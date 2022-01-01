Sturgeon Bay restaurants you'll love
The Mill Supper Club
4128 WI-42/57, Sturgeon Bay
|Beef Rouladen
|$26.00
Thin Beef Roll Stuffed with Onion, Pickle, and Dijon Mustard Wrapped with Bacon and topped with Bavarian Sauce Served with your choice or Buttered Baby Red Potatoes or Spätzle Kaese, and Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage
|Prime Rib
|$35.00
Slow Roasted and served with choice of Side, Soup or Salad, and Fresh Rolls
|TOGO 4 Piece Chicken Dinner
|$17.00
4-Piece Mill Original Baked Chicken or Broasted Chicken with Whipped Potatoes, Dressing, Gravy, Cranberries, Coleslaw, and a Fresh Roll
Kitchen Barons
23 West Oak Street, Sturgeon Bay
|BBQ Pulled Chicken
|$9.00
Seasoned pulled chicken breast with red peppers and grilled pineapple. Topped with a sweet zesty bbq sauce.
|Cod Plate
|$17.00
3-Piece Tempura battered and deep fried cod fillets, coleslaw, and garlic mashed potatoes! Comes with choice of tarter sauce, drawn butter, or malt vinegar.
|Pepperjack Mac Bowl
|$4.00
Our house pepperjack sauced mac & cheese with choice of pulled chicken or steak.
Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill
3662 N. Duluth Avenue, Sturgeon Bay
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$11.95
Shredded Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, & Provolone Cheese
|Fish and Chips
|$12.95
2 Cod Fillets with Fries and Coleslaw
|The Waterfront Burger
|$6.75
1/2 lb Beef Patty with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Spoon
210 S. 1st Ave, Sturgeon Bay
|12" Pizza
|$11.99