Silver Dollar Pizzeria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Made-to-order pizza and burgers with fresh ingredients in a cozy rustic setting. Full bar and brand new patio with seasonal drink specials. Our outdoor patio features events with live bands, visit our Facebook page for upcoming events!
Location
218 Main St, Stites, ID 83552
Gallery