Slanted Window Tasting Solution
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
An Old Garage and Gas Station Theme. The Slanted Window Tasting Station is the first and only winery producing local wines in Macon County. Your Unique "Farm to Glass" Experience. Serving amazing food to pair with our European Style Wines. You will not be disappointed leaving the Station.
Location
587 Harrison Ave, Franklin, NC 28734
Gallery
