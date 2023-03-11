- Home
Sandbar Fort Myers
4606 South Cleveland Avenue
Fort Myers, FL 33907
FOOD
STARTERS
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Lightly battered mozzarella deep fried and served with a sweet basil marinara.
MEATBALL AND MARINARA BAKE
Three slow-roasted meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic bread.
LOADED FRIES
Fresh hand cut fries topped with nacho cheese and crisp bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
A 12' tortilla stuffed with cilantro chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black beans, roasted corn and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream.
LOADED NACHOS
Fresh fried tortillas layered with nacho cheese, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives. Served with sour cream and chili.
PRETZEL STICKS
4 Bavarian pretzels salted to perfection. Served with nacho cheese and spicy brown mustard.
PULLED PORK MAC & CHEESE
Fresh BBQ pork heaped over our cheesy mac.
CHICAGO BEEF EGGROLLS
Authentic Chicago beef and giardiniera fried in an eggroll and served with au jus.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGGROLLS
A combination of seasoned chicken, black beans, corn, and queso rolled into a fried eggroll. Served with a house made chipotle ranch.
SANDBAR BEACHBREAD
Toasted French bread topped with bleu cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, and diced tomatoes. Served with our signature marinara.
COCONUT SHRIMP
Fried shrimp coconut breaded and fried. Served with a sweet chili apricot sauce.
CALAMARI
Flash-fried with andouille sausage with sweet red and banana peppers. Drizzled with a sweet and tangy chili sauce and marinara on the side.
BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP
Fresh jumbo Gulf Shrimp wrapped in bacon and served with a choice of teriyaki, BBQ or honey garlic sauce.
BUFFALO SHRIMP
Lightly battered shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS
Our jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.
BONELESS WINGS
Breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.
GROUPER FINGERS
Panko crusted, crispy yet delicate fingers served with tartar sauce.
SOUPS AND SALAD
CUP NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
Served with oyster crackers.
BOWL NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
Served with oyster crackers.
CUP CHILI
Our homemade chili topped with shredded cheese and diced onions.
BOWL CHILI
Our homemade chili topped with shredded cheese and diced onions.
CUP TOMATO BISQUE
Hot and creamy bisque served with oyster crackers.
BOWL TOMATO BISQUE
Hot and creamy bisque served with oyster crackers.
T.Y. COBB SALAD
A bed of mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, grilled chicken, red onions, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cheddar jack cheese. Sub Shrimp or Mahi-Mahi 16.99
CEASAR SALAD
Hearts of romaine tossed with a classic Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken 5.99 Add Shrimp 6.99 Add Mahi 6.99
SIDE SALAD W/O MEAL
SIDE CESAR W/O MEAL
BURGERS & SLIDERS
THE ORIGINAL
Everyone loves a classic! A half pound ground sirloin burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add choice of cheese $2
THE STEAKHOUSE
Topped with melted cheddar cheese, grilled onions and 2 homemade onion rings. Served with A1 steak sauce.
THE MORNING AFTER
FRISCO MELT
This original is served with melted swiss cheese and our signature sauce on sourdough bread.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDER
MEATBALL SLIDER
PORK SLIDER
BLACK-N-BLEU
Half pound burger with grilled mushrooms, bacon and bleu cheese crumbles on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce tomato and onion.
PORK SLIDER
3 mini sliders filled with BBQ pulled pork and topped with slaw.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS
TACOS
BEEF TACOS
Seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese and pico de gallo.
STEAK TACOS
Steak grilled to perfection, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese and pico de gallo.
BBQ PORK TACOS
Slow cooked BBQ pork topped with fresh coleslaw.
SHRIMP TACOS
Fresh seared gulf shrimp with fresh cilantro lime coleslaw and pineapple salsa.
CHICKEN TACOS
Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese.
FISH TACOS
Grilled, fried or blackened Mahi topped with a fresh cilantro lime coleslaw and pineapple salsa.
HANDHELDS AND WRAPS
CRUNCHY GROUPER
A fresh grouper fillet breaded with panko breadcrumbs and cornflakes and fried until golden brown. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce.
CLUB SANDWICH
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce and tomato with a hint of mayo. Piled high and served on toasted wheat bread.
3 CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE
American, provolone and swiss cheeses freshly grilled on Texas Toast. Served with a cup of tomato bisque $14.99
MEATBALL SUB
Homemade meatballs layered with melted mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.
MEATLOAF SANDWICH
House-made meatloaf topped with tangy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion strings.
CHICKEN CLASSIC SANDWICH
Your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast topped with swill cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
MAHI REUBEN
A grilled Mahi-Mahi fillet with swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing served on warm marble rye bread.
BLACKENED MAHI SANWICH
A fillet of blackened Mahi-Mahi and put on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce.
BLT WRAP
The classic! Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo.
PHILLY STEAK
Thinly sliced ribeye steak sauteed with peppers, onions, and melted provolone cheese. Served on a fresh hoagie or make it a wrap. Add mushrooms $1.25
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Crunchy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and wrapped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.
CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and homemade Caesar dressing.
CHICAGO BEEF SANDWICH
An authentic Chicago beef sandwich served with sweet or hot Giardiniera and au ju. Add Mozzarella $2
CUBAN SANDWICH
Slow cooked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, diced pickles and mustard on a pressed Cuban bread.
CHUNKY CHICKEN SALAD
Housemade chunky chicken salad made with toasted almonds, grapes and celery served on hearty wheat bread with lettuce tomato and onion.
ENTREES
ANGEL HAIR & MEATBALLS
A classic made with our homemade meatballs served with a parmesan cheese and our sweet basil marinara.
CHICKEN ALFREDO
Blackened and served with a rich creamy homemade alfredo sauce over linguini. Substitute shrimp $16.99
SHRIMP ALFREDO
HOMEMADE LASAGNA
A towering Sandbar original with ground beef, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses and a basil marinara.
CHICKEN PICCATA
Sauteed chicken with tomatoes, capers and basil in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Fresh sauteed shrimp, cherry tomatoes and basil in a lemon butter sauce over penne pasta.
FISH AND CHIPS
An English pub classic of beer battered Cod with hand-cut fries and coleslaw. Served with tartar sauce.
SANDBAR RIBS
St. Louis Style ribs slow cooked until almost falling off the bone, smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with french fries and coleslaw.
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Grilled peppers and onions with fajita seasoning sizzling on a cast iron skillet served with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
STEAK FAJITAS
Grilled peppers and onions with fajita seasoning sizzling on a cast iron skillet served with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
Grilled peppers and onions with fajita seasoning sizzling on a cast iron skillet served with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
CHOICE OF 2 MEAT FAJITAS
Grilled peppers and onions with fajita seasoning sizzling on a cast iron skillet served with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar jack cheese.
DAILY SPECIALS
KIDS
BASKETS & SIDES
BSK CHIPS
BSK CURLY FF
BSK FRIES
BSK O RINGS
BSK SWEET FRY
BSK TORT CHIPS
BSK TOTS
BSK WAFFLE FF
CHIPS & PICO
CHIPS & SALSA
GARLIC BRD 1PC
GARLIC BRD 2PC
SD 3 Tortilla
SD BACON
SD BLU CHZ
SD GRILLED CHICKEN
SD GUACAMOLE
SD HONEY MUST
SD JALAPENOS
SD MAHI
SD NACHO CHEESE
SD PASTA SALAD
SD QUESO BLANCO
SD RANCH
SD SHRIMP
SD SLAW
SM SAUCE
SM SD FRY
PIZZA
10' PIZZA
10" PLAIN
10' SANDBAR SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives and green peppers.
10' BUFFALO CHICKEN
Grilled and chopped chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and a ranch drizzle.
10' MARGHERITA
Freshly sliced tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil over mozzarella cheese.
10' THE SPEAKEASY
An unspoken delicacy. Blackened shrimp and alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and mushrooms.
10' BBQ CHICKEN
Chopped and grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
10' CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Rich creamy ranch base topped with shredded chicken, crisp bacon, mozzarella cheese.
10' HAWAIIAN
A fresh classic! Diced pineapple, ham and onions.
10' PHILLY STEAK
Just like the sub but with a twist! Thinly sliced steak, sauteed with peppers and onions. Topped with mozzarella.
14' PIZZA
14" PLAIN
14' SANDBAR SUPREME
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives and green peppers.
14' BUFFALO CHICKEN
Grilled and chopped chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and a ranch drizzle.
14' MARGHERITA
Freshly sliced tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil over mozzarella cheese.
14' THE SPEAKEASY
An unspoken delicacy. Blackened shrimp and alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and mushrooms.
14' BBQ CHICKEN
Chopped and grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
14' CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Rich creamy ranch base topped with shredded chicken, crisp bacon, mozzarella cheese.
14' HAWAIIAN
A fresh classic! Diced pineapple, ham and onions.
14' PHILLY STEAK
Just like the sub but with a twist! Thinly sliced steak, sauteed with peppers and onions. Topped with mozzarella.
16' PIZZA
16" PLAIN
16' SANDBAR SUPRENE
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives and green peppers.
16' BUFFALO CHICKEN
Grilled and chopped chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and a ranch drizzle.
16' MARGHERITA
Freshly sliced tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil over mozzarella cheese.
16' THE SPEAKEASY
An unspoken delicacy. Blackened shrimp and alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and mushrooms.
16' BBQ CHICKEN
Chopped and grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
16' CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Rich creamy ranch base topped with shredded chicken, crisp bacon, mozzarella cheese.
16' HAWAIIAN
A fresh classic! Diced pineapple, ham and onions.
16' PHILLY STEAK
Just like the sub but with a twist! Thinly sliced steak, sauteed with peppers and onions. Topped with mozzarella.
BYO PIZZA
BAR
BEVERAGES
SHOTS
Today's Shot Special
Black Tea
Breakfast shot
CapriSun Shot
Cherry Bomb
Chocolate Cake
Cinnamon Toast
Four Hoursman
Grape Bomb
Green Tea
Gummy Bear
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Shaker
Johnny Vegas
Kamakazi
Lemon Drop
Little Beer
Mexican Candy
Orange Peel
PB&J
Pineapple Upside Down
Pink Panty Dropper
Pink Starburst
Purple Drop
Red Headed Slut
Red Snapper
Royal Flush
Shock Tart
Soco & Lime
The Lucky Irishman
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Water Moccasin
White Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Small town feel, big time taste. EAT. DRINK. LOCAL.
4606 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907