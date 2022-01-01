The Babylon Carriage House 21 Fire Island Ave.

  • Home
Order Again

STARTERS

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.50

Four Cheese Blend/Tortilla Chips

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Strawberry & Goat Cheese Salad

$15.50

Mesclun/Pecans/Onion/Raspberry Vinaigrette

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.50

Spicy Cheese Fondue

Burrata

$16.50

Fresh Vine Ripe Tomatoes/Balsamic/Basic/E.V.O.O

Buffalo Wings

$17.50

Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$15.50

Thai Calamari

$15.50

Sweet Peppers/Peanuts/Cilantro/Sesame Seeds/Chili Glaze

Baked Clams

$15.50

Herbed Breadcrumbs/Scampi Sauce

Mussels

$13.50

Garlic/Butter/Scampi Sauce/Garlic Toast Point

Carne Asada Tacos

$17.50

Filet Tips/Pico de Gallo/Chipotle Mayo

Soup of The Day

$9.50

Pretzel Sticks

$13.50

Truffle Cheese Fondue

Shrimp Tacos

$15.50

Pico De Gallo/Avocado/Iceberg/Cilantro Aioli

French Onion Arancini

$13.50

Mozzarella Swiss/Rice Balls/Truffle Cheese Fondue

Margherita Pizzette

$11.50

Tomato/Mozzarella/Basil/Balsamic Glaze

Loaded Nachos

$20.00

Beef/Cheese/Sour Cream/Guacamole/Jalapeno/Black Beans/Scallions/Chips

Pear Butternut Salad

$17.50

PASTA

Penne Vodka

$25.00

Pappardelle Demi-Cream

$32.50

Linguine Shrimp

$29.00

Butternut Ravioli

$26.00

LAND & SEA

Salmon

$36.50

Steak Bleu*

$47.50

Chicken Paillard

$31.00

Short Rib

$35.50

Filet Mignon

$51.00

Marinated Skirt Steak

$48.50

Chicken Piccata

$31.00

Boneless Ribeye

$54.00

Pork Chop

$37.00

Grilled Porterhouse

$77.50

SPECIALS

SP Bacon Shrimp

$17.50

SP Brussel Sprouts

$14.50

SP Porterhouse

$77.50

SP Surf & Turf

$49.50

SANDWICHES

BCH Burger

$19.00

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$37.50

Cowboy Burger

$24.00

No Bun

SIDES

Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions

$10.50

Roasted Asparagus

$13.50

Sautéed Spinach

$11.50

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.50

French Fries

$9.50

Roasted Potatoes

$9.50

Onion Rings

$11.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.50

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$8.50

7-Layer

$14.50

Tiramisu

$7.50

Truffle

$8.50

Perfect Ending

$12.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.50

Choc Souffle

$8.50

Creme Brulee

$9.50

Oreo Ceesecake

$9.50

VEG/VEGAN

Roasted Cauliflower Tacos

$21.00

Stuffed Squash

$18.00

Thai Noodle Salad

$21.00

KIDS

Chicken fingers

$12.50

Kids Skirt Steak

$17.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.50

Macaroni & Butter

$10.50

Kids Flatbread

$10.50

FIRE

FIRE ENTREES

FIRE APPS

LUNCH

BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Blackened Chx Caesar Wrap

$19.00

Grilled Chx Sandwich

$19.00

RESTAURANT WEEK

RW Soup

RW Thai Calamari

RW Crab Cake

RW Beets Salad

RW Ravioli

RW Pappardelle

$44.00

RW Crab St, Salmon

$44.00

RW Chicken Sorrentino

$44.00

RW Pork

$44.00

RW Skirt Steak

$44.00

RW Filet Mignon

$59.00

RW Cheesecake

RW Souffle

RW Tiramisu

Featured Cocktails

BCH Paloma

$15.00

Pear Penicillin

$15.00

Bourbon For Apples

$15.00

Blueberry Cosmo

$15.00

Sugar Cookie Martini

$15.00

Banana Walnut Old Fashioned

$15.00

French Affair

$15.00

Pumpkin Mule

$15.00

Spicy Marg

$15.00

BOURBON

House Bourbon

$9.50

Angels Envy

$13.50

Basil Hayden

$14.50

Bulleit

$12.50

Duke

$13.50

Elijah Craig

$14.50

Hudson Baby Batch

$12.50

Jack Daniels

$10.50

Jack Honey

$10.50

Jeffersons

$15.50

Jeffersons Ocean

$18.75

Jim Beam

$10.50

Knob Creek

$12.50

Long Branch

$13.50

Michters

$15.50

Makers 46

$14.50

Makers Mark

$12.50

Wild Turkey

$10.50

Woodford Reserve

$15.50

Woodenville

$12.50

CORDIALS

Sambuca Romana

$10.50

Grand Marnier

$12.50

Sambuca Romano

$12.50

Bailys

$12.50

Ameretto Disaronno

$10.50

Midori

$10.50

Campari

$11.50

GIN

House Gin

$9.50

Beefeater

$10.50

Bombay Saphire

$12.50

Hendricks

$12.50

Monkey 47

$12.50

Tanquerey

$10.50

MARTINIS

Coconut Martini

$15.50

Espresso Martini

$15.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$15.50

Cosmopolitan

$15.50

Chocolate Martini

$15.50

Pomegranate Martini

$15.50

Apple Martini

$15.50

Watermelon Martini

$15.50

French Martini

$15.50

RUM

House Rum

$9.50

Bacardi

$10.50

Bacardi Coconut

$10.50

Bacardi Limon

$10.50

Capt Morgan

$10.50

Malibu

$10.50

Meyers

$10.50

Mt. Gay

$10.50

RYE & CANADIAN WHISKEY

Canadian Club "CC"

$12.50

Crown Royal

$12.50

Seagrams 7

$10.50

Seagrams VO

$10.50

Jeffersons Ocean RYE

$18.75Out of stock

Jeffersons RYE

$15.50

Hudson NY - RYE

$12.50

Basil Hayden - RYE

$15.50Out of stock

SCOTCH

House Scotch/Dewars

$10.50

Dewers

$10.50

Dewers 12

$14.50

J.W. Red Label

$12.50

J.W. Black Label

$16.50

J.W. Blue Label

$67.00

Chivas

$12.50

Macallan 12yr

$21.00

Macallan 18 Yr

$62.00

Glennlevit 12yr

$15.50

Glennlevit 15yr

$29.00

Glenfiiddich 12yr

$15.50

Glenfiddich 15yr

$29.00

TEQUILA

House Tequila

$10.50

1942

$41.50

818

$12.50

Altos

$12.50

Casamigos Reposado

$15.50

Casamigos Silver

$15.50

Don Julio Reposado

$14.50

Don Julio Anejo

$14.50

Don Julio Silver

$14.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$12.50Out of stock

Patron Anejo

$14.50

Patron Reposado

$14.50

Patron Silver

$14.50

1800 Coconut

$15.50

1800 Reposado

$15.50

La Puritita Mezcal

$15.50

VODKA

House Vodka

$10.50

Titos

$12.50

Grey Goose

$12.50

Kettle One

$12.50

Absolut

$10.50

Absolut Vanila

$10.50

Belvedere

$12.50

Crop Cucumber

$12.50

Stoli

$10.50

Stoli Blueberry

$10.50

Stoli Orange

$10.50

Stoli Raspberry

$10.50

Stoli Vanilla

$10.50

Van Gogh Espresso

$10.50

IRISH WHISKEY

Jameson

$12.50

Irish Mist

$12.50

Jameson Orange

$12.50

Powers

$12.50

Kilbegan

$10.50

Irish Coffee

$12.50

SHOTS

$8 Shots

$8.00

$9 Shots

$9.00

$10 Shots

$10.00

$11 Shots

$11.00

$12 Shots

$12.00

$13 Shots

$13.00

SODA/ JUICES

Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Tea Unsweet

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Tea Sweet

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Red Bull

$5.50

Red Bull SF

$5.50

Saratoga Sparkling Liter

$7.50

Saratoga Still Liter

$7.50

Glass of Ice

REFILL

Lemonade Mango

$6.50

Lemonade Passion Fruit

$6.50

Lemonade Strawberry

$6.50

Tea Passion Fruit

$6.50

Tea Strawberry

$6.50

Tea Mango

$6.50

DRAFT

Blue Pt. Toasted Lager

$8.50

Stella

$8.50

Sand City IPA

$8.50

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$8.50

Peroni

$8.50

Blue Moon

$8.50

Guinness

$8.50

Sam October

$8.50

Voo Doo Juicy Haze

$8.50

Gangster Duck

$8.50

Founders All Day IPA

$8.50

Save The Robots

$8.50

BOTTLE

Budweiser

$7.50

Bud Light

$7.50

Heineken

$8.50

Heineken Light

$8.50

Corona

$8.50

Corona Light

$8.50

Coors Light

$7.50

Michelob Ultra

$7.50

Modelo

$8.50

White Ckaw Blackberry

$7.50

White Claw Mango

$7.50

White Claw Watermelon

$7.50

Heineken Zero

$6.50

Angry Orchard

$8.50

COFFEE/TEA

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cappuccino Decaf

$5.50

Coffee Decaf

$2.75

Coffee Reg

$2.75

Espresso

$3.75

Espresso Dbl

$4.75

Espresso Decaf

$3.75

Tea

$2.75

Irish Coffee

$12.50

BRUNCH

Eggs

French Toast

Home Fries

Sausage

Bacon

Chicken Parm

Parm Crusted

Chick w/ Asparagus

Chick Picatta

Penne Vodka

Garlic and Oil

Scampi

Rollatini

Caesar Salad

LUNCH/DINNER

Penne Vodka

Garlic and Oil

Rigatoni W\ Scampi Sauce

Rollatini

Chick Parm

Parm Crusted

Chick w/ Asparagus

Chick Picatta

Orange Soy

Filet Sole

HR Crusted

Sliced Beef

Roast Potatoes

Mixed Veg

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21 Fire Island Ave., Babylon, NY 11702

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
