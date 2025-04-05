Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sydlee 816 6th Ave Se Ste 1

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brewed Coffee

Choose Your Favorite "Kool Beans" flavor from the pots sitting out, it comes with free cream or sugar, Upcharge to Soy to make it smoother than anything else.

Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Espresso

Fresh Small Cup of 1 Espresso Shot (May include more if you would like), with free Cream or Sugar. Upcharge if you would like Milk Substitution with the shot.

Espresso Shot Only

$1.50

Cold Brew

Steeped for 14 hours, our cold brew is made with "Kool Beans" coffee with a cause and is the perfect refreshment for a hot day.

Cold Brew - Kids - 8 oz.

$2.75

Cold Brew - Small - 12 oz

$3.26

Cold Brew - Medium - 20 oz

$3.77

Cold Brew - Large - 24 oz

$4.26

Americano

Americano

$1.75+

Iced

$1.75+

Hot Chocolate

Enjoy a Simple Hot Cocoa like Gramma used to make next to the fireplace. Or Enjoy a Sydlee Exclusive "Exquisite Hot Cocoa!". Which is a 'secret' blend of flavors crafted flawlessly for your taste buds to have the perfect snow day in.

Hot Cocoa Simple - 20 oz

$1.00

Hot Cocoa Exquisite - 24 oz

$2.75

Steamer

Sometimes all you need is some Steamed Milk, alongside your favorite flavors! Don't be afraid to mix & match!

Steamer - Kids - 8 oz.

$2.89

Steamer - Small - 12 oz

$3.42

Steamer - Medium - 20 oz

$4.02

Steamer - Large - 24 oz

$4.32

Latte

A Delicious Blend of Fresh Milk of Your Choice, "Holy Kakow" 'Organic' Syrup, with a perfect shot of Espresso from "Kool Beans". Over ice; if ya' like it that way ;)

Hot Latte

$2.42+

A Delicious Blend of Fresh Milk of Your Choice, "Holy Kakow" Organic Syrup, with a perfect shot of Espresso from "Fred's Coffee".

Iced Latte

$3.42+

A Delicious Blend of Fresh Milk of Your Choice, "Holy Kakow" 'Organic' Syrup, with a perfect shot of Espresso from "Fred's Coffee". All atop, over ice.

Cappuccino

Everything a good latte should be, but only extra extra rich and creamier. If the cup feels lighter, then you're doing it right and the milk will have a beautiful texture to help calm your beating heart, even with the most espresso you can handle!

Cap - Kids - 8 oz.

$3.42

Cap - Small - 12 oz

$4.32

Cap - Medium - 20 oz

$5.23

Cap - Large - 24 oz

$6.43

Mocha

A Delicious Blend of Fresh Milk of Your Choice, "Holy Kakow" 'Organic' Sauce (& Syrup if you'd like.), with a perfect shot of Espresso from "Kool Beans".

Hot Mocha

$2.69+

Iced Mocha

$3.69+

Smoothie

A Simple Mix of Milk, and your favorite flavour from our flavour list, blended together to craft an amazing and beautiful Smoothie to refresh when you need it most. (Use Writing Gel & Sprinkles to Decorate)

Smoothie - Kids - 8 oz.

$2.00

Smoothie - Small - 12 oz

$2.89

Smoothie - Medium - 20 oz

$3.42

Smoothie - Large - 24 oz

$3.78

Swirlee

Beautiful & Decorative appreciation for Coffee. It's a simple blend of Espresso, Milk, Organic "Holy Kakow" Sauce and your favorite flavors blended to perfection to get you through the day ahead. (Blend w/ Sprinkles, and Writing Gel with Sprinkles to Decorate the Whip)

Swirlee - Kids - 8 oz.

$4.32

Swirlee - Small - 12 oz

$4.87

Swirlee - Medium - 20 oz

$5.28

Swirlee - Large - 24 oz

$6.12

Chai

Chai Tea is a great blend of our "Organic" Holy Kakow tea, and any milk option of your choice. It will be sweet and rich, and be the perfect friend for the day.

Hot Chai

$3.42+

Iced Chai

$3.42+

Tea

Early Gray, Black,

Regular Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.52

London Fog/Cold & Cough Tea Mix/SpecialTEA

$2.75

Boba

Boba - Kids - 8 oz.

$3.77

Boba - Small - 12 oz

$4.26

Boba - Medium - 20 oz

$4.82

Boba - Large - 24 oz

$5.69

Cookie

Made with Love and our very own secret recipe. Enjoy the weekly update to toppings for our cookies.

Cookie

$1.25

Cookie 3-Pack

$3.00

Cookie 6-Pack

$5.00

Cookie 12-Pack

$8.00

Small Cookie/Healthy Cookie

$0.88

Brownies

Enjoy our Select choice of Brownies, which comes either with Sprinkles, or a Marbled White Chocolate accent. Maybe even a Peanut Butter Marbled Top if you're feeling lucky.

Brownies

$2.50

Bagels

Bagel

$2.75

Donut

Baked fresh daily, made with love from Ken's.

Donut

$2.50

Oatmeal Cup

Coconut & Cinnamon

$3.25

Almond & Himalayan Salt

$3.25

Apple & Cinnamon

$3.25

Blueberry & Maple

$3.25

Strawberry & Vanilla

$3.25

Granola Bar

Peanut Butter & Sea Salt Granola Bar

$2.99

Vanilla Espresso Granola Bar

$2.99

Merchandise

Sticker Small

$0.75

Sticker Big

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Coffee, tea and food made and served with love!

816 6th Ave Se Ste 1, Aberdeen, SD 57401

