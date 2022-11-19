Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay

149 Reviews

$$

477272 Hwy 95

Ponderay, ID 83852

Order Again

Popular Items

Tailgate Egg Rolls
Western Burger
Cobb Salad

Appetizers

Ahi Poke App

Ahi Poke App

$16.99

Half pound of Ahi tuna tossed with poke sauce and avocado. Served with toasted pita bread.

Bone-in Wings

Bone-in Wings

$15.99

Your choice of dry or wet. Dry: Salt & Pepper, Cajun or Lemon Pepper. Wet: House BBQ or Buffalo.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$15.99

Your choice of dry or wet. Dry: Salt & Pepper, Cajun or Lemon Pepper. Wet: House BBQ or Buffalo.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.99

Hand battered ring and tentacles served with Sriracha mayo and a cilantro lime aioli.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Half pound, breaded shrimp - served with cocktail sauce.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.99

Thick potato skins topped with cheese, bacon, sour cream and green onions

Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$13.99

A Texas favorite with melted cheese, tomatoes, green chilies and spices served with a giant Bavarian pretzel.

Selkirk Nachos

Selkirk Nachos

$15.99

House fried chips, topped with smoked pulled pork, cheddar and jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, sour cream and refried beans.

Sliders

Sliders

$10.99

Three mini angus beef burgers with cheddar cheese and caramelized onions.

Tailgate Egg Rolls

Tailgate Egg Rolls

$9.99

Egg rolls stuffed with cream cheese, jalapenos, and mixed cheese. Served with homemade jalapeno jelly.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar and topped with chicken.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Chicken, tomatoes, bacon, eggs, avocado and blue cheese crumbles. Served with you favorite Litehouse dressing.

Salmon Peach Salad

Salmon Peach Salad

$19.99

Seared Atlantic salmon served over mixed greens tossed in a mango vinaigrette with grilled peaches, goat cheese, grape tomatoes and sliced almonds.

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$16.99

Thinly sliced seared ahi, served over mixed greens, tossed in our poke dressing with cucumbers, avocado, green onions, shredded carrots and mandarin oranges.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Dried cranberries, avocado, feta, tomatoes, candied walnuts

Side Salad

$5.00

Crisp greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion

Side Caesar

$5.00

Chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar

Burgers

60/40 Burger

60/40 Burger

$14.99

We ground beef and bacon together in harmony for the ultimate bacon cheese burger. Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato an onion.

Beef Cheeseburger*

Beef Cheeseburger*

$12.99

Ground Certified Angus Beef topped with lettuce, onion and tomatoes.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$17.99

7 oz. hand formed ground bison topped with Havarti cheese, grilled onions, garlic mayo, lettuce and sliced tomato.

Bleu & Mushroom Burger

Bleu & Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Grilled Certified Angus Beef with sauteed mushrooms melted blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato and onions.

California Burger

California Burger

$14.49

Ground steak burger with pepper jack cheese, avocado lettuce, tomato and onions.

Jalapeño Burger

Jalapeño Burger

$12.99

Ground steak burger topped with fire roasted jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.99

Ground Certified Angus Burger with sauteed mushroom, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions.

Tailgate Burger

Tailgate Burger

$13.99

Ground Certified Angus Beef with our tailgate egg roll filling, pepper jelly and fried wonton strips.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Homemade veggie patty topped with grilled zucchini, fire roasted red peppers, and spinach. Served with a tomato and basil aioli

Western Burger

Western Burger

$14.49

Ground steak burger with BBQ pulled pork, fried onions and jack cheese.

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

House BBQ along with jack cheese, red onions and bacon toasted on a Cuban roll

BLTA

BLTA

$12.99

A = avocado and awesome, served on wheat bread

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$13.49

Braised citrus pulled pork with sliced ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and mustard on a grilled Tuscan roll.

Grilled PBJ

Grilled PBJ

$10.99

Locally made huckleberry jam with chunky peanut butter and bacon on wheat bread

Grown Ups' Grilled Cheese

Grown Ups' Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Melted havarti and cheddar cheeses along with tomatoes, bacon, basil spread and mayo sandwiched between toasted sourdough bread

Lobster Roll

$14.99

Lobster chunks mixed with celery, green onions and mayonnaise on a toasted New England roll.

Roasted Pep & Chic Sandwich

Roasted Pep & Chic Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with fire roasted red and jalapeno peppers, bacon, pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and Sriracha mayo on a toasted Tuscan roll.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$12.99

Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, served on wheat bread

1/2 BBQ Chicken Sandwich & Soup

1/2 BBQ Chicken Sandwich & Soup

$8.50

House BBQ along with jack cheese, red onions and bacon toasted on a Cuban roll

1/2 BTLA & Soup

1/2 BTLA & Soup

$8.50

A = avocado and awesome, served on wheat bread

1/2 PB&J Soup

1/2 PB&J Soup

$8.50

Locally made huckleberry jam with chunky peanut butter and bacon on wheat bread

1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup

1/2 Turkey Sandwich & Soup

$8.50

Turkey, cheddar and jack cheese, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, mayo, bacon, served on wheat bread

Entrees online

Wild Alaskan sockeye salmon dusted with our blackening seasoning.
12oz Ribeye

12oz Ribeye

$34.99

12 oz. Hand-cut Certified Angus Beef Ribeye, seasoned and cooked to your desired temperature.

6oz Top Sirloin

6oz Top Sirloin

$19.99

Hand-cut Certified Angus Beef top sirloin. Grilled to your desired temperature.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$34.99

6oz hand cut Certified Angus Beef filet wrapped in bacon.

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms in a cheddar and jack cheese sauce. Served with garlic bread. No sides with this entree.

Beer Battered Fish

Beer Battered Fish

$15.99

Hand-battered wild Alaskan cod in our house beer batter. Served with your choice of one side.

Bison Ribs

Bison Ribs

$33.99

Tender ribs glazed with our bourbon BBQ sauce. Fred Flintstone would be jealous.

Bleu & Mush Sirloin

Bleu & Mush Sirloin

$21.99

Melted bleu cheese crumbles and sauteed mushrooms top our hand cut 6 oz top sirloin.

Bruschetta Chicken

Bruschetta Chicken

$14.99

Chicken breast topped with chopped tomatoes, garlic, basil, and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.99

No explanation necessary

Prawns Entree

Prawns Entree

$18.99

Grilled prawns brushed with garlic butter and grilled to perfection

Pork Ribeye

Pork Ribeye

$17.99

Extremely tender and juicy pork ribeye, grilled and topped with an apple and cranberry compote.

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$23.99

Half rack of slow smoked pork ribs. Caramelized with your choice of BBQ sauce: house or bourbon

Salmon

$19.99

Pan seared Atlantic salmon filet.

Steak & Prawns

$27.99

Our 6oz hand cut Certified Angus Beef top sirloin, grilled to your desired temp and served with a skewer of grilled prawns.

Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast with our house pico and sliced avocado on toasted corn tortillas.

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$13.99

Three pan fried Mahi tacos served over coleslaw and topped with our cilantro lime aioli.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Fried shrimp tossed in our honey Sriracha sauce over coleslaw and topped with green onions.

Lou's Pals

Kids' Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Three chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled honey wheat bread with cheddar cheese.

Kids' Mac & Cheese

$4.99

A version of the adult entrée but toned down for tiny palates.

Kids' PB&J

$4.99

Honey wheat bread with huckleberry jelly and peanut butter.

Kids' Plate

$4.99

One hard boiled egg, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, pita triangles.

Kids' Cheeseburgers

$6.99

Two sliders topped with cheddar cheese - they fit perfectly in small palms...

Kids' Ribs

$8.99

Three smoked pork ribs with your choice of BBQ sauce.

Kids' Ice Cream

$1.99

Desserts

Brownie Skillet

Brownie Skillet

$8.99

Ghirardelli triple chocolate brownie topped with ice cream, caramel and chocolate sauce.

Choc Chip Cookie

Choc Chip Cookie

$7.99

Cooked when you order (plan for 10 minutes) & topped with vanilla ice cream

GF Choc Chip Cookie

GF Choc Chip Cookie

$8.99

Our famous cookie skillet but without the gluten.

Cheesecake of the Day

Cheesecake of the Day

$7.99

Homemade cheesecake. Flavor varies by day.

Sides

Baked Beans - Side Order

$2.99

Baked Potato - Side Order

$5.99

Cole Slaw - Side Order

$1.99

French Fries - Side Order

$3.99

Garlic Bread - Side Order

$1.50

Guacamole - Side Order

$2.00

Loaded Mash - Side Order

$3.99

Mashed Potato - Side Order

$2.99

Potato Chips - Side Order

$2.99

Swt Potato FF - Side Order

$6.99

Veggies - Side Order

$2.99

Wild Rice Pilaf - Side Order

$2.99

Bottled Beer & Canned Beer

Bud Light BTL

Bud Light BTL

$3.50
Budweiser BTL

Budweiser BTL

$3.50
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.00
Coors BTL

Coors BTL

$3.50
Coors Light BTL

Coors Light BTL

$3.50
Corona BTL

Corona BTL

$5.00
Kokanee BTL

Kokanee BTL

$3.50
MGD BTL

MGD BTL

$3.50
Michelob Ultra BTL

Michelob Ultra BTL

$3.50
Miller Lite BTL

Miller Lite BTL

$3.50
PBR CAN

PBR CAN

$3.50
White Claw Pineapple

White Claw Pineapple

$4.00
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$5.50

Red Wine BTL

4Vines Truant Zin BTL

4Vines Truant Zin BTL

$34.00
Bogle Cabernet BTL

Bogle Cabernet BTL

$30.00
Drumheller Merlot BTL

Drumheller Merlot BTL

$32.00
Elsa Bianchi Malbec BTL

Elsa Bianchi Malbec BTL

$32.00
Line 39 Pinot Noir BTL

Line 39 Pinot Noir BTL

$30.00
Love Red Blend BTL

Love Red Blend BTL

$28.00
Trinity Oaks Cab BTL

Trinity Oaks Cab BTL

$24.00

White Wine BTL

Brownstone Pinot Gris BTL

Brownstone Pinot Gris BTL

$28.00
Bex Riesling BTL

Bex Riesling BTL

$28.00
Carmenet Chardonnay BTL

Carmenet Chardonnay BTL

$32.00
Trinity Oaks Chardonnay BTL

Trinity Oaks Chardonnay BTL

$24.00
Raeburn Chardonnay BTL

Raeburn Chardonnay BTL

$35.00
Love Idaho Rose BTL

Love Idaho Rose BTL

$28.00
Segura Aria Brut BTL

Segura Aria Brut BTL

$36.00
CMS Sauv Blanc BTL

CMS Sauv Blanc BTL

$36.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Powerade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Roy Rogers

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Evans Brothers' Coffee

$2.99

Evans Brothers' Decaf

$2.99

Kids' Soda

$0.99

Kids' Apple Juice

$0.99

Kids' Milk

$0.99

Kids' Choc Milk

$0.99

Kids' Grapefruit Juice

$0.99

Kids' Huckleberry Lemonade

$1.99

Kids' OJ

$0.99

Kids' Pineapple Juice

$0.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Hot Apple Cider

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Kids' Strawberry Lemonade

$1.99

Huckleberry Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Located at the base of Schweitzer Mountain Resort you will find home-style comfort food, made with high-quality ingredients, served in generous portions, all at a reasonable price. Add 20 (4K) televisions for great game viewing and a full bar and you've found the recipe for Sweet Lou's success.

477272 Hwy 95, Ponderay, ID 83852

