BBQ Ribs

$28.00

Our Lao Rib Supreme was recently featured on Guy Fierei's Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. We sous-vide our pork ribs for 24 hours at a low temp until they're fall off the bone tender. We glaze the ribs in our secret Thai BBQ sauce. The ribs are served with a small spicy herb salad on the side.