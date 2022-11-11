  • Home
Caterers

Farmer and the Fork Cafe at Tower Hill 11 French Drive Boylston, MA 01505

No reviews yet

11 French Drive

Boylston, MA 01505

Popular Items

Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad
Turkey Reuben
Harvest Bowl

Salad and Grain Bowls

Herb roasted chicken, smoked ham, sundried tomato, Great Hill Bleu cheese, Bell peppers, Red onion, Asparagus, Fresh rosemary, Mixed Greens with a lemon vinaigrette

Thai Tofu Bowl

$15.75

Garlic Soy Marinated Tofu, Julienne Carrots, Coriander Pickled Cucumbers, Ginger-Lime Scented Cauliflower, Pickled Red Onions, Salt & Pepper Edamame with Brown Rice Served Over a Bed of Greens with a side of Soy Ginger Dressing.

Harvest Bowl

$15.75

Herb Roasted Chicken, Roasted Cauliflower, Roasted Delicata Squash, Shredded Sprout & Apple Slaw, Dried Cranberries, & Quinoa over a Bed of Mixed Greens. Served with a side of Apple Cider Rosemary Vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Trilogy Bowl

$16.25

Fresh Greens, In House made Hummus, Tabouli Salad, Moroccan Carrot Salad, Olives, Labne with an Apple Sherry Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

House made hummus & tabouli salad with greens and tomato slices served on a tomato basil wrap

1/2 Sandwich with Bowl of Soup

$15.50

Your choice of half a sandwich and a bowl of soup.

1/2 Sandwich with Cup of Soup

$14.00

Your choice of half a sandwich and a cup of soup.

Classic Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Muenster, mozzarella and cheddar cheese melted between crispy sourdough bread. Served with potato chips and a pickle.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$14.00

North Country Smoked Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Apple Butter, and Shredded Sprout Slaw on Grilled Sourdough Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle.

Grilled Italian Sandwich

$14.00

Ham, Genoa salami, dill havarti cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce, sliced fresh tomatoes, balsamic glaze served on sourdough bread.

Hummus & Grilled Vegetable Wrap

$14.00

House made hummus topped with spinach, roasted vegetables, and slices of fresh tomatoes served on a tomato basil wrap.

Hummus & Tabouli Wrap

$14.25

House made Hummus, House made Tabouli Salad, Tomato, Fresh Greens, served on a Tomato Basil Wrap

Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad

$14.00

Roasted Chicken Salad, Greens, Sliced Tomato. Apple, Cranberries Served on a Ciabatta Roll with Chips and a Pickle.

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

North Country Smoked Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, House Made Russian Dressing and Cole Slaw on Sourdough Bread. Served with Chips and a Pickle.

Ham & Peach Extravaganza

$14.20

NORTH COUNTRY SMOKED HAM, GREAT HILL BLUECHEESE BOURSIN, POBLANO PEACH PRESERVE, PICKLED ONIONS ON SOURDOUGH BREAD

Grilled Apple Cheddar

$14.25

Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup

$6.50

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Farmers Roll

$1.50

Kids Menu

"Uncrustable" is filled with peanut butter and jelly served with an orange Smuckers

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Fresh Sliced Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese on Sourdough Bread. Served with an orange

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

The kids mac & cheese is served with an orange

Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids hot dog is served with an orange

Uncrustable

$3.75

"Uncrustable" is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with no crust served with an orange

Soft Drinks

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.50

Spindrift

$4.00

Polar Seltzer

$1.80

San Pellegrino

$3.30

Maine Root Soda

$5.00

Motts Fruit Punch Juice Box

$1.50

Motts Apple Juice Box

$1.50

Hot Regular Coffee

$3.00

Hot Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Regular Coffee

$3.00

Galvanina Italian Organic Soda

$5.00

Boxed Water

$3.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Please bring ID with you at time of pick up. 21+ years of age to order.

Draft Beer

$8.50

A Very Juicy Hazy New England Style IPA. At about 8% ABV this is a juicy IPA lovers delight with a citrus grove aroma, smooth mouthfeel, and a subtle hazy yellow-orange color. Made By Greater Good Imperial Brewing Worcester, MA.

Chardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Prosecco

$10.50

Individual bottle of prosecco!

Desserts

Apricot Pistachio Bar

$4.00

Raspberry Almond Bar

$4.00

Assorted Small Cookie

$2.00

Large Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.25

Gluten Free Fruit Bar

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Monday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 French Drive, Boylston, MA 01505

Directions

