Schlafly Highland Square

review star

No reviews yet

907 MAIN STREET

HIGHLAND, IL 62249

Appetizers

Beer Bread

$9.25

Our signature house-made Pale Ale bread served with fig & bacon jam and bleu cream cheese.

Chickpea Dip

$10.25

Served with hummus, tapenade & beer cheese spread

Crispy Frog Legs

$13.25

Fries smothered in grain mustard gravy & topped with melted cheese curds

Marcoot Cheese Curds

$12.25

Served with spicy ketchup, thai chile aioli & truffle aioli

Pork Rinds

$9.75

Seasoned with sweet & spicy shaky-shake & served with creamy horseradish sauce

Pretzels

$9.25

Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with white cheddar sauce

Proper Fondue

$16.75

One pound of wings smothered in house-made hot mustard sauce

Wing Special

$16.25

Soups

Beer Cheese Soup

$6.25

Made with bacon, vegetables, beer and cheese.

French Onion Soup

$9.25

Traditional French Onion soup topped with melted gruyere & pesto

Creamy Tomato Soup

$5.00

Parmesan, garlic croutons

Salads

Small House Salad

$7.25

Spring mix, blue cheese, dried cranberries & sunflower seeds tossed with house vinaigrette dressing

Large House Salad

$9.25

Spring mix, blue cheese, dried cranberries & sunflower seeds tossed with house vinaigrette dressing

Small Kale Caesar Salad

$8.50

Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Large Kale Caesar Salad

$11.25

Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan & garlic croutons tossed with Caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$13.75

Little gem lettuce, peppered bacon, onion, soft-boiled egg & oven-dried tomato tossed with creamy bleu cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Braunschweiger Club

$13.25

Catfish PO'BOY

$16.25

Corned Beef

$15.50

Currywurst

$12.25

Turkey & Brie

$14.50

Special Sandwich

$14.25

Burgers

Highland Square

$14.25

Schlafly Smash

$13.25

Black Bean

$13.75

Turkey Burger

$15.50

Flatbreads

Pepperoni & Sausage

$15.25

Smoked Salmon

$16.50

Apple & Smoked Sausage

$15.25

Four Cheese

$14.25

Special Flatbread

$15.25Out of stock

Entrées

Jagerschnitzel

$19.25

Crispy battered & fried pork cutlet served with a rich bacon-mushroom sauce and garlic mashed potato.

Fish & Fries

$18.25

Fried golden-brown cod served on a bed of house-cut fries with tartar sauce.

Thighs & Pies

$17.75

Kasespaetzle

$17.25

Shepherd's Pie

$19.25

Stew of beef, lamb, peas & carrots topped with broiled mashed potato

Sausage & Kraut

$18.50

Hefeweizen brat, Chicago Polish & apple sausage with warm German potato salad served with caraway seed & beer mustard

Daily Special

$13.50Out of stock

Kids

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

Served with house-cut french fries

Kids Spaetzle

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$9.25

Our classic date sponge cake & toffee sauce served with house-made whipped cream

Cinnamon Apple Cake

$9.25

Bread pudding with streusel crumb topping, caramel sauce & vanilla ice cream.

12 PACKS

IPA, 12pk

IPA, 12pk

$17.99

This IPA is fresh take on a classic beer. Combining hops with hints of tropical and citrus flavors, our brewers see to it that this golden colored ale has the perfect balance of flavor and character. Approachable and friendly, our IPA beckons with its hoppy aroma and delicate, understated flavors. ABV: 5.0% | IBU: 35

Pale Ale, 12pk

Pale Ale, 12pk

$17.99

This English-inspired classic helped spark the craft beer revolution. This mildly spiced, copper-colored session ale offers a hint of sweetness and refined balance of hops and malt. It's an ale born of artistry and heritage, giving drinkers a taste of our genuine approach to brewing great beer. ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 25

Lager Infusion Mixed Pack

$17.99

White Lager, 12pk

$17.99Out of stock

Coffee Stout, 12pk

$17.99

6 PACKS

Pumpkin Ale

$10.99Out of stock

Kolsch

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

907 MAIN STREET, HIGHLAND, IL 62249

Directions

Map
