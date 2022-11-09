Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ranch House Restaurant 805 Hwy 62-65 N

250 Reviews

$

805 Hwy 62-65 N

Harrison, AR 72601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Egg w/ Meat
Double
Steak Ranch Breakfast

Salads & Soups

Brisket Salad

$10.99

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$7.99+

Cranberry Salad

$8.99

House-made & served on a bed of baby field greens, topped with a balsamic reduction

Chef Salad

$8.99

Fresh greens topped with ham, boiled egg, diced tomato, bacon bits & cheese

1/2 Chef

$6.99

ChickenTend Salad

$8.99+

A generous portion of fresh greens topped with tomatoes, croutons & cheddar cheese

Garden Salad

$5.99

Soup

$3.49+

Chili

$3.49+

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cranberry Pecan Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Served with fresh seasonal fruit

Reuben

$10.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing, grilled & served on rye bread

Club

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked turkey & mayo stacked on 3 pieces of white or wheat toast

BLT

$7.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of white or wheat

Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Roasted beef on a hoagie with peppers, onions & Swiss cheese, served with hot Au Jus

Pull Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Fried Tender Wrap Only

$5.99

Cranberry Pecan Wrap Only

$6.99

Reuben Only

$6.99

Club Only

$5.99

BLT Only

$5.49

Philly Sandwich Only

$8.99

Pull Pork Sand Only

$7.99

Cold Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Sand Special

$8.99

Grill Ham & Cheese

$5.99

CFS Sandwich

$8.99

Melts

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Sliced smoked turkey & bacon served on toasted sourdough with sliced tomatoes, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing

Chicken Cordon Blue

$9.99

Patty Melt

$9.99

Our “Ranch House” burger served on toasted rye with Swiss cheese & grilled onions

Turkey Bacon Ranch Only

$8.99

Patty Melt Only

$7.99

Chicken Cordon Blue Only

$7.99

Burgers

3oz. patties smashed & grilled, topped with your choice of cheese.

Double

$9.99

Triple

$11.99

Double/Double

$13.99

Mushroom Swiss DOUBLE

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss TRIPLE

$12.99

Black & Bleu DOUBLE

$10.99

Black & Bleu TRIPLE

$12.99

Fried Pickle DOUBLE

$10.99

Fried Pickle TRIPLE

$12.99

Bacon Onion DOUBLE

$10.99

Bacon Onion TRIPLE

$12.99

Western DOUBLE

$10.99

Western TRIPLE

$12.99

Lunch Bowls

Pot Roast Bowl

$12.99

Chicken Tender Bowl

$10.99

Shrimp & Grits Bowl

$13.99

BBQ Mac Bowl

$12.99

Hamburger Steak Bowl

$13.99

Beans, Cornbread Fried Potatoes

$7.99

Baskets

3pc Fish & Chips Basket

$9.99

Beer battered fried cod served with tartar sauce & fries or tots

4pc Fish & Chips Basket

$11.99

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Jumbo breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce & fries or tots

3pc Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

5pc Chicken Tender Basket

$10.99

Entrees

Fried Ckn White

$9.99

Our own hand-breaded fried chicken, seasoned just right

Fried Ckn Dark

$9.99

Our own hand-breaded fried chicken, seasoned just right

Chicken tips

$10.99

Tender white meat pieces grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, then smothered in cheese & topped with spicy ranch

Fried Bologna

$11.99

2 generous slabs of thick cut beef bologna fried up & served with a side of our own HOG sauce

Catfish Feast Served W/Green Tomatoes

$15.99

Chicken Tips Only

$5.99

Dinner

Hamburger Stk

$12.99

1/2 pound topped with grilled onions

LD Hamburger Stk

$14.99

1/2 pound topped with grilled onions

Ribeye STK

$13.99

6 oz. grilled & served with Texas toast

Hot Beef

$11.99

Tender roast beef over grilled Texas toast

CFS

$11.99

Deep fried & smothered in peppered gravy

Fried Tend Dinner

$11.99

Grill Tend Dinner

$11.99

2pc Catfish

$12.99

hand-breaded fillets, served with tartar sauce & hushpuppies

3pc Catfish

$14.99

hand-breaded fillets, served with tartar sauce & hushpuppies

Lunch Special

$9.99

Veggie Plate

$8.99

CFS Only

$5.99

Ribeye Stk Only

$6.99

Hamburger Stk Only

$5.99

LD Hamburger Stk Only

$6.99

SR/Kids Breakfast

SR/Kids 2 Egg Toast

$5.99

SR/Kids 2 Egg B&G

$6.99

SR/Kids 1 Egg & Cake

$6.49

SR/Kids waffle & 1 Egg

$5.99

SR/Kids 1 Egg platter Toast

$6.99

SR/Kids 1 Egg platter B&G

$7.99

Mickey Mouse Hot Cake

$3.99

SR/Kids Lunch Menu

SR/Kids Hburger

$5.99

SR/Kids CHZburger

$6.99

SR/Kids Chicken Tender

$7.99

SR/Kids Hamburger Stk

$8.99

SR/Kids CFS

$8.49

SR/Kids Club

$6.99

SR/Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Dinner a la carte

Mash Potatoes

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

Tater Tots

$2.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Baked Potato

$2.49

Loaded Bake Potato

$3.49

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.49

Fried Potatoes

$2.49

Hash Browns

$2.49

Side Of Loaded Hash Browns

$3.49

Brown Beans

$2.49

Corn

$2.49

Green Beans

$2.49

Fried Okra

$2.49

Mac-N-Cheese

$2.49

Side Salad

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Jello

$2.49

Sliced Tomato

$2.49

Cup Fruit

$2.49

Bowl Fruit

$3.99

Cornbread

$0.99

Dinner Roll

$0.99

Hush Puppies

$0.29

Jack Cheese Grits

$3.49

Veg. of the Day

$2.49

Breakfast

Ultimate Breakfast

$11.99

3 eggs, 2 strips of bacon, 1 sausage patty & smoked ham with hash browns, grits & choice of toast or buttermilk biscuit & gravy.

Steak Ranch Breakfast

$13.99

6 ounce ribeye steak grilled & served with 2 eggs & fixins*

Pork Ranch Breakfast

$13.99

2 smoked center-cut pork chops grilled & served with 2 eggs & fixins*

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Deep fried to a golden brown & smothered with country gravy, served with 2 eggs & fixins

1 Egg Breakfast

$5.99

With just the fixins*

1 Egg w/ Meat

$8.99

With choice of hickory smoked bacon, country sausage patties, smoked ham or fried bologna & fixins*

2 Egg Breakfast

$6.99

With just the fixins*

2 Egg w/ Meat

$9.99

With choice of hickory smoked bacon, country sausage patties, smoked ham or fried bologna & fixins*

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.49+

Jumbo buttermilk biscuits served with sausage gravy

Fresh Start

$8.99

A warm blueberry muffin, fresh fruit, strawberry yogurt & crunchy granola

Loaded Hash Browns

$11.99

Our freshly shredded hash browns grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, ham, bacon & sausage smothered with cheddar cheese

1/2 Loaded Hash Browns

$8.99

Our freshly shredded hash browns grilled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, ham, bacon & sausage smothered with cheddar cheese

3 Egg Breakfast

$9.99

3 Egg Breakfast w/meat

$10.99

Hamburger Steak Breakfast

$11.99

Griddle

1 Pancake

$3.99

Short Stack

$5.99

Stack

$6.99

Waffle

$3.99

With butter & syrup

Stuffed French Toast

$9.99

Our French toast stuffed with cream cheese & strawberry or blueberry topped

French Toast

$6.99

Thick sourdough bread dipped in a rich egg batter, grilled to a golden brown & dusted with powdered sugar

Banana Stuffed French Toast

$9.99

Our stuffed French Toast topped with bananas, caramel & toasted pecans

1/2 French toast

$4.99

1/2 Stuff French toast

$6.99

1/2 Banana Stuffed French Toast

$6.99

Chicken & Waffle

$8.99

Omelet

Philly Omelet

$11.99

Sliced grilled steak, sautéed onions & green peppers with Swiss cheese

Denver Omelet

$10.99

Loaded with ham, peppers, onions, mushrooms & cheddar cheese

Ultimate Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Loaded with cheddar, Swiss & American cheeses

Ham Omelet

$9.99

smothered with cheddar cheese

Bacon Omelet

$9.99

smothered with cheddar cheese

Sausage Omelet

$9.99

smothered with cheddar cheese

3 Meat Omelet

$11.99

Stuffed with ham, bacon, and sausage smothered with cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelet

$8.99

Smoked Sausage Omelet

$11.99

Southwest Omelet

$11.99

Loaded with chorizo, peppers, onions & cheddar jack cheese

Philly Omelet Only

$6.99

Denver Omelet Only

$5.99

Three Chz Omelet Only

$4.99

1 Meat Omelet Only

$5.99

3 Meat Omelet Only

$6.99

Southwest Omelet Only

$6.99

Veggie Omelet Only

$5.99

Smoked Sausage Om Only

$6.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Ultimate Melt

$8.99

2 eggs fried hard with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham smothered in American cheese, with mayo on grilled sourdough

Ultimate Melt Only

$6.49

Old Timer

$6.99

1 egg fried hard with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham with American cheese & mayo on white or wheat toast

Old Timer Only

$3.99

B.E.L.T

$8.99

2 eggs fried hard, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on grilled sourdough toast

B.E.L.T Only

$6.49

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito Only

$6.99

Arkie

$2.49

Bacon Egg Cheese Bis

$3.49

Sausage Egg Cheese Bis

$3.49

Breakfast Bowls

Chef's Creation

$11.99

Meat Lovers

$11.99

Chicken Fried Steak Bowl

$11.99

Ultimate Southern Grits Bowl

$10.99

Ultimate Pepper Jack Grits Bowl

$13.99

Skillet

Southwestern Skillet

$10.99

Whole Hog

$11.99

Shredded hash browns, smothered with the whole hog... bacon, ham & sausage then topped with shredded cheese & 2 eggs of your choice. Served with your choice of toast or buttermilk biscuit & country gravy

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$11.99

Shredded corned beef, fresh shredded hash browns & onions topped with 2 eggs of your choice & served with toast

Southern Benedict Skillet

$10.99

An open face buttermilk biscuit topped with ham steak or sausage patties & 2 eggs, then smothered with country gravy. Served with a side of hash brown

Smoked Sausage Skillet

$11.99

Crispy fried potatoes tossed with smoked sausage, peppers & onions, smothered in cheddar cheese, topped with 2 eggs. Served with toast

Breakfast A La Carte

Side Bacon

$3.99+

Side Sausage

$3.99+

Side Ham

$4.99+

Side Links

$3.99+

Side Bologna

$3.49

Side Gravy

$1.49

Side 1 Egg

$1.59

Side Two Eggs

$2.49

3 Eggs

$2.99

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Side Hashbrowns

$2.49

Side Fried Potato

$2.49

Side Sm Grits

$1.99

Bowl Grits

$3.99

Side Jack Cheese Grits

$2.99

Side Bowl Jack Cheese Grits

$4.99

Side Cup Oatmeal

$2.49

Side Bowl Oatmeal

$3.99

CupFruit

$2.49

Bowl Fruit

$3.99

Yogurt

$1.79

1/2 Toast

$0.99

Side Toast

$1.99

Side English Muffin

$2.09

Side Cinnamon Toast

$2.09

Side Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Small Side Of Loaded Hashbrowns

$3.49

N/A Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$2.09+

Apple Juice

$1.99+

Orange Juice

$1.99+

Tomato Juice

$1.99+

Kid Drink

$1.49

Milk For Coffee

$0.30
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

805 Hwy 62-65 N, Harrison, AR 72601

Directions

Gallery
Ranch House Restaurant image
Ranch House Restaurant image
Ranch House Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jamie's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1212 Hwy 62 65 N Harrison, AR 72601
View restaurantnext
Jamie’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1318 Hwy 62 65 N Harrison, AR 72601
View restaurantnext
T's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
108 Lakeshore Dr Harrison, AR 72601
View restaurantnext
Hook and Ladder Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
26 Downing Street Hollister, MO 65672
View restaurantnext
Star Bar Grill - Shaver Group
orange starNo Reviews
440 LOGANBERRY RD BRANSON, MO 65616
View restaurantnext
Coffee on the Rocks - 1809 U.S. 65 Business
orange starNo Reviews
1809 U.S. 65 Business Hollister, MO 65672
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Harrison
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston