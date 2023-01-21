- Home
Reserva Coffee Roasters Schunior
1204 West Schunior Street
Edinburg, TX 78539
Cookies
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Made with real butter and loaded with rich gourmet chocolate chunks.
Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Dutch cocoa cookie loaded with white and semisweet chocolates.
Heath Bar Cookie
Chunks of real Heath bar for the perfect crunch of toffee and a blast of chocolate. **Contains nuts
Lemon Coconut Cookie
Lemon cookie made with real butter, white chocolate and coconut.
Spiced Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Buttery oats, molasses and plenty of plump raisins.
White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie
Made with sweet cream, white chocolate, and cranberries.
Pastries
Butter Croissant
Baked daily butter croissant. Served warm with jam.
Chocolate Croissant
Flaky croissant with semi-sweet chocolate filling.
Cheese Danish
Croissant base pastry with cream cheese filling.
Spinach & Feta Danish
Strawberry Cheese Danish
Blueberry Muffin
Made in house muffin with fresh blueberries and cinnamon crumble.
Pistachio Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin
Red Velvet Muffin
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Sandwiches & Toasts
Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado, house seasonings, smoked salmon garnish, served on a multigrain bread.
Poached Egg Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado, house seasonings, poached egg served on a multigrain bread.
Vegetarian Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado with house seasonings served on a multigrain bread.
The Everything Toast
Fresh sliced avocado, smoked salmon, poached egg and bacon crumble on multigrain toast.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Black forest ham & cheddar cheese on a croissant.
Bacon Gouda Baguette
Scrambled eggs, smoked Gouda cheese, & bacon on a baguette
Biscuit Egg Sandwich
Southern style biscuit, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese and bacon.
Turkey Cheddar Pretzel Sandwich
Toasted pretzel bun, fresh oven roasted turkey, cheddar cheese on a bed of multicolored cabbage.
Vegan Chickpea & Avocado Pretzel Sandwich
Vegan pretzel bun, chickpea and smoked almond spread, fresh cut avocado, sesame and peanut salsa on a bed of multicolored cabbage.
Roast Beef Smoked Gouda Melt
Tender roast beef slices and smoked gouda on a fresh sourdough bread, spring mix greens. Served hot.
Salads
Oatmeal
Sides
Winter Seasonal Beverages
Apple Espresso Tonic (ICED)
Apple syrup, tonic water & topped with double/quad shot of espresso. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Dulce De Calabaza Latte (HOT)
Dulce de leche, pumpkin syrup, espresso and milk. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Dulce De Calabaza Latte (ICED)
Dulce de leche, pumpkin syrup, espresso and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
Dulce De Calabaza Frappe (BLENDED)
Dulce de leche, pumpkin syrup, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Apple Butter Latte (HOT)
Caramel, apple butter syrup, espresso and milk. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Apple Butter Latte (ICED)
Caramel, apple butter syrup, espresso and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
Apple Butter Frappe (BLENDED)
Caramel, apple butter syrup, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Pumpkin Chai Latte (HOT)
Made with pumpkin syrup, organic raw cane sugar, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors and with fresh-ground spices steeped in every batch. 12 oz/ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Pumpkin Chai Latte (ICED)
Iced version made with pumpkin syrup, organic raw cane sugar and with fresh-ground spices steeped in every batch. 12 oz/ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Salted Speculoos Latte (HOT)
Salted caramel toffee, coolie butter, espresso and milk. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Salted Speculoos Latte (ICED)
Salted caramel toffee, cookie butter, espresso and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
Salted Speculoos Frappe (BLENDED)
Salted caramel toffee, cookie butter, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Frosted Mint Mocha (HOT)
Dark chocolate, frosted mint, espresso and milk. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Frosted Mint Mocha (ICED)
Dark chocolate, frosted mint, espresso and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
Frosted Mint Mocha (BLENDED)
Dark chocolate, frosted mint, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Lavender White Chocolate (HOT)
White chocolate, lavender syrup, espresso and milk. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Lavender White Chocolate (ICED)
White chocolate, lavender syrup, espresso and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
Lavender White Chocolate (BLENDED)
White chocolate, lavender syrup, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Pistachio Mocha (HOT)
Dark chocolate, pistachio syrup, espresso and milk. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Pistachio Mocha (ICED)
Dark chocolate, pistachio syrup, espresso and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
Pistachio Mocha (BLENDED)
Dark chocolate, pistachio syrup, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Signature
Dark Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
Dark chocolate, double/triple/quad espresso, steamed milk and micro foam. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Dark Chocolate Mocha (ICED)
Dark chocolate, single/double espresso, and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
White chocolate, double/triple/quad espresso, steamed milk and micro foam. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
White Chocolate Mocha (ICED)
White chocolate, single/double espresso, and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
Almendra Dark Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
Dark chocolate, sweet almond syrup, and espresso. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Almendra Dark Chocolate Mocha (ICED)
Dark chocolate, sweet almond syrup, and espresso. 16 oz./20 oz.
Sugar Free Dark Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
Sugar free chocolate sweetened with sucralose, espresso and milk. 12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Sugar Free Dark Chocolate Mocha (ICED)
Sugar free chocolate sweetened with sucralose, espresso and milk. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Almendra White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
A twist on our signature drink! White chocolate, sweet almond syrup, espresso and milk. 12 oz./16.oz./20 oz.
Almendra White Chocolate Mocha (ICED)
A twist on our signature drink! White chocolate, sweet almond syrup, espresso and milk. 16.oz./20 oz.
Reduced Sugar Almendra Mocha (HOT)
Less sugar version of our signature drink! Sugar free chocolate paired with sweet almond syrup, espresso and milk. 12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Reduced Sugar Almendra Mocha (ICED)
Less sugar version of our signature drink! Sugar free chocolate paired with sweet almond syrup, espresso and milk. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte (HOT)
Sugar free vanilla sweetened with sucralose, espresso, steamed milk and microfoam. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte (ICED)
Sugar free vanilla sweetened with sucralose, espresso, and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
French Vanilla Latte (HOT)
French vanilla, espresso, steamed milk and micro foam. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
French Vanilla Latte (ICED)
French vanilla, espresso, and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
Caramel Latte (HOT)
Rich caramel sauce, paired with espresso, steamed milk and micro foam. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Caramel Latte (ICED)
Rich caramel sauce, paired with espresso, and milk. Served over ice. 16 oz./20 oz.
Dulce de Leche Latte (HOT)
Creamier version of caramel. Paired with espresso and steamed milk. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Dulce de Leche Latte (ICED)
Creamier version of caramel. Paired with espresso and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
Wildflower Honey Latte (HOT)
Espresso & steamed milk sweetened with honey and a touch of lemon. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Wildflower Honey Latte (ICED)
Espresso and milk sweetened with honey and a touch of lemon. 16 oz./20 oz.
Ginger Brown Sugar (HOT)
Exotic ginger paired with brown sugar, espresso and steamed milk. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Ginger Brown Sugar (ICED)
Exotic ginger paired with brown sugar, espresso and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Latte (HOT)
Rich caramel sauce, sea salt and toffee paired with espresso, steamed milk and micro foam. 12 oz./16 oz./20 oz.
Sea Salt Caramel Toffee Latte (ICED)
Rich caramel sauce, sea salt and toffee paired with espresso, and milk. Served over ice. 16 oz./20 oz.
Espresso
Latte (HOT)
Single/double/triple espresso, steamed milk and micro foam. 12 oz,/ 16 oz. /20 oz.
Latte (ICED)
Single/double espresso and milk. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Cappuccino (HOT)
Double/triple/quad espresso, steamed milk and micro foam. 12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Cappuccino (ICED)
Double/quad espresso, milk splash, and vanilla chill foam. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Espresso Tonic (ICED)
Double/quad espresso paired with tangy tonic water and ice. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Americano (HOT)
Double/triple/quad espresso on water. 12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Americano (ICED)
Double/quad espresso on iced water. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Cortado (HOT)
Double espresso with steamed milk and micro foam. Served hot only. 4 oz.
Flat White (HOT)
Double espresso with steamed milk and micro foam. Served hot only. 8 oz.
Macchiato (HOT)
Traditional macchiato served with double espresso, 1 oz. steam milk and micro foam. Served hot only. 3 oz.
Espresso (HOT)
House espresso served with mineral water and chocolate. Single origins available based on availability.
Espresso (ICED)
Iced espresso comes in a 16 oz. cup with ice only. No modifiers or additions.
Filtered Coffee
Drip Coffee (HOT)
Our flagship batch brew seasonal coffee. Coffee origins vary based on availability. Available daily until 5:30 PM. 12 oz./16 oz./ 20 oz.
Pour Over V60 (HOT)
Individually prepared seasonal offerings. Coffee extraction yields 12 oz. only.
Pour Over V60 (ICED)
Individually prepared seasonal offerings. Coffee extraction prepared over ice. Yields 12 oz. only.
Pour Over Chemex (HOT)
Individually prepared seasonal offering using authentic Chemex brewer and filters. Coffee extraction yields 20 oz. only.
Pour Over Chemex (ICED)
Individually prepared seasonal offering using authentic Chemex brewer and filters. Coffee iced extraction yields 20 oz. only.
Aeropress (HOT)
Individually prepared seasonal offering using Aeropress method. Coffee extraction yields 8 oz. only.
Cold Brew
Still Cold Brew (ICED)
Seasonal coffee with Dutch style brew 18+ hours. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Nitro Cold Brew (ICED)
It's creamy without the cream! 18+ hour cold brew infused with nitrogen. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Coffee Lemonade (ICED)
Cold brew coffee, tonic water, lemon juice & simple syrup served iced only. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Blended
Dark Chocolate Frappe (BLENDED)
Fresh single/double espresso, dark chocolate, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
White Chocolate Frappe (BLENDED)
Fresh single/double espresso, white chocolate, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Dulce de Leche Frappe (BLENDED)
Fresh single/double espresso, dulce de leche, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Caramel Frappe (BLENDED)
Fresh single/double espresso, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Wildflower Honey Frappe (BLENDED)
Fresh single/double espresso, honey syrup, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Almendra Mocha Frappe (BLENDED)
A customer favorite! Fresh single/double espresso, dark chocolate & almond syrup, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
French Vanilla Frappe (BLENDED)
Fresh single/double espresso, french vanilla syrup, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Sugar Free Chocolate Frappe (BLENDED)
Fresh single/double espresso, sugar free dark chocolate, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Sugar Free Vanilla Frappe (BLENDED)
Fresh single/double espresso, sugar free vanilla, vanilla ice cream base, blended with ice. Whipped cream optional. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Chai, Matcha & Tea
Spicy Chai Latte (HOT)
Made with organic raw cane sugar, no artificial flavors, no artificial colors and with fresh-ground spices steeped in every batch. 12 oz/ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Spicy Chai Latte (ICED)
Iced version made with organic raw cane sugar and with fresh-ground spices steeped in every batch. 12 oz/ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
London Fog (HOT)
Fresh steeped Earl Grey tea with bergamot with your choice of milk and sweetener. 12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
London Fog (ICED)
Fresh steeped Earl Grey tea, with bergamot with your choice of milk and sweetener. Served over ice. 12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Tea (HOT)
All teas are loose-leaf and unsweetened. Varied selection of teas prepared one drink at a time. Served hot. 12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Tea (ICED)
All teas are loose-leaf and unsweetened. Varied selection of teas prepared one drink at a time. Served shaken over ice. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Matcha Latte (HOT)
Organic Chinese Matcha green tea infused milk. Has the nutritional value of drinking ten cups of green tea. 12 oz. / 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Matcha Latte (ICED)
Organic Chinese Matcha green tea infused milk. Shaken and served over ice. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Matcha Horchata (ICED)
Creamy rice milk with Matcha green tea notes. Sweetened with cane sugar. Shaken and served over ice. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Lemonades & Shakes
Lemonade (ICED)
Fresh squeeze lemon juice sweetened with cane sugar. Served over ice. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Watermelon Lemonade (ICED)
A summertime favorite! Watermelon essence paired with our fresh lemonade. Served over ice. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Raspberry Lemonade (ICED)
Raspberry essence paired with our fresh lemonade. Served over ice. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Cucumber Lemonade (ICED)
A summertime favorite! Cucumber essence paired with our fresh lemonade. Served over ice. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Pineapple Lemonade (ICED)
A barista favorite! Pineapple essence paired with our fresh lemonade. Served over ice. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Mango Greek Yogurt Shake (BLENDED)
Tangy Greek yogurt sweetened with mango puree and blended with ice. Tajin is optional! 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Wildberry Greek Yogurt Shake (BLENDED)
Combining the tastes and aromas of blackberry, black raspberry, red raspberry and blueberry. Tajin is optional! 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Pina Colada Greek Yogurt Shake (BLENDED)
Boasting a sweet and bold coconut flavor, it's our absolute favorite smoothie. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Strawberry Greek Yogurt Shake (BLENDED)
Juicy Strawberry and aroma is blended with Greek yogurt and ice. 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Hot Chocolate & Milk
Hot Cocoa (HOT)
Dark chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Don't forget to add marshmallows! 12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Chocolate Caliente (HOT)
It's a holiday favorite! Chocolate Abuelita and steamed milk. Don't forget the marshmallows for nostalgia. 12 oz./ 16 oz./ 20 oz.
Babyccino (WARM)
Warm milk, french vanilla syrup, marshmallows and cocoa powder. For the kid at heart! 12 oz. only
Just Milk (COLD)
Just milk. Served cold. 8 oz./ 12 oz./ 16 oz.
Just Milk (WARM)
Just milk and steamed to kids temp. 8 oz./ 12 oz./. 16 oz.
Water, Bottles & Cans
XL Drinks
Cookie Boxes
Pastry Boxes
6 Count Pastry Variety
Assortment of fresh made pastries: Vegan Banana Bread, Raspberry Hazelnut, Coconut Rum, Cheese Danish, Chocolate Croissant, Blueberry Muffins, and Butter Croissants.
12 Count Pastry Variety
Assortment of fresh made pastries: Vegan Banana Bread, Raspberry Hazelnut, Coconut Rum, Cheese Danish, Chocolate Croissant, Blueberry Muffins, and Butter Croissants.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
