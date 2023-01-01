The Breakfast Bar Wilson 3007 Downing St SW
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Breakfast Bar is a family-owned restaurant. We wanted to create a space for the community to eat good food! celebrate family & friends while having a wonderful time in a pleasant atmosphere. Our mission is to continue to fulfill the vision of why the restaurant was started with many future locations & Franchise Opportunities. The Culture of our business is rooted in God, Family, Communication ,Team approach, Structure, Performance & Leadership Our goal is to make The Breakfast Bar your favorite Breakfast/Brunch restaurant!
Location
3007 Downing St SW, Wilson, NC 27893
