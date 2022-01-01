Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Profile Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

2 Crossroads Drive

Freetown, MA 02717

Appetizers

Wings on the Bone

$10.99+

Bone-in Chicken Wings with your choice of wing sauce or dry rub served with Carrot-Celery Ranch Slaw and Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Boneless Tenders

$8.99+

Boneless Chicken Tenders with your choice of wing sauce or dry rub served with Carrot-Celery Ranch Slaw and Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch

Tavern Tot Poutine

Tavern Tot Poutine

$13.99

Tater Tots, Braised Short Rib, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Poutine Gravy, Scallions

Profile Nachos

Profile Nachos

$12.99

Yellow Corn Chips, Monterey Jack Cheese Blend, Street Corn Queso, Pico de Gallo, Sliced Olives, Poblano-Ranch Drizzle

Autumn Ravioli

Autumn Ravioli

$13.99

Fried Butternut Ravioli, Pumpkin Mascarpone Spread, Cranberry Sauce, Candied Walnuts

Pretzel Sticks

$11.99

Warm Soft Salted Pretzel Sticks, Sriracha-Honey Mustard, Beer Cheese Sauce

Chicken Parm Eggrolls

Chicken Parm Eggrolls

$14.99

Italian Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Herbs, Grated Parmesan Cheese

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.99

Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts, Chopped Bacon, Hot Honey, Balsamic Glaze

Tavern Shrimp

$14.99

Lightly Battered Fried Shrimp, Tavern Sauce

Stuffed Quahog

$5.99

House Made Chouriço and Clam Stuffing, Butter, Lemon

Soups

Clam Chowder

$5.99+

Traditional New England Style

French Onion

$6.99

Traditional French Onion Soup, Garlic Crouton, Swiss & Provolone Cheese, Scallions

Soup of the Week

$4.99+

Call to check what our Soup of the Week is.

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Herb Croutons

Fall Cobb Salad

Fall Cobb Salad

$15.99

Mixed Greens, Roasted Butternut Squash, Craisins, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Chopped Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Candied Walnuts, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Honey Chicken Salad

$17.99

Mixed Greens, Fried Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Monterey Jack Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers, Honey Mustard Dressing

Beet and Bacon Salad

Beet and Bacon Salad

$14.99

Roasted Red Beets, Baby Arugula, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Chopped Bacon, Shredded Carrots, Bacon Apple Vinaigrette

Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

Our Build your own pizzas have a base of mozzarella cheese and red pizza sauce. For an upcharge, you can change your sauce base. For toppings, choose under Pizza Toppings - Whole if you want the same toppings on the entire pizza. If you want 1/2 of the pizza with one topping and the other half of pizza with other toppings, choose your toppings under Pizza Toppings - 1/2 and 1/2, using A as the toppings on one side of the pizza and B as the other. For example, if you want half of the pizza as cheese only and the other half as pepperoni and linguica, choose 1/2 A Cheese and 1/2 B Pepperoni and 1/2 B Linguica.

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

12’’ thin crust pan pizza prepared with our red pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

North End Pizza

$15.99

Red Sauce Base, Meatballs, Pizza Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce

Chicken Mozambique Pizza

Chicken Mozambique Pizza

$16.99

Mozambique Sauce Base, Shredded Chicken, Pizza Cheese, French Fries, Banana Peppers

Charcuterie Pizza

$16.99

Garlic Oil Base, Salami, Capicola, Ham, Sliced Cherry Peppers, Olive Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze

Seafood BLT Pizza

Seafood BLT Pizza

$17.99

Garlic Cheese Spread Base, Bay Scallops, Baby Shrimp, Chopped Bacon, Pizza Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Arugula, Basil Aioli

Steakhouse Pizza

$16.99

Cheese Sauce Base, Shaved Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Steak Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Sandwiches

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.99

Shaved Prime Rib, Provolone Cheese, Toasted Ciabatta Roll, Au Jus

Focaccia Grilled Cheese

Focaccia Grilled Cheese

$15.99

Herb Focaccia Bread, Swiss Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Aioli, Balsamic Glaze

Fish Tacos

$17.99

Three Flour Tortillas, Fried Cod, Arugula, Pico de Gallo, Sriracha Lime Aioli

Fall Chicken Salad Sandwich

Fall Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Shredded Chicken, Craisins, Granny Smith Apple, Celery, Candied Walnuts, Lettuce, Herb Mayonnaise, Toasted Sub Roll

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche Roll with Your Choice of Sauce

Profile Chicken Sandwich

Profile Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Sauce, Carrot & Celery Slaw, Pickle Chips, Hot Honey, Toasted Ciabatta Roll

Classic Burger

$14.99

House Blend Burger, Chargrilled to Order and Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Profile Burger

Profile Burger

$16.99

House Blend Burger, Bacon Jam, Pickled Onions, Arugula, Beer Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$17.99

Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Entrees

Prime Rib

$31.99

16 oz Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Caramelized Onion Au Jus, Baked Potato, Chef’s Vegetable, Butter & Sour Cream

Tavern Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Five Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Monterey Cheddar Blend, Toasted Cracker Crumbs

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$24.99

Coffee Rubbed Bone-in Pork Chop, Sweet Potato Brussel Sprout Bacon Hash, Black Garlic Demi-Glace

Maple Walnut Salmon

Maple Walnut Salmon

$25.99

8 oz. Walnut Encrusted Atlantic Salmon, Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Baby Kale, Dried Cranberries, Sage-Maple Cream Sauce

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$25.99

Pan-Seared Sea Scallops, Garden Vegetable Risotto, Parmesan Cheese, Balsamic Glaze

Parmesan

$19.99

Italian Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, House-made Marinara, Choice of Linguine or Cavatappi Pasta, Fresh Herbs

Portuguese Roasted Chicken

$23.99

Half Bone-in Roasted Chicken, Portuguese Sauce, House Fries, Grilled Asparagus

Baked Stuffed Seafood

$27.99

Atlantic Cod, Sea Scallops, Shrimp, Seafood Stuffing, Sherry Herb Butter, Toasted Cracker, Crumbs, Baked Potato, Chef’s Vegetable

Cajun Shrimp Tortellini

$23.99

Sautéed Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic Cajun Cream Sauce, Cheese Tortellini, Parmesan Cheese

Short Rib Shepherd's Pie

Short Rib Shepherd's Pie

$24.99

Braised Short Rib, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Peas, Roasted Corn, Black Garlic Demi-Glaze, Puff Pastry

Steak Tips

$25.99

Marinated Certified Angus Steak Tips, Bourbon Glaze, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Chef’s Vegetable

Fish & Chips

$16.99

8 oz. Lightly Battered Fresh Atlantic Cod, House Fries, Carrot & Celery Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Lemon

Baked Lasagna

$16.99

Layers of Herb Ricotta, Mozzarella, Goat and Parmesan Cheeses, House-made Marinara Meat Sauce made with Beef, Pork, and Veal

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Pub Chips

$2.99

House Fries

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Asparagus

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Brussel Sprouts

$3.99

Pasta with Marinara

$4.99

Side of Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Brussel Sprouts with Bacon

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side garlic bread

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Five Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Monterey-Cheddar Cheese Blend

Kids Burger

$8.99

House Blend Burger, Choice of Cheese, Toasted Brioche Roll, House Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Fried Chicken Tenders, House Fries, Choice of Dipping Sauce

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

Cheese filled Raviolis, House Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

All Beef Hot Dog, Toasted Bun, House Fries

Desserts

Pumpkin Layer Cake

$8.99Out of stock

Toffee Choc Mouse Cake

$8.99Out of stock

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$8.99

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Pecan Pie

$8.99Out of stock

Lemoncello Cake

$8.99Out of stock
