. For example, if you want half of the pizza as cheese only and the other half as pepperoni and linguica, choose 1/2 A Cheese and 1/2 B Pepperoni and 1/2 B Linguica.