- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Sushi Stop - Sawtelle South EM - 2218 Sawtelle Boulevard
Sushi Stop - Sawtelle South EM 2218 Sawtelle Boulevard
No reviews yet
2218 Sawtelle Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Eat-in Foods
Special Rolls
- Yuzu Albacore Roll$8.63
Spicy Tuna, Cucumber, Sriracha, Cilantro, Fried Onion, Garlic Ponzu
- Lemon Salmon Roll$8.95
Spicy Tuna, Lemon, Green Onion, Ponzu
- Dragon Roll$8.95
California, Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds
- Rainbow Roll$8.95
California, Salmon, Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocados
- Chicken Crunchy Roll$7.91
Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Sriracha, Crunchy Flakes, Teriyaki Sauce
- Veggie Tuna Roll$8.63
Lettuce, Cucumber, Carrot, Avocado, Fried Onion, Green Onion, Garlic Ponzu
- Veggie Salmon Ceviche Roll$8.63
Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Ceviche Sauce
- Veggie Yellowtail Roll$8.63
Lettuce, Carrot, Avocado, Onion, Jalapeno, Garlic Ponzu, Sriracha
- Double Shrimp Roll$7.91
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Red Onion roll topped with Shrimp, Spicy Mayo. Eel Sauce, Sriracha, and Garlic Chips
- Aburi Shimesaba Roll$7.91
Japanese Mackerel, Fried Onion, Avocado and Ginger Roll topped with Seared Japanese Mackerel, Ginger and Onion
- Salmon Skin Roll$7.91
Crispy Salmon Skin, Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber
- Spider Roll$8.95
Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab, Avocado, Carrot, Cucumber
Nigiri Sushi
- Tuna Sushi$5.53
- Salmon Sushi$4.75
- Yellowtail Sushi$5.53
- Albacore Sushi$4.75
- Snapper Sushi$6.13
- Aburi Salmon Sushi$4.75
- Aburi Yellowtail Sushi$5.53
- Shrimp Sushi$4.75
- Freshwater Eel Sushi$6.13
- Salmon Egg Sushi$6.93
- Bay Scallop Sushi$4.75
- Smelt Egg Sushi$4.75
- Shimesaba Sushi$4.75
- Sweet Shrimp Sushi (1pc)$6.93
- Hotate (Scallop) Sushi$6.93
- Squid Sushi$4.75
- Oyako Sushi$7.03
- Aburi Shimesaba Sushi$4.75
- Aburi Trio Sushi$7.03
- Gunkan Trio Sushi$7.03
- Yokozuna Trio Sushi$7.03
- Shiromi Trio Sushi$7.03
- Edomae Trio Sushi$7.25
- Salmon Sampler Sushi$7.19
- Tuna Sampler Sushi$8.19
- Yellowtail Sampler Sushi$8.19