Stormin' Norman's 404 S Church St

No reviews yet

404 S Church St

Kenly, NC 27542

Plate

2pc Rib Plate

$10.00Out of stock

2 Bones

3pc Rib Plate

$11.50Out of stock

3 Bones

BBQ Plate

$8.25

Chopped Pork BQQ with Vinegar Sauce (Eastern NC Style) served with your choice of two vegetables and 4 hushpuppies.

BBQ Tray

$6.89

Serving of Chopped Pork BBQ with Vinegar Sauce Served with house made coleslaw and 4 hush puppies

Chicken Pastry

$7.25

Dark Baked Chicken

$7.75Out of stock

Dark BBQ Chicken Plate

$7.75Out of stock

Dark Chicken and BBQ Combo

$9.50

Dark Chicken and Ribs Combo

$10.25Out of stock

Dark Fried Chicken Plate

$7.75

Fried Chicken Leg and Thigh

Flounder (Friday & Saturday)

$9.95Out of stock

Flounder and Oysters (Saturday Only)

$15.99Out of stock

Flounder And Shrimp Combo (Friday & Saturday)

$10.99Out of stock

Ham Plate (Sunday Only)

$8.25Out of stock

Hamburger Steak

$8.50

Kids Meal

$6.50

Oysters (Saturday Only)

$15.99Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$8.25

Rib and BBQ Combo

$11.00Out of stock

Shrimp (Friday & Saturday)

$10.95Out of stock

Shrimp and Oysters (Saturday Only)

$15.99Out of stock

Trout (Thursday Only)

$9.95Out of stock

White Baked Chicken

$8.75Out of stock

White BBQ Chicken Plate

$8.75

White Chicken and BBQ Combo

$9.50

White Chicken and Ribs Combo

$10.75Out of stock

White Fried Chicken Plate

$8.75

Fried Chicken Breast and Chicken Wing

Snack

1/2 Dozen Hushpuppies

$1.15

BBQ Sandwich

$4.00

BBQ Sandwich Special

$6.25

Chicken Breast

$3.75

Chicken Leg

$1.75

Chicken Thigh

$2.75

Chicken Wing

$2.25

Dark Chicken Bag

$4.50

Dozen Hushpuppies

$2.25

Flounder Sandwich

$5.25

French Fries

$2.75

Half Pound BBQ

$5.50

Skins

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

White Chicken Bag

$5.99

Wing Bag

$5.99

Trout Sandwich (Thursday Only)

$5.25Out of stock

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$6.99

Bulk

Family Pack #1

$21.99

Family Pack #2

$22.99

Family Pack #3

$29.99

Whole Chicken

$11.25

Half Rack Ribs

$15.99Out of stock

Whole Rack Ribs

$26.99Out of stock

Quart (32oz)

$9.75

Pound BBQ

$10.75

Drink

Dr. Pepper

$1.89

Coke Cola

$1.89

Diet Coke

$1.89

Mt. Dew

$1.89

Sprite

$1.89

Bottle Water

$1.89

Small Lemonade

$1.89

Sweet Tea

$1.89

Unsweet Tea

$1.89

Half and Half

$1.89

Large Sweet Tea

$2.29Out of stock

Large Unsweet Tea

$2.29Out of stock

Large Half and Half

$2.29Out of stock

Large Lemonade

$2.29Out of stock

Water

$0.50

Half Gallon

$3.25

Ice (Small)

$0.50

Ice (Large)

$0.50Out of stock

Dessert

Small Dessert

$2.50

Large Dessert

$5.00

Quart Dessert

$10.00

Small Pan Banana

$20.00

Small Pan Strawberry Shortcake

$20.00

Large Pan Banana Pudding

$40.00

Large Pan Strawberry Shortcake

$40.00

Extra

Extra Side

$1.99

Half Pint

$2.50

Pint

Rib

$5.00Out of stock

One Hambgersteak

$5.00

Bag of Ice

$2.00

Piece Flounder

$5.00Out of stock

Bun

$0.50

BBQ Sauce Jar

$5.00

Chicken Tender

$2.35

Half Pound BBQ

$5.50

T-Shirt

$12.00

Misc

Piece Trout

$5.00Out of stock

Sauce

Cocktail

Honey Mustard

Ketchup

Ranch

Sweet BBQ Sauce

Tarter

Texas Pete

Vinegar

Vinegar BBQ Sauce

Butter

Salt

Pepper

Sweet N Low

Splenda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

404 S Church St, Kenly, NC 27542

Directions

Stormin' Norman's image

