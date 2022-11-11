Caterers
Farmer and the Fork Cafe at Tower Hill 11 French Drive Boylston, MA 01505
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
11 French Drive, Boylston, MA 01505
