Burgers

Stan's Burger Shak - Hanksville

297 Reviews

$

150 South Highway 95

Hanksville, UT 84734

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Fry
Hanksburger W/ Cheese
Chicken Strips (3)

BURGERS/WRAPS

Hanksburger W/ Cheese

$5.39

1/4 lb hamburger with 1 slice of american cheese. Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Burger Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun

Hanksburger

$5.19

1/4 lb hamburger. Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Special Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.49

1/4 lb hamburger with 1 slice of american cheese and 2 slices of bacon. Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Burger Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.39

two 1/4 lb hamburger patties with 2 slices of american cheese and 2 slices of bacon. Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Burger Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun

Double Hamburger

$6.79

two 1/4 lb hamburger patties . Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Burger Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun

Double Cheeseburger

$7.49

two 1/4 lb hamburger patties with 2 slices of american cheese. Included on the burger is lettuce, tomato, onion, and Stan's Burger Sauce made with ketchup, mustard, mayo and dill pickle relish. Served on a soft Brioche bun

Duke Burger

$8.39

Two 1/4 pound hamburger patties, two onion rings, two slices of cheese. Included on the burger is Duke's homemade BBQ sauce, fresh jalapeno slices, served on a soft brioche bun.

Junior Burger

$4.29

A smaller version of the Hanksburger. One hamburger patty served on a soft brioche bun, with Stan's burger sauce, made of ketchup, mayo, mustard, and dill pickle relish.

Junior Cheeseburger

$4.59

A smaller version of the Hanksburger. One hamburger patty with one slice of american cheese, served on a soft brioche bun, with Stan's burger sauce, made of ketchup, mayo, mustard, and dill pickle relish.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.19

One Deep fried crispy chicken breast or one grilled chicken breast with mayonaise, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce served on a soft brioche bun.

CHICKEN MALIBU

$7.49

One Deep fried crispy chicken breast or one grilled chicken breast, two slices of swiss american cheese, sliced ham, with mayonaise, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce served on a soft brioche bun.

CHICKEN CLUB

$7.49

One Deep fried crispy chicken breast or one grilled chicken breast, one slice of american cheese, two slices of bacon, with mayonaise, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce served on a soft brioche bun.

Turkey Avocado

$7.49

freshly sliced turkey breast, one slice of swiss american cheese, avocado slices, lettuce, tomato, and pickles. served on a multigrain wheat bread

Buffalo Burger

$11.09

1/3 pound Bison burger, Stan's burger sauce, made of ketchup, mayo, mustard, and dill pickle relish, with lettuce, onions, and tomato. served on a soft brioche bun

Impossible Burger

$13.79

Hard to believe Impossible Burger is made from proteins, flavors, fats, and binders. The key difference from your average beef burger? Our ingredients are derived from plants. Here’s an overview: Protein from soy and potatoes Flavor from heme (the molecule that makes meat taste, well, meaty) Fat from coconut and sunflower oils make it sizzle on the griddle Binders, methylcellulose and food starch, hold it together so you can make anything you want -- meatballs, kebabs, patties, and more. put that on a soft brioche bun, with american cheese, Stan's burger sauce, onion, lettuce and tomato and you have an impossible Stan's burger

Garden Burger

$8.09

A black bean patty with cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and burger sauce.

Turkey Burger

$7.19

A turkey burger with ranch, tomato, lettuce, and Swiss.

Fish Sandwich

$8.09

A crispy fish fillet with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.

BLT

$5.19

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast

Grilled Cheese

$4.29

A classic grilled cheese on Texas toast

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.79

A classic style grilled cheese with smoked ham and American cheese on Texas toast

TURKEY WRAP

$7.49

Turkey, bacon, ranch, diced tomatoes, Onions and Swiss wrapped up in a tomato basil tortilla

Chicken Wrap

$7.49

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken with diced tomatoes, onions, Swiss, and honey mustard wrapped up in a tomato basil tortilla

Soft Taco

$6.59

Seasoned ground beef with diced tomatoes, onion, and shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla

Dbl Chili Cheeseburger

$11.49

APPETIZERS

Small Fry

$2.89

Large Fry

$3.29

Small Cajun

$2.89

Large Cajun

$3.29

Small English Chip

$2.89

Large English Chip

$3.29

Small Onion Rings

$3.79

Large Onion Rings

$4.59

Duke Fries

$3.79

Fried Mushrooms

$6.89

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.89

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.89

Chicken Strips (3)

$6.39

Chicken Nuggets (6)

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets (12)

$7.49

Corn Dog

$4.29

Hot Dog

$4.29

Mix

$6.89

COMBOS

Two quarter pound burger patties with cheese, house made barbecue sauce, jalapeños, and two onion rings. Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries and a medium drink.

#1 Hanksburger W/Cheese Combo

$12.69

A quarter pounder cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, and burger sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries and your choice of shake

#2 Double Cheeseburger Combo

$11.49

Two quarter pound Burger patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and burger sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries and a medium drink.

#3 Bacon Double Cheeseburger Combo

$12.69

Two quarter pound burger patties with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and burger sauce. Served on a brioche bun with a side of large fries and a large drink

#4 Chick Combo

$12.09

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle. Served with fries and a medium drink. –crispy comes with mayo.

#5 Buffalo Burger Combo

$16.09

A thick bison Patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and burger sauce on a brioche bun.

#6 TURKEY AVOCADO

$11.49

Turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, and Swiss on a multigrain bread. Served with a side of fries and a medium drink.

#7 Turkey Wrap Combo

$11.49

Turkey, bacon, ranch, diced tomatoes, onion, and Swiss wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla served with a side of fries and a medium drink

#8 Duke Burger Combo

$12.09

Two quarter pound burger patties with cheese, house made barbecue sauce, jalapeños, and two onion rings. Served on a brioche bun with a side of fries and a medium drink.

#9 Fish Sandwich Combo

$12.29

A crispy fish fillet with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Served with a side of fries and a medium drink

#10 Garden Burger Combo

$12.49

A black bean burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and burger sauce on a brioche bun. Serve with fries and a medium drink.

BASKETS/SALADS

Dinners include: fries, side salad, and Texas toast

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.59

Fish & Chips Basket

$9.59

Taco Salad

$10.29

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.29

Garden Salad

$5.99

KIDS MEALS

served with fries and a kids drink

Kids Meal JB

$6.39

Kids Meal JC

$6.39

Kids Meal Corn Dog

$6.39

Kids Meal G Cheese

$6.39

Kids Meal Nuggets

$6.39

Kids Meal Hot Dog

$6.39

Shakes

Small Shake

$4.59

Large Shake

$6.29

Cone

$1.89

Drinks

Small Drink

$2.49

Medium Drink

$2.89

Large Drink

$3.39

Big Water Cup

$0.50

Fresh Lime

$3.79Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

