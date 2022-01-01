Sturgeon Bay restaurants you'll love

Sturgeon Bay restaurants
Toast
  • Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Must-try Sturgeon Bay restaurants

The Mill Supper Club image

SALADS

The Mill Supper Club

4128 WI-42/57, Sturgeon Bay

Avg 4.3 (519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Rouladen$26.00
Thin Beef Roll Stuffed with Onion, Pickle, and Dijon Mustard Wrapped with Bacon and topped with Bavarian Sauce Served with your choice or Buttered Baby Red Potatoes or Spätzle Kaese, and Sweet and Sour Red Cabbage
Prime Rib$35.00
Slow Roasted and served with choice of Side, Soup or Salad, and Fresh Rolls
TOGO 4 Piece Chicken Dinner$17.00
4-Piece Mill Original Baked Chicken or Broasted Chicken with Whipped Potatoes, Dressing, Gravy, Cranberries, Coleslaw, and a Fresh Roll
More about The Mill Supper Club
Kitchen Barons image

 

Kitchen Barons

23 West Oak Street, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Pulled Chicken$9.00
Seasoned pulled chicken breast with red peppers and grilled pineapple. Topped with a sweet zesty bbq sauce.
Cod Plate$17.00
3-Piece Tempura battered and deep fried cod fillets, coleslaw, and garlic mashed potatoes! Comes with choice of tarter sauce, drawn butter, or malt vinegar.
Pepperjack Mac Bowl$4.00
Our house pepperjack sauced mac & cheese with choice of pulled chicken or steak.
More about Kitchen Barons
Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill image

 

Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill

3662 N. Duluth Avenue, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$11.95
Shredded Steak, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, & Provolone Cheese
Fish and Chips$12.95
2 Cod Fillets with Fries and Coleslaw
The Waterfront Burger$6.75
1/2 lb Beef Patty with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
More about Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill
The Spoon image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Spoon

210 S. 1st Ave, Sturgeon Bay

Avg 4.6 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Pizza$11.99
More about The Spoon
The Old Post Pub* image

 

The Old Post Pub*

S1599 State Hwy 42, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Old Post Pub*
The Gnoshery image

 

The Gnoshery

23 N 3rd Ave, Sturgeon Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Gnoshery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Sturgeon Bay

Nachos

Green Bay

