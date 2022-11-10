Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cleaver's - NC

review star

No reviews yet

349 Westgate Plaza

Franklin, NC 28734

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Patty
Bison Patty
Kids Burger*

Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet

$2.50

Half n half tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Starters

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$8.00
Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

Seven shrimp, served with cocktail sauce.

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Six dviled eggs with tangy rich filling.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Large plate of fried mushrooms served with house sauce.

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Baked pimento cheese dip, served with bread chips.

Onion Rings

$12.00

Large serving of onion rings, served with Cleaver's House sauce.

French Onion

French Onion

$7.00

Warm French Onion Soup topped with crostini.

Daily Soup

$7.00

Soup of the day, check our Facebook or give us a call.

Waygu Hot Pups

$6.00

Chili

$6.00

Main

Prime Rib

$30.00

Ribeye

$19.00+

14oz Ribeye, cooked to order, served with two sides and rolls. Seasoned with salt and pepper only. Add some spice to increase the flavor.

Sirloin

$16.00+

8oz Sirloin, cooked to order, served with two sides and rolls. Seasoned with salt and pepper only. Add some spice to increase the flavor.

Strip Steak

Strip Steak

$19.00+

8oz Choice strip steak cooked to order, served with two sides and rolls. Seasoned with salt and pepper only. Add some spice to increase the flavor.

Filet

Filet

$35.00+

8oz Filet Medallions, cooked to order, served with two sides and rolls. Seasoned with salt and pepper only. Add some spice to increase the flavor.

Bison Ribeye

$44.00Out of stock

12oz Bison Ribeye, cooked to order, served with two sides and rolls. Seasoned with salt and pepper only. Add some spice to increase the flavor.

Pork Chop

$19.00

14oz Smoked Bone In Pork Chop served with two sides and rolls.

Roasted Chicken

$19.00

Half chicken, oven roasted served with two sides and rolls.

Salmon Filet

$19.00

6oz Salmon Filet, served with two sides and rolls. Seasoned with salt and pepper only. Add some spice to increase the flavor.

Rainbow Trout

$19.00

Trout (fillet and boneout) served with two sides and rolls.

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Large house salad, with onion, tomatoe, cucumber, carrots and red cabage. Served with your choice of dressing. Don't forgot to top it with some chicken, salmon, steak or shrimp.

Vegatarian Plate

$12.00

Choice of three sides.

Elk Medallions

$38.00

6oz Elk Medallions, cooked to order, served with two sides and rolls. Seasoned with salt and pepper only. Add some spice to increase the flavor.

Wagyu Hot Pups

$12.00

Cleaver's Signatures

Cleaver's Signature burgers are designed for a specific flavor, please no substitutes or modifications. Use the "Design Your Own" feature and let us make you a custom burger to satisfy your craving.
Cleaver's Burger

Cleaver's Burger

$13.00

Single Beef, Cheddar, House Sauce (spice ranch sauce), Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle - Served with Fries

The Boss Burger

The Boss Burger

$20.00

Triple Beef Patty with Swiss, Bacon, Ketchup Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle - Served with Fries

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

Beef, Cheddar, Ketchup, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle - Served with Fries

Steakhouse Burger

Steakhouse Burger

$13.00

Steakhouse Seasoned Beef, Swiss, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms - Served with Fries

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$13.00

Single Beef, Pimento Cheese. Chili, Slaw, Onion - Served with Fries

So Spicy Burger

So Spicy Burger

$13.00

Single Blackened Beef, Pepperjack, House Sauce, Jalepeno, Lettuce, Tomato - Served with Fries

Kids Burger*

Kids Burger*

$6.00

Children size burger and fries.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Hot dog served with fries.

Chili main

$12.00

Design Your Own Burger

Design your perfect burger, choose all the topping and sauces you want. Don't forget to make it a combo.
Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$13.00+

6oz hand pattied beef, cooked to order and served with a side.

Bison Patty

Bison Patty

$17.00+

6oz, cooked to ordered served with your choice of side.

Elk Patty

Elk Patty

$17.00+

6oz, cooked to ordered served with your choice of side.

The Beast Burger

The Beast Burger

$18.00+

8 oz patty, contains 25% each, Wagyu Beef, Bison, Elk, and Wild Boar

Wagyu Patty

Wagyu Patty

$18.00+

Locally sourced Wagyu Beef, 8oz patty served with one side.

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$15.00+

Chicken cooked at high heat to lock in the flavor and juice. Topped with your choice of toppings, sauce and side.

Turkey Patty

Turkey Patty

$12.00+
Beyond Burger® Patty (Veggie)

Beyond Burger® Patty (Veggie)

$15.00+

A burger with taste so rich and texture so meaty, you won't believe it's made from plants. 20g of plant-based protein and has no GMOs, soy or gluten. Made with peas, mung beans and rice to provide a complete protein.

Design Your Own Fries and Baked Potato

Build your own Loaded Fries

$8.00

Large order of fries, select the toppings and sauce of your choice.

Build your own Baked Potato

$3.00

Baked potato served with sour cream, butter, and your choice of toppings and sauce.

Cleaver’s Fries

Cleaver’s Fries

$12.00

Heap of fries with bacon, cheddar, and house sauce.

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Homemade peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream

Apple Cobbler

$6.00

Homemade apple cobbler with vanilla ice cream

Cherry Cobbler

$6.00

Homemade cherry cobbler with vanilla ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Large serving of Vanilla ice cream

Twice Bkd Swt Pot

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Traditional and unusual steaks & burgers. Choose from beef, bison, elk and more. Burgers are hand pattied and busting with flavor.

Banner pic
Cleaver's - NC image
Cleaver's - NC image

