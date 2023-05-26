- Home
- /
- Fairview
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- The Corner Station Deli
The Corner Station Deli
No reviews yet
111 S State St
Fairview, UT 84629
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Cheese Steak
Steak Roll, Mayo, Roast Beef, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Grilled with Garlic Butter.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ciabatta, Ranch, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, S&P, Panini Grilled.
Turkey Bacon Avocado
Ciabatta roll, Ranch, Turkey, Bacon Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Avocado, S&P
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sandwiches
T.B.A. Bagel
Asiago Cheese Bagel, Tomato, Bacon, Avocado, Provolone, Salt & Pepper
Breakfast Burger
Buttered Brioche Bun, Sausage, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Salt & Pepper
Big Rig
Buttered White Sub Roll, 2 Sausage Paties, Bacon, 2 Eggs, American Cheese, Salt & Pepper
It's A Hammie
Sourdough, Ham, 2 Eggs, Swiss, Butter, Salt & Pepper
Jalapeno Popper
Bagel, Cream Cheese, Bacon, Jalapeños, Egg, Grilled Onion, Pepper jack, Garlic butter
Ham Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich
Burritos & Bowls
Custom
Includes 2 eggs, hash brown, and your choice of meats, veggies, and cheese
Loaded
Includes 2 Eggs, Hash Brown, Sausage, Bacon, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, and Shredded Cheese
All Veggie
Includes 2 Eggs, Hash Brown, and Cheese, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Avocado
California
Includes 2 Eggs, Hash Brown, Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Provolone
Country
Includes 2 Eggs, Hash Brown, Cheese, Sausage, Bacon, Red Onion, Country Gravy
All Meat
Includes 2 Eggs, Hash Brown, Cheese, Sausage, Bacon, Ham
Breakfast Items
SANDWICHES
Cold Sandwiches
Create Your Own
Choose your Meat, Cheese, Bread, Sauces, and Veggies
Turkey Bacon Avocado
Ciabatta roll, Ranch, Turkey, Bacon Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sprouts, Avocado, S&P
The Club
Wheat, Mayo, Mustard, Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Cheddar, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Olives, Pickles.
Crab Saladwich
White Sub, Mayo, Crab Salad, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
The Veggie Wrap
Spinach Wrap, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olives, Spinach, Sprout, Cucumber, Avocado.
Cranberry Turkey
Chicken Saladwich
White Sub, Mayo, Chicken Salad, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
B.L.T
Toasted Sourdough, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
East Coast Style Subs
Hot Sandwiches
French Dip
Italian Roll, Roast Beef, Swiss. Served with Au Jus. Panini Grilled.
Rueben
Marbled Rye, Corned Beef, Russian, Swiss, Sauerkraut. Panini Grilled.
Cheese Steak
Steak Roll, Mayo, Roast Beef, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Grilled with Garlic Butter.
Pastrami Melt
Sourdough, Spicy Mustard, Horseradish, Pastrami, Swiss, Pickles, Grilled with Garlic Butter.
The Melt
Your choice of Meat, Cheese, Bread. Grilled with Garlic Butter
Triple Cheese
Your choice of 3 Cheeses, Bread. Grilled with Garlic Butter.
Cuban
Italian Roll, Mustard, Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles. Panini Grilled
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ciabatta, Ranch, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, S&P, Panini Grilled.
Wild West
Ciabatta, Cilantro Lime Ranch, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Pepper Jack, Jalapeños, Panini Grilled
Pesto Grilled Cheese
SALADS
Create Your Own Salad
The Chopped Salad
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Cucumbers, Boiled Egg
The Italian Salad
Pepperoni, Salami, Soppressata, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Roast Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Olives, Onions, Corn, Beans, Cheese, Tortilla Strips.
Cobb Salad
Roast Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Boiled Egg.
FRIDAY SOUP
DRINKS
Sodas
Fountain Soda
Water
Refill
Bottled Drinks
Washer Fluid
Oil Slick
A.T.F.
Tune Up
Brake Check
Antifreeze
Spark Plug
R.P.M.
Hydraulic Fluid
Blinker Fluid
Rusty Muffler
Busted Knuckle
Turtle Wax
Throttle Body
WD40
Fender Bender
S.S.
Hot Drinks
Iced Drinks
Smoothies
Frappes
MARKET
Cheney Chocolates
1 Pound Caramel
1/2 Pound Caramel
1 Pound Chocolate Caramel
1/2 Pound Chocolate caramel
Chocolate Cinnamon Bears
Box Of Chocolates
1/2 Pound Almond Toffee
1 Pound Almond Toffee
1\2 Pound Almond Toffee Crunch
1 Pound Alomnod Toffee Crunch
Truffles
Chocolate Cherries
Corner Station T-Shirts
Ellie's dog treats
Lue's Homemade Goods
Outskirts Roasting
Wheat Bucket
SIDES
Potato Chips
Grandma Alta's Potato Salad
Ma's Mac Salad
Garden Salad
Italian Pasta Salad
Chocolate Mousse
White Choco Raspberry Cheesecake
Loaf Cakes
Chip & 24 oz. Soda
Chip & 32 oz. Soda
Chip & 44 oz. Soda
Deli Salad/ Garden Salad & 24 oz. Soda
Deli Salad/ Garden Salad & 32 oz. Soda
Deli Salad/ Garden Salad & 44 oz. Soda
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
A small town deli with fresh and delicious sandwiches, soups, salads and signature drinks. A 1924 original car service station turned deli and co-op located right on highway 89. Come give us a try and experience the nostalgia and great food for yourself!
111 S State St, Fairview, UT 84629