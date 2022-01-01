The Babylon Carriage House 21 Fire Island Ave.
21 Fire Island Ave.
Babylon, NY 11702
STARTERS
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Four Cheese Blend/Tortilla Chips
Caesar Salad
Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad
Mesclun/Pecans/Onion/Raspberry Vinaigrette
Roasted Cauliflower
Spicy Cheese Fondue
Burrata
Fresh Vine Ripe Tomatoes/Balsamic/Basic/E.V.O.O
Buffalo Wings
Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce
Truffle Mac & Cheese
Thai Calamari
Sweet Peppers/Peanuts/Cilantro/Sesame Seeds/Chili Glaze
Baked Clams
Herbed Breadcrumbs/Scampi Sauce
Mussels
Garlic/Butter/Scampi Sauce/Garlic Toast Point
Carne Asada Tacos
Filet Tips/Pico de Gallo/Chipotle Mayo
Soup of The Day
Pretzel Sticks
Truffle Cheese Fondue
Shrimp Tacos
Pico De Gallo/Avocado/Iceberg/Cilantro Aioli
French Onion Arancini
Mozzarella Swiss/Rice Balls/Truffle Cheese Fondue
Margherita Pizzette
Tomato/Mozzarella/Basil/Balsamic Glaze
Loaded Nachos
Beef/Cheese/Sour Cream/Guacamole/Jalapeno/Black Beans/Scallions/Chips
Pear Butternut Salad
LAND & SEA
SIDES
DESSERT
KIDS
RESTAURANT WEEK
BOURBON
House Bourbon
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit
Duke
Elijah Craig
Hudson Baby Batch
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jeffersons
Jeffersons Ocean
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Long Branch
Michters
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Woodenville
CORDIALS
MARTINIS
RUM
RYE & CANADIAN WHISKEY
SCOTCH
TEQUILA
House Tequila
1942
818
Altos
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Silver
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Silver
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
1800 Coconut
1800 Reposado
La Puritita Mezcal
VODKA
IRISH WHISKEY
SODA/ JUICES
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Club Soda
Tonic
Ginger Ale
Tea Unsweet
Pineapple
Cranberry
Grapefruit
Lemonade
Tea Sweet
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Saratoga Sparkling Liter
Saratoga Still Liter
Glass of Ice
REFILL
Lemonade Mango
Lemonade Passion Fruit
Lemonade Strawberry
Tea Passion Fruit
Tea Strawberry
Tea Mango
DRAFT
BOTTLE
BRUNCH
LUNCH/DINNER
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
21 Fire Island Ave., Babylon, NY 11702