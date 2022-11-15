Restaurant header imageView gallery

IL Primo Pizza & Wings - Collier Blvd

41 Reviews

$

15275 Collier Blvd

Suite 203

Naples, FL 34119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large 14" Cheese Pizza
Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza
Wings Small (10)

Pizza

Personal 8" Cheese Pizza

Personal 8" Cheese Pizza

$5.99
Medium 12" Cheese PIzza

Medium 12" Cheese PIzza

$10.99
Large 14" Cheese Pizza

Large 14" Cheese Pizza

$12.99
Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza

Extra Large 16" Cheese Pizza

$14.99
Gluten Free 10" Cheese Pizza

Gluten Free 10" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Wings

Wings Small (10)

Wings Small (10)

$13.99
Wings Medium (20)

Wings Medium (20)

$25.99
Wings Large (40)

Wings Large (40)

$47.99
Boneless Wings (10)

Boneless Wings (10)

$12.99

Boneless Wings (20)

$23.99

Boneless Wings (40)

$43.99

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.50
3pc Tenders & Fries

3pc Tenders & Fries

$8.99

5pc Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Appetizers

Bosco Stix (4)

Bosco Stix (4)

$8.99
Bread Stix (5)

Bread Stix (5)

$6.99
Cheese Stix (8)

Cheese Stix (8)

$7.99
Cheesy Garlic Bread (10)

Cheesy Garlic Bread (10)

$9.99
French Fries (10 OZ)

French Fries (10 OZ)

$4.99
Hot Poppers (8)

Hot Poppers (8)

$7.99
Macaroni Bites (10)

Macaroni Bites (10)

$7.99
Mushrooms (8 OZ)

Mushrooms (8 OZ)

$6.99
Zucchini Stix (8 OZ)

Zucchini Stix (8 OZ)

$6.99
Pickle Fries (8 OZ)

Pickle Fries (8 OZ)

$7.99
Choc Chip Cookie (8")

Choc Chip Cookie (8")

$7.99

**New Menu Item**

Ice Cream

$2.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.99
House Salad

House Salad

$6.99

Extras

Cup of Marinara

$0.25

Cup of Ranch

$0.50

Cup of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Cup of Garlic Butter

$0.50

Cup of Wing Sauce

$0.80

Cup of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Beverages

Adult Drink

$2.50

Kids Drink

$2.00
2 Liter

2 Liter

$3.25

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Translated into Italian, the words Il Primo mean the first. Of course, we don’t lay claim to being the first pizza house to hit Southwest Florida, only one of the best. And while it may be argued whether the pizza pie actually originated from Italy, one thing’s for certain, our other favorite bill of fare-buffalo-style chicken wings-hail straight from western New York, the heart of buffalo wing country. Unlike many restaurant menus that take forever and a day to decipher, ours is brief and to the point. You want a delicious New York style pizza? We make ‘em the old fashioned way. The way pizzas should be made. Choose the tried and true traditional cheese pie or design your own from over a dozen toppings. Il Primo Pizza & Wings now has six Southwest Florida locations to serve you and we owe much of our success to you, our valued patrons. We tip our hat and say thanks in a big way.

Website

Location

15275 Collier Blvd, Suite 203, Naples, FL 34119

Directions

Gallery
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image
IL Primo Pizza & Wings image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

South Street Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8845 Founders Square Dr. Naples, FL 34120
View restaurantnext
The Warehouse Cuisine and Cocktails - 9010 Bellaire Bay Drive
orange starNo Reviews
9010 Bellaire Bay Drive Naples, FL 34120
View restaurantnext
Felipe's - Logan Landings
orange starNo Reviews
2220 Logan Boulevard North Naples, FL 34119
View restaurantnext
Brooks Grill and Tavern Logans
orange starNo Reviews
2220 Logan Boulevard North Naples, FL 34119
View restaurantnext
Oak & Stone - Naples - 2270 Logan Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,436
2270 Logan Blvd Naples, FL 34119
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5628 Strand Boulevard Naples, FL 34110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naples

Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Rosedale Brick Oven
orange star4.5 • 2,252
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,771
5461 Airport Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Naples
orange star4.4 • 1,750
9114 Strada Pl Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston