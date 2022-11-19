Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay
477272 Hwy 95
Ponderay, ID 83852
Popular Items
Appetizers
Ahi Poke App
Half pound of Ahi tuna tossed with poke sauce and avocado. Served with toasted pita bread.
Bone-in Wings
Your choice of dry or wet. Dry: Salt & Pepper, Cajun or Lemon Pepper. Wet: House BBQ or Buffalo.
Boneless Wings
Your choice of dry or wet. Dry: Salt & Pepper, Cajun or Lemon Pepper. Wet: House BBQ or Buffalo.
Calamari
Hand battered ring and tentacles served with Sriracha mayo and a cilantro lime aioli.
Fried Shrimp
Half pound, breaded shrimp - served with cocktail sauce.
Potato Skins
Thick potato skins topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream and green onions
Queso Dip
A Texas favorite with melted cheese, tomatoes, green chilies and spices served with a giant Bavarian pretzel.
Selkirk Nachos
House fried chips, topped with smoked pulled pork, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream and refried beans.
Sliders
Three mini angus beef burgers with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions.
Tailgate Egg Rolls
Egg rolls stuffed with cream cheese, jalapenos, and mixed cheese. Served with homemade jalapeno jelly.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar and topped with chicken.
Cobb Salad
Chicken, tomatoes, bacon, eggs, avocado and blue cheese crumbles. Served with you favorite Litehouse dressing.
Salmon Peach Salad
Seared Atlantic salmon served over mixed greens tossed in a mango vinaigrette with grilled peaches, goat cheese, grape tomatoes and sliced almonds.
Seared Ahi Salad
Thinly sliced seared ahi, served over mixed greens, tossed in our poke dressing with cucumbers, avocado, green onions, shredded carrots and mandarin oranges.
Spinach Salad
Dried cranberries, avocado, feta, tomatoes, candied walnuts
Side Salad
Crisp greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion
Side Caesar
Chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar
Burgers
60/40 Burger
We ground beef and bacon together in harmony for the ultimate bacon cheese burger. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato an onion.
Beef Cheeseburger*
Ground Certified Angus Beef topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes.
Bison Burger
7 oz. hand formed ground bison topped with Havarti cheese, grilled onions, garlic mayo, lettuce and sliced tomato.
Bleu & Mushroom Burger
Grilled Certified Angus Beef with sauteed mushrooms melted blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onions.
California Burger
Ground steak burger with pepper jack cheese, avocado lettuce, tomato and onions.
Jalapeño Burger
Ground steak burger topped with fire roasted jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Ground Certified Angus Burger with sauteed mushroom, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.
Tailgate Burger
Ground Certified Angus Beef with our tailgate egg roll filling, pepper jelly and fried wonton strips.
Veggie Burger
Homemade veggie patty topped with grilled zucchini, fire roasted red peppers, and spinach. Served with a tomato and basil aioli
Western Burger
Ground steak burger with BBQ pulled pork, fried onions and jack cheese.
Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
House BBQ along with jack cheese, red onions and bacon toasted on a Cuban roll
BLTA
A = avocado and awesome, served on wheat bread
Cuban Sandwich
Braised citrus pulled pork with sliced ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a grilled Tuscan roll.
Grilled PBJ
Locally made huckleberry jam with chunky peanut butter and bacon on wheat bread
Grown Ups' Grilled Cheese
Melted havarti and cheddar cheeses along with tomatoes, bacon, basil spread and mayo sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread
Lobster Roll
Lobster chunks mixed with celery, green onions and mayonnaise on a toasted New England roll.
Roasted Pep & Chic Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with fire roasted red and jalapeno peppers, bacon, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and Sriracha mayo on a toasted Tuscan roll.
Turkey Club
Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, served on wheat bread
1/2 BBQ Chicken Sandwich & Soup
House BBQ along with jack cheese, red onions and bacon toasted on a Cuban roll
1/2 BTLA & Soup
A = avocado and awesome, served on wheat bread
1/2 PB&J Soup
Locally made huckleberry jam with chunky peanut butter and bacon on wheat bread
1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup
Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, served on wheat bread
Entrees online
12oz Ribeye
12 oz. Hand-cut Certified Angus Beef Ribeye, seasoned and cooked to your desired temperature.
6oz Top Sirloin
Hand-cut Certified Angus Beef top sirloin. Grilled to your desired temperature.
Filet Mignon
6oz hand cut Certified Angus Beef filet wrapped in bacon.
Bacon Mac & Cheese
Bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms in a cheddar and jack cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread. No sides with this entree.
Beer Battered Fish
Hand-battered wild Alaskan cod in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of one side.
Bison Ribs
Tender ribs glazed with our bourbon BBQ sauce. Fred Flintstone would be jealous.
Bleu & Mush Sirloin
Melted bleu cheese crumbles and sauteed mushrooms top our hand cut 6 oz top sirloin.
Bruschetta Chicken
Chicken breast topped with chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil, and parmesan cheese.
Chicken Fried Steak
No explanation necessary
Prawns Entree
Grilled prawns brushed with garlic butter and grilled to perfection
Pork Ribeye
Extremely tender and juicy pork ribeye, grilled and topped with an apple and cranberry compote.
Pork Ribs
Half rack of slow smoked pork ribs. Caramelized with your choice of BBQ sauce: house or bourbon
Salmon
Pan seared Atlantic salmon filet.
Steak & Prawns
Our 6oz hand cut Certified Angus Beef top sirloin, grilled to your desired temp and served with a skewer of grilled prawns.
Chicken Tacos
Grilled chicken breast with our house pico and sliced avocado on toasted corn tortillas.
Mahi Tacos
Three pan fried Mahi tacos served over coleslaw and topped with our cilantro lime aioli.
Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp tossed in our honey Sriracha sauce over coleslaw and topped with green onions.
Lou's Pals
Kids' Chicken Tenders
Three chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Kids' Grilled Cheese
Grilled honey wheat bread with cheddar cheese.
Kids' Mac & Cheese
A version of the adult entrée but toned down for tiny palates.
Kids' PB&J
Honey wheat bread with huckleberry jelly and peanut butter.
Kids' Plate
One hard boiled egg, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, pita triangles.
Kids' Cheeseburgers
Two sliders topped with cheddar cheese - they fit perfectly in small palms...
Kids' Ribs
Three smoked pork ribs with your choice of BBQ sauce.
Kids' Ice Cream
Desserts
Brownie Skillet
Ghirardelli triple chocolate brownie topped with ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauce.
Choc Chip Cookie
Cooked when you order (plan for 10 minutes) & topped with vanilla ice cream
GF Choc Chip Cookie
Our famous cookie skillet but without the gluten.
Cheesecake of the Day
Homemade cheesecake. Flavor varies by day.
Sides
Baked Beans - Side Order
Baked Potato - Side Order
Cole Slaw - Side Order
French Fries - Side Order
Garlic Bread - Side Order
Guacamole - Side Order
Loaded Mash - Side Order
Mashed Potato - Side Order
Potato Chips - Side Order
Swt Potato FF - Side Order
Veggies - Side Order
Wild Rice Pilaf - Side Order
Bottled Beer & Canned Beer
Red Wine BTL
White Wine BTL
Beverages
Coke
Dr. Pepper
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Powerade
Root Beer
Sprite
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Ginger Ale
Ice Tea
Evans Brothers' Coffee
Evans Brothers' Decaf
Kids' Soda
Kids' Apple Juice
Kids' Milk
Kids' Choc Milk
Kids' Grapefruit Juice
Kids' Huckleberry Lemonade
Kids' OJ
Kids' Pineapple Juice
Ginger Beer
Hot Apple Cider
Hot Chocolate
Kids' Strawberry Lemonade
Huckleberry Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Milk
Red Bull
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Located at the base of Schweitzer Mountain Resort you will find home-style comfort food, made with high-quality ingredients, served in generous portions, all at a reasonable price. Add 20 (4K) televisions for great game viewing and a full bar and you’ve found the recipe for Sweet Lou’s success.
477272 Hwy 95, Ponderay, ID 83852