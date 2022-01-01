Sour Robs imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers

Sour Robs 320 Old Hwy 99W, Maxwell, CA 95955

No reviews yet

320 Old Hwy 99W

Maxwell, CA 95955

Popular Items

Large Pizza
1/4 lb Burger
Bacon Sour

Starters

Pizza Fries

$6.50

an order of fries smothered in cheese and topped with pepperoni

Nacho Fries

$7.50

Our delicious fry's smothered in cheese, topped with jalapenos, drizzled with spicy sour cream, and garnished with cilantro. served with a side of Robs spicy hot sauce.

Garlic Beer Battered Fries

$7.00

A basket of crispy beer battered fries tossed in garlic butter

Sourdough Bread Sticks

$4.50

Fresh sourdough Bread Sticks with dipping sauce

Boneless Chicken wings

$7.50

1/2 lb of breaded fried boneless wings with your choice tossed in garlic butter or our house buffalo sauce

Fried Cheese

$8.00

Wisconsin White cheddar breaded and deep fried 1/2lb

Jalapeno Popper

$6.00

6 Jalapeno Poppers stuffed with cream cheese

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

Our Sourdough Pizza crust spread with garlic and herb butter, topped with mozzarella and garnished with green onion.

Beer Cheese Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Grill

1/4 lb Burger

$9.00

1/4lb Burger choose your own toppings

Spicy Rob

$12.00

fresh ground angus patty on rob's sour bun, featuring grilled jalapenos & onions, cheddar, bacon lattice, rob's sauce

Bacon Sour

$12.00

fresh ground angus patty on a sour bun, bacon lattice, crispy onion straws, smoked cheddar & rob's signature sauce

Ultimate Cheeseburger

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

A traditional Philly with grilled onion and American cheese on my sourdough bun.

Spicy Philly

$13.00

1/4lb certified angus steak with grilled onions and our sliced cherry peppers, with pepper jack cheese

Chicken Sour

$12.00

buttermilk fried chicken on a sour bun, with bacon lattice, fresh avocado, swiss cheese & house ranch

Spicy Chicken Sour

$8.00

Robs Hand Breaded Fried chicken tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, on a sour bun with pickles and spicy ranch

Robs Italian Wrap

$12.00

Lettuce, bell pepper, tomato, olives, pepperoncini, onion, salami, pepperoni

Robs Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Fresh tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, olives and sprouts with Robs Sauce and Ranch on a sundries tomato tortilla. Add chicken, $3 Go Italian with salami, pepperoni, pickled pepperoncinis, and Italian dressing, $3

BLT

$8.00

A classic BLT on a Sourdough Bun

Gyro

$10.00Out of stock

Gyro Wrap, with house made tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and meat, wrapped in flour tortilla, and served with a side of house made spicy sauce

Dinner Salad

$10.00

Large salad with Lettuce, Tomato, onions, olives, Bell pepper, Mushroom

Cinnamon Roll pack Sunday Only

$12.00Out of stock

Beer Cheese burger

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Family pack

$35.00Out of stock

Chipotle Burger

$11.00

1/4 lb burger on a sourdough bun, with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pepperoncini's with pepper jack.

Fajita Chicken Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Marinated Chicken, Red and Green Bell pepper, onions, on a sourdough bun with spicy sour cream and pepper jack cheese.

5 alarm Burger

$12.00

Our Classic ¼ lb Burger Topped with our house made 5 pepper aioli, tomato, pepperoncini, fresh jalapeno, red onion, and pepper jack cheese.

Ribs

$15.00+

Slow Smoked St. Louis Style Ribs

Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.00

Build your own Pizza

Small Specialty

$10.00

Large Pizza

$20.00

Large 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza

$20.00

BYO 1/2 and 1/2 pizza

Volcano

$28.00

spicy white sauced pie featuring jalapenos, pepperoni, linguica, jalapeno bacon crumbles & red onion

Carnivore Rob

$28.00

tomato sauced pie with pepperoni, linguica, salami, bacon.

Tame Chicken

$28.00

white sauced pie with grilled chicken, bacon crumbles & garlic, finished with fresh tomato & green onions

Rob's Combo

$28.00

Italian sausage, bell peppers, olives, red onion and mushrooms on our house made red sauce.

Pizza Slice

$4.00

Wild Chicken

$30.00

The classic tame chicken with a spicy twist, adds jalapenos, red onions, and a drizzled hot sauce

Maui Waui

$25.00

Canadian Bacon and fresh sliced Pineapple

Tammy's Special

$25.00

Pepperoni, Pineapple, and Jalapenos

Travis's Special

$28.00

Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Red Onion, Bacon Crumble, Swiss Cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$28.00

Sourdough pizza topped with mozzarella, angus steak, onions, cherry peppers, and American cheese.

Robs Special

$25.00

Tuscany Pizza

$28.00Out of stock

Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Chicken on a Creamy white sauce Sourdough crust

5 Alarm Pizza

$28.00

Red sauce, drizzled with our house buffalo, and spicy oil, topped with double jalapeno, pepperoni, and pepperoncini's

Kids

Mini Rob Pizza

$8.00

Kids size Pepperoni or cheese Pizza

Chicken Strip

$8.00

Kids size chicken strips with fries

Junior Burger

$7.00

Kids size burger with fries

Kids Grilled cheese

$7.00

Sides

Sides Sauces

Small Fries

$3.00

Side order fries

Side Salad

$4.00

Small side salad

Large Fry

$6.00

Robs Fresh Salsa

$3.00

Times

Times

Beverages

Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

Limeade

$2.50

Limeade

Apple Juice

$1.00

Capri Sun

$1.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

TOGO Fountain

$1.50

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

White Claw

$3.00

Farmers Light

$4.00

Farmers 530

$4.00

Deshcutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$4.00

Sierra Pale Ale

$4.00

Sierra Hazy

$4.00

Farmers Valle

$4.00

Farmers Sun up til Sundown

$4.00

Farmers Kickback

$4.00

Corona

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

T Shirt

T shirt

$15.00

Gift Sets

2 Bottle Set

$49.00

2 Bottle Set With Rice

$52.00

3 Bottle set

$69.00

Single bottle

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Counter Service Burgers, Pizza, and more. Fresh ingredients and real food.

Location

320 Old Hwy 99W, Maxwell, CA 95955

Directions

Gallery
Sour Robs image

