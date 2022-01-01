Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Dona Juana Guatemalan Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4901 Palm Beach Blvd.

Ste 360

Fort Myers, FL 33905

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BEBIDAS

COCA COLA

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Jarritod

$2.25

Juice

$2.50

MOSTER

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

REDBULL

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$2.50

MINI COKE

$1.75

GATORADE

$2.50

ROCK START

$2.50

AQUA FINA

$1.50

Banano / Banana

$5.25

Fresa / Strawberry

$5.25

Banano y fresa / Banana and Strawberry

$6.99

Mango

$5.25

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.00

Limonade

$3.00

Nance

$3.00

DESAYUNOS

Huevo Omelet / Eggs Omelett

$9.99

Scrambled eggs with tomatoe and onion

$9.99

Scrambled eggs with small sausage

$9.99

Scrambled eggs with jam

$9.99

Huevos estrellados / Fried Eggs

$9.99

Tamal

$3.50

Carne Azada y Desayuno al Gusto / Special Breakfast

$17.99

Churrasco y Desayuno al Gusto / Special Breakfast

$21.99

ENTRADAS Y ANTOJITOS

Ceviche de camarón / Shrimp Ceviche

$13.99

Chicken Tenders con Papas

$9.99

Chicken Wings w/ French Fries

$11.99

Chuchitos / Little tamale

$2.50

Enchiladas / Fried Tortilla with vegetables

$2.00
Guacamole con nachos / Guacamole with chips

Guacamole con nachos / Guacamole with chips

$7.99

Papas fritas / French Fries

$3.99

Pico de gallo con nachos / Pico de Gallo with chips

$6.99

Pollo Dorado con papas/ Fried Chicken W/Fries

$9.99

Pupusas

$2.50

Quezadilla De Pollo Con Papas

$11.99

Shuco de pollo/res

$6.99

Shuco Mixta

$7.99

Sweet Plantains

$4.99

Tacos

$2.50

Burritos

$4.99

Taco Azada

$3.00

ESPECIALES DE DOÑA JUANA

MARISC0

MARISC0

$20.99
CALDO DE GALLINA

CALDO DE GALLINA

$16.99
CALDO DE RES

CALDO DE RES

$16.99

MENUDO

$15.99
JOCON

JOCON

$16.99
KAK'IK

KAK'IK

$16.99
PEPIAN

PEPIAN

$16.99

EXTRA POLLO CRIOLLO

$6.00

EXTRA CARNE DE RES

$6.00

EXTRA MARISCO

$8.00

FAMILY COMBOS

6 Pieces of chicken, rice, beans, and 18 Tortillas/French Fries
COMBO POLLO DORADO

COMBO POLLO DORADO

$49.99

6 Pieces of Chicken, Beans, Rice, and 18 Tortillas or French Fries

MIXEX FAJITA COMBO

MIXEX FAJITA COMBO

$74.99

Mixed Fajita, Rice, Beans, and 18 Tortillas/Guacamole

PLATOS FUERTES / MEALS

Served with 3 sides.
RIBEYE STEAK

RIBEYE STEAK

$24.99
CHURRASCO

CHURRASCO

$24.99
CARNE AZADA

CARNE AZADA

$17.99
PECHUGA DE POLLO

PECHUGA DE POLLO

$15.99
POLLO DORADO

POLLO DORADO

$15.99
MOJARRA

MOJARRA

$19.99

EXTRA CHURRASCO

$8.00

EXTRA CARNE AZADA

$7.00

EXTRA POLLO FRITO/PECHUGA

$4.99

EXTRA RIBEYE STEAK

$10.00

EXTRA MOJARRA

$7.00

FAJITAS

Served with Guacamole, Beans, Rice, and 3 Tortillas.

FAJITA DE RES

$18.99

FAJITA DE POLLO

$17.99

FAJITA MIXTA

$19.99

FAJITA DE CAMARON

$18.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional Guatemalan Food!

Location

4901 Palm Beach Blvd., Ste 360, Fort Myers, FL 33905

Directions

Gallery
Doña Juana Guatemalan Restaurant image
Doña Juana Guatemalan Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Steve's Place
orange starNo Reviews
5781 Bayshore Road Ft Myers, FL 33917
View restaurantnext
Anthony's on the BLVD
orange star3.7 • 458
1303 Del Prado Blvd S Cape Coral Centr, FL 33990
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
13334 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33907
View restaurantnext
Citano's Cafeteria
orange starNo Reviews
30 Hancock Bridge Pkwy W #101 Cape Coral, FL 33991
View restaurantnext
Speckled Egg Cafe - 13391 McGregor Blvd. - Ft. Myers, Fl. 33919 - Ph# (239).985.3013
orange starNo Reviews
13391 McGregor Blvd College Parkway, FL 33919
View restaurantnext
Monarca's Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Cape Coral
orange star4.1 • 485
1604 SE 46th St Cape Coral, FL 33904
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers

3 Pepper Burrito - Kings Hwy/I75
orange star4.5 • 2,344
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD PORT CHARLOTTE, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,850
1520 Broadway Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
The Standard Restaurant - Page Field Commons
orange star4.2 • 1,850
5031 S Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
3 Pepper Burrito - Daniels, Fort Myers
orange star4.4 • 1,439
6900 daniels pkwy fort myers, FL 33912
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,423
10950 Eagle Village Dr Fort Myers, FL 33913
View restaurantnext
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
orange star4.2 • 1,345
4125 Cleveland Ave Fort Myers, FL 33901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston