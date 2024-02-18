- Home
Atlantis Diner 350 Montauk Highway
350 Montauk Highway
West Islip, NY 11795
Main Menu
Breakfast
- 2 Eggs$9.99
- 3 Eggs$10.99
- 2 Eggs/ Meat$12.95
- 3 Eggs /Meat$13.95
- Cheese Omelette$13.95
- Western Omelette$13.95
- Spanish Omelette$13.95
- Bacon Omelette$13.95
- Ham Omelette$13.95
- Sausage Omelette$13.95
- Pepper Omelette$13.95
- Onion Omelette$13.95
- Pastrami Omelette$13.95
- Broccoli & Cheese Omelette$13.95
- Spinach & Mushroom Omelette$13.95
- Turkey Omelette$13.95
- Skirt Steak & Eggs$36.95
Served with home fries and toast
- Beef Burger & Two Eggs$16.95
Served with french fries and toast
- Chef's Omelette$14.95
Broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and Swiss cheese
- Atlantis Omelette$14.95
Broccoli, mushrooms, scallions, tomatoes, and artichokes
- Farmer's Omelette$14.95
Ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
- Italian Omelette$14.95
Sausage, tomatoes, onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Leo Omelette$17.95
Lox and onions
- Greek Omelette$14.95
Spinach, feta cheese, and tomato
- Country Omelette$14.95
Bacon, ham, mushrooms, and American cheese
- Classic Benedict$14.95
Canadian bacon, and poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
- Chicken 'N Waffle Benedict$17.95
Breaded fried chicken, Canadian bacon, and poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
- Chorizo Benedict$16.95
Chorizo, sliced avocado and poached eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce
- Florentine Benedict$15.95
Canadian bacon, sauteed spinach, and poached eggs topped with Hollandaise sauce
- Lox Benedict$18.95
Smoked salmon and capers topped with Hollandaise sauce
- Crab Cake Benedict$25.95
Jumbo lump crab cakes topped with Hollandaise sauce
- Our Favorite Skillet$17.95
Grilled sausage, bacon, ham, onions, and peppers blended with skillet browns and topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
- Sombrero Skillet$17.95
Jalapeño peppers, sausage, roasted red peppers, and fresh avocado blended with skillet browns and topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
- Western Skillet$17.95
Grilled ham, onions, and peppers blended with skillet browns and topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
- Veggie Skillet$17.95
Broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, and tomatoes blended with skillet browns and topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
- Southwest Skillet$17.95
Grilled steak, onions, and peppers blended with skillet browns and topped with shredded Cheddar cheese
- 10 Silver Dollar Pancakes$10.95
- French Toast$10.25
- 2 Short Stack Golden Brown Pancakes$9.25
- 3 Golden Brown Pancakes$10.25
- Old Fashioned French Toast$10.25
- Chicken and Waffle$15.95
Golden brown belgian waffle with four chicken fingers
- Lumberjack$16.95
Lumberjack$16.95
Two eggs any style, two bacon, two ham, and one sausage with pancakes or french toast.
- Monte Cristo$15.95
Sliced turkey, ham, and melted Swiss cheese on challah french toast
- Short Stack Deluxe$13.95
Short Stack Deluxe$13.95
Short stack of pancakes with two bacon, one ham, and one sausage.
- Waffle$10.25
- Bagel All the Way$17.95
With lox, cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and olives
- Breakfast Quesadilia$13.95
Scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, and American cheese
- B.E.C. Croissant Sandwich$17.95
Two eggs scrambled, bacon, and American cheese on a croissant served with home fries
- Fried Egg Sandwich$7.95
Two eggs any style
- Ham & Egg Sandwich$8.95
Two eggs any style
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$8.95
Two eggs any style
- Sausage & Egg Sandwich$8.95
Two eggs any style
- Western Sandwich$8.95
On choice of roll, white, wheat, or rye toast
- Atlantis Egg Sandwich$9.95
Two eggs, American cheese, and choice of ham or bacon on a roll, served with home fries
- Atlantis Wrap$13.95
Scrambled eggs, American cheese, and choice of ham, bacon, or sausage
- Athenian Wrap$13.95
Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese
- Powerhouse Wrap$14.95
Scrambled egg whites, sliced turkey breast, spinach, and tomatoes
Breads, Bagels & Muffins
Salads
- Small House Salad$12.95
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, red onions, and black olives with your choice of dressing
- Large House Salad$14.95
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, red onions, and black olives with your choice of dressing
- Small Caesar Salad$12.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and crouton
- Large Caesar Salad$14.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and crouton
- Small Greek Salad$14.95
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with crumbled feta cheese, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions, cucumber, and tomatoes, served with Greek dressing
- Large Greek Salad$16.95
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with crumbled feta cheese, stuffed grape leaves, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions, cucumber, and tomatoes, served with Greek dressing
- BBQ Chicken Salad$18.95
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, and kernel corn, served with BBQ ranch dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$17.95
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in a medium buffalo sauce over romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, Cheddar cheese and crumbled bleu cheese, served with bleu cheese dressing
- Chef Salad$16.95
Crisp iceberg lettuce, sliced breast of turkey, roast beef, boiled ham, Swiss cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, black olives with your choice of dressing
- Cobb Salad$16.95
Crisp iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted peppers, sliced egg, sliced olives, red onions, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
- Grilled Chicken Santa Fe Salad$18.95
Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, avocados, and Cheddar cheese with a garlic vinaigrette, served in a tortilla shell
- Honey Crisp Chicken Salad$18.95
Breaded crispy chicken breast over romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Cheddar cheese, and chilled angel hair pasta, served with honey mustard dressing
- Mandarin Chicken Salad$18.95
Grilled chicken breast over romaine lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, Chinese crispy noodles, and Mandarin segments, served with sesame-Mandarin dressing
- Mediterranean Chicken Salad$18.95
Grilled chicken breast over mixed greens, artichoke hearts, sliced black olives, tomatoes, and onions, served with Greek dressing
- New Orleans Chicken Salad$17.95
Blackened chicken breast over mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, hard boiled eggs, black olives, and shredded Cheddar cheese with your choice of dressing
- Spinach Salad$16.95
Spinach, mushrooms, bacon, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, and roasted peppers, served with our home-made balsamic vinaigrette
Appetizers
- 6 Fried Mozzarella Sticks$13.95
Served with marinara sauce
- Atlantis Combo$18.95
Chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, buffalo wings, and onion rings
- Baked Stuffed Clams$14.95
With crabmeat stuffing
- Buffalo Chicken Fingers$13.95
Served with strips of fresh celery or bleu cheese dressing
- Buffalo Wings$13.95
With strips of fresh celery and bleu cheese dressing
- Cheese Fries$11.95
With choice of American, Cheddar, or mozzarella cheese and gravy
- Chicken Fingers$14.95
With honey mustard
- Fried Calamari$15.95
Served with marinara sauce
- Fried Pickles$12.95
- Home-made Spinach Pie$13.95
- Pizza Fries$11.95
With marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Potato Skins$13.95
Filled with Cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, and salsa
- FF Amer$11.95
- FF Ched$11.95
- FF/Mozz$11.95
- Ultimate Fries$13.95
French fries with melted mozzarella and Cheddar cheese smothered with bacon bits, served with side of sour cream
Cold Salad Platters
Wraps
- B.L.T. Wrap$14.95
With bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, and croutons
- Chicken Teriyaki Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken with grilled vegetables and rice
- Dimitri's Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, mixed cheeses, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Greek Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, grape leaves, and feta cheese
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of dressing
- Gus' Wrap$17.95
Chicken and steak teriyaki combo with rice
- Mama Mia Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken with mozzarella cheese, bruschetta, tomatoes, scallions, red onions, fresh garlic, and olive oil
- Popeye Wrap$16.95
Grilled chicken with spinach salad, tomatoes, bacon, red onions, and honey mustard
- Steak Wrap$18.95
Skirt steak with melted Swiss cheese, bacon, and red onions
- The New Yorker Wrap$16.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onions
- Turkey B.L.T. Wrap$15.95
Roasted fresh turkey with bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Veggie Wrap$14.95
Grilled zucchini, onions, broccoli, carrots, and sun-dried tomato
- Vivi's Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken with roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Our Famous Melts
- Patty Melt$16.95
Patty Melt$16.95
7 oz hamburger patty topped with melted American cheese and grilled onions on grilled rye bread.
- Tunafish Salad Melt$16.95
Topped with melted American cheese on grilled rye bread
- Turkey Island Melt$16.95
House roasted turkey breast topped with melted American cheese, Russian dressing, grilled red onions, and mushrooms on grilled whole wheat bread
Paninis
- El Greco Panini$17.95
Grilled chicken, veggies, feta cheese, fresh spinach, red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and vinaigrette dressing
- Enjoy Panini$18.95
Grilled shrimp sautéed with fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese, and garlic
- Luchese Panini$17.95
Roasted chicken breast, baby greens, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto, and Parmesan cheese
- Neopolitan Panini$17.95
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, and balsamic vinaigrette
South of the Border
- Chicken Fajita$19.95
Marinated chicken in teriyaki sauce
- Chicken and Steak Fajita$24.95
Marinated chicken and steak in teriyaki sauce
- Shrimp Fajita$21.95
Marinated shrimp in teriyaki sauce
- Steak Fajita$24.95
Marinated steak in teriyaki sauce
- Fajita Trio$25.95
Marinated chicken, steak, and shrimp in teriyaki sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.95
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
- Steak Quesadilla$16.95
- Shrimp Quesadilla$15.95
- Chicken and Steak Quesadilla$16.95
- Steak and Shrimp Quesadilla$17.95
- Three Amigos Quesadilla$17.95
Steak, shrimp, and chicken
- Vegetable Quesadilla$13.95
Broccoli, carrots, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, and onions
Heroes
- Chicken Parmigiana Hero$17.95
Fried chicken breast smothered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$16.95
Eggplant smothered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Meatball Parmigiana$17.95
Home-made meatballs smothered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- Parmesan Crusted Chicken$17.95
Fried chicken, sliced avocado, and mayo
- Philly Cheese Steak Hero$17.95
Grilled roast beef, onions, and green peppers topped with melted Cheddar cheese
- Shrimp Parmigiana$17.95
Shrimp smothered in tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
- The Cuban$17.95
Grilled sliced pork, ham, Swiss cheese, sliced pickles, ketchup, mustard, and mayo
Triple Deckers
- All White Meat Turkey and Bacon$15.95
- Chicken Salad and Bacon$14.95
- Fried or Grilled Chicken Cutlet and Bacon$15.95
Fried or Grilled Chicken Cutlet and Bacon$15.95
- Roast Beef and Choice of Cheese$15.95
- Tunafish Salad and Bacon$14.95
Signature Sandwiches
- French Dip$17.95
Thin slices of roast beef topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a roll, served with au jus dipping sauce
- Fried Filet of Sole$18.95
On a toasted roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
- Philly Cheese Steak$17.95
Beef or chicken cooked with onions and peppers, topped with melted cheese
- Reuben$16.95
Your choice of corned beef or pastrami with melted Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread
- Sliced London Broil$20.95
Black angus skirt steak on a toasted garlic roll with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Sandwiches
Tasty Sandwiches
- Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato$9.25
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.45
- Corned Beef$12.25
- Egg Salad Sandwich$10.95
- Grilled American Cheese$7.45
- Grilled Cheddar Cheese$7.45
- Grilled Mozzarella Cheese$7.45
- Grilled Swiss Cheese$7.45
- Hot Pastrami$12.25
- Meatloaf$12.25
- Prime Roast Beef$12.75
- Roast Turkey$12.75
- Shrimp Salad Sandwich$11.95
- Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$11.95
Hot Open Sandwiches
Burgers
- Beef Burger$14.95
- Cheeseburger$15.95
Your choice of American, Swiss, mozzarella, or Cheddar
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$17.95
With BBQ ranch sauce, crispy onions, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
- Black Bean Burger$13.95
- Black Jack Burger$17.95
Smothered with Cajun spices, topped with Monterey Jack cheese and grilled onions
- Bleu Burger$17.95
Topped with crumbled bleu cheese
- Fresh Mushroom Burger$17.95
Topped with mushrooms and Swiss cheese
- Greek Burger$16.95
With feta cheese and sliced black olives
- Mexican Burger$16.95
With sliced avocado and Cheddar cheese, served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Pizza Burger$15.45
- Romano Burger$17.95
Topped with peppers, sautéed onions, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese
- Three Cheese Burger$17.95
With mozzarella, Swiss, and Cheddar cheese
- Turkey Burger$14.95
- Veggie Burger$13.95
Greek Specialties
- Baked Moussaka$18.95
Athenian style with layers of eggplant, sautéed chopped beef and sliced fried potatoes topped with a cream sauce, served with a small Greek salad
- Combination Greek Platter$21.95
Moussaka and spinach pie, served with a small Greek salad
- Greek Pizza$15.95
With feta cheese, spinach, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese on authentic Greek pita, served with french fries
- Gyro Platter$17.95
Your choice of beef or chicken with tomato, peppers, onions, and tzatziki sauce on pita bread, served with french fries or a small Greek salad
- Homemade Spinach Pie$17.95
Feta cheese and chopped spinach wrapped in strudel leaves, served with a small Greek salad
- Souvlaki Platter$17.95
Your choice of chicken or pork with tomato, peppers, onions, and tzatziki sauce on pita bread, served with french fries or a small Greek salad
- Stuffed Chicken Breast$26.95
Your choice of crabmeat or spinach and feta stuffing, served with small Greek salad, potato, and vegetable
From the Broiler
- 16 Oz Prime Rib-Eye Steak$35.95
Served with onion rings
- 16 Oz Thick Cut N.Y. Sirloin Steak$33.95
Served with onion rings
- 2 Broiled Pork Chops$28.95
Served with apple sauce
- Broiled Chopped Steak$25.95
With sautéed onions
- Fried Chicken in a Basket$19.95
Served with french fries and tossed salad
- Roast Turkey Dinner$26.95
All white meat turkey served with apple stuffing
- Skirt Steak$34.95
Certified angus beef served with onion rings
Italian Specialties
BROILED-Seafood Treasures
- 6 Jumbo Shrimp - Broiled$30.95
Served in a lemon butter sauce
- 6 Jumbo Shrimp Scampi$30.95
Served in a garlic butter sauce
- Fillet of Salmon$31.95
Served in a lemon butter sauce
- Fillet of Sole$32.95
Served in a lemon butter sauce
- Poached Salmon$31.95
Served in a lemon butter sauce
- Seafood Combination - Broiled$36.95
Fillet, scallops (5), and shrimp (3)
- Tilapia$26.95
STUFFED- Seafood Treasures
FRIED- Seafood Treasures
Side Orders & Upcharges
Sides
- Side of Avocado$4.00
- Side of Bacon$4.25
- Side of Ham$4.25
- Side of Sausage$4.25
- Canadian Bacon$4.25
- Fresh Strawberries$4.25
- Fresh Bananas$4.25
- Two Scoops of Ice Cream$3.95
- Blueberry Preserves$4.25
- Strawberry Preserves$4.25
- Apple Presserves$4.25
- Nutella and Chocolate Chip Topping$4.25
- Make It Deluxe (With Two Bacon, One Sausage, & One Ham)$5.95
- Stuffed Mushrooms
- Side of Fries$5.99
- $ Upcharge bowl soup$2.00
- Baked/Mashed$3.95
- Cup Dressing$6.95
- Bacon$5.25
- Cott. Chz$4.96
- Crm Chz$5.95
- Coleslaw$6.95
- Canadian$5.50
- Feta Chz$5.95
- Fries$7.95
- Hash Browns$5.95
- H. Fries$5.95
- Lox$7.95
- Preserves$2.75
- Onion Rings$11.95
- Pickles$3.95
- Pot Salad$7.95
- Sausage$5.25
- Sweet FF$7.95
- Turkey Sausage$4.95
- Turkey Bacon$5.95
- Vegetable$4.95
- Sour Cream$2.95
Drink Menu
Beverages
- Coffee$2.95
- Tea$2.95
- Pepsi$3.95
- Dr Pepper$3.95
- Ginger Ale$3.95
- Sierra Mist$3.95
- Ice Coffee$3.95
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Sm Juice$3.95
- Lg Juice$5.95
- X-Lrg Juice$6.95
- Arizona Green Tea$2.95
- Arnold Palmer$2.95
- Milk$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Hot Chocolate$3.55
- Egg Cream$4.95
- Herbal Tea$2.95
- Ice Cream Soda$3.95
- Coffee TOGO$3.95
- Bottled Water$2.95
Beer & Wine
- Stormy Range Cabernet$9.00
Spain
- Le Sentier Pinot Noir$10.00
France
- Stormy Range Merlot$9.00
Spain
- Sterling Cabernet$11.00
California
- Mark West Pinot Noir$11.00
California
- Le Sentier Malbec$11.00
France
- Bottle Cabernet$32.00
- westhampton$6.00
- Stormy Range Chardonnay$9.00
Spain
- Giuliano Rosali Pinot Grigio$10.00
Italy
- Nein Lives Riesling$10.00
Germany
- Stormy Range Sauvignon Blanc$9.00
Spain
- White Zinfandel$10.00
California
- Angry Orchard$6.00
- Blue Moon Belgian White$8.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Corona$7.00
- Corona Light$8.00
- Heineken$7.00
- Heineken 0.0$7.00
- Heineken Light$7.00
- High Noon$9.00
- Michelob Ultra$6.00
- Miller Lite$6.00
- Sam Adams Boston Lager$8.00
- Stella Artois$8.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- Blue Point$6.00
- Miller Lite$5.00
- Prosecco$8.00
- Sam Adams$6.00
- Seasonal$5.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
Spirits & Cocktails
- Appletini$12.00
- Black Russian$12.00
- Bloody Mary$13.00
- Bottomless Mimosa$20.00
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- GIANT Margarita$14.00
- Gimlet$12.00
- Grapefruit Mule$12.00
- High Nooner$14.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- Jack & Ginger$12.00
- Kamikaze$12.00
- Lemon Drop$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Mimosa Flight$14.00