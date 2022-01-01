Texas Brick Oven
201 south Wright
Alice, TX 78332
Popular Items
Appetizer
Mozzarella Sticks
served with side marinara sauce
Spinach Artichoke Dip
made from scratch and served with Wonton chips
Tater Kegs & cheese
5 Giant Size Tater Tots stuffed with bacon, cheese & chive and a side homemade cheese dipping sauce
Mushrooms N Stuff (4)
Portobello Mushrooms stuffed with a homemade spinach-artichoke dip, bacon, cheese & chives.
Build a Pizza
10" SM pizza
made hand toss thin crust with mozzarella cheese on red sauce, brick oven bake. (6 slices)
12" MD pizza
made hand toss thin crust with mozzarella cheese on red sauce, brick oven bake. (8 slices)
16" XL pizza
made hand toss thin crust with mozzarella cheese on red sauce, brick oven bake. (12 slices)
Calzones Choice
Homemade hot pocket filled with mozzarella cheese, 1 free topping and side marinara sauce. (Inside sauce optional)
Calzone Carnivore'
Meat Lovers homemade hot pocket filled with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, breakfast bacon, Canadian bacon and marinara sauce.
Calzone Veggie
Veggie supreme homemade hot pocket filled with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.
Specialty Pizza
Cheese Crust Bread
homemade baked bread with mozzarella cheese, garlic butter & parsley. (side red sauce upon request)
Meat Lovers (Small/MD)
beef, breakfast bacon, canadian bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni with mozzarella cheese on red sauce.
XL Meat Lovers
beef, breakfast bacon, canadian bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni with mozzarella cheese on red sauce.
Supreme (Small/MD)
beef, bell pepper, black olives, canadian bacon, green olives, italian sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, red onion with mozzarella cheese on red sauce.
XL Supreme
beef, bell pepper, black olives, canadian bacon, green olives, italian sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, red onion with mozzarella cheese on red sauce.
Texas Holy Cow (Small/MD)
beef, mushroom, pepperoni, garlic minced, parmesan & mozzarella cheese on red sauce.
XL Texas Holy Cow
beef, mushroom, pepperoni, garlic minced, parmesan & mozzarella cheese on red sauce.
R.J.'S (Small/MD)
chicken, spinach, breakfast bacon, artichoke, mushrooms, tomato and mozzarella cheese on a housemade White Sauce.
XL R.J.'s
chicken, spinach, breakfast bacon, artichoke, mushrooms, tomato and mozzarella cheese on a housemade White Sauce.
Margherita (Small/MD)
roma tomato, mozzarella & parmigiana-reggiano cheese, fresh cut basil & olive oil on red sauce.
XL Margherita
roma tomato, mozzarella & parmigiana-reggiano cheese, fresh cut basil & olive oil on red sauce.
Hub City Grub (Small/MD)
beef, breakfast bacon, pepperoni, homemade meatballs, canadian ham, italian sausage, garlic minced, mozzarella & ricotta cheese on red sauce.
XL Hub City Grub
beef, breakfast bacon, pepperoni, homemade meatballs, canadian ham, italian sausage, garlic minced, mozzarella & ricotta cheese on red sauce.
Veggie (Small/MD)
artichoke, banana peppers, bell pepper, black & green olives, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese on red sauce.
Veggie (XL)
artichoke, banana peppers, bell pepper, black & green olives, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese on red sauce.
The "Q" (Small/MD)
housemade smoked brisket, red onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and fresh cut cilantro on BBQ Home-Style Sauce.
XL The "Q"
housemade smoked brisket, red onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and fresh cut cilantro on BBQ Home-Style Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (SM/MD)
Chicken with homemade buffalo sauce, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onions on made from scratch white sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza (XL)
Chicken with homemade buffalo sauce, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onions on made from scratch white sauce.
Wings
Salads
SM - Garden Salad
mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, side croutons & house dressing. Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.
LG - Garden Salad
mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, side croutons & house dressing. Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.
SM - Chef Salad
mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, Ham, Eggs & Cheese, side croutons & house dressing. Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.
LG - Chef Salad
mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, Ham, Eggs & Cheese, side croutons & house dressing. Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.
SM - Caesar Salad
Romaine Greens, parmesan shavings, croutons and house made Caesar dressing.
LG - Caesar Salad
Romaine Greens, parmesan shavings, croutons and house made Caesar dressing.
Pasta Salad (4oz)
Hot Subs
Texas CheeseSteak Sub
Angus skirt steak smoked & sliced in-house, grilled onions, bell peppers, mozzarella & homemade cheese sauce on a hoagie bun brick oven toasted.
American Meatball
homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce on a sourdough hoagie bun brick oven toasted.
"Happy Ranch" Sub
turkey, ham, roast beef, swiss cheese, spinach, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions with a housemade ranch dressing on a sourdough hoagie bun brick oven toasted.
Italian Hero
pepperoni, salami & ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, spinach, tomato, pickles, red onions, banana peppers & black olives with housemade italian dressing on a sourdough hoagie bun brick oven toasted.
Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub
smoked turkey & hickory bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles & house made ranch dressing on a sourdough hoagie bun brick oven toasted.
Pasta
Side Condiments
Salad Dressings (2oz)
Ranch, Thousand Island, Blue Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Wing sauces (2oz)
Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Parmesan, Lemon & Hot mix, BBQ.
Pizza Sauces (2oz)
Red tomato, white, garlic butter.
Cheese Sauce 2oz
Side Jalapeno
Parmesan/Pepper packets
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
