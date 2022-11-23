Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wine House Kitchen

2311 Cotner Avenue

2nd floor

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Order Again

Thanksgiving Dinner (pre-order)

Herb Roasted Whole Turkey

$145.00

Fully cooked, 12-14 lbs raw weight.

Giblet Gravy

$18.00

1 quart/32 fluid ounces.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$45.00

4 lbs

Cranberry Sauce with Orange

$14.00

1 pint/16 fluid ounces.

Sage & Turkey Sausage Stuffing

$45.00

4 lbs.

Brown Sugar Glazed Butternut Squash, Walnuts, Chives

$38.00

3 lbs.

Green Beans, Lemon Zest, Thyme, Rosemary, Garlic, Olive Oil

$38.00

3 lbs.

Thanksgiving Wine (pre-order)

Tiberio / Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo 2020 / Montepulciano / Abruzzo / Italy

$60.00

750ml bottle.

Dupré-Goujon / Cote de Brouilly 2016 / Gamay / Beaujolais / France

$67.00

750ml bottle.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Wine House Kitchen is a California Modern, wine centric and cocktail driven restaurant, with a hint of Vietnamese influences. Nestled on top of The Wine House, WHK is an oasis in a tangle of concrete. Provided: Rock n’ Roll vibes, seasonal food, extensive cocktail menu, wine bottle & glass list playfully curated, beers on tap; all you need to bring is the party. … Rock on.

Location

