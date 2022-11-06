Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sorry Not Sorry

165 Reviews

$$

11520 Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Order Again

Popular Items

Drag Brunch - Individual Reservation - Sat Oct 15 - Noon
Rocky Horror - Individual Ticket
Drag Brunch - Table of 6 Reservation - Sat Oct 15 - Noon

MERCHANDISE

SNS Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Pink Shirt

$25.00

Black Shirt

$25.00

Womens Tee

$25.00

Womens Tank

$25.00
Golden Pineapple

Golden Pineapple

$47.00+
Copper Tiki Mug

Copper Tiki Mug

$79.00

Pride Shirt

$25.00

DRAG BRUNCH

Drag Brunch - Individual Reservation - Sat Oct 15 - Noon

$5.00

*Your reservation is set for 12pm. Show starts promptly at 1pm. This will give you an hour to settle in, grab some food and drinks and enjoy the performance! *Our tables can hold either 6 or 8 guests. If you purchase an individual ticket, you may be seated with other guests depending on overall volume of requests for the event. This cover charge helps to offset all production costs. Thanks in advance for your understanding. NO REFUNDS. THE SHOW WILL GO ON RAIN OR SHINE.

Drag Brunch - Table of 6 Reservation - Sat Oct 15 - Noon

$30.00

*Your reservation is set for 12pm. Show starts promptly at 1pm. This will give you an hour to settle in, grab some food and drinks and enjoy the performance! *This reservation is for a table that holds SIX guests. This cover charge helps to offset all production costs. Thanks in advance for your understanding. NO REFUNDS. THE SHOW WILL GO ON RAIN OR SHINE.

ROCKY HORROR TIX

Rocky Horror - Individual Ticket

$5.00

This is a NON-REFUNDABLE ticket for the screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at Sorry Not Sorry on Friday, October 28th. Please arrive at 10pm for seating and dinner. The show will begin promptly at 11pm. Your ticket includes popcorn. NO DOGS ALLOWED AT THE SHOW.

Rocky Horror - Table of 6

$30.00

This is a NON-REFUNDABLE ticket for a table that seats up to six persons to "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" screening at Sorry Not Sorry on Friday, October 28th. Please arrive at 10pm for seating and dinner. The show will begin promptly at 11pm. Your ticket includes popcorn. NO DOGS ALLOWED AT THE SHOW.

FOOD

Mini Fries

Mini Chips and Dips

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sorry Not Sorry is a playful, rosé-wine and cocktail-forward beer garden and restaurant that serves a stunning array of rosé wines against the backdrop of L.A.'s most affordable craft cocktails. Our food menu changes weekly, and is a fresh take on farm fare in a backyard picnic setting. We have a 4000 square foot outdoor patio for you to dine "Safer Outside." For the latest news, sarcastic humor, and food and cocktail porn, follow us on Instagram: @sorrynotsorryla

11520 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

