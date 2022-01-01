Chicken pizza in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub
59 E Oak St, Sturgeon Bay
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
grilled chicken | smoky bacon | mozzarella cheese | arugula | tomatos | red onions | flat bread | ranch dressing | guinness bbq sauce | kettle chips
More about Jolly's Street Pizza - 835 Egg harbor Rd
Jolly's Street Pizza - 835 Egg harbor Rd
835 Egg harbor Rd, Sturgeon Bay
|12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
BBQ sauce base, chicken, onion, bacon
|12" Street Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
Garlic olive oil base, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Ranch sauce drizzled on top
|16" Street Chicken Pizza
|$25.49
Garlic olive oil base, Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Ranch sauce drizzled on top