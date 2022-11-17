- Home
Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
59 E Oak St
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bang-Bang Shrimp
breaded firecracker shrimp, bang-bang sauce & ranch dressing
Bone-In Chicken Wings
jumbo bone-in chicken wings choice of: guinness BBQ, sweet chili, garlic parmesan, hot sauce, kitty’s yummy sauce, or bang-bang sauce with creamy blue cheese or ranch dressing
Bone-Less Chicken Wings
jumbo bone-less chicken wings choice of: guinness BBQ, sweet chili, garlic parmesan, hot sauce, kitty’s yummy sauce, or bang-bang sauce with creamy blue cheese or ranch dressing
California Pizza
cauliflower crust | fontina | mozzarella | parmesan cheese | tomato | mushroom | black olives | arugula | alfredo sauce | balsamic glaze |
Cheese Curds
white cheddar cheese curds | ranch dressing |
Crab Rangoon
crab mix | cream cheese | garlic | Worcestershire sauce | fried wonton | sweet chili sauce
O'Cheezy Tots
tater tots | smoked bacon | cheddar | green onions | sour cream
Dragon Eggs
baked jalapeños | grilled chicken | smoked bacon | cream cheese | ranch dressing
Lamb Lollipops
marinated lamb lollipops | arugula salad | balsamic glaze
Lobster Rolls
lobster mix | mayo | cilantro | celery | lemon juice | fried wonton wrap | melted butter
Pile O'Nachos
tortilla chips | fries | guinness chili | spicy queso cheese sauce | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | sour cream | fresh jalapeños
Irish Favorites
Fish & Chips
harp ale hand-battered north atlantic cod | fries | coleslaw | tartar sauce | lemon wedge
Bowl of Irish Stew
slow cooked beef | rutabagas | turnips | potatoes | carrots | onions | peas | corn | savory gravy | marble rye bread
Shepherd’s Pie
slow-cooked beef | rutabagas | turnips | potatoes | carrots | onions | peas | corn | gravy | mashed potatoes | cheddar cheese
Beef Boxty
guinness braised beef & mushrooms | potatoes | smoky bacon | onions | burgundy wine | sour cream
Corned Beef & Cabbage
slow-cooked corned beef | cabbage | carrots | red potatoes
Corned Beef Sandwich
slow-cooked corned beef | swiss cheese | creamy horseradish | lettuce | tomato | red onion | marble rye | kettle chips
Rubén Stack -Open Faced
slow-cooked corned beef | swiss cheese | sweet kraut | marble rye | 1000 island dressing | kettle chips
Shrimp Basket
jumbo fried shrimp | fries | coleslaw | cocktail sauce | lemon wedge
Burgers
All-American Burger
1/2 pound angus beef burger | american cheese | onion rings | smoky bacon | guinness bbq sauce | brioche bun | fries
Badger Burger
1/2 pound angus beef burger | fontina cheese | cheese curds | smoky bacon | ranch | brioche bun | fries
Hangover Burger
1/2 pound angus beef burger | fried egg | hash brown | smoky bacon | american cheese | brioche bun | fries
Kittys Deluxe Burger
1/2 pound angus beef burger | american cheese | dill pickles | lettuce | tomato | mayo | brioche bun | fries
On The Border Burger
1/2 pound angus beef burger | fried pepper jack & swiss cheese | sautéed onions | crunchy & fresh jalapeños | chipotle ranch dressing | brioche bun
Patty Melt Burger
1/2 pound angus beef burger | swiss cheese | caramelized onions | marble rye | 1000 island dressing |fries
Queso Burger
1/2 pound angus beef burger | spicy queso cheese sauce | smoky bacon | tomato | fresh jalapeños | red onion | brioche bun | fries
Swiss & Shroom Burger
1/2 pound angus beef burger | guinness braised mushrooms | swiss cheese | brioche bun | fries |
Plain Burger
1/2 pound angus beef burger | american cheese | dill pickles | lettuce | tomato | mayo | brioche bun | fries
Baskets, Sandwiches & Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
three grilled jumbo shrimp tacos, cilantro-black bean-corn salsa, avocado, arugula, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas & lemon wedge
Mahi Tacos
three grilled mahi tacos, red cabbage, red onion, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas & lemon wedge
Lobster Tacos
two tacos - lobster mix: mayo, cilantro, celery & lemon juice, mozzarella cheese, tomato, chipotle aioli, flour tortillas & lemon wedge
Perch Basket
hand breaded lake perch | fries | coleslaw | tarter | lemon wedge
Kilt Tilter Wrap
spicy grilled chicken | cheddar cheese | fresh greens | tomato | red onion | flour tortilla | chipotle ranch | kettle chips
Turkey BLT Wrap
turkey, smoky bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, flour tortilla, ranch dressing & kettle chips
Blackened Mahi Sliders
blackened mahi | arugula | tomato | chipotle aioli | bun | tartar sauce | lemon wedge | kettle chips
Tenderloin Sliders
grilled tenderloin* | mushrooms | sautéed onions | creamy horseradish | brioche bun | kettle chips
BBQ Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken | smoky bacon | mozzarella cheese | arugula | tomatos | red onions | flat bread | ranch dressing | guinness bbq sauce | kettle chips
Lobster Boat Sandwich
lobster mix | mayo | cilantro | celery | garlic aioli | tomato | lettuce | hoagie roll | lemon wedge | kettle chips
French Dip Sandwich
shaved beef, fontina cheese, au jus, hoagie roll & kettle chips
The Grinder
salami | pepperoni | ham | provolone cheese | lettuce | tomato | chopped pepperoncini | Italian dressing | hoagie roll | kettle chips
Pulled Pork Sandwich
bbq pulled pork | coleslaw | texas toast | kettle chips
Kitty's Cheese Steak
shaved steak | guinness braised mushrooms | sautéed onions | sautéed green peppers | fontina cheese | smithwick’s beer cheese | texas toast | kettle chips
Triple Grilled Cheese
cheddar cheese | swiss cheese | fontina cheese | tomato | smoky bacon | texas toast | tomato basil soup
Grilled Club Sandwich
hand-cut turkey breast | ham | smoky bacon | swiss cheese | fontina cheese | lettuce | tomato | texas toast | mayo | kettle chips
Kitty's Cuban
ham | pulled pork | fontina cheese | dill pickles | garlic aioli | mustard | hoagie roll | kettle chips
Chicken Quesadilla
grilled chicken | cheddar cheese | green peppers | onions | tomatos | salsa | sour cream
Mac & Cheese
Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs
Buffalo Mac & Cheese
buffalo boneless wings | elbow pasta| smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs
Shrimp Mac & Cheese
jumbo shrimp | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs
Lobster Mac & Cheese
lobster mix | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
bbq pulled pork | crunchy dried jalapeños | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | fontina cheese | fresh parmesan cheese | seasoned panko crumbs
Trailer Trash Mac & Cheese
angus burger* | kettle chips | elbow pasta | smithwick’s beer cheese | cheddar | mozzarella | fontina | fresh parmesan | seasoned panko crumbs
Salads
Avocado Chicken Salad
grilled chicken breast | arugula | spinach | avocado | black bean-corn salsa | cilantro | tomato | red onion | balsamic glaze | house vinaigrette dressing
BLT Salad
smoky bacon | fresh greens | cheddar cheese | tomato | red onion | ranch dressing
Dublin Jumbo Shrimp Salad
jumbo grilled shrimp | arugula | spinach | shredded parmesan | walnuts | avocado | red onion | poppy seed dressing
Firecracker Shrimp Salad
hand-breaded firecracker shrimp | fresh greens | cheddar cheese | tomato | avocado | black bean corn salsa | cilantro| ranch dressing
Kitty Cobb Salad
slow-cooked corned beef | smoky bacon |fresh greens | avocado | tomato | red onion | bleu cheese crumbles | bleu cheese dressing
Spinach Walnut Salad
fresh spinach | apples | red onion | Door County dried cherries | walnuts | bleu cheese crumbles | raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Lobster Louie Salad
lobster mix | cilantro | fresh greens | tomato | avocado | red onion | lemon wedges | 1000 island dressing
Small Side Salad
fresh greens | cheddar cheese | tomato | red onion
Large Side Salad
fresh greens | cheddar cheese | tomato | red onion
BBQ Thursday
Texas BBQ Nachos
pulled pork, guinness bbq sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, kettle chips, fresh jalapeños & ranch
BBQ Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, guinness bbq, fresh greens, cheddar cheese, tomato, cilantro-black bean-corn salsa, red onion, pepperoncini, crunchy jalapeños & ranch dressing
Thursday BBQ Ribs
baby back ribs, guinness bbq sauce & choice of two sides
Pulled Pork Sandwich
pulled pork, guinness bbq sauce, texas toast, coleslaw & kettle chips
Big Pig Burger
½ pound angus beef burger, puled pork, guinness bbq sauce, american cheese, kaiser bun & fries
Dinner
Baked Cod w/ Mango Salsa
baked atlantic cod, pineapple-mango salsa, melted butter, lemon wedge & choice of two sides
Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta
grilled jumbo shrimp, grilled chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, guinness braised mushrooms, alfredo sauce, cajun seasoning, penne pasta & fresh parmesan
Grilled Salmon
grilled atlantic salmon | choice of two sides | tarter sauce | lemon wedge
Guinness BBQ Ribs
baby back ribs, guinness bbq sauce & choice of two sides
Pan Fried Walleye
hand-breaded walleye fillets, tartar sauce, lemon wedge & choice of two sides
