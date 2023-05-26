Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Corner Station Deli

review star

No reviews yet

111 S State St

Fairview, UT 84629

Popular Items

Cheese Steak

$6.99+

Steak Roll, Mayo, Roast Beef, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Grilled with Garlic Butter.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.49+

Ciabatta, Ranch, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, S&P, Panini Grilled.

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$5.99+

Ciabatta roll, Ranch, Turkey, Bacon Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Avocado, S&P

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sandwiches

T.B.A. Bagel

$6.99

Asiago Cheese Bagel, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Provolone, Salt & Pepper

Breakfast Burger

$6.59

Buttered Brioche Bun, Sausage, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Salt & Pepper

Big Rig

$8.99

Buttered White Sub Roll, 2 Sausage Paties, Bacon, 2 Eggs, American Cheese, Salt & Pepper

It's A Hammie

$6.99

Sourdough, Ham, 2 Eggs, Swiss, Butter, Salt & Pepper

Jalapeno Popper

$6.59

Bagel, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Egg, Grilled Onion, Pepper jack, Garlic butter

Ham Breakfast Sandwich

$5.79

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$5.79

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$5.79

Burritos & Bowls

Custom

$8.49+Out of stock

Includes 2 eggs, hash brown, and your choice of meats, veggies, and cheese

Loaded

$8.49+Out of stock

Includes 2 Eggs, Hash Brown, Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, and Shredded Cheese

All Veggie

$7.79+Out of stock

Includes 2 Eggs, Hash Brown, and Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Avocado

California

$8.99+Out of stock

Includes 2 Eggs, Hash Brown, Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Provolone

Country

$8.99+Out of stock

Includes 2 Eggs, Hash Brown, Cheese, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion, Country Gravy

All Meat

$8.79+Out of stock

Includes 2 Eggs, Hash Brown, Cheese, Sausage, Bacon, Ham

Breakfast Items

Full Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00Out of stock

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$4.50Out of stock

Muffin

$2.99

3 French Toast

$7.59Out of stock

2 French Toast

$4.99Out of stock

Hash Brown Patty

$2.00Out of stock

Sausage Patty

$2.50Out of stock

Bacon

$2.50Out of stock

Ham

$2.50Out of stock

2 Eggs

$3.00

SANDWICHES

Cold Sandwiches

Create Your Own

$9.49+

Choose your Meat, Cheese, Bread, Sauces, and Veggies

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$5.99+

Ciabatta roll, Ranch, Turkey, Bacon Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Avocado, S&P

The Club

$6.29+

Wheat, Mayo, Mustard, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Olives, Pickles.

Crab Saladwich

$8.99+

White Sub, Mayo, Crab Salad, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.

The Veggie Wrap

$8.49+

Spinach Wrap, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Spinach, Sprout, Cucumber, Avocado.

Cranberry Turkey

$5.99+

Chicken Saladwich

$4.99+

White Sub, Mayo, Chicken Salad, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.

B.L.T

$4.99+

Toasted Sourdough, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

East Coast Style Subs

Italian

$5.59+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Soppressata, Pepper Jack, Banana Peppers, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Oil & Vinegar, Salt & Pepper, Oregano

Turkey Provolone

$5.59+

Turkey, Provolone, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo, O&V, S&P, Oregano

Hot Sandwiches

French Dip

$6.49+

Italian Roll, Roast Beef, Swiss. Served with Au Jus. Panini Grilled.

Rueben

$6.99+

Marbled Rye, Corned Beef, Russian, Swiss, Sauerkraut. Panini Grilled.

Cheese Steak

$6.99+

Steak Roll, Mayo, Roast Beef, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Grilled with Garlic Butter.

Pastrami Melt

$6.99+

Sourdough, Spicy Mustard, Horseradish, Pastrami, Swiss, Pickles, Grilled with Garlic Butter.

The Melt

$4.99+

Your choice of Meat, Cheese, Bread. Grilled with Garlic Butter

Triple Cheese

$4.99+

Your choice of 3 Cheeses, Bread. Grilled with Garlic Butter.

Cuban

$5.99+

Italian Roll, Mustard, Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles. Panini Grilled

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$5.49+

Ciabatta, Ranch, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, S&P, Panini Grilled.

Wild West

$5.49+

Ciabatta, Cilantro Lime Ranch, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Jalapeños, Panini Grilled

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$4.99+

SALADS

Create Your Own Salad

$10.99+

The Chopped Salad

$6.79+

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg

The Italian Salad

$6.79+

Pepperoni, Salami, Soppressata, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$6.79+

Roast Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Corn, Beans, Cheese, Tortilla Strips.

Cobb Salad

$7.29+

Roast Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Boiled Egg.

FRIDAY SOUP

Clam Chowder

$4.99+

DRINKS

Sodas

Fountain Soda

$1.75+

Water

$0.25

Refill

$0.99

Bottled Drinks

$2.00+

Washer Fluid

$2.45+

Oil Slick

$3.10+

A.T.F.

$2.60+

Tune Up

$2.60+

Brake Check

$2.60+

Antifreeze

$2.60+

Spark Plug

$2.60+

R.P.M.

$2.60+

Hydraulic Fluid

$2.60+

Blinker Fluid

$2.95+

Rusty Muffler

$2.45+

Busted Knuckle

$2.45+

Turtle Wax

$2.95+

Throttle Body

$2.45+

WD40

$2.45+

Fender Bender

$2.45+

S.S.

$4.75

Hot Drinks

Hot Latte

$3.25+

Hot Cappucino

$3.25+

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Hot Mocha

$3.75+

Hot White Mocha

$4.45+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.85+

Hot Americano

$2.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Chai Tea

$2.50+

Dirty Chai

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Iced Mocha

$4.45+

Iced White Mocha

$4.45+

Iced Americano

$3.25+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

Iced Coffee

$1.75+

Iced Chai

$3.50+

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Chocolate Milk

$1.00+

Iced brewed tea

$2.00+Out of stock

Smoothies

Smoothies

$3.95+

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

$4.95+

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$4.95+Out of stock

Cookies & Cream Frappe

$4.95+

Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Frozen Hot Choc. Frappe

$4.95+

MARKET

Cheney Chocolates

1 Pound Caramel

$20.00

1/2 Pound Caramel

$10.00

1 Pound Chocolate Caramel

$27.00

1/2 Pound Chocolate caramel

$13.50

Chocolate Cinnamon Bears

$20.00

Box Of Chocolates

$27.00

1/2 Pound Almond Toffee

$10.00

1 Pound Almond Toffee

$20.00

1\2 Pound Almond Toffee Crunch

$13.50

1 Pound Alomnod Toffee Crunch

$27.00

Truffles

$6.50

Chocolate Cherries

$27.00

Corner Station T-Shirts

T-Shirts

$20.00

2 T-Shirts Or Hats

$35.00

Hats

$20.00

Ellie's dog treats

Dog treats

$7.75

Small Treats

$3.75

Lue's Homemade Goods

Half Pint Jars

$6.50

Pint Jars

$8.00

Quart Jars

$13.00

Garlic

$20.00

Outskirts Roasting

Mexico

$13.00

Brazil

$13.00

Columbia

$13.00

Twin Saddles

$17.00

Ornery Bastards

$17.00

Coffee Mug

$12.99

Coffee T-shirts

$25.00

Cowboy Christmas

$17.00

Sheepherder

$17.00

Salted Caramel

$17.00

Chicana Foods

Peanut Salsa (hot)

$16.00

Pistachio Salsa (medium)

$16.00

Cranberry Salsa (mild)

$16.00

Wheat Bucket

Bucket

$42.00

SIDES

Potato Chips

$1.49

Grandma Alta's Potato Salad

$3.99

Ma's Mac Salad

$3.99

Garden Salad

$3.99

Italian Pasta Salad

$3.99

Chocolate Mousse

$3.49

White Choco Raspberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Loaf Cakes

$2.99

Chip & 24 oz. Soda

$2.24

Chip & 32 oz. Soda

$2.49

Chip & 44 oz. Soda

$2.74

Deli Salad/ Garden Salad & 24 oz. Soda

$4.74

Deli Salad/ Garden Salad & 32 oz. Soda

$4.99

Deli Salad/ Garden Salad & 44 oz. Soda

$5.24

KIDS MENU

Kids Hotdog

$5.59Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.59

Kids Sandwich

$5.59
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A small town deli with fresh and delicious sandwiches, soups, salads and signature drinks. A 1924 original car service station turned deli and co-op located right on highway 89. Come give us a try and experience the nostalgia and great food for yourself!

Website

Location

111 S State St, Fairview, UT 84629

Directions

Gallery
The Corner Station Deli image
The Corner Station Deli image
The Corner Station Deli image
The Corner Station Deli image

