Italian
Pizza

Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Ella Blvd West TC Jester Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

1951 West TC Jester Blvd.

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

Blacken Chicken Pasta
Lasagna
(10) The Bad

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Wings & drumettes in a spicy crispy batter served with celery & blue cheese dressing.

Bruschetta

$10.00

Crostini, pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Lightly breaded squid rings with side of marinara sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

Fried mozzarella sticks served with our marinara sauce.

Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Ravioli lightly breaded & fried golden. Served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Bread, topped with garlic, herb seasoning, baked to perfection.

Mussels

$13.00

Capellini sauce or garlic butter.

Potato Skins

$10.00

Filled with chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese & jalapenos topped with sour cream.

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Mushroom caps filled with a seafood stuffing smothered in alfredo sauce & topped with mozzarella cheese.

Italian Nachos

Italian Nachos

$12.00

Crispy Won Ton chips topped with alfredo sauce, Italian sausage, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers & banana peppers.

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh romaine tossed with our caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Fresh romaine tossed with our caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$12.00

Mixed field greens tossed with a feta vinaigrette topped with Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, and sprinkled with feta cheese.

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

Mixed field greens tossed with a feta vinaigrette topped with Roma tomatoes, black olives, red onions, and sprinkled with feta cheese.

Side Salad

$3.25

Calzones

Classic Calzone

Classic Calzone

$16.00

Pepperoni, sausage, pizza & marinara with ricotta & mozzarella cheese.

Chicken and Spinach Calzone

$16.00

Pizzas

(10) The Good

$14.00

Zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, broccoli, tomatoes, and portabella mushrooms topped with feta cheese and fresh basil.

(10) The Bad

$16.00

Italian sausage, meatballs, and pepperoni.

(10) The Ugly

$15.00

Grilled chicken, red onions, tomatoes and our spicy chipotle tomatillo sauce.

(10) The Blondie

$14.00

Grilled chicken and our chipotle alfredo sauce.

(10) The Classic

$14.00

Mozzarella, pepperoni, more pepperoni.

(10) Margherita

$13.00

Roma tomatoes, olive oil, garlic & basil.

(10) Shrimp and Pesto

$16.00

Pesto sauce, shrimp topped with fresh basil & feta cheese.

(10) Hawaiian

$14.00

Tomato sauce, cheese, pineapple, and bacon

(10) BBQ Chicken

$14.00

Pizza Salad Combo

$12.25

10'' Half & Half

$0.25

16'' Half & Half

$0.25

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken, marinara sauce, Parmesan & mozzarella cheeses.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, marinara sauce, and Parmesan cheese.

Italian Hoagie

$14.00

Salami, ham, mortadella, black olives, lettuce, tomatoes & melted mozzarella.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$14.00

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Lettuce, tomatoes & onions

Spaghetti Western Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.00

Philly sliced beef with sauteed onions topped with mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti Western Po-Boy

$16.00

Your choice: Shrimp, catfish, or crawfish. Lettuce, tomato, toasted hoagie roll.

Western Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. beef burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles.

Pasta

Beef Ravioli

$15.00

Beef ravioli, meat sauce, and mushrooms.

Blacken Chicken Pasta

$14.00

Fettuccine, mushrooms, blackened chicken, alfredo sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$13.25
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Fettuccine tossed with grilled chicken.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Chipotle

$12.00

Fettuccine tossed with grilled chicken.

Italian Enchiladas

$16.00

Two cannelloni, chicken, spinach, sundried tomatoes, ricotta & mozzarella cheese, orzo, chipotle alfredo.

Lasagna

$16.00

Pasta, bolognese sauce, five cheese blend.

Pomodoro Pasta

$16.00

Angel hair, grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil, spinach, artichoke hearts, spicy capellini sauce.

Seafood Pasta

$22.00

Angel hair, shrimp, tilapia, mussels, artichokes, spinach, capellini sauce.

Shrimp and Chicken

Shrimp and Chicken

$14.00

Penne, chicken, shrimp, bacon, red peppers, roasted garlic cream sauce.

Shimp and Crawfish

$16.00

Shrimp & crawfish tails, fettuccine, alfredo sauce.

Shrimp and Pesto

$15.00

Penne, shrimp, pesto.

Shrimp Pasta

$16.00

Shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, lemon butter, angel hair, marinara.

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Shrimp, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic butter, angel hair.

Sausage and Peppers

$16.00

Rigatoni, sausage, peppers, onions, marinara, feta.

Formal Wear

$15.00

Bowtie, chicken, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic cream sauce.

Spaghetii with Italian Sausage

$15.00

Spaghetti with Marinara

$10.00

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$10.00

Spaghetti, best meat sauce in town.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$13.00

Veggie Pasta

$14.00

Penne, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, spinach, artichokes, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil.

Specialties

Pasta Man Special

$20.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$20.00

Southwestern Lasagna

$16.00

Chicken, sour cream, five cheeses, tomatillo sauce.

Portabella Chicken

$18.00

Portabella Crabcake

$21.00

The Low Carb Plate

$17.00

Meatloaf

$16.00

Chicken Scallopine

$18.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Veal Marsala

$21.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.00

Veal Parmigiana

$18.00

Light breading, pan fried.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Blacken Tilapia

$22.00

Pecan Crusted Catfish

$20.00

Fried Catfish

$18.00

Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Sides

Side of Spinach

Side of Spinach

$3.25

Side of Mushrooms

$3.25

Side of Broccoli

$3.25

Fresh, cut daily, steamed broccoli with olive oil and garlic.

Side of French Fries

$3.25

Our delicious French fries are deep-fried 'till golden brown, with a crunchy exterior and a light fluffy interior. Seasoned to perfection!

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Side of Meatballs

$3.25

Ground meat prepared with bread crumbs, minced onion, and Italian seasoning.

Side of Pasta Salad

$3.25

Side of Sausage

$3.25

Side of Aspargus

$5.25

Side of Orzo

$5.25

Side of Side of Pasta

$5.25

Side of Chicken Breast

$5.25

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Side of Alfredo

$0.75

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti with Marinara

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti with Meatball

$9.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Cannoli

$9.00

Tira Misu

$9.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Eruption

$9.00

Drinks

Titos

$7.00

Small Rita

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1951 West TC Jester Blvd., Houston, TX 77008

Directions

