The Breakfast Bar Wilson 3007 Downing St SW

No reviews yet

3007 Downing St SW

Wilson, NC 27893

Platters

The "OG"

$8.99

Netta's Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Dark & Lovely Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

ViV's Veggie Platter

$9.99

Poppy's Pork Chop

$9.99

Sai's Shrimp and Grits

$15.99Out of stock

Diamond Stack

$10.99

Little Sam's Salmon Cakes

$10.99

Fatty's French Toast

$10.99

Aunt Ann's Fish Platter

$11.99

Devon's Deluxe

$21.99

Boneless Nuggets

$7.99+
Catfish Daily Special

$10.99

Oxtails Special

$15.00

Tenderlion & Gravy

$11.99

Build Your Own

Annabelle's Omelet

$12.99

Ty's Trio

$14.99

Ashley's Bowl Addition

$12.99

"4" The Little Ones

Baby OG

$6.00

Minnie Me

$7.00

Picky Pick 3

$8.00

Bartizers

Boneless Nuggets 5 Count

$7.99

Boneless Nuggets 10 Count

$9.99

Bar Sticky Wings

$11.00

Bang Bar Shrimp

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Loaded French Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Deep Fried Broccoli

$8.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Senior Coffee

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Koolaid

$2.00

BYOB Drink

Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Redbull

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.75

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Drink

$1.25

Fountian Drink

$2.50

Ice cup

$0.50

Dr. Pepper

Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

Pink Lemonade

Sierra Mist

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Root Beer

Orange Soda

Fruit Punch

Gatorade

Ginger Ale

Meats `a la carte

3 Chicken Wings

$8.25

3 Chicken Strips

$8.25

3 Bacon

$4.75

1 Bacon

$1.75

3 Sausage Patties

$5.75

Sausage Link

$4.75

Salmon Cake

$4.00

2 Fish

$7.50

Pork Chop

$6.00

Steak(T-Bone)

$14.00

Shrimp(5)

$7.00

1 Sausage Patty

$2.00

1 Tur/Bacon

$2.00

1 Tur/Sausage

$2.00

1 Wing

$2.75

1 Leg

$3.00

1 Fish

$3.25

Shrimp(5) Fried

$7.50

1 Thigh

$3.25

1 Fried Catfish

$6.99

Sandwiches

Bacon Sandwich

$4.00

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Egg Sandwich

$2.50

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

Sausage Sandwich

$4.00

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$4.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Salmon Sandwich

$5.00

Salmon & Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Salmon, Egg, Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Steak & Egg Sandwich

$15.50

Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

PorkChop Sandwich

$7.00

PorkChop & Egg Sandwich

$7.50

PorkChop, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Fish & Cheese Sandwich

$8.50

Fish &Slaw Sandwich

$9.00

Fish, Slaw & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$6.50

Chicken & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

The Bombay Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich Dark meat

$8.50

Tenderlion & Gravy Biscuit

$6.99

Country Ham Sandwich

$5.00

Country Ham/Egg

$5.50

Country Ham/Egg/Cheese

$6.00

The Bombay Burger

$15.00

Ribeye Steak

$8.00

Ribeye Steak & Egg

$9.00

Ribeye Stk, Egg & Ch

$9.50

Sides & Extras

Grits

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

3 Pancakes

$4.75

1 Pancake

$2.00

French Toast

$5.50

1/2 French Toast

$2.75

Belgian Waffle

$5.50

Toast

$1.25

Texas Toast

$1.25

Home Fried Potatoes

$3.50

French Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$7.00

Hashbrowns

$2.95

Potato Cakes

$3.50

1 Egg

$1.50

Slaw

$1.50

Sauce Choice

Single potato cake

$2.00

Oatmeal/add-ins

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Yogurt/add-ins

$4.25

Tonya's Smack Mack

$3.95

Where macaroni meets creamy, cheesy goodness cooked to profection, with assorted cheeses! a secret recipe like no other!

Cheese Biscuit

$2.95

Biscuit

$2.00

Pound Cake

$3.00

Chocolate Cake\Strawberry

$5.00

Sweet potato pie

$4.00

Soul Food Sunday

Oxtail/rice

$21.99

Turkey Wing/rice

$18.99

Fried Fish

$17.99

Soul food extras

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Corona

$3.00

Heineken

$3.50

Busch Lite

$3.00

Stella Artois

$3.50

Samuel Adams

$3.50

White Claws

$2.50

Yuengling

$4.00

Wine

Prosecco gls

$7.00

Prosecco btl

$37.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$47.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Breakfast Bar is a family-owned restaurant. We wanted to create a space for the community to eat good food! celebrate family & friends while having a wonderful time in a pleasant atmosphere. Our mission is to continue to fulfill the vision ​of why the restaurant was started with many future locations & Franchise Opportunities. The Culture of our business is rooted in God, Family, Communication ,Team approach, Structure, Performance & Leadership Our goal is to make The Breakfast Bar your favorite Breakfast/Brunch restaurant!

3007 Downing St SW, Wilson, NC 27893

