Ranch House Restaurant 805 Hwy 62-65 N
$
805 Hwy 62-65 N
Harrison, AR 72601
Popular Items
Salads & Soups
Brisket Salad
Strawberry Spinach Salad
Cranberry Salad
House-made & served on a bed of baby field greens, topped with a balsamic reduction
Chef Salad
Fresh greens topped with ham, boiled egg, diced tomato, bacon bits & cheese
1/2 Chef
ChickenTend Salad
A generous portion of fresh greens topped with tomatoes, croutons & cheddar cheese
Garden Salad
Soup
Chili
Sandwiches & Wraps
Cranberry Pecan Chicken Wrap
Served with fresh seasonal fruit
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing, grilled & served on rye bread
Club
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked turkey & mayo stacked on 3 pieces of white or wheat toast
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat
Philly Sandwich
Roasted beef on a hoagie with peppers, onions & Swiss cheese, served with hot Au Jus
Pull Pork Sandwich
Cold Ham & Cheese
Sand Special
Grill Ham & Cheese
CFS Sandwich
Melts
Turkey Bacon Ranch
Sliced smoked turkey & bacon served on toasted sourdough with sliced tomatoes, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing
Chicken Cordon Blue
Patty Melt
Our “Ranch House” burger served on toasted rye with Swiss cheese & grilled onions
Burgers
Lunch Bowls
Baskets
Entrees
Fried Ckn White
Our own hand-breaded fried chicken, seasoned just right
Fried Ckn Dark
Our own hand-breaded fried chicken, seasoned just right
Chicken tips
Tender white meat pieces grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, then smothered in cheese & topped with spicy ranch
Fried Bologna
2 generous slabs of thick cut beef bologna fried up & served with a side of our own HOG sauce
Catfish Feast Served W/Green Tomatoes
Chicken Tips Only
Dinner
Hamburger Stk
1/2 pound topped with grilled onions
LD Hamburger Stk
1/2 pound topped with grilled onions
Ribeye STK
6 oz. grilled & served with Texas toast
Hot Beef
Tender roast beef over grilled Texas toast
CFS
Deep fried & smothered in peppered gravy
Fried Tend Dinner
Grill Tend Dinner
2pc Catfish
hand-breaded fillets, served with tartar sauce & hushpuppies
3pc Catfish
hand-breaded fillets, served with tartar sauce & hushpuppies
Lunch Special
Veggie Plate
SR/Kids Breakfast
SR/Kids Lunch Menu
Dinner a la carte
Mash Potatoes
French Fries
Tater Tots
Onion Rings
Baked Potato
Loaded Bake Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Fried Potatoes
Hash Browns
Side Of Loaded Hash Browns
Brown Beans
Corn
Green Beans
Fried Okra
Mac-N-Cheese
Side Salad
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Jello
Sliced Tomato
Cup Fruit
Bowl Fruit
Cornbread
Dinner Roll
Hush Puppies
Jack Cheese Grits
Veg. of the Day
Breakfast
Ultimate Breakfast
3 eggs, 2 strips of bacon, 1 sausage patty & smoked ham with hash browns, grits & choice of toast or buttermilk biscuit & gravy.
Steak Ranch Breakfast
6 ounce ribeye steak grilled & served with 2 eggs & fixins*
Pork Ranch Breakfast
2 smoked center-cut pork chops grilled & served with 2 eggs & fixins*
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Deep fried to a golden brown & smothered with country gravy, served with 2 eggs & fixins
1 Egg Breakfast
With just the fixins*
1 Egg w/ Meat
With choice of hickory smoked bacon, country sausage patties, smoked ham or fried bologna & fixins*
2 Egg Breakfast
With just the fixins*
2 Egg w/ Meat
With choice of hickory smoked bacon, country sausage patties, smoked ham or fried bologna & fixins*
Biscuits & Gravy
Jumbo buttermilk biscuits served with sausage gravy
Fresh Start
A warm blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, strawberry yogurt & crunchy granola
Loaded Hash Browns
Our freshly shredded hash browns grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, ham, bacon & sausage smothered with cheddar cheese
1/2 Loaded Hash Browns
Our freshly shredded hash browns grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, ham, bacon & sausage smothered with cheddar cheese
3 Egg Breakfast
3 Egg Breakfast w/meat
Hamburger Steak Breakfast
Griddle
1 Pancake
Short Stack
Stack
Waffle
With butter & syrup
Stuffed French Toast
Our French toast stuffed with cream cheese & strawberry or blueberry topped
French Toast
Thick sourdough bread dipped in a rich egg batter, grilled to a golden brown & dusted with powdered sugar
Banana Stuffed French Toast
Our stuffed French Toast topped with bananas, caramel & toasted pecans
1/2 French toast
1/2 Stuff French toast
1/2 Banana Stuffed French Toast
Chicken & Waffle
Omelet
Philly Omelet
Sliced grilled steak, sautéed onions & green peppers with Swiss cheese
Denver Omelet
Loaded with ham, peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheddar cheese
Ultimate Cheese Omelet
Loaded with cheddar, Swiss & American cheeses
Ham Omelet
smothered with cheddar cheese
Bacon Omelet
smothered with cheddar cheese
Sausage Omelet
smothered with cheddar cheese
3 Meat Omelet
Stuffed with ham, bacon, and sausage smothered with cheddar cheese
Veggie Omelet
Smoked Sausage Omelet
Southwest Omelet
Loaded with chorizo, peppers, onions & cheddar jack cheese
Breakfast Sandwiches
Ultimate Melt
2 eggs fried hard with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham smothered in American cheese, with mayo on grilled sourdough
Old Timer
1 egg fried hard with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham with American cheese & mayo on white or wheat toast
B.E.L.T
2 eggs fried hard, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled sourdough toast
Breakfast Burrito
Arkie
Bacon Egg Cheese Bis
Sausage Egg Cheese Bis
Breakfast Bowls
Skillet
Southwestern Skillet
Whole Hog
Shredded hash browns, smothered with the whole hog... bacon, ham & sausage then topped with shredded cheese & 2 eggs of your choice. Served with your choice of toast or buttermilk biscuit & country gravy
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Shredded corned beef, fresh shredded hash browns & onions topped with 2 eggs of your choice & served with toast
Southern Benedict Skillet
An open face buttermilk biscuit topped with ham steak or sausage patties & 2 eggs, then smothered with country gravy. Served with a side of hash brown
Smoked Sausage Skillet
Crispy fried potatoes tossed with smoked sausage, peppers & onions, smothered in cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs. Served with toast
Breakfast A La Carte
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Ham
Side Links
Side Bologna
Side Gravy
Side 1 Egg
Side Two Eggs
3 Eggs
Blueberry Muffin
Side Hashbrowns
Side Fried Potato
Side Sm Grits
Bowl Grits
Side Jack Cheese Grits
Side Bowl Jack Cheese Grits
Side Cup Oatmeal
Side Bowl Oatmeal
CupFruit
Bowl Fruit
Yogurt
1/2 Toast
Side Toast
Side English Muffin
Side Cinnamon Toast
Side Cinnamon Roll
Biscuit
Small Side Of Loaded Hashbrowns
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
