Sour Robs 320 Old Hwy 99W, Maxwell, CA 95955
No reviews yet
320 Old Hwy 99W
Maxwell, CA 95955
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Pizza Fries
an order of fries smothered in cheese and topped with pepperoni
Nacho Fries
Our delicious fry's smothered in cheese, topped with jalapenos, drizzled with spicy sour cream, and garnished with cilantro. served with a side of Robs spicy hot sauce.
Garlic Beer Battered Fries
A basket of crispy beer battered fries tossed in garlic butter
Sourdough Bread Sticks
Fresh sourdough Bread Sticks with dipping sauce
Boneless Chicken wings
1/2 lb of breaded fried boneless wings with your choice tossed in garlic butter or our house buffalo sauce
Fried Cheese
Wisconsin White cheddar breaded and deep fried 1/2lb
Jalapeno Popper
6 Jalapeno Poppers stuffed with cream cheese
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Our Sourdough Pizza crust spread with garlic and herb butter, topped with mozzarella and garnished with green onion.
Beer Cheese Fries
Chips and Salsa
Grill
1/4 lb Burger
1/4lb Burger choose your own toppings
Spicy Rob
fresh ground angus patty on rob's sour bun, featuring grilled jalapenos & onions, cheddar, bacon lattice, rob's sauce
Bacon Sour
fresh ground angus patty on a sour bun, bacon lattice, crispy onion straws, smoked cheddar & rob's signature sauce
Ultimate Cheeseburger
Philly Cheesesteak
A traditional Philly with grilled onion and American cheese on my sourdough bun.
Spicy Philly
1/4lb certified angus steak with grilled onions and our sliced cherry peppers, with pepper jack cheese
Chicken Sour
buttermilk fried chicken on a sour bun, with bacon lattice, fresh avocado, swiss cheese & house ranch
Spicy Chicken Sour
Robs Hand Breaded Fried chicken tossed in our signature buffalo sauce, on a sour bun with pickles and spicy ranch
Robs Italian Wrap
Lettuce, bell pepper, tomato, olives, pepperoncini, onion, salami, pepperoni
Robs Veggie Wrap
Fresh tomatoes, red onion, bell peppers, olives and sprouts with Robs Sauce and Ranch on a sundries tomato tortilla. Add chicken, $3 Go Italian with salami, pepperoni, pickled pepperoncinis, and Italian dressing, $3
BLT
A classic BLT on a Sourdough Bun
Gyro
Gyro Wrap, with house made tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and meat, wrapped in flour tortilla, and served with a side of house made spicy sauce
Dinner Salad
Large salad with Lettuce, Tomato, onions, olives, Bell pepper, Mushroom
Cinnamon Roll pack Sunday Only
Beer Cheese burger
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Family pack
Chipotle Burger
1/4 lb burger on a sourdough bun, with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pepperoncini's with pepper jack.
Fajita Chicken Sandwich
Marinated Chicken, Red and Green Bell pepper, onions, on a sourdough bun with spicy sour cream and pepper jack cheese.
5 alarm Burger
Our Classic ¼ lb Burger Topped with our house made 5 pepper aioli, tomato, pepperoncini, fresh jalapeno, red onion, and pepper jack cheese.
Ribs
Slow Smoked St. Louis Style Ribs
Pizza
Small Pizza
Build your own Pizza
Small Specialty
Large Pizza
Large 1/2 and 1/2 Pizza
BYO 1/2 and 1/2 pizza
Volcano
spicy white sauced pie featuring jalapenos, pepperoni, linguica, jalapeno bacon crumbles & red onion
Carnivore Rob
tomato sauced pie with pepperoni, linguica, salami, bacon.
Tame Chicken
white sauced pie with grilled chicken, bacon crumbles & garlic, finished with fresh tomato & green onions
Rob's Combo
Italian sausage, bell peppers, olives, red onion and mushrooms on our house made red sauce.
Pizza Slice
Wild Chicken
The classic tame chicken with a spicy twist, adds jalapenos, red onions, and a drizzled hot sauce
Maui Waui
Canadian Bacon and fresh sliced Pineapple
Tammy's Special
Pepperoni, Pineapple, and Jalapenos
Travis's Special
Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Red Onion, Bacon Crumble, Swiss Cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Sourdough pizza topped with mozzarella, angus steak, onions, cherry peppers, and American cheese.
Robs Special
Tuscany Pizza
Fire Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Chicken on a Creamy white sauce Sourdough crust
5 Alarm Pizza
Red sauce, drizzled with our house buffalo, and spicy oil, topped with double jalapeno, pepperoni, and pepperoncini's
Kids
Sides
Times
Beverages
Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Counter Service Burgers, Pizza, and more. Fresh ingredients and real food.
320 Old Hwy 99W, Maxwell, CA 95955