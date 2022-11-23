Wine House Kitchen
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Wine House Kitchen is a California Modern, wine centric and cocktail driven restaurant, with a hint of Vietnamese influences. Nestled on top of The Wine House, WHK is an oasis in a tangle of concrete. Provided: Rock n’ Roll vibes, seasonal food, extensive cocktail menu, wine bottle & glass list playfully curated, beers on tap; all you need to bring is the party. … Rock on.
Location
2311 Cotner Avenue, 2nd floor, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Gallery
