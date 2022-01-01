Restaurant header imageView gallery

Texas Brick Oven

review star

No reviews yet

201 south Wright

Alice, TX 78332

Order Again

Popular Items

16" XL pizza
6 Piece Bone-In Wings
12" MD pizza

Appetizer

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99+

served with side marinara sauce

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99

made from scratch and served with Wonton chips

Tater Kegs & cheese

Tater Kegs & cheese

$7.99

5 Giant Size Tater Tots stuffed with bacon, cheese & chive and a side homemade cheese dipping sauce

Mushrooms N Stuff (4)

Mushrooms N Stuff (4)

$6.49

Portobello Mushrooms stuffed with a homemade spinach-artichoke dip, bacon, cheese & chives.

Build a Pizza

made hand-tossed thin crust with mozzarella cheese on red sauce and brick oven baked
10" SM pizza

10" SM pizza

$5.99

made hand toss thin crust with mozzarella cheese on red sauce, brick oven bake. (6 slices)

12" MD pizza

12" MD pizza

$7.99

made hand toss thin crust with mozzarella cheese on red sauce, brick oven bake. (8 slices)

16" XL pizza

16" XL pizza

$11.99

made hand toss thin crust with mozzarella cheese on red sauce, brick oven bake. (12 slices)

Calzones Choice

Calzones Choice

$8.99

Homemade hot pocket filled with mozzarella cheese, 1 free topping and side marinara sauce. (Inside sauce optional)

Calzone Carnivore'

$10.99

Meat Lovers homemade hot pocket filled with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, breakfast bacon, Canadian bacon and marinara sauce.

Calzone Veggie

Calzone Veggie

$10.99

Veggie supreme homemade hot pocket filled with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.

Specialty Pizza

Cheese Crust Bread

Cheese Crust Bread

$7.99

homemade baked bread with mozzarella cheese, garlic butter & parsley. (side red sauce upon request)

Meat Lovers (Small/MD)

Meat Lovers (Small/MD)

$8.99+

beef, breakfast bacon, canadian bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni with mozzarella cheese on red sauce.

XL Meat Lovers

XL Meat Lovers

$16.99

beef, breakfast bacon, canadian bacon, italian sausage, pepperoni with mozzarella cheese on red sauce.

Supreme (Small/MD)

Supreme (Small/MD)

$9.99+

beef, bell pepper, black olives, canadian bacon, green olives, italian sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, red onion with mozzarella cheese on red sauce.

XL Supreme

XL Supreme

$17.49

beef, bell pepper, black olives, canadian bacon, green olives, italian sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, red onion with mozzarella cheese on red sauce.

Texas Holy Cow (Small/MD)

Texas Holy Cow (Small/MD)

$8.25+

beef, mushroom, pepperoni, garlic minced, parmesan & mozzarella cheese on red sauce.

XL Texas Holy Cow

XL Texas Holy Cow

$16.25

beef, mushroom, pepperoni, garlic minced, parmesan & mozzarella cheese on red sauce.

R.J.'S (Small/MD)

R.J.'S (Small/MD)

$8.99+

chicken, spinach, breakfast bacon, artichoke, mushrooms, tomato and mozzarella cheese on a housemade White Sauce.

XL R.J.'s

XL R.J.'s

$17.99

chicken, spinach, breakfast bacon, artichoke, mushrooms, tomato and mozzarella cheese on a housemade White Sauce.

Margherita (Small/MD)

Margherita (Small/MD)

$8.49+

roma tomato, mozzarella & parmigiana-reggiano cheese, fresh cut basil & olive oil on red sauce.

XL Margherita

XL Margherita

$16.49

roma tomato, mozzarella & parmigiana-reggiano cheese, fresh cut basil & olive oil on red sauce.

Hub City Grub (Small/MD)

Hub City Grub (Small/MD)

$9.75+

beef, breakfast bacon, pepperoni, homemade meatballs, canadian ham, italian sausage, garlic minced, mozzarella & ricotta cheese on red sauce.

XL Hub City Grub

XL Hub City Grub

$19.75

beef, breakfast bacon, pepperoni, homemade meatballs, canadian ham, italian sausage, garlic minced, mozzarella & ricotta cheese on red sauce.

Veggie (Small/MD)

Veggie (Small/MD)

$7.99+

artichoke, banana peppers, bell pepper, black & green olives, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese on red sauce.

Veggie (XL)

Veggie (XL)

$15.99

artichoke, banana peppers, bell pepper, black & green olives, mushrooms, red onions, spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese on red sauce.

The "Q" (Small/MD)

The "Q" (Small/MD)

$7.99+

housemade smoked brisket, red onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and fresh cut cilantro on BBQ Home-Style Sauce.

XL The "Q"

XL The "Q"

$16.99

housemade smoked brisket, red onion, jalapeno, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and fresh cut cilantro on BBQ Home-Style Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (SM/MD)

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (SM/MD)

$7.99+

Chicken with homemade buffalo sauce, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onions on made from scratch white sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (XL)

Buffalo Chicken Pizza (XL)

$14.99

Chicken with homemade buffalo sauce, bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onions on made from scratch white sauce.

Wings

Wings Bone-In
6 Piece Bone-In Wings

6 Piece Bone-In Wings

$9.24

made from scratch wing sauces.

12 Piece Bone-In Wings

12 Piece Bone-In Wings

$15.70

made from scratch wing sauces.

Salads

House-made side dressing: Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese. Side Croutons and Crackers.
SM - Garden Salad

SM - Garden Salad

$4.99

mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, side croutons & house dressing. Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.

LG - Garden Salad

LG - Garden Salad

$7.99

mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, side croutons & house dressing. Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.

SM - Chef Salad

SM - Chef Salad

$6.79

mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, Ham, Eggs & Cheese, side croutons & house dressing. Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.

LG - Chef Salad

LG - Chef Salad

$10.24

mixed green medley, cucumber, carrots, tomato, broccoli, cauliflower, Ham, Eggs & Cheese, side croutons & house dressing. Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese.

SM - Caesar Salad

SM - Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine Greens, parmesan shavings, croutons and house made Caesar dressing.

LG - Caesar Salad

LG - Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine Greens, parmesan shavings, croutons and house made Caesar dressing.

Pasta Salad (4oz)

$1.99

Hot Subs

Texas CheeseSteak Sub

Texas CheeseSteak Sub

$11.09+

Angus skirt steak smoked & sliced in-house, grilled onions, bell peppers, mozzarella & homemade cheese sauce on a hoagie bun brick oven toasted.

American Meatball

American Meatball

$10.12+

homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce on a sourdough hoagie bun brick oven toasted.

"Happy Ranch" Sub

"Happy Ranch" Sub

$9.15+

turkey, ham, roast beef, swiss cheese, spinach, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onions with a housemade ranch dressing on a sourdough hoagie bun brick oven toasted.

Italian Hero

Italian Hero

$9.15+

pepperoni, salami & ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, spinach, tomato, pickles, red onions, banana peppers & black olives with housemade italian dressing on a sourdough hoagie bun brick oven toasted.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub

Turkey Bacon Ranch Sub

$9.15+

smoked turkey & hickory bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles & house made ranch dressing on a sourdough hoagie bun brick oven toasted.

Pasta

Spaghetti Individual

Spaghetti Individual

$8.30+

housemade marinara on spaghetti noodles & topped with fresh grate Parmesan.

Spaghetti Alfredo Pasta

Spaghetti Alfredo Pasta

$9.15+

a homemade Alfredo white sauce on pasta fettuccine.

Side Condiments

Salad Dressings (2oz)

$1.00

Ranch, Thousand Island, Blue Cheese, Italian Vinaigrette, Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Wing sauces (2oz)

$1.00

Hot, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki, Parmesan, Lemon & Hot mix, BBQ.

Pizza Sauces (2oz)

$1.00

Red tomato, white, garlic butter.

Cheese Sauce 2oz

$1.00+

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Parmesan/Pepper packets

$0.10

Drinks

Drinks To Go

$2.49+

Gallon To Go

$6.99
Infused drink

Infused drink

$0.99+

Bottled Drink

$2.49+

2-Liter

$2.99+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 south Wright, Alice, TX 78332

Directions

Gallery
Texas Brick Oven image
Texas Brick Oven image
Texas Brick Oven image
Texas Brick Oven image

