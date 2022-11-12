Stan's Burger Shak - Hanksville

Impossible Burger

$13.79

Hard to believe Impossible Burger is made from proteins, flavors, fats, and binders. The key difference from your average beef burger? Our ingredients are derived from plants. Here’s an overview: Protein from soy and potatoes Flavor from heme (the molecule that makes meat taste, well, meaty) Fat from coconut and sunflower oils make it sizzle on the griddle Binders, methylcellulose and food starch, hold it together so you can make anything you want -- meatballs, kebabs, patties, and more. put that on a soft brioche bun, with american cheese, Stan's burger sauce, onion, lettuce and tomato and you have an impossible Stan's burger