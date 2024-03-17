- Home
Remini's 102 Cape Fear blvd
102 Cape Fear blvd
Carolina Beach, NC 28428
Food
Appetizers
- Calamari$12.00
Lightly dusted and fried to be crisp calamari and served with spicy marinara sauce.
- Charcuterie Board$16.00
Fresh sliced Italian dry cured meats, accompanied with sliced cheeses, mixed olives and sesame bread sticks.
- Focaccia Bread$3.00
Extra basket of house-made focaccia bread and dipping oil.
- Fresh Bruschetta$11.00
Diced tomatoes and onions in olive oil and balsamic vinegar, served with toasted focaccia bread
- Greek Spanakopita$10.00
Phyllo pastry filled with a mix of savory spinach and feta cheese
- Hummus & Veggies$9.00
Fresh-made, seasoned hummus served with Pita chips and fresh vegetables
- Meatballs & Marinara$9.00
Four of our house-made meatballs served with marinara and topped with Parmesan Cheese
- Nanna's Rice Balls$9.00
Seasoned rice, ground beef and peas are breaded and fried. Served with Marinara
- Shrimp Rice Balls$11.00
Clssic rice balls filled with a shrimp mixture breaded and fried and served with parmesan cream sauce.
- Bar Bread
Flatbreads
- Greek Chicken Flatbread$10.00
Feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and grilled chicken drizzled with our house made Greek Dressing
- Italian Flatbread$11.00
Marinara, mozzerella, sweet and spicy Italian sausage, onions, and mushrooms
- Margherita Flatbread$9.00
Marinara, fresh mozzerella, tomatoes, and fresh basil
- Mediterranean Shrimp Flatbread$12.00
- Ryan Flatbread$11.00
Pesto base, mozzerella cheese, chicken, bacon, red onions, tomatoes,mushrooms, banana peppers, and drizzled with sweet chili sauce
- Veggie Flatbread$9.00
Artichoke spinach base, mozzerella, red onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms
Soup
Salads
- Bacon and Spinach Salad$14.00
Fresh baby spinach, topped with red onion, hard boiled egg, tomato, and fresh croutons. Served with a warm bacon onion dressing on the side
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine tossed with our classic dressing, parmesan cheese, fresh croutons, and topped with fresh grilled chicken breast. Also available in grilled wrap.
- Chicken Milanese Salad$14.00
- Greek Salad with Chicken$14.00
Romaine topped with chunks of feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, and grilled chicken. Served with our greek dressing
- Italian Calabrese$11.00
Romaine topped with a balsamic vinaigrette, topped with mozzerella, salami, kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes & artichoke pieces and toasted bread
- Italian Chef$12.00
Romaine topped with fresh red onions, tomato, hard boiled eggs, banana peppers, kalamata olives, mortadella, ham, salami, and provolone. Finished with fresh croutons and Italian dressing
- Lemon Herb Seafood Salad$14.00
- Steak Salad$13.00
Grilled steak, potatoes, green beans, and balsamic vinaigrette, tossed with mushrooms, onions, and herbs. Served on a bed of romaine and tomatoes.
- Side House Salad$6.00
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Corner Deli
- Brooklyn's Best$12.00
Hot and sweet Italian Sausage, served with grilled onion, peppers, tomatoes, and mozzerella cheese on a hoagie roll
- Classic BLT$12.00
Fresh applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on toasted Italian bread with mayonnaise
- Greek Chicken Wrap$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken, feta, onions, tomatoes, olives, Greek dressing and romaine lettuce on a pita
- Mediterranean Veggie Wrap$10.00
Sauteed zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, peppers, and onions mixed with creamy goat cheese and pesto
- Remini's Grilled Cheese$8.00
Your classic grilled cheese, just kicked up a notch! We piled on the cheese, fresh tomatoes, and grill it to perfection on Italian bread. Add bacon for $3
- CB Melt$12.00
Ham, salami, and mortadella (sweet italian bologna), with provolone cheese, banana peppers, onions, hot peppers, and house-made coleslaw piled high on a hoagie roll and toasted.
- Sicilian Club$12.00
Fresh sliced turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato served on a grilled focaccia bread.
- Sicilian Grilled Chicken$12.00
Fresh chicken breast seasoned with tomato pesto and Asiago cheese, served on grilled Italian bread
- Vegetarian Delight$11.00
Fresh spinach, mozzerella, roasted red peppers, and eggplant, served with basil pesto on Italian bread
Sidewalk Grill
- Cheesy Dressed Burger$12.00
Classic burger, dressed with our infamous melted cheddar cheese skirt. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard. Add bacon for $2
- Chicken and Cheese$12.00
Chopped grilled chicken, served with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and peppers, melted cheese, served on a garlic toasted roll
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$12.00
- Greek Gyro Wrap$11.00
Combination of beef and lamb, sliced, seasoned, grilled, and wrapped in a warm pita, served tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and tzatziki sauce
- Italian Beef Sub$11.00
Grilled steak served with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and peppers, melted cheese, served on a garlic toasted roll
- Uncle Sal's Meatball Sub$12.00
Our classic sub roll loaded with 4 Remini's meatballs and marinara, topped with mozzerella cheese
- Veggies and Cheese$9.00
Variety of fresh vegetables, seasoned, grilled and topped with melted provolone and served on a toasted hoagie roll
Menza-Menza
Entrees
- Chicken Souvlaki$18.00
Fresh chicken breast, marinated until tender, served with sauteed bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with a toasted pita. A side Greek salad completes the meal! Great with a side of tzatziki.
- Mediterranean Mahi Mahi$26.00
8 oz. Mahi filet topped with fresh basil, feta, kalamata olives, green pepper, onion, garlic, and tomatoes. Deglazed with white wine over either a bed of fettuccine and vegetables or on top of a Greek Salad. Over Greek Salad adds $3.00.
- Remini's Pork Chop$20.00
Pan seared, bone in, frenched pork chop, served with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms in a white wine sauce, on top of a Nanna's rice ball with a side of green beans.
- Sicilian Steak$30.00
11 oz. NY Strip topped with Marsala sauce, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with garlic green beans and roasted red skin potatoes.
Remini's For 1
- Baked Ziti - 1$19.00
A single dinner portion of ziti, ricotta, parmesan cheese, sauce, and meatballs topped with fresh mozzerella and baked.
- Chicken Florentine Ravioli - 1$22.00
A single dinner portion of classic creamy Chicken Florentine with sauteed chicken and spinach. Served over 2 of our house favorite Jumbo Stuffed Cheese Ravioli. Topped with parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Marsala - 1$22.00
Not your Nona's Chicken Marsala! A single dinner portion of tender chicken breast, sauteed with mushrooms and then delicately coated with a sweet, creamy Marsala sauce. Served with pasta and seasonal vegatables.
- Chicken Parmesan - 1$22.00
A single dinner portion of hand breaded chicken cutlet, fried, and topped with marinara and mozzerella cheese, baked and served over spaghetti and marinara.
- Chicken Picatta - 1$22.00
A single dinner portion of fresh chicken breast, sauteed with onions, diced tomatoes, and capers, served on a bed of spaghetti with a lemon white wine sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
- Eggplant Parmesan - 1$19.00
Fresh sliced eggplant breaded then fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzerella cheese served over spaghetti.
- Fettuccine Alfredo - 1$19.00
A single dinner portion of fettuccine pasta tossed in a flavorful and creamy house-made Parmesan cheese sauce. Add Chicken ($3) or Shrimp ($7).
- Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli - 1$19.00
A single dinner portion of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
- Lasagna - 1$19.00
A single dinner portion of our traditional lasagna, made in the old world style with layers of pasta, ricotta, and mozzerella cheese baked with our marinara. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
- Linguini Clam Sauce - 1$22.00
- Pasta Carbonara - 1$22.00
Sauteed pancetta, onions, and peas are blended with eggs, olive oil, and cream then tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.
- Pasta Natale - 1$19.00
A single dinner portion of sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onion, garlic, and fresh baby spinach all tossed with our house-made marinara and served over penne. Topped with asiago
- Sausage, Peppers, and Onions - 1$22.00
A single dinner portion sauteed sausage, peppers, and onions with our house made marinara simmered and served over spaghetti
- Shrimp and Scallops Primavera - 1$29.00
Sauteed shrimp and scallops are gently tossed in a white wine lemon sauce, and served with fettuccine and seasoned fredsh vegetables. Tossed with asiago.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs/Sausage - 1$19.00
A Classic! A single dinner portion of spaghetti paired with our tasty house-made marinara sauce and your choice of meatballs/sausage.
- Steak Pizzaiola - 1$29.00
A single dinner portion of sauteed sliced beef, seasoned with Italian breading, fried with sauteed onions, and topped off with our marinara sauce, served over spaghetti.
- Daily Seafood Special$19.00
Fresh catch of the day.
Remini's For 2
- Baked Ziti - 2$28.00
A dinner portion large enogh for two, of ziti, ricotta, parmesan cheese, sauce, and meatballs topped with fresh mozzerella and baked.
- Chicken Florentine Ravioli - 2$30.00
A dinner portion large enough for two of classic creamy Chicken Florentine with sauteed chicken and spinach. Served over 2 of our house favorite Jumbo Stuffed Cheese Ravioli. Topped with parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Marsala - 2$32.00
Not your Nona's Chicken Marsala! A dinner portion large enough for two of tender chicken breast, sauteed with mushrooms and then delicately coated with a sweet, creamy Marsala sauce. Served with pasta and seasonal vegatables.
- Chicken Parmesan - 2$32.00
A dinner portion for two of hand breaded chicken cutlet, fried, and topped with marinara and mozzerella cheese, baked and served over spaghetti and marinara.
- Chicken Picatta - 2$32.00
A dinner portion large enough for two, of fresh chicken breast, sauteed with onions, diced tomatoes, and capers, served on a bed of spaghetti with a lemon white wine sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
- Eggplant Parm - 2$28.00
Fresh sliced eggplant breaded then fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over spaghetti.
- Fettuccine Alfredo - 2$28.00
A dinner portion for two, of fettuccine pasta tossed in a flavorful and creamy house-made Parmesan cheese sauce. Add Chicken or Shrimp.
- Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli - 2$28.00
A dinner portion large enough for 2, of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
- Lasagna - 2$28.00
A dinner portion large enough for two, of our traditional lasagna, made in the old world style with layers of pasta, ricotta, and mozzerella cheese baked with our marinara. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
- Linguine Clam Sauce - 2$32.00
Clams sauteed with garlic, white wine, lemon juice, parsley, in a light cream sauce, served over a bed of linguine.
- Pasta Carbonara - 2$32.00
A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed pancetta, onions, and peas are blended with eggs, olive oil, and cream then tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.
- Pasta Natale - 2$28.00
A dinner portion large enough for two, of sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onion, garlic, and fresh baby spinach all tossed with our house-made marinara and served over penne. Topped with asiago
- Sausage, Peppers, and Onions - 2$32.00
A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed sausage, peppers, and onions with our house made marinara simmered and served over spaghetti
- Shrimp and Scallops Primavera - 2$39.00
A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed shrimp and scallops are gently tossed in a winhite wine lemon sauce, and served with fettuccine and seasoned fredsh vegetables. Tossed with asiago.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs/Sausage - 2$28.00
A Classic! A dinner portion large enough for two, of spaghetti paired with our tasty house-made marinara sauce and your choice of meatballs/sausage.
- Steak Pizzaiola - 2$39.00
A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed sliced beef, seasoned with Italian breading, fried with sauteed onions, and topped off with our marinara sauce, served over spaghetti.
- Daily Seafood Special - 2$28.00Out of stock
Fresh catch of the day.
Remini's For 4
- Baked Ziti - 4$48.00
A dinner portion large enough for four, of ziti, ricotta, parmesan cheese, sauce, peas, and meatballs topped with fresh mozzerella and baked.
- Chicken Florentine with Ravioli - 4$51.00
A dinner portion large enough for four of classic creamy Chicken Florentine with sauteed chicken and spinach. Served over 2 of our house favorite Jumbo Stuffed Cheese Ravioli. Topped with parmesan cheese.
- Chicken Marsala - 4$51.00
Not your Nona's Chicken Marsala! A dinner portion large enough for four of tender chicken breast, sauteed with mushrooms and then delicately coated with a sweet, creamy Marsala sauce. Served with pasta and seasonal vegatables.
- Chicken Parmesan - 4$51.00
A dinner portion for four of hand breaded chicken cutlet, fried, and topped with marinara and mozzerella cheese, baked and served over spaghetti and marinara.
- Chicken Picatta - 4$48.00
A dinner portion large enough for four, of fresh chicken breast, sauteed with onions, diced tomatoes, and capers, served on a bed of spaghetti with a lemon white wine sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
- Eggplant Parm - 4$48.00
Fresh sliced eggplant parmesan breaded then fried, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over spaghetti.
- Fettuccine Alfredo - 4$48.00
A dinner portion for four, of fettuccine pasta tossed in a flavorful and creamy house-made Parmesan cheese sauce. Add Chicken or Shrimp.
- Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli - 4$48.00
A dinner portion large enough for four, of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
- Lasagna - 4$48.00
A dinner portion large enough for four of our traditional lasagna, made in the old world style with layers of pasta, ricotta, and mozzerella cheese baked with our marinara.
- Linguine Clam - 4$51.00
Clams sauteed with garlic, white wine, lemon juice, parsley, in a light cream sauce served over a bed of linguine.
- Pasta Carbonara - 4$51.00
A dinner portion large enough for four of sauteed pancetta, onions, and peas are blended with eggs, olive oil, and cream then tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.
- Pasta Natale - 4$51.00
A dinner portion large enough for four, of sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onion, garlic, and fresh baby spinach all tossed with our house-made marinara and served over penne. Topped with asiago
- Sausage, Peppers, and Onions - 4$51.00
A dinner portion large enough for four of sauteed sausage, peppers, and onions with our house made marinara simmered and served over spaghetti
- Shrimp and Scallops Primavera - 4$59.00
A dinner portion large enough for four of sauteed shrimp and scallops are gently tossed in a white wine lemon sauce, and served with fettuccine and seasoned fredsh vegetables. Tossed with asiago.
- Spaghetti & Meatballs/Sausage - 4$48.00
A Classic! A dinner portion large enough for four, of spaghetti paired with our tasty house-made marinara sauce and your choice of meatballs/sausage.
- Steak Pizzaiola - 4$59.00
A dinner portion for four of sauteed sliced beef, seasoned with Italian breading, fried with sauteed onions, and topped off with our marinara sauce, served over spaghetti.
- Daily Seafood Special - 4$48.00Out of stock
Fresh catch of the day.
Dessert
Kids Menu
NA Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Sun Drop$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Pink Lemonade$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- La Croix Bubbly$3.00
- i Bloody Mary$10.00
- i. Pina Coloda$10.00
- i. Strawberry Daquari$10.00
- i. Red Sangria$10.00
- i. White Sangria$10.00
- N/A SAM ADAMS JUST THE HAZE$4.00
GREAT FLAVOR WITHOUT THE ALCOHOL
- N/A Guinness$4.00
- Acqua Panna$4.00
- Pelegrino$4.00
- red bull$4.00
- employee red bull$2.00
Catering **Please Call for Catering**
Catering **Tray Feeds Approx. 10-12ppl***
- Lasagna Tray$50.00
- Lasagna with meat Tray$57.00
- Baked Ziti Tray$50.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo Tray$40.00
- Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken Tray$47.00
- Chicken Parmesan$60.00
- Spaghetti with Meatsauce Tray$55.00
- Pasta Natale Tray$60.00
- Pasta Carbonara Tray$55.00
- Chicken Marsala Tray$60.00
- Ravioli Tray$55.00
- Spanakopita Tray$60.00
A La Carte Catering
- Bruschetta (A La Carte)$1.50
priced per person
- Chicken Parm Bites$2.50
priced per person
- Spinach Dip (A La Carte)$2.00
priced per person
- Rice Balls (A La Carte)$2.50
priced per person
- Meatballs (A La Carte)$1.50
priced per person
- Hummus (A La Carte)$1.50
priced per person
- Bread Loaf$8.00
priced by loaf
- Caesar Salad (A La Carte)$2.50
priced per person
- Garden Salad (A La Carte)$2.50
priced per person
- Greek Salad (A La Carte)$3.00
priced per person
- Cookies (A La Carte)$1.50
priced per person
- Mini Cannoli (A La Carte)$3.00
priced per person
- Full Cannoli (A La Carte)$4.00
priced per person
- Sweet Tea (A La Carte)$2.00
priced per person
- Unsweet Tea (A La Carte)$2.00
priced per person
- Bottled Water (A La Carte)$2.00
priced per person
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Italian Food
102 Cape Fear blvd, Carolina Beach, NC 28428