- Home
- /
- Highland
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Schlafly Highland Square
Schlafly Highland Square
No reviews yet
907 MAIN STREET
HIGHLAND, IL 62249
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Beer Bread
Our signature house-made Pale Ale bread served with fig & bacon jam and bleu cream cheese.
Chickpea Dip
Served with hummus, tapenade & beer cheese spread
Crispy Frog Legs
Fries smothered in grain mustard gravy & topped with melted cheese curds
Marcoot Cheese Curds
Served with spicy ketchup, thai chile aioli & truffle aioli
Pork Rinds
Seasoned with sweet & spicy shaky-shake & served with creamy horseradish sauce
Pretzels
Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with white cheddar sauce
Proper Fondue
One pound of wings smothered in house-made hot mustard sauce
Wing Special
Soups
Salads
Small House Salad
Spring mix, blue cheese, dried cranberries & sunflower seeds tossed with house vinaigrette dressing
Large House Salad
Spring mix, blue cheese, dried cranberries & sunflower seeds tossed with house vinaigrette dressing
Small Kale Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
Large Kale Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons tossed with Caesar dressing
Wedge Salad
Little gem lettuce, peppered bacon, onion, soft-boiled egg & oven-dried tomato tossed with creamy bleu cheese dressing
Sandwiches
Flatbreads
Entrées
Jagerschnitzel
Crispy battered & fried pork cutlet served with a rich bacon-mushroom sauce and garlic mashed potato.
Fish & Fries
Fried golden-brown cod served on a bed of house-cut fries with tartar sauce.
Thighs & Pies
Kasespaetzle
Shepherd's Pie
Stew of beef, lamb, peas & carrots topped with broiled mashed potato
Sausage & Kraut
Hefeweizen brat, Chicago Polish & apple sausage with warm German potato salad served with caraway seed & beer mustard
Daily Special
Kids
Desserts
12 PACKS
IPA, 12pk
This IPA is fresh take on a classic beer. Combining hops with hints of tropical and citrus flavors, our brewers see to it that this golden colored ale has the perfect balance of flavor and character. Approachable and friendly, our IPA beckons with its hoppy aroma and delicate, understated flavors. ABV: 5.0% | IBU: 35
Pale Ale, 12pk
This English-inspired classic helped spark the craft beer revolution. This mildly spiced, copper-colored session ale offers a hint of sweetness and refined balance of hops and malt. It's an ale born of artistry and heritage, giving drinkers a taste of our genuine approach to brewing great beer. ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 25
Lager Infusion Mixed Pack
White Lager, 12pk
Coffee Stout, 12pk
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
907 MAIN STREET, HIGHLAND, IL 62249
Photos coming soon!