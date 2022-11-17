Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

No reviews yet

59 E Oak St

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Popular Items

All-American Burger
Bone-In Chicken Wings
Shrimp Tacos

Appetizers

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$14.00

breaded firecracker shrimp, bang-bang sauce & ranch dressing

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$12.50

jumbo bone-in chicken wings choice of: guinness BBQ, sweet chili, garlic parmesan, hot sauce, kitty’s yummy sauce, or bang-bang sauce with creamy blue cheese or ranch dressing

Bone-Less Chicken Wings

$12.50

jumbo bone-less chicken wings choice of: guinness BBQ, sweet chili, garlic parmesan, hot sauce, kitty’s yummy sauce, or bang-bang sauce with creamy blue cheese or ranch dressing

California Pizza

$16.00

cauliflower crust | fontina | mozzarella | parmesan cheese | tomato | mushroom | black olives | arugula | alfredo sauce | balsamic glaze |

Cheese Curds

$12.00

white cheddar cheese curds | ranch dressing |

Crab Rangoon

$15.00

crab mix | cream cheese | garlic | Worcestershire sauce | fried wonton | sweet chili sauce

O'Cheezy Tots

$12.50

tater tots | smoked bacon | cheddar | green onions | sour cream

Dragon Eggs

$12.00

baked jalapeños | grilled chicken | smoked bacon | cream cheese | ranch dressing

Lamb Lollipops

$18.00

marinated lamb lollipops | arugula salad | balsamic glaze

Lobster Rolls

$15.00

lobster mix | mayo | cilantro | celery | lemon juice | fried wonton wrap | melted butter

Pile O'Nachos

$15.00

tortilla chips | fries | guinness chili | spicy queso cheese sauce | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | sour cream | fresh jalapeños

Irish Favorites

Fish & Chips

$18.00

harp ale hand-battered north atlantic cod | fries | coleslaw | tartar sauce | lemon wedge

Bowl of Irish Stew

$12.00

slow cooked beef | rutabagas | turnips | potatoes | carrots | onions | peas | corn | savory gravy | marble rye bread

Shepherd’s Pie

$16.00

slow-cooked beef | rutabagas | turnips | potatoes | carrots | onions | peas | corn | gravy | mashed potatoes | cheddar cheese

Beef Boxty

$22.00

guinness braised beef & mushrooms | potatoes | smoky bacon | onions | burgundy wine | sour cream

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$22.00

slow-cooked corned beef | cabbage | carrots | red potatoes

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00

slow-cooked corned beef | swiss cheese | creamy horseradish | lettuce | tomato | red onion | marble rye | kettle chips

Rubén Stack -Open Faced

$15.00

slow-cooked corned beef | swiss cheese | sweet kraut | marble rye | 1000 island dressing | kettle chips

Shrimp Basket

$22.00

jumbo fried shrimp | fries | coleslaw | cocktail sauce | lemon wedge

Burgers

All-American Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound angus beef burger | american cheese | onion rings | smoky bacon | guinness bbq sauce | brioche bun | fries

Badger Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound angus beef burger | fontina cheese | cheese curds | smoky bacon | ranch | brioche bun | fries

Hangover Burger

$16.50

1/2 pound angus beef burger | fried egg | hash brown | smoky bacon | american cheese | brioche bun | fries

Kittys Deluxe Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound angus beef burger | american cheese | dill pickles | lettuce | tomato | mayo | brioche bun | fries

On The Border Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound angus beef burger | fried pepper jack & swiss cheese | sautéed onions | crunchy & fresh jalapeños | chipotle ranch dressing | brioche bun

Patty Melt Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound angus beef burger | swiss cheese | caramelized onions | marble rye | 1000 island dressing |fries

Queso Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound angus beef burger | spicy queso cheese sauce | smoky bacon | tomato | fresh jalapeños | red onion | brioche bun | fries

Swiss & Shroom Burger

$14.00

1/2 pound angus beef burger | guinness braised mushrooms | swiss cheese | brioche bun | fries |

Plain Burger

$12.00

1/2 pound angus beef burger | american cheese | dill pickles | lettuce | tomato | mayo | brioche bun | fries

Baskets, Sandwiches & Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

three grilled jumbo shrimp tacos, cilantro-black bean-corn salsa, avocado, arugula, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas & lemon wedge

Mahi Tacos

$15.00

three grilled mahi tacos, red cabbage, red onion, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas & lemon wedge

Lobster Tacos

$15.00

two tacos - lobster mix: mayo, cilantro, celery & lemon juice, mozzarella cheese, tomato, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas & lemon wedge

Perch Basket

$22.00

hand breaded lake perch | fries | coleslaw | tarter | lemon wedge

Kilt Tilter Wrap

$15.00

spicy grilled chicken | cheddar cheese | fresh greens | tomato | red onion | flour tortilla | chipotle ranch | kettle chips

Turkey BLT Wrap

$15.00

turkey, smoky bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, flour tortilla, ranch dressing & kettle chips

Blackened Mahi Sliders

$18.00

blackened mahi | arugula | tomato | chipotle aioli | bun | tartar sauce | lemon wedge | kettle chips

Tenderloin Sliders

$18.00

grilled tenderloin* | mushrooms | sautéed onions | creamy horseradish | brioche bun | kettle chips

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

grilled chicken | smoky bacon | mozzarella cheese | arugula | tomatos | red onions | flat bread | ranch dressing | guinness bbq sauce | kettle chips

Lobster Boat Sandwich

$20.00

lobster mix | mayo | cilantro | celery | garlic aioli | tomato | lettuce | hoagie roll | lemon wedge | kettle chips

French Dip Sandwich

$16.00

shaved beef, fontina cheese, au jus, hoagie roll & kettle chips

The Grinder

$15.00

salami | pepperoni | ham | provolone cheese | lettuce | tomato | chopped pepperoncini | Italian dressing | hoagie roll | kettle chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

bbq pulled pork | coleslaw | texas toast | kettle chips

Kitty's Cheese Steak

$15.00

shaved steak | guinness braised mushrooms | sautéed onions | sautéed green peppers | fontina cheese | smithwick’s beer cheese | texas toast | kettle chips

Triple Grilled Cheese

$12.00

cheddar cheese | swiss cheese | fontina cheese | tomato | smoky bacon | texas toast | tomato basil soup

Grilled Club Sandwich

$15.00

hand-cut turkey breast | ham | smoky bacon | swiss cheese | fontina cheese | lettuce | tomato | texas toast | mayo | kettle chips

Kitty's Cuban

$15.00

ham | pulled pork | fontina cheese | dill pickles | garlic aioli | mustard | hoagie roll | kettle chips

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

grilled chicken | cheddar cheese | green peppers | onions | tomatos | salsa | sour cream

Mac & Cheese

Five Cheese Mac & Cheese

$12.00

elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$16.00

buffalo boneless wings | elbow pasta| smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$16.00

jumbo shrimp | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$18.00

lobster mix | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$16.00

bbq pulled pork | crunchy dried jalapeños | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs

Trailer Trash Mac & Cheese

$16.00

angus burger* | kettle chips | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar | mozzarella | fontina | fresh parmesan | seasoned panko crumbs

Salads

Avocado Chicken Salad

$15.00

grilled chicken breast | arugula | spinach | avocado | black bean-corn salsa | cilantro | tomato | red onion | balsamic glaze | house vinaigrette dressing

BLT Salad

$15.00

smoky bacon | fresh greens | cheddar cheese | tomato | red onion | ranch dressing

Dublin Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$15.00

jumbo grilled shrimp | arugula | spinach | shredded parmesan | walnuts | avocado | red onion | poppy seed dressing

Firecracker Shrimp Salad

$16.00

hand-breaded firecracker shrimp | fresh greens | cheddar cheese | tomato | avocado | black bean corn salsa | cilantro| ranch dressing

Kitty Cobb Salad

$15.00

slow-cooked corned beef | smoky bacon |fresh greens | avocado | tomato | red onion | bleu cheese crumbles | bleu cheese dressing

Spinach Walnut Salad

$14.00

fresh spinach | apples | red onion | Door County dried cherries | walnuts | bleu cheese crumbles | raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Lobster Louie Salad

$16.00

lobster mix | cilantro | fresh greens | tomato | avocado | red onion | lemon wedges | 1000 island dressing

Small Side Salad

$7.00

fresh greens | cheddar cheese | tomato | red onion

Large Side Salad

$10.00

fresh greens | cheddar cheese | tomato | red onion

By the Bowl

Black Beer Chili

$6.00+

Soup O'Day

$5.00+

Tomato Basil

$5.00+

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kids Fish 'n' Chips

$7.50

Kids Flat Bread Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Shrimp Basket

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.00

Sides & Sauces

Side of Sauce

Side of Green Beans

$4.00

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Basket of Kettle Chips

$6.00

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket of Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Molten Brandy Truffle Brownie

$6.00

Oreo Cookie Cheesecake

$6.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Cup of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Caramel Apple Mousse

$4.00

BBQ Thursday

Texas BBQ Nachos

$14.00

pulled pork, guinness bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, kettle chips, fresh jalapeños & ranch

BBQ Chicken Salad

$14.00

grilled chicken, guinness bbq, fresh greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, cilantro-black bean-corn salsa, red onion, pepperoncini, crunchy jalapeños & ranch dressing

Thursday BBQ Ribs

$18.00+

baby back ribs, guinness bbq sauce & choice of two sides

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

pulled pork, guinness bbq sauce, texas toast, coleslaw & kettle chips

Big Pig Burger

$16.00

½ pound angus beef burger, puled pork, guinness bbq sauce, american cheese, kaiser bun & fries

Dinner

Baked Cod w/ Mango Salsa

$22.00

baked atlantic cod, pineapple-mango salsa, melted butter, lemon wedge & choice of two sides

Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta

$24.00

grilled jumbo shrimp, grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, guinness braised mushrooms, alfredo sauce, cajun seasoning, penne pasta & fresh parmesan

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

grilled atlantic salmon | choice of two sides | tarter sauce | lemon wedge

Guinness BBQ Ribs

$20.00+

baby back ribs, guinness bbq sauce & choice of two sides

Pan Fried Walleye

$25.00

hand-breaded walleye fillets, tartar sauce, lemon wedge & choice of two sides

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Great Food, Great Drinks, Great People, Great Fun

59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

