Silver Dollar Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

218 Main St

Stites, ID 83552

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$8.25

Lightly breaded with Breadcrumbs, Parsley & Garlic. Served with Marinara Sauce

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.95

Fried & sprinkled with sea salt

Waffle Fries

$6.95

Fried & sprinkled with sea salt

Tots

$6.95

Fried & sprinkled with sea salt

Loaded Fries

$12.75

Fresh cut fries smothered in cheese. Topped With Bacon, Onions, Olives, & Jalapenos

Loaded Tots

$12.95

Fresh cut fries smothered in cheese. Topped With Bacon, Onions, Olives, & Jalapenos

Onion Rings

$8.95

Thick sliced onion, battered and deep fried to a tasty crunch

Gizzards

$7.00

Breaded and deep fried

Garden Basket

$11.25

Deep fried Pickles, Zucchini, Onion Rings & Green Beans

The Southfork Sloppy

The Southfork Sloppy

$12.25

Salt & Pepper Fries, Cheese Curds Smothered in Brown Gravy

Loaded Waffle

$12.95

Green Bean

$6.00

Fried Dill Pickles

$6.00

Zucchini

$6.00

Loaded Breadsticks

The Texan

$10.00

Crispy Bacon & Sliced Jalapenos

The Porkie Pig

$10.00

Ham, Pepperoni, Bacon

Surfs Up

$10.00

Ham and Pineapple

The Vegan

$10.00

Green Peppers, Onion, Black Olives& Mushrooms

BYO Loaded Breadstick

$7.75

Breadsticks

$7.75

Pizza

Bad Reputation

$22.25

BBQ sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Green chilies & Roasted Red Pepper

Stites Supreme

$26.25

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Black Olive & Mushroom

Coon Dog

$22.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Sausage, & Bacon

Raging Rooster

$24.00

Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Onion & Jalapenos.

Tuscan Sun

$25.25

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Artichokes & Cashews

Sour Weenie

$20.00

Mustard Sauce, Mozzarella, Sauerkraut, Bratwursts& Onion

White Out

$21.25

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken & Bacon

Traditional Margherita

$20.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil & olive oil

The Whole Garden

$26.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Green Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Black Olive, Tomatoes & Mushrooms

Build Your Own

$14.99

Cheese with Red Sauce

Half and Half

Maui Wowie

$18.00

Salads

Side Salad

$6.25

Fresh mix of Lettuce greens topped Black olives, tomatoes, crutons and mozzarella

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$12.00

Fresh mix of lettuce greens topped with tomatoes, Black olives, boiled egg, crutons and mozzarella

BLT Salad

$14.95

Fresh mix of Lettuce greens topped with bacon, tomatoes, crutons and mozzarella

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$15.25

Fresh mix of Lettuce greens topped with Ham, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Black olives, boiled egg, tomatoes, crutons and mozzerella

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Fresh mix of Lettuce greens topped olives, boiled egg, Tomato, coutons and mozzerla

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.95

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan & Caesar Dressing

Baskets

Wing-Dings

$9.25

Chicken Tenders cooked golden brown

ClamStrips

$11.45

Breaded and deep-fried served with cocktail sauce

Shrimp Basket

$11.50

Breaded and fried until perfectly golden crisp. Served with cocktail sauce

Steakfingers

$10.60

Breaded and deep-fried served with BBQ sauce

Chicken Legs

$10.80

Four Breaded and deep-fried chicken legs

Fish Basket

$10.60

Three Ak Pub house beer battered cod deep fried to perfection.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Slices, Bacon & Tomato Served on Romaine Lettuce and drizzle of Balsamic glaze

Burgers

SilverDollar Burger

$15.75

Canadian bacon, Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Cheese

Harv-Dugan

$14.50

Bacon and Cheddar Cheese

Highway 13

Highway 13

$12.75

Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese

Redheads Revenge

$13.65

Silver Dollar Secret Sauce, Green Chilies & Cheddar Cheese

Lumberjack

Lumberjack

$15.00

Bacon, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce, and cheddar cheese

Big Pappa

Big Pappa

$15.85

Grilled Onions and mushrooms with a Fried Over Easy Egg, Cheddar Cheese and a side of Brown Gravy

No Fuss No Muss

$13.00

The Veggie Burger

$11.75

Quinoa, roasted corn, black beans, brown rice, & Roasted red peppers with Cheddar

Dessert

Brownie Delight

$5.99

Brownie topped with butter-luscious caramel, piled high with Brownie cubes, toasted pecans with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle

Apple Tart

$5.99

Apples tossed in cinnamon & Spices served in a flaky crust topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a Carmel drizzle

Other

BLT

$12.25

Potato Bun, Six Slices of Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Fishwich

$11.25

Served with two Fish Fillets and Tartar Sauce

Pistol Packin' Mama

Pistol Packin' Mama

$13.65

Grilled Chicken Breast, Pineapple, Jalenos and Swiss Cheese

Chicken Cordon Blue

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Ham, and Swiss Cheese

Tuscan

Tuscan

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, smothered in pesto with Mozzarella Cheese

Extra Sauce

Monthly Specials

Thai Pizza

$24.00

Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

Taco Pizza

$21.00

Taco Salad

$12.25

Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Squirt

$2.75

Water - Bottle

$2.75

Mt. Dew

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Refill

$1.00

Orange Soda

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.50

7 - Up

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Other

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Italian Soda

$4.50

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$3.50

To go cup

$4.50

T-Shirt

T Shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Long Sleeve

Long sleeve

$20.00

Tank Top

Top Shirt

$20.00

Hat

Hat

$20.00

Koozie

Koozie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Made-to-order pizza and burgers with fresh ingredients in a cozy rustic setting. Full bar and brand new patio with seasonal drink specials. Our outdoor patio features events with live bands, visit our Facebook page for upcoming events!

