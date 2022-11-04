Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast Brothers - Dallas

No reviews yet

3704 West Camp Wisdom Road

Suite 110

Dallas, TX 75237

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle
Chicken & French Toast

Sandwiches

Brunch Cheeseburger Basket

$17.00

Davion's PoBoy (Catfish)

$16.00

Davion's PoBoy (Shrimp)

$18.00

Grilled PB&J Sandwich

$8.00

Rack Daddy Breakfast Sandwich

$14.00

Sandwich Basket (Chicken Breast)

$14.00

Sandwich Basket (Pork Chop)

$14.00

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$18.00

Combo Fried Rice (Chicken & Shrimp)

$23.00

Lobster Fried Rice

$43.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$20.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$17.00

Catfish Fried Rice

$18.00

Entrees

Catfish & Shrimp Combo

$23.00

Catfish Basket

$16.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

Dream's Lamb Chops Only

$50.00

Fried Lobster Tail & Shrimp

$47.00

Fried Rib Basket

$16.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$32.00

Lobster Roll Basket

$42.00

Lobster Roll Only

$37.00

Party Wing Basket (10)

$19.00

Party Wing Basket (6)

$14.00

Pork Chop Basket

$15.00

Shrimp Basket

$19.00

A La Carte

1 pc Catfish

$6.75

1 Pork Chop

$6.50

10 pc Wings Only

$17.00

2 pc Catfish

$13.50

2 Pork Chops

$13.00

4 pc Chicken Tenders Only

$11.75

6 pc Shrimp Only

$16.00

6 pc Wings Only

$12.00

Boneless Breast Fried

$9.75

Catfish & Shrimp Only

$19.00

Dream's Lamb Chops Only

$50.00

Fried Corn on Cob

$8.75

Fried Pickles

$8.75

Fried Rice

$8.75

Hawaiian Roll

$0.75

Homestyle Potatoes

$6.75

Lobster Roll Only

$37.00

Lobster Tail Only

$33.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.75

Regular Rice

$6.75

Ribs Only

$13.00

Sauces (BFB, Henny, Crack, Buffalo)

$1.00

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$6.75

Seasoned Potato Wedges

$6.75

Side Of Gravy

$3.25

Southern Style Collard Greens

$8.75

Syrup

$0.75

Loaded Fries

Breakfast Brother's Loaded Fries

$17.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$8.75

Red Velvet Cake

$8.75

Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.75

Breakfast

3 Egg Omelette

$15.00

Buttermilk Pancake Plate

$15.00

Catering

$225.00

Catfish & Pancakes

$19.00

Catfish & Red Velvet Waffle

$23.00

Catfish & Waffles

$23.00

Catfish and Grit Bowl

$23.00

Catfish and Grits

$19.00

Cheese Omelette

$15.00

Chicken & French Toast

$19.00

Chicken & Pancakes

$17.00

Chicken & Red Velvet Waffle

$17.00

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Dream's Lamb Chops & Eggs

$65.00

French Toast Plate

$15.00

Fried Salmon & Pancakes

$26.00

Fried Salmon & Red Velvet Waffle

$28.00

Fried Salmon & Waffles

$28.00

Fried Salmon Bites & Eggs

$25.00

Meat Lover Omelette

$17.00

Pastor Goines Seafood Omelette

$35.00

Pork Chops and Eggs

$17.00

Porkchops & Pancakes

$23.00

Salmon and Grits

$23.00

Shrimp and Grits

$21.00

Steak and Eggs

$19.00

Tex-Mex Omelette

$16.00

Ultimate Pancake

$28.00

Veggie Omelette

$16.00

Waffle Plate

$15.00

Waffle Tacos

$17.00

A La Carte

1 Pancake

$3.75

2 Eggs

$4.00

2 Pancakes Only

$7.50

2 Piece Bacon

$3.75

2 Piece Sausage

$3.75

Bacon Toast Sandwich

$6.75

Catfish 1 pc

$6.75

Catfish 2 pc

$13.50

Cheese Omelette Only

$12.00

Chicken Breast Only

$9.75

French Toast Only

$12.00

Grits

$6.75

Homestyle Potatoes

$6.75

ONLY Meat Lover's Omelette

$14.00

Red Velvet Waffle Only

$12.00

Salmon

$18.00

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$6.75

Side Of Gravy

$3.25

Steak Only

$17.00

Substitute

$5.00

Tex-Mex Omelette Only

$13.00

Toast

$3.75

Veggie Omelette Only

$13.00

Waffle Only

$12.00

Beer & Wine

Ain't It Funky (Peaches & Cream) Craft Beer

$9.75

Frigid Underworld (Expresso Style) Craft Beer

$8.00

Hop To Be Square (IPA) Craft Beer

$8.00

Mimosa (By The Glass)

$9.75

Mimosa (By The Pitcher)

$40.00

Miracle Wheat & Lemonade (The Blonde) Craft Beer

$9.75

Miracle Wheat & Orange Juice (Blood Brothers) Craft Beer

$9.75

Miracle Wheat Craft Beer

$8.00

Red Velvet Cookie Ale Craft Beer

$8.00

Weisser Time & Lemonade (Luscious Lemonade) Craft Beer

$9.75

Weisser Time Craft Beer

$8.00

Weisser Time Strawberry & Lemonade (Texas Sunrise) Craft Beer

$9.75

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer (Fountain)

$2.75

Coffee (Regular or Decaf)

$2.99

Crush Orange (Fountain)

$2.75

Crush Peach (Bottle)

$2.75

Crush Strawberry (Fountain)

$2.75

Crush Watermelon (Bottle)

$2.75

Dr. Pepper (Fountain)

$2.75

Fruit Punch (Fountain)

$2.75

Hand Crafted Lemonade (By The Glass)

$4.50

Hand Crafted Sweet Tea (By The Glass)

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot tea

$2.50

Lemonade (Fountain)

$2.99

Maji Pure Alkaline Water (Bottle)

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Ocean Spray Cran-Grape Juice 15oz (Bottle)

$3.49

Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice 15oz (Bottle)

$3.49

Orange Juice (Fountain)

$3.99

Pepsi (Bottle)

$2.75

Pepsi (Fountain)

$2.75

Pepsi Zero (Fountain)

$2.75

Refills On Hand Crafted Drinks

$0.50

Root Beer (Fountain)

$2.75

Sierra Mist (Fountain)

$2.75

Sparkling Water (Fountain)

$1.00

Sweet Tea (Freshly Brewed)

$2.75

To Go Orange Juice

$4.99

Tropicana Apple Juice 12oz (Bottle)

$2.99

Tropicana Cranberry Juice 12oz (Bottle)

$2.99

Tropicana Orange Juice 12oz (Bottle)

$2.99

Water

Water W/ Lemon

Gallon Strawberry Lemonade

$5.99

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Merchandise

BFB All Purpose Seasoning

$8.75

BFB Coffee Mug (Black)

$15.00

BFB Coffee Mug (Red)

$15.00

BFB Coffee Mug (White)

$15.00

BFB Mimosa Wine Glass

$12.00

BFB Pint Glass

$13.00

Black Bomber Jackie (Large)

$75.00

Black Bomber Jackie (Medium)

$75.00

Black Bomber Jackie (Small)

$75.00

Black Bomber Jackie (XLarge)

$75.00

Black Bomber Jackie (XXLarge)

$75.00

Black Bomber Jackie (XXXlarge)

$75.00

Black Cap L/XL (Flex Fit)

$25.00

Black Cap S/M (Flex Fit)

$25.00

Black Hoodie (2XLarge)

$28.00

Black Hoodie (Large)

$25.00

Black Hoodie (Medium)

$25.00

Black Hoodie (Small)

$25.00

Black Hoodie (XLarge)

$25.00

Black T-Shirt (2XLarge)

$23.00

Black T-Shirt (3XLarge)

$25.00

Black T-Shirt (4XLarge)

$27.00

Black T-Shirt (Large)

$20.00

Black T-Shirt (Medium)

$20.00

Black T-Shirt (Small)

$20.00

Black T-Shirt (XLarge)

$20.00

Bottle Sauce (Henney)

$12.75

Bottle Sauce (KOD)

$12.75

Bottle Sauce (Krack)

$12.75

Grey Embroidery Hoodie (2XLarge)

$65.00

Payroll Deduction

Red Cap L/XL (Flex Fit)

$25.00

Red Cap S/M (Flex Fit)

$25.00

Red Chef Coat (XLarge)

$45.00

Red Embroidery Hoodie (XLarge)

$65.00

Red Hoodie (2XLarge)

$28.00

Red Hoodie (Large)

$25.00

Red Hoodie (Medium)

$25.00

Red Hoodie (Small)

$25.00

Red Hoodie (XLarge)

$25.00

Red T-Shirt (2XLarge)

$23.00

Red T-Shirt (Large)

$20.00

Red T-Shirt (Medium)

$20.00

Red T-Shirt (Small)

$20.00

Red T-Shirt (XLarge)

$20.00

Trucker Cap Black & White L/XL (Flex Fit)

$30.00

Trucker Cap Black & White S/M (Flex Fit)

$30.00

Trucker Cap Grey & Black L/XL (Flex Fit)

$30.00

Trucker Cap Grey & Black S/M (Flex Fit)

$30.00

Catering

Catering #1 $20 A Person

$20.00

Catering #2 $25 A Person

$25.00

Catering #3 $30 A Person

$30.00

Catering #4 $35 A Person

$35.00

Catering #5 $40 A Person

$40.00

Catering #6 $45 A Person

$45.00

Catering #7 $50 A Person

$50.00

Delivery Fee

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Breakfast Brothers All-Purpose Seasoning was created from a family background of consistency of taste. Our All-Purpose Seasoning is used in all of our signature wing sauces, on all the meat entrees, our Southern-Style Collard Greens, as well as the fresh crispy fries. This is our secret to keeping The Breakfast Brothers consistent taste.

