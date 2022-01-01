- Home
The Profile Tavern
2 Crossroads Drive
Freetown, MA 02717
Popular Items
Appetizers
Wings on the Bone
Bone-in Chicken Wings with your choice of wing sauce or dry rub served with Carrot-Celery Ranch Slaw and Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch
Boneless Tenders
Boneless Chicken Tenders with your choice of wing sauce or dry rub served with Carrot-Celery Ranch Slaw and Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch
Tavern Tot Poutine
Tater Tots, Braised Short Rib, Cheddar Cheese Curds, Poutine Gravy, Scallions
Profile Nachos
Yellow Corn Chips, Monterey Jack Cheese Blend, Street Corn Queso, Pico de Gallo, Sliced Olives, Poblano-Ranch Drizzle
Autumn Ravioli
Fried Butternut Ravioli, Pumpkin Mascarpone Spread, Cranberry Sauce, Candied Walnuts
Pretzel Sticks
Warm Soft Salted Pretzel Sticks, Sriracha-Honey Mustard, Beer Cheese Sauce
Chicken Parm Eggrolls
Italian Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Herbs, Grated Parmesan Cheese
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Fried Brussel Sprouts, Chopped Bacon, Hot Honey, Balsamic Glaze
Tavern Shrimp
Lightly Battered Fried Shrimp, Tavern Sauce
Stuffed Quahog
House Made Chouriço and Clam Stuffing, Butter, Lemon
Soups
Salads
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Choice of Dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Herb Croutons
Fall Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Roasted Butternut Squash, Craisins, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Chopped Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Candied Walnuts, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Honey Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Fried Chicken Tenders, Chopped Bacon, Monterey Jack Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Roasted Red Peppers, Honey Mustard Dressing
Beet and Bacon Salad
Roasted Red Beets, Baby Arugula, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Chopped Bacon, Shredded Carrots, Bacon Apple Vinaigrette
Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza
Our Build your own pizzas have a base of mozzarella cheese and red pizza sauce. For an upcharge, you can change your sauce base. For toppings, choose under Pizza Toppings - Whole if you want the same toppings on the entire pizza. If you want 1/2 of the pizza with one topping and the other half of pizza with other toppings, choose your toppings under Pizza Toppings - 1/2 and 1/2, using A as the toppings on one side of the pizza and B as the other. For example, if you want half of the pizza as cheese only and the other half as pepperoni and linguica, choose 1/2 A Cheese and 1/2 B Pepperoni and 1/2 B Linguica.
Cheese Pizza
12’’ thin crust pan pizza prepared with our red pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
North End Pizza
Red Sauce Base, Meatballs, Pizza Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Pesto Sauce
Chicken Mozambique Pizza
Mozambique Sauce Base, Shredded Chicken, Pizza Cheese, French Fries, Banana Peppers
Charcuterie Pizza
Garlic Oil Base, Salami, Capicola, Ham, Sliced Cherry Peppers, Olive Blend, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Glaze
Seafood BLT Pizza
Garlic Cheese Spread Base, Bay Scallops, Baby Shrimp, Chopped Bacon, Pizza Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Arugula, Basil Aioli
Steakhouse Pizza
Cheese Sauce Base, Shaved Steak, Onions, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Steak Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Sandwiches
Prime Rib Sandwich
Shaved Prime Rib, Provolone Cheese, Toasted Ciabatta Roll, Au Jus
Focaccia Grilled Cheese
Herb Focaccia Bread, Swiss Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers, Basil Aioli, Balsamic Glaze
Fish Tacos
Three Flour Tortillas, Fried Cod, Arugula, Pico de Gallo, Sriracha Lime Aioli
Fall Chicken Salad Sandwich
Shredded Chicken, Craisins, Granny Smith Apple, Celery, Candied Walnuts, Lettuce, Herb Mayonnaise, Toasted Sub Roll
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche Roll with Your Choice of Sauce
Profile Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Sauce, Carrot & Celery Slaw, Pickle Chips, Hot Honey, Toasted Ciabatta Roll
Classic Burger
House Blend Burger, Chargrilled to Order and Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with your Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Profile Burger
House Blend Burger, Bacon Jam, Pickled Onions, Arugula, Beer Cheese, Toasted Brioche Bun
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Entrees
Prime Rib
16 oz Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Caramelized Onion Au Jus, Baked Potato, Chef’s Vegetable, Butter & Sour Cream
Tavern Mac & Cheese
Five Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Monterey Cheddar Blend, Toasted Cracker Crumbs
Tomahawk Pork Chop
Coffee Rubbed Bone-in Pork Chop, Sweet Potato Brussel Sprout Bacon Hash, Black Garlic Demi-Glace
Maple Walnut Salmon
8 oz. Walnut Encrusted Atlantic Salmon, Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Baby Kale, Dried Cranberries, Sage-Maple Cream Sauce
Seared Scallops
Pan-Seared Sea Scallops, Garden Vegetable Risotto, Parmesan Cheese, Balsamic Glaze
Parmesan
Italian Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, House-made Marinara, Choice of Linguine or Cavatappi Pasta, Fresh Herbs
Portuguese Roasted Chicken
Half Bone-in Roasted Chicken, Portuguese Sauce, House Fries, Grilled Asparagus
Baked Stuffed Seafood
Atlantic Cod, Sea Scallops, Shrimp, Seafood Stuffing, Sherry Herb Butter, Toasted Cracker, Crumbs, Baked Potato, Chef’s Vegetable
Cajun Shrimp Tortellini
Sautéed Shrimp, Onions, Peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Roasted Garlic Cajun Cream Sauce, Cheese Tortellini, Parmesan Cheese
Short Rib Shepherd's Pie
Braised Short Rib, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Carrots, Peas, Roasted Corn, Black Garlic Demi-Glaze, Puff Pastry
Steak Tips
Marinated Certified Angus Steak Tips, Bourbon Glaze, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Chef’s Vegetable
Fish & Chips
8 oz. Lightly Battered Fresh Atlantic Cod, House Fries, Carrot & Celery Slaw, Tartar Sauce, Lemon
Baked Lasagna
Layers of Herb Ricotta, Mozzarella, Goat and Parmesan Cheeses, House-made Marinara Meat Sauce made with Beef, Pork, and Veal
Sides
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potato
Pub Chips
House Fries
Coleslaw
Asparagus
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Brussel Sprouts
Pasta with Marinara
Side of Mac & Cheese
Brussel Sprouts with Bacon
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side garlic bread
Kids Menu
Kids Mac & Cheese
Five Cheese Sauce, Cavatappi Pasta, Monterey-Cheddar Cheese Blend
Kids Burger
House Blend Burger, Choice of Cheese, Toasted Brioche Roll, House Fries
Kids Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders, House Fries, Choice of Dipping Sauce
Kids Cheese Ravioli
Cheese filled Raviolis, House Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
Kids Hot Dog
All Beef Hot Dog, Toasted Bun, House Fries
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2 Crossroads Drive, Freetown, MA 02717