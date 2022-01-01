Steve's Place imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Burgers

Steve's Place

review star

No reviews yet

5781 Bayshore Road

Unit 101

Ft Myers, FL 33917

Starters

BLT Dip

$8.99

Fried Green Tomatoes w/ Mozzarella cheese

$8.99

Fried Okra

$5.99

Broasted 6 Wings

$9.99

Steve’s Bacon Cheese Fries 1/2 Order

$6.49

Steve’s Bacon Cheese Fries Full Order

$7.99

App onion rings

$7.99

Salads

Steve Junior Salad

$8.99

Cajun Mahi Salad

$13.99

Steak Salad

$13.99

Cashew Chicken Salad

$10.99

Side dinner salad

$4.59

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Southern Salad

$10.99

Cajun grouper salad

$14.99

Handhelds

The Hoosier

$12.49

The Boiler Up

$11.99

Regular Burger

$10.49

Reuben On Rye

$10.99

The Miami Dolphin

$13.49

The Philly

$9.49

The Alamo

$9.99

The Houlihan

$9.99

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$13.99

The California Girl

$10.49

The Ultimate

$9.99

Open faced cfs

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Cod Sandwich

$10.99

Regular BLT Red Tomato Regular Mayo

$8.99

Open face turkey

$9.99

Steve’s Favorites

Catfish Basket

$10.99

Chicken Finger Basket

$10.49

Grouper Fingers Basket

$15.99

Open face country fried steak

$9.99

Fried Cod

$12.49

Open face pork

$9.99

Open face meatloaf

$9.99

Open face roastbeef

$9.99

Philly

$10.99

Broasted Chicken

Lunch Special ½ White

$10.99

Lunch special 1\2 dark

$8.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.79

Onion Rings

$5.49

Fruit

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Mash

$2.59

Desserts

Caramel Nut Pie

$6.49

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Crème Brulee

$6.99

Cheesecake

$5.49

Bread pudding

$4.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Root Beer

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Coffee

$2.69

Hot tea

$2.69

Water

$1.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$3.79

Budweiser

$3.79

Bud Light

$3.79

Coors Light

$3.79

Ultra

$3.79

House Wine

Chardonnay

$5.99

Pinot Grigio

$5.99

Blush

$5.99

Cab Sauvignon

$5.99

Lunch Special

2 breast

$8.99

House Specialties

Catfish

$13.99

Fresh Fish

$12.99

Shrimp and Grits

$15.99

Fried Shrimp

$14.99

Crunchy Groupers

$23.99

Meatloaf

$12.99

Perfect pair\2 grilled chicken breast

$13.99

Blackened Grouper

$23.99

Grilled Grouper

$23.99

CFS Dinner

$11.99

Chop steak with grilled onion

$12.99

Hoosier dinner

$12.99

Cod dinner

$15.99

Steaks & Chops

Two 6oz Pork Chops

$13.99

Broasted Chicken

½ Chicken

$12.99

½ White

$13.99

½ Dark

$11.99

1 broasted breast

$4.99

Handhelds

The Hoosier

$12.49

The Boiler Up

$11.99

Regular Burger

$10.49

The Houlihan

$9.99

Reuben On Rye

$10.99

The Miami Dolphin

$13.49

Blt

$8.99

Ultimate blt

$9.99

Cali girl

$10.49

Sides

French Fries

$3.79

Onion Rings

$5.49

Fruit

$2.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Mash

$2.59

Vegetable

$1.99

Cup of soup

$3.99

Bowl of soup

$5.49

Bake potato

$2.49

Grits

$1.99

Pint of dressing

$4.99

6 fried shrimp

$6.99

Fresh bread

$2.49

Desserts

Caramel Nut Pie

$6.49

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

Crème Brulee

$6.99

Cheesecake

$5.49

Broasted Chicken

8 Piece

$11.99

12 Piece

$14.99

16 Piece

$18.99

8 Piece White

$13.99

12 Piece White

$16.99

16 Piece White

$20.99

Buckets

8 Piece

$11.99

12 Piece

$13.99

16 Piece

$17.99

8 all white

$13.99

12 all white

$15.99

16 all white

$19.99

Lunch Special

2 breast

$8.99

1\2 Dark

$6.99

1/2 Chix

$8.99

BEER DRAFTS

Ultra

$4.49

AmberBock

$4.29

Budlight

$3.99

IPA

$4.99

WINE

CHARDONNAY

$5.99

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.99

BLUSH

$5.99

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$5.99

LIQUOR

BOTTLES

MILLER LITE

$3.79

Budweisr

$3.79

Bud Light

$3.79

Coors Light

$3.79

Mich ultra seltzer

$3.99

Ultra

$3.79

Kids meals

Kid chicken tenders

$5.49

Kid cheeseburger

$5.49

Kid hamburger

$5.49

Kid catfish

$5.99

Kid 1 grilled chicken breast

$6.99

Kid grilled cheese

$4.99

ENTREES

Steve's Breakfast Special- Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Brioche French Toast Meal

$11.99

Hash & Eggs

$9.99

Bowl of Oatmeal and Raisin Toast

$4.99

Full Order Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Half Order Biscuit & Gravy

$7.99

Steve's Egg Combo

$9.99

The Ultimate BLT

$9.99

Sausage egg chz Sandwich with homefries

$8.99

Bacon egg and chz sandwich with homefries

$8.99

OMELETS

Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Sausage and Ch Omelet

$9.99

Ham and Ch Omelet

$9.99

Bacon and Ch Omelet

$9.99

Spinach, Much, & Swiss Omelet

$10.99

Meatlovers

$11.99

Vegetable

$7.99

Everything

$10.99

SWEET THINGS

Full Stack

$9.99

Short Stack

$7.99

One Cake

$5.99

French Toast

$8.99

Half Order French Toast

$5.49

KIDS MEALS

1 Kids Piece French Toast

$7.49

1 Kids Pancake

$6.49

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$7.99

SIDES

Home fries

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Ham

$3.99

Bacon

$3.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Raisin Toast

$1.99

Fruit

$2.99

Two Eggs

$3.49

Hash

$3.99

Oatmeal

$2.99

Side of gravy

$1.99

White tst

$1.49

Wheat

$1.49

Rye

$1.49

Links

$3.99

Patties

$3.99

Biscuit

$1.00

BEVERAGES

Mimosa

$4.99

Small OJ

$2.49

Large OJ

$3.49

Large Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Tea

$2.69

Soft Drink

$2.69

Coffee

$2.69

Small Milk

$1.99
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Steve's Place image

