Chicken sandwiches in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe
Scaturo's Baking Company and Cafe
19 Green Bay Rd, Sturgeon Bay
|Chicken Parmurrata Sandwich
|$15.99
More about Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill
Waterfront Mary's Bar and Grill
3662 N. Duluth Avenue, Sturgeon Bay
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.95
|Pepperjack Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions and Pepper Jack Cheese
|Baja Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Guacamole & Pepper Jack Cheese on a Kaiser Bun