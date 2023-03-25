A map showing the location of Shea's Lansdowne Street - NaplesView gallery

Shea's Lansdowne Street - Naples

review star

No reviews yet

6340 Naples Boulevard, Units 1-3

Naples, FL 34109

N/A Drinks Menu

N/A Drinks

No Cost Water

Soda

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Juice Box

$1.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Huge Coffee

$3.99

IBC Rootbeer

$3.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Red Bull SugarFree

$3.99

Red Bull Tropical

$3.99

Food Menu

Tidbits

SMOKED WINGS

$14.99

10 Jumbo wings, rubbed in our special seasoning, (toss in Buffalo or Honey BBQ sauce for $.49)

STUFFED CHERRY PEPPERS

$11.99

Stuffed w/ capicola, provolone, served w/ crostinis

BALLPARK NACHOS

$8.99

Tortilla chips, shredded cheese, house-made salsa, jalapeños, & sour cream (add chili $1.99, grilled chicken $4.99)

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHIPS

$12.99

Hot sauce, bacon, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, melted on fresh kettle chips, topped w/ blue cheese crumbles

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$10.99

Homemade recipe, served w/ hand-cut tortilla chips & celery

MINI LOBSTER ROLL

$19.99

Cold water lobster salad (4oz) on a split top bun

TOMATO BRUSCHETTA

$9.99

house-made served on grilled crostinis, pine nuts & topped w/ basil.

SMOKED FISH DIP

$12.99

Smoked mahi & wahoo, served w/ crostinis, crackers, lemon, red onion, capers & fresh jalapeños

CHIPS AND PICO DE GALLO

$5.99

Our house-made pico de gallo served w/ fresh hand-cut corn tortilla chips

SMOKED BBQ CHIPS

$12.99

Smoked pork, bacon, shredded cheese, melted on top of fresh kettle chips w/ homemade ranch

BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS

$12.99

Fresh jalapeños, hand wrapped w/ bacon & stuffed With Cheese

GREEK SAMPLER

$11.99

Hummus, tzatziki, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta, tomatoes, olive oil & lemon w/ grilled flatbread (add extra flatbread $1.99)

BAKED BRIE

$12.99

Imported Brie, served warm w/ crostinis, raspberry preserves & sliced granny smith apples

HOT SPINACH QUESO

$8.99

Homemade recipe served w/ fresh hand-cut corn tortilla chips

POTATO SKINS

$10.99

not fried potato skins stuffed w/ bacon, cheese, served With Sour Cream

BURRATA CHEESE

$13.99

Outer shell is solid fresh mozzarella, inside mozzarella creaminess served on top of a bed of tomato bruschetta (pine nuts) w/ grilled crostinis, & fresh basil

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.99

Fresh grilled Chicken and shredded cheese, a flour tortilla with sour cream, pico de gallo.

Soups and Combos

CHILI

$5.99+

w/ shredded cheese & chopped red onion

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDA

$5.99+

served w/ oyster crackers

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.99+

SOUP & SANDWICH COMBO

PICK ANY 1⁄2 SANDWICH & PAIR W/ A MUG OF SOUP FOR THE PRICE OF THE SANDWICH

SOUP & SALAD COMBO

PICK ANY 1⁄2 SALAD & PAIR W/ A MUG OF SOUP FOR THE PRICE OF THE SALAD

Salads

CHEF SALAD

$14.99

romaine, red onion, roasted red peppers, tomato, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, bacon & cheese w/ your choice of dressing

CAPRESE SALAD

$14.99

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, topped w/ fresh basil served w/ crostinis

THE WEDGE SALAD

$13.99

Iceberg lettuce, chunky blue cheese dressing, bacon & cherry tomatoes

CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, & caesar dressing (add anchovies $1.99, add grilled chicken $4.99)

GREEK SALAD

$13.99

Romaine, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, tomato, pepperoncini, croutons w/ greek dressing (add any deli meat, grilled chicken, or gyro meat $4.99)

LOBSTER SALAD

$39.99

Cold water lobster salad (8oz) on a bed of romaine, tomato, red onion, & cucumbers

NORTH END ANTIPASTA FOR 2

$19.99

Salami, ham, capicola, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, tomatoes, rst. red peppers, croutons, cucumbers, red onion, pepperoncini, kalamata olives and stuffed cherry peppers on romaine.

Signature Sandwiches

MASS PIKE

$14.99

Ham, turkey, roast beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & spicy deli mustard on a sub roll (not pressed)

MONSTAH

$14.99

Hot pastrami, provolone, spicy deli mustard, mayo, red onions, lettuce & pickles on a sub roll (pressed)

COMMONWEALTH AVE

$14.99

Hot corned beef, swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing, on marble rye, sauerkraut optional. (pressed)

YAWKEY WAY

$14.99

Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, spicy deli mustard on marble rye, sauerkraut optional. (pressed)

REVOLUTION

$14.99

French Dip, roast beef, sautéed onion, melted provolone on a toasted sub roll & served w/ au jus

THE PREGAME

$14.99

Irish Breakfast: 2 eggs on multigrain toast, thick cut bacon, irish banger, baked beans & tomato

CHESTNUT HILL

$8.99

Grilled cheese (white American) on challah toast (add turkey or ham $4.99)

HANOVER STREET

$14.99

Ham, salami, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, roasted red peppers & sub dressing on a sub roll (not pressed)

CHARLES STREET

$14.99

Roast beef, white American cheese, lettuce, red onion, & russian dressing on a sub roll (not pressed)

NEWBURY STREET

$14.99

Tuna melt w/ tomato, red onion & swiss cheese on challah bread (pressed)

PIER 4

$39.99

Cold water lobster salad (8oz) on toasted New England style split top bun

Paninis

PLYMOUTH ROCK

$14.99

Peppermill turkey, hickory smoked bacon, white American cheese, cranberry mayo, lettuce, tomato on multigrain (pressed)

IPSWICH STREET

$14.99

Peppermill turkey, sliced granny smith apples, brie & raspberry mustard (pressed)

BOYLSTON STREET

$14.99

Peppermill turkey, roasted red peppers, sautéed onions & goat cheese (pressed)

TREMONT STREET

$14.99

Peppermill turkey, guacamole ranch, tomato, swiss cheese on flatbread (pressed)

BEACON STREET

$14.99

Tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil pesto (pressed)

THE BLT

$14.99

Apple-wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & smoked gouda cheese on challah bread (pressed)

EL TIANTE

$14.99

Capicola, ham, roast cuban pork, pickles, swiss cheese & yellow mustard on cuban bread (pressed)

RED, WHITE & BLUE

$14.99

Roast beef, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers & blue cheese crumbles on flat bread (pressed)

HARVARD AVENUE

$14.99

Roast beef, horseradish sauce, tomato, red onion & smoked gouda (pressed)

STORROW DRIVE

$14.99

Capicola, salami, swiss cheese & roasted red peppers (pressed)

THE BIG PAPI

$14.99

Roasted cuban pork, roasted red peppers, sautéed onions, cilantro mayo & pepper-jack cheese (pressed)

Create Your Own

Create Your Own Sandwich

$14.99

SERVED W/ A KOSHER PICKLE & YOUR CHOICE OF CAPE COD CHIPS, POTATO SALAD, COLE SLAW, BOSTON BAKED BEANS, SHOESTRING FRIES ADD $.99, SWEET POTATO FRIES ADD $199, SIDE SALAD ADD $299

Fan favorites

1⁄4 LB ALL BEEF HOT DOG

$8.99

All Beef Angus dog, toppings: chili, cheese, red onion, sauerkraut, ketchup, mustard & relish

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$11.99

Slowed smoked pork & BBQ sauce served on a toasted hard roll

GYRO & GREEK SALAD

$14.99

Our delicious lamb gyro with a greek salad (does not include an additional side item)

CAPE COD FISH SANDWICH

$14.99

Huge piece of fresh haddock, beer battered to perfection w/ house-made tarter sauce, lettuce & tomato

10 OZ CHEESE BURGER

$13.99

10oz before cooking, your choice of cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, red onion. Make it a double burger (ADD $5.99)

20 OZ BIG DIG BURGER

$19.99

(HUGE) two 10 oz patties before cooking, american cheese, Lettuce, pickle, onion, 1000 island and bacon

LANSDOWNE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, sliced ham, dijonnaise, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato on a toasted hard roll

SOUTHIE SHRIMP BASKET

$14.99

Generous portion of hand-breaded fried shrimp, fries, cole slaw, served w/ cocktail sauce

Flatbreads

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS FLATBREAD

$12.99

Sausage, onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, & tomato sauce

CHEESY FLATBREAD

$10.99

Pretty simple, mozzarella cheese , & tomato sauce, add pepperoni for $1, and/or add sausage for $1

BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$12.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, red onion, cheese, bbq sauce, & drizzled w/ homemade ranch

MARGARITA FLATBREAD

$12.99

Fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella cheese, tomato bruschetta, pine nuts & fresh basil

Kids Menu

KIDS HAM SAND.

$8.99

Cheeseburger

KIDS TURKEY SAND.

$8.99

Peanut butter and Jelly

KIDS PB&J

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Fingers

KIDS HOTDOG

$8.99

Hot Dog with Ketchup and mustard

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

Grilled Cheese with White American Cheese

KIDS CHIX TENDERS

$8.99

KIDS BURGER

$8.99

Sides

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.99

BASKET OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.99

SIDE BAKED BEANS

$1.99

SIDE CEASAR

$4.99

SIDE COLE SLAW

$1.99

SIDE FRIES

$2.99

SIDE GREEK

$5.99

SIDE KETTLE CHIPS

$1.99

SIDE POT. SALAD

$1.99

SIDE SALAD

$4.99

SIDE SWEET POT FRIES

$3.99

XTRA BABY RAYS

$0.49

XTRA BBQ

$0.49

XTRA BLUECHEESE

$0.49

XTRA BUFFALO

$0.49

XTRA COCKTAIL

$0.49

XTRA CROSTINI$$

$1.99

XTRA FLATBREAD$$

$1.99

XTRA JAPS

$0.49

XTRA PICO

$0.49

XTRA RANCH

$0.49

XTRA SOUR CREAM

$0.49

XTRA TARTER

$0.49

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6340 Naples Boulevard, Units 1-3, Naples, FL 34109

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

