Sabor a La Mexicana Restaurant 715 Skyline Dr

715 Skyline Dr

Duncanville, TX 75116

Aperitivos

Choriqueso

$13.00

Nachos

$12.00

Quesadillas

$12.00

Small Guacamole

$4.00

Large Guacamole

$8.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Queso Dip

Sabor Platter

$15.00

Sopas Y Ensaladas

Soup & Salad

$11.00

Large Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Small Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Large Veggie Soup

$12.00

Small Veggie Soup

$8.00

Large Charros

$12.00

Small Charros

$8.00

Cup Charros

$4.00

Fajita Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Menudo

$12.00

Caldo De Res

$13.00

Tacos

Linda Tacos

$12.00

Tacos Potosinos

$16.00

Tacos Al Carbon

$17.00

Crispy Tacos

$13.00

Tacos De Pescado

$16.00

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Brisket Tacos

$16.00

Street Tacos

$14.00

Tacos De Carnitas

$14.00

Tacos De Camaron

$16.00

Burritos

Fajita Burrito

$17.00

Spicy Chicken Burrito

$17.00

Taco Burrito

$15.00

Burrito Especial

$15.00

Brunch

(3) Breakfast Tacos

$9.99

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Los Autenticos

Chile Relleno

$18.00

Chuletas Mexicanas

$18.00

Guiso Norteńo

$16.00

Chuletas Adobo

$18.00

Pollo Mole

$16.00

Flautas

$14.00

Pollo Diabla

$16.00

Tampiqueńa

$21.00

Chuletas Chipotle

$18.00

Pollo Chipotle

$16.00

Tostada Siberia

$10.00

Los Nińos

Kids Beef Burrito

$7.00

Kids Crispy Taco

$7.00

Kids Enchilada

$7.00

Kids Tamale

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Parilla

El Sabor Parrillada

$35.00

Fajita Platter

$16.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.00

Carne Asada

$20.00

Carne Camarones

$25.00

Pollo Parilla

$16.00

Pollo Monterrey

$16.00

Pollo Camarones

$20.00

Sal's Chicken

$16.00

Enchiladas y Mas

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.00

Beef Enchiladas

$12.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00

Enchiladas Zacatecanas

$15.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.00

Brisket Enchiladas

$16.00

Spinach Enchiladas

$15.00

Enchiladas Texanas

$17.00

Enchiladas Mole

$16.00

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.00

Sabor Combo

$13.00

Mexican Plate

$13.00

Tamale Plate

$12.00

Chalupa

$11.00

Enchilada Combo

$12.00

Mariscos

Pescado Cancun

$21.00

Pescado Plancha

$20.00

Camarones Diabla

$20.00

Camarones Rancheros

$20.00

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Camarones Chipotle

$20.00

Caldo De Marisco

$15.00

Gringos

Ribeye Sandwhich

$11.00

Chicken Sadwhich

$9.00

Gringo Burger

$9.00

Avocado Burger

$10.00

Mushroom Burger

$10.00

Adult Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Lunches

Lunch Fajitas

$14.00

Lunch Tacos Carbon

$14.00

Lunch Flautas

$12.00

Lunch Tamale Plate

$11.00

Lunch Beef Enchiladas

$11.00

Lunch Burritos

$11.00

Lunch Chicken Enchiladas

$11.00

Lunch Cheese Enchiladas

$11.00

Lunch Brisket Enchiladas

$11.99

Lunch Crispy Tacos

$11.00

Lunch Chalupas

$11.00

Postres

Brownie

$6.00

Flan

$6.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

(4) Sopapillas

$6.00

(1) Sopapilla

$1.50

Fried Cheesecake Burrito

$6.00

Birthday Sopapilla

Sides

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Limes

$1.00

Side Lemons

$1.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Plate Rice y Beans

$5.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Grilled Onions

$2.00

Side Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Chili Toreados

$2.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00

Side Sauces

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Salsa Matona

$0.75

Side Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00

Side Side Ground Beef

$3.00

Side Salsa Verde

$0.75

Side Sliced Avacado

$2.00

Side Salsa de Taco

$0.75

Side Fajita Setup Cold

$5.00

Single

Single Fajita Taco

$4.33

Single Taco Carbon

$4.00

Single Birria Taco

$4.00

Single Brisket Taco

$4.00

Single Crispy Taco

$3.00

Single Carnita Taco

$4.00

Single Fish Taco

$4.00

Single Taco Potosino

$4.00

Single Tamal

$2.00

Single St Taco

$3.33

Single Flauta

$3.33

Single Ench

(1) Single Shrimp

$2.00

Single Shrimp/Guac Tostada

$6.00

Single Bean Taco

$2.00

Single Bean y Cheese Taco

$2.50

Single Bean Chalupa

$3.50

Sing Shrimp Ench

$4.33

Catering Portions

16oz Rice

$6.00

16oz Refried Beans

$6.00

32oz Rice

$12.00

32oz Refried Beans

$12.00

Cookies

Orejitas

$6.50

Gorditas de Nata

$6.00Out of stock

Wedding Cookies

$6.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cookies

$6.50

Cinnamon Cookies

$6.50

Sweet Flour Gorditas

$3.50Out of stock

Pan de Polvo

$3.50Out of stock

Empanadas de Cajeta y Nuez

$3.50

Empanadas de Piña

$3.50

Pastisetas

$6.50Out of stock

Signature Cocktails

El Diablito

$13.00

El Coco Loco

$13.00

El Viejito

$13.00

El Chingon

$13.00

La Mari-Juana

$13.00

La Granada

$13.00

La Reina del Sur

$13.00

Margaritas

Lime Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Coconut Margarita

$11.00

Peach Margarita

$11.00

Raspberry Margarita

$11.00

Mango Margarita

$11.00

Mango & Chamoy Margarita

$11.00

Blue Sky Margarita

$11.00

Swirl Margarita

$11.00

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.00

Beer-Rita

$15.00

Beer

Michelada

$8.50

Draft

Bottle

Cocktails

Ranch Water

$10.00

Smokey Old Fashion

$17.00

Paloma Linda

$13.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

Mexican Candy Drink

$9.50

Mule

$11.00

Algo Leve

$13.00

Sour

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Maracuya Smash

$13.00

La Chilosa

$13.00

Hibiscus Mojito

$13.00

French Connection

$12.00

Gimlet

$15.00

Cucumber Southside

$12.00

Smash

$12.00

Dallas Sour

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Bloody Marry

$10.00

Hibiscus Coco Marg

$13.00

Cucumber Daiquri

$13.00

Side Car

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Bottles

Tequila

Vodka

Whiskey

Rum

Gin

Mezcal

Cordials

Fun Shots

Vegas Bombs

$5.50

Cucumber Shot

$5.50

Royal Fuck Shot

$5.50

Snackery Shot

$5.50

Green Tea Shot

$5.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.50

Jello Shots

$3.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$5.50

White Tea Shot

$5.50

Drucken Gummy Bear Shot

$3.00

Happy Hour

Happy Draft Beer

Happy Margaritas

$5.00

Shots

Bubbles

Mimosa

$4.00

Rosé

$4.50

Sparkling Wine

$4.50

Patio Bubbles

$7.00

El Cantinero

Maracuya Smash

$13.00

Wild Coconut Margarita

$13.00

Cantinero Paloma

$13.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Rasberry Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Aguas

Agua de Pina

$3.00

Agua de Limon

$3.00

Agua de Horchata

$3.00

Tea/Lemonade

$3.00

Agua Mineral Prep

$4.00

Mex Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.00

Coke Mexicana

$3.00

Jarrito de Naranja

$3.00

Chips

Bag Of Chips

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Hot Sauce

8oz Hot Sauce

$4.00

16oz Hot Sauce

$7.00

32oz Hot Sauce

$10.00

Tamales

Dozen Tamales

$13.00

1/2 Dozen Tamales

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

715 Skyline Dr, Duncanville, TX 75116

Directions

