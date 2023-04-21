A map showing the location of Twisted Ice 1754 Wells RoadView gallery

Twisted Ice 1754 Wells Road

review star

No reviews yet

1754 Wells Road

Orange Park, FL 32073

Soda & Juices

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Brisk Ice Tea

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Traditional American food with Lousiana style daiquiris on the go.

1754 Wells Road, Orange Park, FL 32073

