Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sandbar Fort Myers

review star

No reviews yet

4606 South Cleveland Avenue

Fort Myers, FL 33907

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

STARTERS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.99

Lightly battered mozzarella deep fried and served with a sweet basil marinara.

MEATBALL AND MARINARA BAKE

$11.99

Three slow-roasted meatballs topped with marinara and mozzarella. Served with a slice of garlic bread.

LOADED FRIES

$10.99

Fresh hand cut fries topped with nacho cheese and crisp bacon. Served with a side of sour cream.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.99

A 12' tortilla stuffed with cilantro chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black beans, roasted corn and pico de gallo. Served with sour cream.

LOADED NACHOS

$12.99

Fresh fried tortillas layered with nacho cheese, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives. Served with sour cream and chili.

PRETZEL STICKS

$12.99

4 Bavarian pretzels salted to perfection. Served with nacho cheese and spicy brown mustard.

PULLED PORK MAC & CHEESE

$11.99

Fresh BBQ pork heaped over our cheesy mac.

CHICAGO BEEF EGGROLLS

$12.99

Authentic Chicago beef and giardiniera fried in an eggroll and served with au jus.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN EGGROLLS

$12.99

A combination of seasoned chicken, black beans, corn, and queso rolled into a fried eggroll. Served with a house made chipotle ranch.

SANDBAR BEACHBREAD

$11.99

Toasted French bread topped with bleu cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, and diced tomatoes. Served with our signature marinara.

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.99

Fried shrimp coconut breaded and fried. Served with a sweet chili apricot sauce.

CALAMARI

$14.99

Flash-fried with andouille sausage with sweet red and banana peppers. Drizzled with a sweet and tangy chili sauce and marinara on the side.

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP

$13.99

Fresh jumbo Gulf Shrimp wrapped in bacon and served with a choice of teriyaki, BBQ or honey garlic sauce.

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$12.99

Lightly battered shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

$13.99

Our jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.

BONELESS WINGS

$12.99

Breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese and celery.

GROUPER FINGERS

$12.99

Panko crusted, crispy yet delicate fingers served with tartar sauce.

SOUPS AND SALAD

CUP NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$6.99

Served with oyster crackers.

BOWL NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$7.99

Served with oyster crackers.

CUP CHILI

$6.99

Our homemade chili topped with shredded cheese and diced onions.

BOWL CHILI

$7.99

Our homemade chili topped with shredded cheese and diced onions.

CUP TOMATO BISQUE

$6.99

Hot and creamy bisque served with oyster crackers.

BOWL TOMATO BISQUE

$7.99

Hot and creamy bisque served with oyster crackers.

T.Y. COBB SALAD

$14.99

A bed of mixed greens with cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, grilled chicken, red onions, cucumber, hard boiled egg and cheddar jack cheese. Sub Shrimp or Mahi-Mahi 16.99

CEASAR SALAD

$11.99

Hearts of romaine tossed with a classic Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese.

HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with your choice of dressing. Add chicken 5.99 Add Shrimp 6.99 Add Mahi 6.99

SIDE SALAD W/O MEAL

$4.99

SIDE CESAR W/O MEAL

$4.99

BURGERS & SLIDERS

THE ORIGINAL

$12.99

Everyone loves a classic! A half pound ground sirloin burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add choice of cheese $2

THE STEAKHOUSE

$14.99

Topped with melted cheddar cheese, grilled onions and 2 homemade onion rings. Served with A1 steak sauce.

THE MORNING AFTER

$13.99

FRISCO MELT

$12.99

This original is served with melted swiss cheese and our signature sauce on sourdough bread.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDER

$12.99

MEATBALL SLIDER

$12.99

PORK SLIDER

$12.99

BLACK-N-BLEU

$12.99

Half pound burger with grilled mushrooms, bacon and bleu cheese crumbles on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce tomato and onion.

PORK SLIDER

$12.99

3 mini sliders filled with BBQ pulled pork and topped with slaw.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$12.99

TACOS

BEEF TACOS

$12.99

Seasoned ground beef topped with lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese and pico de gallo.

STEAK TACOS

$14.99

Steak grilled to perfection, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese and pico de gallo.

BBQ PORK TACOS

$14.99Out of stock

Slow cooked BBQ pork topped with fresh coleslaw.

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.99

Fresh seared gulf shrimp with fresh cilantro lime coleslaw and pineapple salsa.

CHICKEN TACOS

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar jack cheese.

FISH TACOS

$14.99

Grilled, fried or blackened Mahi topped with a fresh cilantro lime coleslaw and pineapple salsa.

HANDHELDS AND WRAPS

CRUNCHY GROUPER

$15.99

A fresh grouper fillet breaded with panko breadcrumbs and cornflakes and fried until golden brown. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce.

CLUB SANDWICH

$13.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce and tomato with a hint of mayo. Piled high and served on toasted wheat bread.

3 CHEESE GRILLED CHEESE

$12.99

American, provolone and swiss cheeses freshly grilled on Texas Toast. Served with a cup of tomato bisque $14.99

MEATBALL SUB

$12.99

Homemade meatballs layered with melted mozzarella and topped with marinara sauce.

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$13.99

House-made meatloaf topped with tangy BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion strings.

CHICKEN CLASSIC SANDWICH

$12.99

Your choice of grilled, blackened or fried chicken breast topped with swill cheese and bacon. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.

MAHI REUBEN

$14.99

A grilled Mahi-Mahi fillet with swiss cheese, coleslaw and thousand island dressing served on warm marble rye bread.

BLACKENED MAHI SANWICH

$14.99

A fillet of blackened Mahi-Mahi and put on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce.

BLT WRAP

$11.99

The classic! Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo.

PHILLY STEAK

$13.99

Thinly sliced ribeye steak sauteed with peppers, onions, and melted provolone cheese. Served on a fresh hoagie or make it a wrap. Add mushrooms $1.25

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.99

Crunchy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and wrapped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.

CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and homemade Caesar dressing.

CHICAGO BEEF SANDWICH

$13.99

An authentic Chicago beef sandwich served with sweet or hot Giardiniera and au ju. Add Mozzarella $2

CUBAN SANDWICH

$13.99

Slow cooked pork, ham, Swiss cheese, diced pickles and mustard on a pressed Cuban bread.

CHUNKY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Housemade chunky chicken salad made with toasted almonds, grapes and celery served on hearty wheat bread with lettuce tomato and onion.

ENTREES

ANGEL HAIR & MEATBALLS

$13.99

A classic made with our homemade meatballs served with a parmesan cheese and our sweet basil marinara.

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$14.99

Blackened and served with a rich creamy homemade alfredo sauce over linguini. Substitute shrimp $16.99

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$16.99

HOMEMADE LASAGNA

$14.99

A towering Sandbar original with ground beef, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses and a basil marinara.

CHICKEN PICCATA

$16.99

Sauteed chicken with tomatoes, capers and basil in a white wine lemon butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta.

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$17.99

Fresh sauteed shrimp, cherry tomatoes and basil in a lemon butter sauce over penne pasta.

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.99

An English pub classic of beer battered Cod with hand-cut fries and coleslaw. Served with tartar sauce.

SANDBAR RIBS

$17.99

St. Louis Style ribs slow cooked until almost falling off the bone, smothered in BBQ sauce. Served with french fries and coleslaw.

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$14.25

Grilled peppers and onions with fajita seasoning sizzling on a cast iron skillet served with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

STEAK FAJITAS

$16.25

Grilled peppers and onions with fajita seasoning sizzling on a cast iron skillet served with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$17.25

Grilled peppers and onions with fajita seasoning sizzling on a cast iron skillet served with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

CHOICE OF 2 MEAT FAJITAS

$18.25

Grilled peppers and onions with fajita seasoning sizzling on a cast iron skillet served with sour cream, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

DAILY SPECIALS

MONDAY MEATLOAF SAND

$12.99

WED. CHIX FAJITA

$12.99

WED. BEEF FAJITA

$12.99

THURS. LASAGNA

$12.99

FRIDAY FISH N CHIPS

$12.99

KIDS

CHEESEBURGER AND FRIES

$8.99

GRILLED CHEESE AND FRIES

$8.99

CHICKEN FINGERS AND FRIES

$8.99

MAC N' CHEESE

$8.99

BASKETS & SIDES

BSK CHIPS

$5.99

BSK CURLY FF

$5.99

BSK FRIES

$5.99

BSK O RINGS

$6.99

BSK SWEET FRY

$5.99

BSK TORT CHIPS

$1.99

BSK TOTS

$5.99

BSK WAFFLE FF

$5.99

CHIPS & PICO

$3.99

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.99

GARLIC BRD 1PC

$1.75

GARLIC BRD 2PC

$4.00

SD 3 Tortilla

$0.75

SD BACON

$1.00

SD BLU CHZ

$0.89

SD GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.99

SD GUACAMOLE

$0.99

SD HONEY MUST

$0.89

SD JALAPENOS

$1.00

SD MAHI

$8.99

SD NACHO CHEESE

$2.00

SD PASTA SALAD

$2.00

SD QUESO BLANCO

$2.00

SD RANCH

$0.89

SD SHRIMP

$8.99

SD SLAW

$2.00

SM SAUCE

$0.89

SM SD FRY

$2.99

DESSERTS

TRIPPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.99

NEW YOUR CHEESE CAKE

$7.99

KEY LIME PIE

$7.99

PIZZA

10' PIZZA

10" PLAIN

$10.74

10' SANDBAR SUPREME

$15.24

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives and green peppers.

10' BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.74

Grilled and chopped chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and a ranch drizzle.

10' MARGHERITA

$13.74

Freshly sliced tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil over mozzarella cheese.

10' THE SPEAKEASY

$15.74

An unspoken delicacy. Blackened shrimp and alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and mushrooms.

10' BBQ CHICKEN

$13.74

Chopped and grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

10' CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$13.74

Rich creamy ranch base topped with shredded chicken, crisp bacon, mozzarella cheese.

10' HAWAIIAN

$13.74

A fresh classic! Diced pineapple, ham and onions.

10' PHILLY STEAK

$13.74

Just like the sub but with a twist! Thinly sliced steak, sauteed with peppers and onions. Topped with mozzarella.

14' PIZZA

14" PLAIN

$16.48

14' SANDBAR SUPREME

$21.98

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives and green peppers.

14' BUFFALO CHICKEN

$18.48

Grilled and chopped chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and a ranch drizzle.

14' MARGHERITA

$18.48

Freshly sliced tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil over mozzarella cheese.

14' THE SPEAKEASY

$20.48

An unspoken delicacy. Blackened shrimp and alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and mushrooms.

14' BBQ CHICKEN

$18.48

Chopped and grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

14' CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$20.48

Rich creamy ranch base topped with shredded chicken, crisp bacon, mozzarella cheese.

14' HAWAIIAN

$20.48

A fresh classic! Diced pineapple, ham and onions.

14' PHILLY STEAK

$18.48

Just like the sub but with a twist! Thinly sliced steak, sauteed with peppers and onions. Topped with mozzarella.

16' PIZZA

16" PLAIN

$18.48

16' SANDBAR SUPRENE

$23.98

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives and green peppers.

16' BUFFALO CHICKEN

$20.48

Grilled and chopped chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and a ranch drizzle.

16' MARGHERITA

$20.48

Freshly sliced tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil over mozzarella cheese.

16' THE SPEAKEASY

$22.48

An unspoken delicacy. Blackened shrimp and alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and mushrooms.

16' BBQ CHICKEN

$20.48

Chopped and grilled chicken breast tossed in BBQ sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

16' CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$22.48

Rich creamy ranch base topped with shredded chicken, crisp bacon, mozzarella cheese.

16' HAWAIIAN

$22.48

A fresh classic! Diced pineapple, ham and onions.

16' PHILLY STEAK

$20.48

Just like the sub but with a twist! Thinly sliced steak, sauteed with peppers and onions. Topped with mozzarella.

BYO PIZZA

10' BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA PLAIN

$10.74

14' BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA PLAIN

$16.48

16' BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA PLAIN

$18.48

BAR

BEVERAGES

Sample Soda

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Rasberry Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.25

S.F. Red Bull

$3.00

N/A Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Tonic

$2.25

SHOTS

Today's Shot Special

$4.00

Black Tea

$7.00

Breakfast shot

$6.50

CapriSun Shot

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Cinnamon Toast

$6.00

Four Hoursman

$8.00

Grape Bomb

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jager Shaker

$6.50

Johnny Vegas

$8.00

Kamakazi

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Little Beer

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$8.00

Orange Peel

$7.00

PB&J

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Pink Panty Dropper

$6.00

Pink Starburst

$6.50

Purple Drop

$6.50

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Red Snapper

$7.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Shock Tart

$6.50

Soco & Lime

$5.00

The Lucky Irishman

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$6.50

Water Moccasin

$6.50

White Tea

$6.50

HOSPITALITY NITE

DRINKS

WELL DRINK

$4.00

SHOCK TART

$6.00

DEEP EDDY LEM DROP

$6.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$4.00

BLK BERRY BOURBON SMASH

$8.00

PROPER 12 APPLE

$5.00

JELLO SHOTS

$1.00

FOOD

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.99

MOZZ STICKS

$9.99

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.99

10" 1 TOP PIZZA

$10.99

LADIES NITE

DRINKS

PINEAPPLE NUTRL

$5.00

MANGO NUTRL

$5.00

RASPBERRY NUTRL

$5.00

WATERMELON NURTL

$5.00

HOUSE MARG

$5.00

DEEP EDDY LEM DROP

$6.00

RED SANGRIA

$6.00

AMARETTO SOUR

$4.00

COSMO (WELL)

$6.00

BLK BERRY BOURB SMASH

$8.00

PROPER 12 APPLE

$5.00

JELLO SHOTS

$1.00

RETAIL

REGULAR T SHIRT

$20.00

TANK

$18.00

KOOZIE

$5.00

HAT

$25.00

ZIP UP/QUARTER ZIP

$65.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Small town feel, big time taste. EAT. DRINK. LOCAL.

Location

4606 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Maverick Grille - Fowler Street
orange starNo Reviews
4480 Fowler St Suite 101 Fort Myers, FL 33916
View restaurantnext
Pizza Lab - 2215 Winkler Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2215 Winkler Avenue Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Friend's Pizza - Fort Myers
orange starNo Reviews
3441 Colonial Boulevard Suite 10 Fort Myers, FL 33966
View restaurantnext
The Dog House Café
orange starNo Reviews
3550 Colonial Boulevard Fort Myers, FL 33966
View restaurantnext
Sweet Bean Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
Mcgregor Blvd Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers

3 Pepper Burrito - Kings Hwy/I75
orange star4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant - Page Field Commons
orange star4.2 • 1,850
5031 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (25 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston