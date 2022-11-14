The Gnoshery imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Gnoshery 23 N 3rd Ave

No reviews yet

23 N 3rd Ave

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Popular Items

Cran Turkey and Swiss
The "Gnubano"

Coffee Beverages

Coffee

$2.50+

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.25+

Espresso

$2.75+

Traditional Macchiato

$3.25+

Traditional Italian macchiato, shot of espresso with a dollop of milk foam

Americano

$3.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

Tea Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Tea Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Tea

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Featured Iced Tea

$2.75+

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Non-Coffee Beverages

Lemonade

$3.75+

Juice

$3.00+

White Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Comes with whipped cream!

Steamer

$2.75+

Iced Tea / Lemonade

$3.75+

Half Iced Tea Half Lemonade

Blended Beverages

Slushie

$4.75

Frappe

$5.00

First Orchard Freeze

$4.75

Frappe made with Apple Cider and Apple Syrup - no espresso in this one

Candy Corn Frappe

$5.00

Vanilla Frappe dressed up for Halloween!

Bottled Beverages

Jarritos

$3.00

Maine Root

$3.00

Point

$3.00

Sprecher

$3.00

Water

$1.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese Muffin

$4.25

Bacon, egg, and cheddar on your choice of bread

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Muffin

$5.25

Turkey, bacon, cheddar, red onion, roasted red pepper, chipotle mayo on your choice of bread

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Muffin

$5.25

Ham, swiss, and egg on your choice of bread

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$5.25

Dave's Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Second Breakfast

$7.50

Ham, Bacon, Egg, CheddarCheese on a Croissant or English Muffin

Firehammer Breakfast Sandwich

$7.25

Top o' the Mornin'

$7.25

Muffin and Jam

$2.75

Grilled Sandwiches

Three Cheese Grilled Melt

$7.00

Cheddar, swiss, and monterey jack cheese on your choice of bread

Ham and Cheddar Melt

$8.50

Ham, Honey mustard, cheddar, tomato, and mayo on Sourdough

Turkey Pesto

$9.00

Turkey, Provolone, spinach, roasted red pepper, and pesto on Sourdough

The Gnosh

$9.75

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard Provolone on Sourdough

Firehammer Gnosh

$10.00

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Red Onions, Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Pepper, Hammerfire Sauce, Jalapenos

Reuben (Corned Beef)

$9.75

Corned Beef, Kraut Swiss Thousand Island on Marble Rye served with a dill pickle spear

Rachel (Turkey)

$9.75

Smoked Turkey, Kraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island on Marble Rye served with a Dill Pickle Spear

Vegetarian

$8.00

Hummus, swiss, spinach, tomato, roasted red pepper, and red onion on Sprouted Grain Bread

Gnome of Monte Cristo

$8.75

A Classic Monte Cristo - with a gnomish twist Ham, Swiss and Pineapple nestled between Blueberry Bread - Monte Cristo Style, topped with a sprinkle of powdered sugar

Fall Apple Monte Cristo

$8.75

An Autumn Monte Cristo - with a gnomish twist Turkey, Swiss and Grilled Apples nestled between Sourdough - Monte Cristo Style, topped with a sprinkle of Cinnamon Sugar

The "Gnubano"

$9.00

Ham, Sweet Pickles, Spicy Mustard & Swiss on Sourdough

Cold Sandwiches

BLT

$9.00

Marchants Apple Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on Texas Toast

Cran Turkey and Swiss

$9.25

Smoked Turkey, Spinach, Cranberry Mustard, Swiss on Wild Rice Cranberry Bread

The Gnoshery Axe

$9.75

Smoked Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Greens, Tomato, Mayo on and Cheddar on Texas Toast

Tuna Salad

$7.50

Gnome Made Tuna Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Texas Toast

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.75

Soup

Soup

$3.75+

Salad

Side Salad

$5.75

Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheese, Carrots and Radishes Croutons are optional+

Gnosh Salad

$10.00

Dryad's Delight (House Salad)

$7.75

Greens, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots, Radishes, Shredded Cheese, Croutons with dressing

Cherry Salad

$10.00

Greens, Red Onions, Turkey, Pecans, Shredded Cheese, Dried Cherries

Combos

Half Grilled Cheese, Cup Soup

$7.00

Half Sandwich, Cup Soup

$8.25

Soup and Side Salad

$8.75

1/2 Sandwich and Side Salad

$9.50

Bakery

Cookie

$1.50

Big Muffins

$2.75

Three Cookies

$4.00

GF Muffin

$2.75

GF Cookie

$1.50

Milk and Cookie

$3.00

Specials

Dwarven Apple Latte

$4.75+

Espresso and Milk Choice Caramel Sauce Hazelnut Syrup Apple Syrup

Vampire Chai

$5.25+

Raspberry and White Chocolate Chai - perfect hot or iced!

Apple Pie Latte

$4.75+

Apple and Cinnamon Latte

Cranberry Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, Matcha, Cranberry Syrup & Steamed Milk

Maple Leaf Latte

$4.75+

Espresso, Milk, Maple Spice, Brown Sugar

Orange Autumn Tea

$4.00+

Irish Blend Tea, Orange Syrup, Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Honey

Boards

Gnosh Board

$12.00

A selection of local cheeses, sausage, preserves for 2 players

Garden Gnome Board

$7.75

Fresh Vegetables with dressing or Hummus

Land Sea and Air Board

$14.00

A seasonal selection of local meats, cheeses, fruit, nuts, preserves and fish

Breakfast

Cheese Omelette

$7.75

Firehammer Omelette

$9.75

Garden Gnome Omelette

$9.25

First Breakfast Omelette

$9.75

Scrambled Eggs & Toast

$6.75

Blueberry French Toast

$8.25

Quiche of the Day

$8.75

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Desserts

Cherry Cheesecake Chimi

$4.50

A warm toasted Cerry Cheesecake Chimichanga with dark choclate drizzle and whipped cream

Pixie Sticks

$5.50

Funnel Fires with Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream and Unicorn Sprinkles!

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Fun and games on the table and in your belly at The Gnoshery Board Game Cafe!

23 N 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

