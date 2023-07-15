Beverage

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Starry

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Main Menu

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids 8" Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Does not come with fries

Starters

Cheesy Stevie Nachos

$11.99

Cheddar Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, chopped tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, and sour cream

Guacamole

$8.99

Made fresh to order with avocados, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, lime and house-made chips

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, cheese with your choice of house-made cilantro ranch or sour cream

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Fries topped with cheese, applewood smoked bacon, green onions, and house-made ranch

Stevie's Wing Flavored Fries

$4.99

Basket of fries tossed with your favorite Stevie's wing sauce

Queso Blanco and Chips

$7.99

White cheese jalapeño dip topped with chopped tomatoes, scallions, jalapeños and house-made tortilla chips

Fried Mozzarella Cheese

$8.99

Lightly battered, deep-fried mozzarella cheese, served with house-made marinara sauce

Hurricane Spicy Shrimp

$10.99

Crispy fried shrimp mixed with our house made sweet and spicy sauce

Bowl of Balls

$13.25

Meatballs with house marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and garlic bread

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.25

Brussel sprouts tossed with bacon, garlic, olive oil and topped with sriracha citrus aioli

Zucchini Fries

$7.99

Fresh cut lightly battered zucchini served with house made ranch

Jalapeño Poppers

$8.99

Six fried jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and served with house-made ranch dressing

Stevie's Awesome Fried Pickles

$7.99

A generous portion of lightly battered dill pickle served with our house-made chipotle ranch dressing

Ball Park Pretzel

$12.50

Served with queso cheese dip and mustard

Stevie's Sample Platter

$14.99

Fried mozzarella cheese, awesome fried pickles, boneless wingers along with chips and salsa

Windy City Chili

$4.99+

With cheese and onions

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Bowl

Fork and Knife

Sizzling Fajitas

$15.99

Sauteed vegetables, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, flour tortillas and choice of cilantro ranch or sour cream

Shrimp Basket

$14.99

Lightly breaded shrimp, cocktail sauce, fries and coleslaw

Fish & Chips Basket

$17.99

Beer-battered haddock, tartar sauce, fries and coleslaw

Southwestern Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Mac & cheese, with breaded chicken tenders, spicy blanco cheese, jalapenos, green onions, and chopped tomatoes

1/2 Rack Stevie's Baby Back Rack

$10.99

Moonshine BBQ sauce, served with fries and house-made coleslaw and beans

Full Rack Stevie's Baby Back Rack

$19.99

Moonshine BBQ sauce, served with fries and house-made coleslaw and beans

1/2 Rack and 3 Jumbo Wings Ribs and Wings Combo

$16.99

Our moonshine BBQ sauce, served with fries and house-made coleslaw and beans

Full Rack and 6 Jumbo Wings Ribs and Wings Combo

$20.99

Our moonshine BBQ sauce, served with fries and house-made coleslaw and beans

Simply Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Served with rice and steamed broccoli

Skirt Steak

$23.99

Marinated in chimichurri sauce served with steamed broccoli and fries

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.49+

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, avocado, smoked bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.99

Choice of grilled or breaded fried chicken tossed in our medium sauce, tomatoes, onions, and shredded cheese blend

Greek Salad

$5.49+

Sliced egg, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, kalamata olives, tomatoes, onions and feta cheese tossed with homemade Greek dressing

House Salad Small

$4.49

Wings

Jumbo Wings

$11.99+

Boneless Chicken Wingers

$12.99+

Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$12.99+

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$8.99

Burgers

Al's Famous Burger

$12.99

Cheeseburger*

$13.99

Applewood Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.50

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.25

Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Jalapeño Jack Burger

$14.25

Spicy Pepper Jack cheese and jalapeños

Black and Blue Burger

$14.99

Blackened and topped with blue cheese

Breakfast Burger

$13.99

Fried egg, bacon, and American cheese

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Beef Hot Dog

$9.99

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Breaded fried chicken breast, medium sauce on a toasted brioche bun

Chicken Diablo Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled blackened chicken breast, applewood bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, chopped tomatoes, and house made chipotle ranch on a toasted brioche roll

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Thinly sliced ribeye with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll

Gyro

$13.99

Sliced lamb served in a grilled pita with house-made tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Reuben

$12.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on toasted thick rye bread served with 1000 island dressing

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Loaded Fries*

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$3.99

Baked Beans

$2.25

Black Beans

$2.25

White Rice

$2.25

Brussel Sprouts

$4.50

Broccoli

$2.25

Extra Tort

$1.00

Extra Chips

$2.49

Side Queso

$2.99

Side Guacamole

$3.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Carrot Cake

$9.99

Apple Pie

$8.99

Brownie Mug

$6.99

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.99

Add Ons

Ranch

$0.89

Bleu Cheese

$0.89

Honey Mustard

$0.89

Marinara

$0.89

BBQ

$0.89

Tzatziki

$0.89

Mild

$0.89

Medium

$0.89

Hot

$0.89

Suicide

$0.89

Garlic Parm

$0.89

HTG

$0.89

Teriyaki

$0.89

Garlic

$0.89

Lemon Pepper

$0.89

Mango Hab

$0.89

Sw & Smoky

$0.89

Gator Dust

$0.89

Cocktail

$0.89

Greek

$0.89

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Salmon

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Tarter

$0.89

Sour Cream

$0.89

Pizza Menu

12" Chicago Thin Crust

12" Cheese Chicago Thin Crust

$12.99

12" Pepperoni Chicago Thin Crust

$15.99

12" Sausage Chicago Thin Crust

$15.99

16" Chicago Thin Crust

16" Pepperoni Chicago Thin Crust

$19.99

16" Sausage Chicago Thin Crust

$19.99

16" Chicago Thin Crust

$14.99

12" Stevie Tomato Favorites

12" Marghertia Pizza

$14.99

12" White Pizza

$14.99

16" Stevie Tomato Favorites

16" Margherita Pizza

$20.99

16" White Pizza

$20.99

Chicago Deep Dish 12"

Chicago Deep Dish 12"

$18.99