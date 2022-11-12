- Home
Stan's Burger Shak - Hanksville
297 Reviews
$
150 South Highway 95
Hanksville, UT 84734
Popular Items
BURGERS/WRAPS
Hanksburger W/ Cheese
1/4 lb hamburger with 1 slice of american cheese. Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Burger Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun
Hanksburger
1/4 lb hamburger. Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Special Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/4 lb hamburger with 1 slice of american cheese and 2 slices of bacon. Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Burger Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
two 1/4 lb hamburger patties with 2 slices of american cheese and 2 slices of bacon. Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Burger Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun
Double Hamburger
two 1/4 lb hamburger patties . Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Burger Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun
Double Cheeseburger
two 1/4 lb hamburger patties with 2 slices of american cheese. Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Burger Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun
Duke Burger
Two 1/4 pound hamburger patties, two onion rings, two slices of cheese. Included on the burger is Duke's homemade BBQ sauce, fresh jalapeno slices, served on a soft brioche bun.
Junior Burger
A smaller version of the Hanksburger. One hamburger patty served on a soft brioche bun, with Stan's burger sauce, made of ketchup, mayo, mustard, and dill pickle relish.
Junior Cheeseburger
A smaller version of the Hanksburger. One hamburger patty with one slice of american cheese, served on a soft brioche bun, with Stan's burger sauce, made of ketchup, mayo, mustard, and dill pickle relish.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
One Deep fried crispy chicken breast or one grilled chicken breast with mayonaise, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce served on a soft brioche bun.
CHICKEN MALIBU
One Deep fried crispy chicken breast or one grilled chicken breast, two slices of swiss american cheese, sliced ham, with mayonaise, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce served on a soft brioche bun.
CHICKEN CLUB
One Deep fried crispy chicken breast or one grilled chicken breast, one slice of american cheese, two slices of bacon, with mayonaise, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce served on a soft brioche bun.
Turkey Avocado
freshly sliced turkey breast, one slice of swiss american cheese, avocado slices, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. served on a multigrain wheat bread
Buffalo Burger
1/3 pound Bison burger, Stan's burger sauce, made of ketchup, mayo, mustard, and dill pickle relish, with lettuce, onions, and tomato. served on a soft brioche bun
Impossible Burger
Hard to believe Impossible Burger is made from proteins, flavors, fats, and binders. The key difference from your average beef burger? Our ingredients are derived from plants. Here’s an overview: Protein from soy and potatoes Flavor from heme (the molecule that makes meat taste, well, meaty) Fat from coconut and sunflower oils make it sizzle on the griddle Binders, methylcellulose and food starch, hold it together so you can make anything you want -- meatballs, kebabs, patties, and more. put that on a soft brioche bun, with american cheese, Stan's burger sauce, onion, lettuce and tomato and you have an impossible Stan's burger
Garden Burger
A black bean patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and burger sauce.
Turkey Burger
A turkey burger with ranch, tomato, lettuce, and Swiss.
Fish Sandwich
A crispy fish fillet with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast
Grilled Cheese
A classic grilled cheese on Texas toast
Grilled Ham & Cheese
A classic style grilled cheese with smoked ham and American cheese on Texas toast
TURKEY WRAP
Turkey, bacon, ranch, diced tomatoes, Onions and Swiss wrapped up in a tomato basil tortilla
Chicken Wrap
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with diced tomatoes, onions, Swiss, and honey mustard wrapped up in a tomato basil tortilla
Soft Taco
Seasoned ground beef with diced tomatoes, onion, and shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla
Dbl Chili Cheeseburger
APPETIZERS
Small Fry
Large Fry
Small Cajun
Large Cajun
Small English Chip
Large English Chip
Small Onion Rings
Large Onion Rings
Duke Fries
Fried Mushrooms
Jalapeno Poppers
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Strips (3)
Chicken Nuggets (6)
Chicken Nuggets (12)
Corn Dog
Hot Dog
Mix
COMBOS
#1 Hanksburger W/Cheese Combo
A quarter pounder cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, and burger sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries and your choice of shake
#2 Double Cheeseburger Combo
Two quarter pound Burger patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and burger sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries and a medium drink.
#3 Bacon Double Cheeseburger Combo
Two quarter pound burger patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and burger sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of large fries and a large drink
#4 Chick Combo
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fries and a medium drink. –crispy comes with mayo.
#5 Buffalo Burger Combo
A thick bison Patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and burger sauce on a brioche bun.
#6 TURKEY AVOCADO
Turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and Swiss on a multigrain bread. Served with a side of fries and a medium drink.
#7 Turkey Wrap Combo
Turkey, bacon, ranch, diced tomatoes, onion, and Swiss wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla served with a side of fries and a medium drink
#8 Duke Burger Combo
Two quarter pound burger patties with cheese, house made barbecue sauce, jalapeños, and two onion rings. Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries and a medium drink.
#9 Fish Sandwich Combo
A crispy fish fillet with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Served with a side of fries and a medium drink
#10 Garden Burger Combo
A black bean burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and burger sauce on a brioche bun. Serve with fries and a medium drink.
BASKETS/SALADS
KIDS MEALS
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
150 South Highway 95, Hanksville, UT 84734