Killer Noodle Tsujita 2030 Sawtelle Blvd

Popular Items

Tokyo With Soup
Downtown With Soup
Tokyo With Soup Large

Ramen

Tokyo With Soup

$13.95

Pork and Chicken Broth/Rich and creamy

Tokyo With Soup Large

$15.45

Pork and Chicken Broth/Rich and creamy

Tokyo Without Soup

$13.45

Pork and Chicken Broth/Rich and creamy

Tokyo Without Soup Large

$15.25

Pork and Chicken Broth/Rich and creamy

Gokakyu Spicy Ramen

$19.95

Very Spicy lvl20

Downtown With Soup

$13.95

Pork and Chicken Broth/Tangy

Downtown With Soup Large

$15.45

Pork and Chicken Broth/Tangy

Downtown Without Soup

$13.45

Pork and Chicken Broth/Tangy

Downtown Without Soup Large

$15.25

Pork and Chicken Broth/Tangy

Kids Ramen

$6.00

Pork and chicken Broth, Veggies, Noodles, Nori, Jello

Original With Soup

$13.95

Tufu and Ground Pork Gravy Over Noodles

Original With Soup Large

$15.45

Tufu and Ground Pork Gravy Over Noodles

Original Without Soup

$13.45

Tufu and Ground Pork Gravy Over Noodles

Original Without Soup Large

$15.25

Tufu and Ground Pork Gravy Over Noodles

Vege Ramen

$12.95

Soy Based Broth Light and Hearty

Chicken Ramen

$13.95

100% Chicken Broth/Light and Savory

Chicken Ramen Large

$15.45

100% Chicken Broth/Light and Savory

Vege Ramen Large

$14.45

Soy Based Broth Light and Hearty

Tokyo Broth

$8.00

Downtown Broth

$8.00

Appetizers

Fried Chicken Karaage

$8.95

Japanese Marinated Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken Karaage Large 15pc

$15.95

Japanese Marinated Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken Karaage X-Large 30pc

$29.95

Japanese Marinated Fried Chicken

Gyoza Pork 5pc

$9.95

House Made Everyday

Takoyaki 4pc

$5.95

Octopus, Japanese Mayo, Takoyaki Sauce, Bonito Flakes, Aonori

Pork Bun

$3.95

Bun, Pork, Cucumber, Sweet Soysauce

Spicy Pork Bun

$4.45

Bun, Pork, Cucumber, Sweet Soysauce, Chili Sauce

Tofu Salad

$15.95

Dashi Cucumber

$4.95

Rice Bowls

Mabo Rice Bowl

$7.00

Tofu, Pork, Over Rice with Chili Sauce/ Spicy lvl 4

Charsiu Bowl

$7.00

Marinated Pork Over Rice, Sesame Oil Sauce, Green Onions

Fried Chicken Bowl

$7.00

Marinated Fried Chicken Over RICE, Sweet Soy Sauce, Green Onions

Rice

$3.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Oolong Tea

$3.00

Yuzu Sparkling

$4.00

Calpico

$3.00

Iced Matcha

$4.00

Hot Matcha

$4.00

Perrier

$4.00

Alcohol

Kigen Sake 6oz

$10.00

Kikusui Junmai Ginjo 10oz

$18.00

Kikusui Perfect Snow 10oz

$18.00

Ichiko 25oz

$40.00

Sapporo

$9.00

White Wine

$9.00

Asahi Draft

$9.00

Sapporo Pitcher

$27.00

Tokyo Cocktail

$8.00

Sapporo Tower

$35.00

Orion

$9.00

Blood Wheat

$10.00

Toppings

Egg

$1.95

Charsiu Pork

$4.95

Chicken Charsui

$4.95

Tofu

$2.45

Cilantro

$1.95

Bean Sprouts

$1.95

Pickles

$1.95

Vege Mix

$1.95

Green Onion

$1.95

Nikumiso

$1.95

Cucumber

$1.95

Whole Lemon

$1.95

Menma

$1.95

Extra Noodles

$1.95

Thick Noodles

$1.95

Half Noodles

Bean Sprouts

$1.95

Seaweed

$1.95

PB

$1.95

Garlic

$1.95

Desert

Raspberry

$14.00

Black Sugar

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2030 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

