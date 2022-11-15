Anneatta's Grill Rightline Equipment

Anneatta's Grill imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Hamburger
Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast

Available until 10:00 am

Breakfast Burrito

$4.00

Homemade Burrito with potato, bacon, egg, and cheese.

Side of Gravy

$0.75

Breakfast Sandwich

$2.25

Slider

$0.50

Eggs ( 2 )

$2.50

Egg ( 1 )

$1.25

Sausage Links (2)

$1.85

Two sausage links

Side of Bacon (2)

$1.60

Sausage Patty

$1.50

Ugly Dog

$1.25

Fresh Hashbrowns

$3.75

Hashbrown patty

$1.25

Special Omelet

$4.00

Denver Scramble

$4.50

Chicken Fried Steak w/ Gravy

$4.00

Biscuit and Gravy

$4.00

Toast (2)

$1.50

French Toast

$3.75

Pancakes

$3.75

Two buttermilk pancakes

Specials (available) 10am - 8pm

Available 10:00 am - 8:00 pm Friday 10am- 12pm Sunday 4pm-8pm

(Mon) Vegetable Beef Barley Soup & Biscuit

$6.50

home-made beef barley with veggies soup served with cheesy jalapeno biscuit

(Tue) Patty Melt & Macaroni Salad

$6.50

burger patty, grilled onions, swiss and cheddar cheese grilled on rye bread served with macaroni salad

(Wed) Chicken & Gravy w/ Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

diced chicken cooked in a savory gravy and served over mashed potatoes

(Thu) Ham & Scalloped Potatoes

$6.50

smoky sliced ham served with creamy scalloped potatoes

(Fri) Clam Chowder & Garlic Bread

$6.50

home-made clam chowder served with garlic toast

(Sun)

$6.50

Entrees

When a burger or sandwich won't do

Grilled Chicken Breast

$2.50

Hamburger Patty

$2.50

Corndog

$1.25

Chicken Strips 1/2lb

$4.00

Fish & Fries (Cod) 3 pcs

$7.00

Fish & Fries (Halibut) 3 pc

$9.00

Boneless Hot Wings 10-12oz

$6.00

Garden Burger

$2.75

Egg Roll (pork & veggie)

$1.00

Burgers

Only the best ingredients, prepared to perfection

Hamburger

$3.75

Made with fresh meat, never frozen

Grilled Chicken Burger

$3.50

Crispy Chicken Burger

$3.50

Gardenburger

$4.00

Fish Burger

$4.50

Sandwiches

Carefully hand-crafted for your enjoyment

Deli Sandwich

$3.00

Deli Sandwich Grilled

$3.25

1/2 Sandwich

1/2 Sandwich

$1.75

1/2 Sandwich Grilled

$2.00

Salads

Live life on the lighter side Available 10:00 am - 1:00 pm Swing 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Chef Salad

$6.50

romaine lettuce, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, hard boiled egg with choice of dressing

Garden Salad

$5.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, broccoli, carrots served with choice of dressing

Chicken Ceasar

$6.50

grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, home-made croutons on a bed of romaine

Fries

French Fries (cal 240)

$2.00

Potato Wedges

$2.00

Onion Rings (cal 360)

$2.75

mozzarella Sticks (4 pieces)

$3.25

UGLY DOG

$1.25

Side Of Broccoli

$2.00

Fried Pickles (12-14pieces)

$2.75

Soft Pretzel w/ Queso Cheese Dip

$3.25

Soft Pretzel

$2.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.25

Free refills all day. Dr. Pepper, Fuze Raspberry Tea, Root Beer, Diet Coke, Sprite, and Coca-Cola

Hot Cocoa

$1.00

Available at Sales Counter

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Great food at reasonable prices.

Location

29120 Dike Road, Rainier, OR 97048

Directions

Gallery
Anneatta's Grill image
Anneatta's Grill image

