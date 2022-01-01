Restaurant header imageView gallery

Royal Fried Seafood

104 W Beltline Road STE 1b

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Popular Items

Combo 5-Strips 6-Shrimp
Royal’s Favorite #1 4PC Fillet Strips/3PC Shrimp
2 Piece Catfish Fillets

Favorites

Royal’s Favorite #1 4PC Fillet Strips/3PC Shrimp

$8.99

4PC Fillet Strips/3PC Shrimp

Royal’s Favorite #2 4PC Oysters/4PC Shrimp

$9.99

4PC Oysters/4PC Shrimp

Royal’s Favorite #3 Catfish Fillet Strip on Toasted Bread

$7.99

Catfish Fillet Strip on Toasted Bread

PO BOYS

Po Boy 1-Choice

$10.99

1 Meat

Po Boy 2-Choices

$12.99

2 Meat

Po Boy 3-Choices

$15.99

3 Meat

Royal’s Combos

Combo 2-Whole fillet 4-Shrimp 4-Oysters 4-Scallops

$24.99

2PC Whole Fillets 4PC Shrimp 4PC Oysters 4PC Scallops

Combo 5-Strips 4-Shrimp 4-Oysters

$19.99

5PC Fillet Strips 6 PC Oysters

Combo 5-Strips 6-Oysters

$15.89

5PC Fillet Strips 6 PC Oysters

Combo 5-Strips 6-Shrimp

$14.99

5PC Fillet Strips 6PC Shrimp

Grilled Combos

Off the Grill Catfish Combo

$14.99

1PC Whole Fillet 4PC Shrimp 4PC Scallops Grilled Veggies Garlic Toast

Grilled Salmon Combo

$18.99

1PC Salmon 4PC Shrimp Grilled Veggies Garlic Toast

Royal’s Most Popular

Whole Catfish Large 15oz

Whole Catfish Large 15oz

$13.99

Whole Catfish Cooked To Perfection

Whole Catfish Small 7oz

$8.99Out of stock

Whole Catfish Cooked To Perfection

Fried Crab Legs #1

$29.99

1 Cluster of Crab Legs 3PC Shrimp French Fries Cole Slaw 2PC Hush Puppies

Fried Crab Legs #2

$29.99

1 Cluster of Fried Crab Legs 3PC Shrimp 1PC Corn on the Cob 1PC Sausage Potatoes

Catfish Fillets

2 Piece Catfish Fillets

$10.99

2PC Whole Fillets

3 Piece Catfish Fillets

$13.99

3PC Whole Catfish Fillets

6 Piece Catfish Fillets

$23.99

6PC Whole Catfish Fillets

12 Piece Catfish Fillets

$41.99

12PC Whole Fillets

Fillet Strips

5 Fillet Strips

$7.99

5PC Fillet Strips

10 Fillet Strips

$12.99

10 PC Fillet Strips

24 Fillet Strips

$29.99

24 PC Fillet Strips

48 Fillet Strips

$56.99

48 PC Fillet Strips

Shrimp

6 Shrimp

$8.99

6PC Jumbo Shrimp

12 Shrimp

$17.49

12PC Jumbo Shrimp

24 Shrimp

$33.48

24 PC Jumbo Shrimp

Scallops

6 Scallops

$9.99

6PC Jumbo Scallops

12 Scallops

$18.49

12PC Jumbo Scallops

Oysters

6 Piece Oyster

$10.99

6PC Jumbo Oysters

4 Oysters

$5.99

12 Piece Oyster

$19.99

12PC Jumbo Oysters

Side Items

Cole Slaw

$2.50+

Cole Slaw

Fried Okra

$2.60+

Fried Okra

Fried Pickles

$2.69+

Fried Pickles

Onion Rings

$2.60+

Onion Rings

Hush Puppies

$1.50

Hush Puppies

Pickle & Pepper Pack

$2.00

Dill pickles w/ jalapeño peppers combined

Small Side Salad

$2.50

French Fries

$2.49+

Fries

Large Side Salad

$3.99

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50

Can Soda

$1.75

Kool-Aid

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$2.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$2.99

New York Style Cheese Cake

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$2.99

Cake Cups

$4.99

Royal’s Little Shark Meals

6PC Fillet Nuggets

$5.99

6PC Catfish Fillet Nuggets French Fries Fruit Cup

3PC Jumbo Shrimp

$5.99

3PC Jumbo Shrimp French Fries Fruit Cup

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Catfish Salad

$11.99

Shrimp and Catfish Salad

$15.99

Protein Sides

3 Shrimp Grilled

$3.99

3 Shrimp Fried

$3.99

One Single Filet

$3.99

4 Oysters

$5.99

4 Scallops

$4.99

Extra Sauces

Small Packet

$0.25

Large Packet

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Royal Fried Seafood and Grill is the best place to get mouthwatering fried seafood in the DFW! Come by and see us today!

Website

Location

104 W Beltline Road STE 1b, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

