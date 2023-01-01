Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay restaurants
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe

19 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Chicken Parmurrata Sandwich$15.99
Chicken Parmurrata Sandwich$15.99
More about Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe
Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill

3662 N. Duluth Avenue, Sturgeon Bay

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.95
Pepperjack Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions and Pepper Jack Cheese
Baja Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Guacamole & Pepper Jack Cheese on a Kaiser Bun
More about Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill

