Stormin' Norman's 404 S Church St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
404 S Church St, Kenly, NC 27542
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Breakfast Bar Wilson - 3007 Downing St SW
No Reviews
3007 Downing St SW Wilson, NC 27893
View restaurant
MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA - 501 Patetown Rd.
No Reviews
501 Patetown Rd. Goldsboro, NC 27530
View restaurant
Pup's Steakhouse - 2801 Ward Blvd Suite 3D
4.4 • 231
2801 Ward Blvd Suite 3D Wilson, NC 27893
View restaurant