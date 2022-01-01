Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wildcat Athletic Club - Concession Stand

review star

No reviews yet

250a Ny 25a

Shoreham, NY 11786

Wildcat Combos

Combo #1

Combo #1

$8.00

Burger, Chips and a Drink

Combo #2

Combo #2

$6.00

Hot Dog, Chips and a Drink

Combo #3

Combo #3

$8.00

Chicken Tenders (3), Chips and a Drink

Combo #4

Combo #4

$10.00

Steak & Cheese Sandwich, Chips and a Drink

Combo #5

Combo #5

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich, Chips and Drink

Combo #6

$8.00

Eats

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$3.00

Order Includes (2) Sticks

Nachos

Nachos

$3.00
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$2.00

Cup of Noodle Soup

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.00

All Beef Hot Dog

Burger

Burger

$5.00

Juicy Flame Broiled Hamburger

Grill Cheese
$5.00

Grill Cheese

$5.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders (3)

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Chicken breast on a roll

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$7.00

Troyano's Famous Steak Sandwich

Sausage and Peppers

$7.00
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$5.00Out of stock

Carrots zucchini peas and spinach in a burger

Mozz Sticks

$4.00

Snacks

Cool Ranch Doritos
$2.00

Cool Ranch Doritos

$2.00
Nacho Cheese Doritos
$2.00

Nacho Cheese Doritos

$2.00
Classic Potato Chips
$2.00

Classic Potato Chips

$2.00
Barbeque Potato Chips
$2.00

Barbeque Potato Chips

$2.00
Cheetos

Cheetos

$2.00

Sunchips

$2.00
Fritos

Fritos

$2.00
Smartfood

Smartfood

$2.00Out of stock
M&M's

M&M's

$2.00
Peanut M&M

Peanut M&M

$2.00
Reese

Reese

$2.00
Reese Bar

Reese Bar

$2.00
Twix

Twix

$2.00
Kit Kat

Kit Kat

$2.00
Snickers

Snickers

$2.00
Skittles

Skittles

$2.00
Sour Patch Kids
$2.00

Sour Patch Kids

$2.00
Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish

$2.00Out of stock
Starburst

Starburst

$2.00
Ring Pop

Ring Pop

$1.00
Airheads

Airheads

$1.00Out of stock

3 for $1.00

Chocolate Oreo

$2.00Out of stock

Drinks

Sunny Delight

Sunny Delight

$1.00Out of stock
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00
Coffee

Coffee

$1.00
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.00
Hot Chocolate
$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Water

Water

$1.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Brisk Ice Tea
$2.00

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.00

Frozen Treats

Ice Cream Sandwich
$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00
Ice Cream Cone
$2.00

Ice Cream Cone

$2.00
Ice Pop - Firecracker Jr.
$2.00

Ice Pop - Firecracker Jr.

$2.00
Ice Cream Bar
$2.00

Ice Cream Bar

$2.00

Extras

WAC Membership
$25.00

WAC Membership

$25.00
Hand Warmer

Hand Warmer

$1.00

Package of 2

Raffle Low $5.00

$5.00

Dunk Tank $5.00

$5.00

Bacon

$2.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

