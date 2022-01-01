Killer Noodle Tsujita 2030 Sawtelle Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2030 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Kaz The Soba Place - 2047 Sawtelle Blvd.
No Reviews
2047 Sawtelle Blvd. LOS ANGELES, CA 90025
View restaurant