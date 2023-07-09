  • Home
  Mccall
  Salmon River Brewery - 411 Railroad Avenue
Salmon River Brewery 411 Railroad Avenue

411 Railroad Avenue

McCall, ID 83638

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Salmon River Brewery makes award-winning craft beer using as many local and regional ingredients as possible. We are a family-friendly restaurant with rooftop and patio dining in the summer that features some of the best views in McCall. In the winter, we have an outdoor fire pit to warm your bones after a day at one of our local ski resorts or flying through powder on your snowmobile. Find us in McCall’s old train depot above the Hotel McCall’s courtyard, next to Legacy Park and Payette Lake. We offer a full restaurant menu in addition to our extensive beer and wine selection, which features a rotating variety of Salmon River Brewery creations as well as numerous guest taps. We look forward to seeing you at the Pub or Taphouse!

411 Railroad Avenue, McCall, ID 83638

